Biscuits, Cookies and Crackers - China - March 2017
“Indulgence has been a main driver of biscuit consumption. Rather than a piece of heavy and intensively sweet biscuit, Chinese consumers define indulgence as lighter bites that are crispy, with multiple flavour and texture experiences, and are suitable to pair with their drinks.”
Ching Yang, Senior Research Analyst
This report covers the following areas:
- Less is more: the rise of thin biscuits
- Breakfast biscuits 2.0
- Spice up the savoury biscuit/cracker aisle
Table of contents
Overview
- Covered in this Report
- Figure 1: Definition of low/mid/high MHI groups, by city tier
Executive Summary
- The market
- Growth rate slows down in both value and volume
- Figure 2: Best- and worst-case retail volume sales forecast of biscuits, China, 2011-21
- Figure 3: Best- and worst-case retail value sales forecast of biscuits, China, 2011-21
- Sweet biscuits growing faster than savoury biscuits
- Figure 4: Proportion of savoury and sweet biscuits, 2011-16
- Companies and brands
- Cookie manufacturers are winning
- Figure 5: Value share of top 11 companies, 2014-16
- Classic flavours are decreasing
- Figure 6: Top 10 flavours of biscuits, China, 2014-16
- Using natural sweeteners to reduce the added sugar
- Figure 7: Top 10 claims of new biscuits, China, 2014-16
- The consumer
- Indulgent biscuits are popular
- Figure 8: Consumption trends of different biscuits/crackers, January 2017
- Sweet biscuits are indulgent; savoury are healthy but less diverse
- Figure 9: Attributes consumers associate with sweet or savoury biscuits, January 2017
- Indulgence means crispy and with layers of textures and flavours
- Figure 10: Attributes consumers associate with indulgent biscuits, January 2017
- Room for more cheese-flavoured biscuits
- Figure 11: Biscuit flavours consumers are interested in buying, January 2017
- Nuts and dairy are the most popular ingredients
- Figure 12: Ingredients that would improve the nutritional value of a biscuit/cracker, January 2017
- Biscuits enjoys positive image in consumers’ mind
- Figure 13: Consumers' general attitudes towards biscuits and crackers, January 2017
- Mintropolitans eat more biscuits than the other groups
- Figure 14: Consumers who ‘eat more’ of the following biscuits, by consumer classification, January 2017
Issues and Insights
- Less is more: the rise of thin biscuits
- The facts
- The implications
- Figure 15: Production example of biscuits featuring ‘thin in shape’, China, 2016-17
- Figure 16: Mondelēz’ Good Thins, US 2016
- Breakfast biscuits 2.0
- The facts
- The implications
- Figure 17: Product example of breakfast biscuits innovations, US and China, 2015-17
- Spice up the savoury biscuit/cracker aisle
- The facts
- The implications
- Figure 18: Lance Quick Starts bacon cheddar breakfast biscuit sandwiches, US, 2015
The Market – What You Need to Know
- Growth rate slows down in both value and volume
- Increasing availability of imported biscuits
- Sweet biscuits growing faster than savoury biscuits
Market Size and Forecast
- Growth rate slows down in both value and volume
- Figure 19: Retail market size of biscuits in China, 2011-16
- Forecast to grow at a CAGR of 2.8% in volume
- Figure 20: Best- and worst-case retail volume sales forecast of biscuits, China, 2011-21
- Figure 21: Best- and worst-case retail value sales forecast of biscuits, China, 2011-21
Market Factors
- Increasing availability of imported biscuits
- Figure 22: Volume and value of imported sweet biscuits to China, 2014-16
- Figure 23: China’s top 10 importing countries for sweet biscuits, 2015 and 2016
- Room to grow the consumption per capita
- Figure 24: Consumers’ biscuit consumption per capita per year, by country, 2016 (est)
- Raw ingredient price increase will accelerate the premiumisation
- Café and bakery may become a threat
- Rising cross-category competition
- Figure 25: Product example of chocolate products featuring biscuits, Puerto Rico and US, 2017
Market Segmentation
- Sweet biscuits growing faster than savoury biscuits
- Figure 26: Value of biscuit market in China, by segment, 2011-16
- Both categories should be able to keep the positive growth
- Figure 27: Best- and worst-case retail value sales forecast of savoury biscuits, China, 2011-21
- Figure 28: Best- and worst-case retail value sales forecast of sweet biscuits, China, 2011-21
Key Players – What You Need to Know
- Cookie manufacturers are the winners
- Classic flavours are decreasing
- On-the-go claim growing; low-sugar claim declining
Market Share
- Mayora Group was the biggest winner
- Figure 29: Value share of top 11 companies, 2014-16
- Mondelēz lost the most share
- The growth of imported biscuits and the e-commerce brands
- Figure 30: Example products from the emerging international players, China, 2016
Competitive Strategies
- Glico co-brands with Twinings to expand consumers’ usage
- The cookie market becomes more crowded
- Figure 31: Butter-flavoured cookies from Fujian Dali Group, China, 2016
- Glico also launches products targeting the breakfast occasion
- Figure 32: Glico’s new product targeting the breakfast occasion
- Mondelēz signed agreement with Alibaba in 2016
Who’s Innovating?
