61% of US adults aged 22+ purchase alcohol for off-premise consumption. While dollar sales in most alcohol segments are on the rise, securing appeal in a competitive marketplace requires aligning with consumer preferences. Two thirds of alcohol buyers indicate paying attention to package format, and 64% pay attention to label design, meaning packaging is more than simply the thing that holds what’s inside. Product quality is second only to taste as a purchase driver, meaning communicating quality will be important to resonating with shoppers. Consumers identify multiple quality cues, including glass containers, product price, clean labels, and brand story.

This report examines the following issues: