Betting Shops - UK - April 2017
“Will the party soon be over for betting shop gaming machines? Investment in new sports betting technologies looks increasingly important in helping bookmakers lessen the impact of any forthcoming regulatory hit.”
– David Walmsley, Senior Leisure Analyst
This report will cover the following areas:
- Is there a low-stakes future for betting shop gaming machines?
- How can sports TV improve betting shops’ ratings?
Table of contents
Overview
- What you need to know
- Products covered in this report
Executive Summary
- The market
- Football and machines keep market in growth
- Figure 1: Forecast of consumer expenditure in betting shops, 2011/12-2021/22
- Spinning still winning
- Figure 2: UK betting shops gross gambling yield (GGY), by segment, 2014/15-2016/17
- March of the machines under regulatory threat
- Companies and brands
- Merger makes a new market leader
- Figure 3: UK betting shop numbers, by operator, November 2016
- The consumer
- EUROs preach to the converted
- Figure 4: Betting shop visiting habits, February 2017
- Football for the young – but racing retains females’ fancy
- Figure 5: Betting shop activities, March 2015-February 2017
- Shop visitors tuned in to potential of TV
- Figure 6: Interest in future participation in betting shop activities, February 2017
- Multichannel players expand online repertoires
- Figure 7: Betting shop visitors’ online gambling habits, February 2016-February 2017
- Low-hanging fruit has all been picked
- Figure 8: Incentives for online gamblers to visit betting shops, February 2017
- What we think
Issues and Insights
- The facts
- The implications
- How can sports TV improve betting shops’ ratings?
- The facts
- The implications
The Market – What You Need to Know
- Football and machines keep market in growth
- Spinning still winning
- Shop numbers slip again
- Government review threatens machines’ future
Market Size and Forecast
- Machines manufacture growth as betting stems decline
- Figure 9: Consumer expenditure in betting shops, 2011/12-2021/22
- Forecast
- Figure 10: Forecast of consumer expenditure in betting shops, 2011/12-2021/22
- Forecast methodology
Market Segmentation
- Spinning still winning
- Figure 11: UK betting shops gross gambling yield (GGY), by segment, 2014/15-2016/17
- Back-to-back victories for football betting
- Figure 12: Change in value of OTC betting segments, 2014/15-2015/16
Market Drivers
- Fewer shops for punters to visit
- Figure 13: UK betting shop numbers, March 2012-September 2016
- Machine stakes in the spotlight
- Figure 14: Gaming machine GGY, by machine category, 2015-16
- Problem gambling frontline still drawn at betting shop door
- Figure 15: Reported participation in betting shop activities by clients of the GamCare problem gambling service, 2015/16
- New technologies promoting more ways to play
- Figure 16: Shares of Ladbrokes’ betting shop sports betting stakes, by source, 2015-16
- Help (for and from) the aged
- Figure 17: Past-year betting shop visitors, by age, February 2017
Companies and Brands – What You Need to Know
- Ladbrokes Coral the new market leader
- Omnichannel slots offer betting shop bonus
- EURO 2016 heats up competition
- Customers sign up for multichannel memberships
Market Share
- Merger makes a new market leader
- Figure 18: UK betting shop numbers, by operator, November 2016
Launch Activity and Innovation
- Same game, different place
- A new view for the shop window
- Virtual sports go back in time
- Knowledge is power
Advertising and Marketing Activity
- Competition focused on football’s EUROs
- Figure 19: Leading UK betting shop operators’ total above-the line, online display and direct mail advertising expenditure, 2014-16
- Print pulls ahead
- Figure 20: UK betting shop operators’ above-the line, online display and direct mail advertising expenditure, by media type, 2014-16
- Sponsorship stand-off favours football
- Nielsen Ad Intel coverage
Company Profiles
- Ladbrokes Coral
- Figure 21: Ladbrokes Coral retail KPIs, 2015-16
- William Hill
- Figure 22: William Hill retail KPIs, 2015-16
- Betfred
- Figure 23: Betfred KPIs, 2015-16
- Paddy Power Betfair
- Figure 24: Paddy Power Betfair retail KPIs, 2015-16
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- EUROs bring more of the same
- Football for the young but racing retains female fans
- Shop visitors tuned in to potential of TV
- Multichannel players expand online repertoires
- Mobile incentives appeal to more affluent player groups
Betting Shop Visiting
- EUROs preach to the converted
- Figure 25: Betting shop visiting habits, February 2017
- Technology enables a more human touch
- Figure 26: Lapsed and potential betting shop visitors, by age, February 2017
Betting Shop Activities
- Horses and football draw different crowds
- Figure 27: Betting shop activities, March 2015-February 2017
- Multichannel the blueprint for a multi-product approach
- Figure 28: Participation in betting shop activities, by participation in other betting shop activities, February 2017
Future Interest in Betting Shop Activities
- A multichannel approach to betting shop TV
- Figure 29: Interest in future participation in betting shop activities, February 2017
- More sports in the frame
- Figure 30: Future interest in betting on sports other than horseracing and football, by current participation in betting shop activities, February 2017
Online Gambling
- Betting shop visitors branch out online
- Figure 31: Betting shop visitors’ online gambling habits, February 2016-February 2017
Incentives to Multichannel Play
- Low hanging fruit has all been picked
- Figure 32: Incentives for online gamblers to visit betting shops, February 2017
- Targeting sports bettors an automatic choice
- Figure 33: Incentives to betting shop visiting, by experience of online gambling, February 2017
Appendix
- Data sources
- Abbreviations
- Fan chart forecast
- Figure 34: Forecast of consumer expenditure in betting shops, 2016/17-2021/22