- Classic flavours are decreasing
- Figure 33: Top 10 flavours of biscuits, China, 2014-16
- Figure 34: Product example of biscuits with unconventional flavours, Japan, 2016
- Vegetable and cranberry are two rising flavours
- Figure 35: Emerging flavours of biscuits, China, 2014-16
- Figure 36: Product example of cranberry-flavoured biscuits, China, 2016-17
- Using natural sweeteners to reduce the added sugar
- Figure 37: Top 10 claims of new biscuits, China, 2014-16
- Figure 38: Product example of biscuits featuring natural sweeteners, Indonesia, US and Germany, 2016-17
- Extend the brand to other categories
- Figure 39: Product innovation featuring Oreo
- The five-colour biscuit
- Figure 40: The five-colour biscuit from Emart, South Korea, 2016
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- Sweet biscuits are indulgent; savoury are healthy but less diverse
- Nuts and dairy are the most popular ingredients
- Indulgence means crispiness and layers of flavour and texture
- Room for more cheese-flavoured biscuits
Consumption Trends
- Indulgent biscuits are popular
- Figure 41: Consumption trends of different biscuits/crackers, January 2017
- 25-29s eat the most; 40-49s eat the least
- Figure 42: Consumers who eat more of the following types of biscuits, by age, January 2017
- The affluent group and consumers with children eat more
- Figure 43: Consumers who eat more of the following types of biscuits, by income level, January 2017
- Figure 44: Consumers who eat more of the following types of biscuits, by presence of children in the household, January 2017
Comparison of Sweet and Savoury Biscuits
- Sweet biscuits are used as an indulgent snack
- Figure 45: Milk cream filled wafer from Loacker with a personalisable area on the package, Indonesia, 2017
- Figure 46: Attributes consumers associate with sweet or savoury biscuits, January 2017
- Figure 47: Product example of sweet biscuits featuring clean label, US, 2015-16
- Savoury biscuits have room to improve the taste experience
- Biscuits have become better value for money
- Figure 48: Attributes consumers associate with sweet biscuits, January 2017 and November 2014
- Figure 49: Attributes consumers associate with savoury biscuits, January 2017 and November 2014
Indulgent Attributes
- Prefer crispy and thin biscuits
- Figure 50: Attributes consumers associate with indulgent biscuits, January 2017
- Females get attracted by the package; males value the smell
- Figure 51: Highlighted attributes consumers associate with indulgent biscuits, by gender, January 2017
- Figure 52: Product example of biscuits with unique package, Hong Kong, Thailand and UK, 2016-17
- The East and South like to eat with drinks
- Figure 53: Highlighted attributes consumers associate with indulgent biscuits, by region, January 2017
Flavour Preferences
- Room for more cheese-flavoured biscuits
- Figure 54: Product example of biscuits with cheese-infused flavours, Germany, India and UK, 2017
- Figure 55: Biscuit flavours consumers are interested in buying, January 2017
- Females have higher interest in unconventional flavours
- Figure 56: Biscuit flavours consumers are interested in buying, by gender, January 2017
- Local ingredients are preferred
- Figure 57: Biscuit flavours consumers are interested in buying, by region, January 2017
Healthy Ingredients
- Nuts and dairy are the most popular ingredients
- Figure 58: Ingredients that would improve the nutritional value of a biscuit/cracker, January 2017
- Figure 59: Percentage of the newly launched biscuits with nuts, China, 2014-16
- Eggs are valued by the young
- Figure 60: Ingredients that would improve the nutritional value of a biscuit/cracker, by age, January 2017
- Figure 61: Product example of biscuits using egg white, Canada, 2016
- Trendy ingredients should enter through premium products
- Figure 62: Ingredients that would improve the nutritional value of a biscuit/cracker, by MHI level, January 2017
General Attitudes and Usage
- Biscuits enjoys positive image in consumers’ mind
- Figure 63: Consumers' general attitudes towards biscuits and crackers, January 2017
- Figure 64: Product example of biscuits with therapeutic health benefits, Japan and France, 2016-17
- Room for bite-sized and less sweet biscuits
- Figure 65: Spinach and pumpkin flavoured small mantou shaped biscuit balls from Nishimura Eisei Boro, China, 2017
- The country of origin matters
- Figure 66: Consumers’ attitudes towards international biscuits and domestic biscuits, January 2017
Meet the Mintropolitans
- Eat more biscuits than the other groups
- Figure 67: Consumers who ‘eat more’ of the following biscuits, by consumer classification, January 2017
- Higher interest in the trendy ingredients
- Figure 68: Ingredients that would improve the nutritional value of a biscuit/cracker, by consumer classification, January 2017
Appendix– Market Size and Forecast
- Figure 69: Retail value sales of biscuits, by segment, China, 2011-21
- Figure 70: Retail volume sales of biscuits, by segment, China, 2011-21
Appendix– Market Segmentation
- Figure 71: Best- and worst-case retail volume sales forecast of sweet biscuits, China, 2011-21
- Figure 72: Best- and worst-case retail volume sales forecast of savoury biscuits, China, 2011-21
Appendix – Methodology and Abbreviations
- Fan chart forecast
- Abbreviations
Companies Covered
To learn more about the companies covered in this report please contact us.