Bicycles - UK - March 2017
“The good weather and Olympic success have culminated in a much more positive year for the cycling market than was witnessed in 2015. Although the effect of Brexit on the exchange rates will impact the cost of imports over time, with more work being done to encourage UK consumers to take up cycling, and those already participating generating a healthy source of custom, the market is likely to grow at around 3% making it worth a predicted £1.25 billion by 2021.”
– Helen Fricker, Senior Leisure Analyst
This report is looking at the following areas:
- How can more people be encouraged to cycle?
- How can independent bike shops survive with the continued growth of online and direct-to-consumer retail models?
Table of contents
Overview
- What you need to know
- Products covered in this Report
Executive Summary
- Market shows signs of recovery after poor 2015
- Figure 1: UK bicycles market, 2011-21
- Growth in appetite for e-bikes
- Halfords continues to dominate and expand
- Participation levels are fairly stable but show signs of decline
- Figure 2: Trends in weekly and monthly cycling participation*, 2010/11-2015/16
- Women cycling less but room to increase participation levels
- Cycling is more than just riding a bike to most
- Group events more popular than cycling competitions
- Mountain bikes still the UK’s chosen bike while gravel and e-bikes rise in popularity
- Figure 3: Bicycle ownership and consideration, November 2016.
- What we think
Issues and Insights
- The facts
- The implications
- How can independent bike shops survive with the continued growth of online and direct-to-consumer retail models?
- The facts
- The implications
The Market – What You Need to Know
- Market shows signs of recovery after poor 2015
- E-bikes go from strength to strength
- Halfords continues to dominate market and expand
- Brands continue to merge
- GO Outdoors expands to challenge market leaders
- Brexit will see bike prices rise due to weak Pound
Market Size and Forecast
- Market shows signs of recovery after poor 2015
- Figure 4: UK bicycles market, 2011-21
- Forecast
- Figure 5: UK bicycles market forecast, by value, 2011-21
- Figure 6: UK bicycles market forecast, by volume, 2011-21
Segment Performance
- E-bikes go from strength to strength
- New category increases segmentation
- Sportive bikes continue to prove popular
Channels to Market
- Halfords continues to dominate market and expand
- GO Outdoors expands to challenge market leaders
- Sportives a hit for Ribble Cycles
- Brexit will see bike prices rise due to weak Pound
- UK manufacturing increases
Market Drivers
- Cycling as a sport shows signs of decline
- Figure 7: Trends in weekly and monthly cycling participation*, 2010/11- 2015/16
- Olympics boosts cycle sales
- E-bikes go from strength to strength
- Summer sunshine helps sales
- Figure 8: Trends in rainfall in the UK, by month, 2016 and 2007-16 average
- Overall decline in cycling casualties but vast regional variances
- Figure 9: Trends in cyclist accident casualty figures, 2010-15
- Business get behind bicycles
- Broader benefits of cycling more understood
- British Cycling gets more women in the saddle
Regulatory and Legislative Changes
- Reducing HGVs from London roads
- Activist win should help increase cycling funding
Key Players – What You Need to Know
- Halfords continues to dominate market and expand
- Brands continue to merge
- GO Outdoors expands to challenge market leaders
- WiggleCRC to cut 300 jobs
- E-bike innovations and rollout
Market Share
- Halfords continues to dominate market and expand
- Ribble Cycles makes Olympic gains
- Figure 10: Leading bicycle suppliers to the UK market, ranked by UK bicycle sales values*, 2015
Competitive Strategies
- Halfords buys online retailers Tredz and Wheelies
- Brands continue to merge
- Retailers targeting female cyclists
- GO Outdoors expands to challenge market leaders
- WiggleCRC to cut 300 jobs
Launch Activity and Innovation
- E-bike innovations and rollout
- Superhighways transform the capital
- Airbnb for bikes comes to the UK
- London’s Boris Bikes get a revamp
- More innovations in anti-theft devices
- Disc brakes continue to divide and conquer
- Tyres go wide and tubeless
- Cyclists get a boost with power meters
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- Participation levels are fairly stable but show signs of decline
- Women cycling less but room to increase participation levels
- Road cycling still dominant
- Cycling is more than just riding a bike to most
- Group events more popular than cycling competitions
- Halfords the most popular choice of retailer
- Mountain bikes still the UK’s chosen bike while gravel and e-bikes rise in popularity
- Mudguards and multi-use tyres most popular features for UK cyclists while carbon-fibre and disc brakes key for enthusiasts
Cycling Participation
- Participation levels are fairly stable but show signs of decline
- Figure 11: Trends in cycling participation, 2013-16*
- Barriers to participation are still apparent but most see the benefits of cycling
- Women cycling less but room to increase participation levels
- Figure 12: Cycling participation classification, by gender, 2015 and 2016
Cycling Environment
- Road cycling still dominant
- Older consumers prefer roads while younger cyclists are less decisive
- Figure 13: Mix of time spent cycling, by different types of terrain (mean scores), November 2016
- Rural cycling slightly less common than urban
- Men spend more time cycling in urban areas
- Figure 14: Mix of time spent cycling, by different types of landscape (mean scores), November 2016
- Weekend cycling more common than weekday
- Figure 15: Mix of time spent cycling, by days of the week (mean scores), November 2016
Reasons for Cycling
- Cycling for leisure far more common than commuting
- Figure 16: Mix of time spent cycling, by different types of cycling (mean scores), November 2016
Participation in Cycling-related Activities
- Cycling is more than just riding a bike to most
- Watching cycling on TV the most popular activity for cyclists
- Figure 17: Participation in cycling-related activities, November 2016.
- Group events more popular than cycling competitions
- Nearly a quarter of young male cyclists play other sports
Bicycle Ownership and Consideration
- Mountain bikes still the UK’s chosen bike but ownership is in decline
- Gravel and e-bikes rise in popularity
- Figure 18: Bicycle ownership, 2015 and 2016
- A third of London’s cyclists own three or more bikes
- Competitive cyclists have the largest hoard
- UK cyclists consider a broad range of bikes
- Figure 19: Bicycle ownership and consideration, November 2016.
Bicycle Feature Ownership and Consideration
- Mudguards and multi-use tyres most popular features for UK cyclists
- A fifth of cyclists have a carbon-fibre frame
- Disc brakes likely to become mainstream
- Electric gears still less common than mechanical
- Figure 20: Bicycle add-ons ownership and consideration, November 2016
Retailer Consideration
- Halfords the most popular choice of retailer
- The majority of consumers would shop around for a new bike
- Figure 21: Retailer consideration, November 2016.
- Level of cycling broadens retailer choice
- Figure 22: Retailer consideration, by participation in cycling-related activity, November 2016.
- Serious cyclists more educated and happy to shop online
Appendix – Data Sources, Abbreviations and Supporting Information
- Abbreviations
- Consumer research methodology
Appendix – Market Size and Forecast
- Forecast methodology
