Beverage Packaging Trends - US - January 2017

61% of US adults aged 22+ purchase alcohol for off-premise consumption. While dollar sales in most alcohol segments are on the rise, securing appeal in a competitive marketplace requires aligning with consumer preferences. Two thirds of alcohol buyers indicate paying attention to package format, and 64% pay attention to label design, meaning packaging is more than simply the thing that holds what’s inside. Product quality is second only to taste as a purchase driver, meaning communicating quality will be important to resonating with shoppers. Consumers identify multiple quality cues, including glass containers, product price, clean labels, and brand story.

This report examines the following issues:

  • Two thirds of alcohol buyers pay attention to packaging
  • Good taste, high quality lead as alcohol purchase factors
  • Six in 10 alcohol buyers want to see nutritional information

Table of contents

  1. Overview

    • What you need to know
      • Definition

      • Executive Summary

        • The issues
          • Two thirds of alcohol buyers pay attention to packaging
            • Figure 1: Statements related to alcoholic beverage packaging – Attention – Agree, October 2016
          • Good taste, high quality lead as alcohol purchase factors
            • Figure 2: Purchase factors, October 2016
          • Six in 10 alcohol buyers want to see nutritional information
            • Figure 3: Statements related to alcoholic beverage packaging – Nutritional information – Agree, October 2016
          • The opportunities
            • Glass containers lead as an indicator of quality
              • Figure 4: Indicators of quality, October 2016
            • Clean label, brand play a strong role in the perception of quality
              • Figure 5: Indicators of quality – Label, October 2016
            • Four in 10 alcohol buyers purchase single-serving formats
              • Figure 6: Statements related to alcoholic beverage packaging – Format – Agree, October 2016
            • What it means

            • The Market – What You Need to Know

              • 61% of US adults aged 22+ purchase alcohol for off-premise consumption
                • Alcohol launch activity points to strong innovation
                  • Four in 10 alcohol buyers purchase single-serving formats

                  • Market Factors

                    • 61% of US adults aged 22+ purchase alcohol at retail
                      • Figure 7: Alcoholic beverage purchase, October 2016
                    • The majority of drinkers do so for relaxation
                      • Figure 8: Motivations for drinking alcoholic beverages, October 2015
                    • The majority of alcohol categories post sales growth
                      • Alcohol launch activity points to strong innovation
                        • Figure 9: Share of alcoholic beverage launches, by launch type, 2012-16*
                      • Close to half of off-premise alcohol buyers do so at supermarkets
                        • Figure 10: Purchase location, October 2016

                    • Key Players – What You Need to Know

                      • Bottles dominate alcohol launches
                        • Environmentally friendly packaging claims rise across categories
                          • Glass loses share to other material types
                            • Caps lead closure types, but lose slight share

                            • What’s Working?

                              • Bottles dominate alcoholic beverage launches
                                  • Figure 11: Beer launches, by leading pack type, 2012-16*
                                  • Figure 12: Wine launches, by leading pack type, 2012-16*
                                  • Figure 13: Spirits launches, by leading pack type, 2012-16*
                                  • Figure 14: RTD alcoholic beverage launches, by leading pack type, 2012-16*
                                • Environmentally friendly packaging claims up across alcohol categories
                                  • Figure 15: Beer launches, by leading claims, 2012-16*
                                  • Figure 16: Wine launches, by leading claims, 2012-16*
                                  • Figure 17: Spirits launches, by leading claims, 2012-16*
                                  • Figure 18: RTD alcoholic beverage launches, by leading claims, 2012-16*

                              • What’s Struggling?

                                • Glass loses share to other material types
                                  • Figure 19: Beer launches, by leading pack material, 2012-16*
                                  • Figure 20: Wine launches, by leading pack material, 2012-16*
                                  • Figure 21: Spirits launches, by leading pack material, 2012-16*
                                  • Figure 22: RTD alcoholic beverage launches, by leading pack material, 2012-16*
                                • Caps lead closure types, but lose slight share
                                  • Figure 23: Beer launches, by leading closure type, 2012-16*
                                  • Figure 24: Wine launches, by leading closure type, 2012-16*
                                  • Figure 25: Spirits launches, by leading closure type, 2012-16*
                                  • Figure 26: RTD alcoholic beverage launches, by leading closure type, 2012-16*

                              • What’s Next?

                                • Smaller formats may drive purchase
                                  • Figure 27: Statements related to alcoholic beverage packaging – Format – Agree, October 2016
                                • Single-serve is of particular interest to younger shoppers
                                  • Figure 28: Statements related to alcoholic beverage packaging – Format – Agree, by generation, October 2016
                                • Getting specific about what’s inside
                                  • Craft focus boosts perception of quality

                                  • The Consumer – What You Need to Know

                                    • Good taste, high quality lead as alcohol purchase factors
                                      • Two thirds of alcohol buyers pay attention to packaging
                                        • More than half of alcohol buyers have shared their packaging opinions
                                          • Glass containers lead as an indicator of quality
                                            • Brand plays a strong role in the perception of quality

                                            • Purchase Factors

                                              • Good taste, high quality lead as alcohol purchase factors
                                                • Figure 29: Purchase factors, October 2016
                                              • Six in 10 alcohol buyers purchase alcohol in high-quality packaging
                                                • Figure 30: Statements related to alcoholic beverage packaging – Quality – Agree, October 2016
                                              • Men are more likely than women to be drawn to high quality
                                                • Figure 31: Purchase factors, by gender, October 2016
                                              • Younger shoppers prioritize elements other than taste
                                                • Figure 32: Purchase factors, by generation, October 2016
                                              • Millennials are most likely to spend more for attractive packaging
                                                • Figure 33: Statements related to alcoholic beverage packaging – Quality – Agree, by generation, October 2016
                                              • Quality is more important to higher income earners
                                                • Figure 34: Purchase factors, by HH income, October 2016

                                            • Beverage Packaging Awareness

                                              • Two thirds of alcohol buyers pay attention to packaging
                                                • Figure 35: Statements related to alcoholic beverage packaging – Attention – Agree, October 2016
                                              • Women are more package aware
                                                • Figure 36: Statements related to alcoholic beverage packaging – Attention – Agree, by gender, October 2016
                                              • Younger shoppers pay closer attention to packaging design/format
                                                • Figure 37: Statements related to alcoholic beverage packaging – Attention – Agree, by generation, October 2016
                                              • More than half of consumers spread the word
                                                • Figure 38: Statements related to alcoholic beverage packaging – Opinion – Agree, October 2016
                                              • Millennials are most likely to share their opinions about alcohol packaging
                                                • Figure 39: Statements related to alcoholic beverage packaging – Opinion – Agree, by generation, October 2016

                                            • Indicators of Quality

                                              • General
                                                • Glass containers lead as an indicator of quality
                                                  • Figure 40: Indicators of quality, October 2016
                                                • A quarter of younger shoppers say chilled implies quality
                                                  • Figure 41: Indicators of quality, by gender, October 2016
                                                • Label
                                                  • Clean label, brand play a strong role in perception of quality
                                                    • Figure 42: Indicators of quality – Label, October 2016
                                                  • Ingredients are particularly important to women
                                                    • Figure 43: Indicators of quality – Label – Any rank, by gender, October 2016
                                                  • Brand story communicates quality to Millennials
                                                    • Figure 44: Indicators of quality – Label – Any rank, by generation, October 2016

                                                • Identifying Quality

                                                    • Pair 1 – Beer: glass helps Coors appear more premium than craft
                                                      • Pair 2 – Wine: glass bottles communicate quality in wine
                                                        • Pair 3 – Spirits: bottle shape can communicate quality

                                                        • Statements Related to Alcoholic Beverage Packaging

                                                          • Nutritional information
                                                            • Six in 10 alcohol buyers want to see nutritional information
                                                              • Figure 45: Statements related to alcoholic beverage packaging – Nutritional information – Agree, October 2016
                                                            • Nutritional information is particularly important among younger drinkers
                                                              • Figure 46: Statements related to alcoholic beverage packaging – Nutritional information – Agree, by generation, October 2016
                                                            • High-quality/attractive packaging
                                                              • High-quality packaging communicates environmental responsibility over health
                                                                • Figure 47: Statements related to alcoholic beverage packaging – What quality communicates – Agree, October 2016
                                                              • Feel good purchases
                                                                • Health generates stronger positive sentiment than quality
                                                                  • Figure 48: Statements related to alcoholic beverage packaging – Feel good – Agree, October 2016

                                                              • Appendix – Data Sources and Abbreviations

                                                                • Data sources
                                                                  • Consumer survey data
                                                                    • Consumer qualitative research
                                                                      • Abbreviations and terms
                                                                        • Abbreviations

                                                                        • Appendix – Market

                                                                            • Figure 49: Share of alcoholic beverage launches, by launch type, 2012-16*

                                                                        • Appendix – Key Players

                                                                            • Figure 50: Beer launches, by leading pack type, 2012-16*
                                                                            • Figure 51: Wine launches, by leading pack type, 2012-16*
                                                                            • Figure 52: Spirits launches, by leading pack type, 2012-16*
                                                                            • Figure 53: RTD alcoholic beverage launches, by leading pack type, 2012-16*
                                                                            • Figure 54: Beer launches, by leading claims, 2012-16*
                                                                            • Figure 55: Wine launches, by leading claims, 2012-16*
                                                                            • Figure 56: Spirits launches, by leading claims, 2012-16*
                                                                            • Figure 57: RTD alcoholic beverage launches, by leading claims, 2012-16*
                                                                            • Figure 58: Beer launches, by leading pack material, 2012-16*
                                                                            • Figure 59: Wine launches, by leading pack material, 2012-16*
                                                                            • Figure 60: Spirits launches, by leading pack material, 2012-16*
                                                                            • Figure 61: RTD alcoholic beverage launches, by leading pack material, 2012-16*
                                                                            • Figure 62: Beer launches, by leading closure type, 2012-16*
                                                                            • Figure 63: Wine launches, by leading closure type, 2012-16*
                                                                            • Figure 64: Spirits launches, by leading closure type, 2012-16*
                                                                            • Figure 65: RTD alcoholic beverage launches, by leading pack material, 2012-16*

                                                                        Companies Covered

                                                                        • Walmart Stores (USA)

                                                                        Beverage Packaging Trends - US - January 2017

