Biscuits, Cookies and Crackers - UK - March 2017
“Sweet biscuits have so far been insulated from concerns over sugar, with consumers continuing to treat themselves but looking for quality and more indulgent biscuits over quantity. Value sales are being helped by strong innovation and marketing support by leading brands, including the launch of new products that offer an element of portion control, such as ‘thins’, bitesize biscuits, and mini packs that are also more convenient to eat on the go.”
– Richard Caines, Senior Food & Drink Analyst
This Report discusses the following key topics:
- Permissible treating and portion control likely to be an increasing focus of NPD and marketing in the sweet biscuits market
- Packaging targeted at on-the-go eating and gifting occasions both offer further opportunities for increasing sales
- Scope to increase biscuit and cereal bar consumption through greater focus on ‘healthier’ ingredients
Table of contents
Overview
- What you need to know
- Products covered in this report
Executive Summary
- The market
- Flat sales of biscuits and cereal bars in 2016
- Figure 1: Best- and worst-case forecast of total UK retail value sales of sweet and savoury biscuits, breakfast biscuits, cereal/snack bars, crackers, crispbread and rice cakes, 2011-21
- Move to indulgence helps sales of sweet biscuits
- Savoury biscuits suffer sales dip in 2016
- Biscuits is one of nine categories targeted for cutting sugar
- Sugar a top concerns but still room for ‘treats’
- Growing child population bodes well for market
- Companies and brands
- McVitie’s maintains big lead in sweet biscuits
- Figure 2: Leading brands’ sales in the sweet biscuits market, by value, 2016/17*
- Jacob’s and Ryvita see dip in sales
- New ‘Thins’ products and more mini packs and bitesize products
- Savoury biscuit brands targeting lunchtime occasion
- Wide range of functional claims in cereal bars
- The consumer
- Biscuits eaten by more than nine in ten people
- Figure 3: Types of biscuits, cookies, crackers and cereal bars eaten in the last three months, December 2016
- Healthier focus in the morning, more indulgent later
- Strong interest in mini packs of biscuits
- Opportunity for more biscuits with branded confectionery
- New ‘Thins’ appeal to a third of people
- Figure 4: Products people would be interested in trying, December 2016
- Sweet biscuits seen as acceptable in moderation
- Scope for more biscuit gifting and flavour innovation
- Figure 5: Attitudes towards biscuits, cookies and cereal bars, December 2016
- Older people look for ‘healthier’ attributes in cereal bars
Issues and Insights
- Permissible treating and portion control likely to be an increasing focus of NPD and marketing in the sweet biscuits market
- The facts
- The implications
- Packaging targeted at on-the-go eating and gifting occasions both offer further opportunities for increasing sales
- The facts
- The implications
- Scope to increase biscuit and cereal bar consumption through greater focus on ‘healthier’ ingredients
- The facts
- The implications
The Market – What You Need to Know
- Flat sales of biscuits and cereal bars in 2016
- Move to indulgence helps sales of sweet biscuits
- Savoury biscuits suffer dip in 2016 sales
- Flat 2016 sales for cereal bars and breakfast biscuits
- Biscuits is one of nine categories targeted for cutting sugar
- Sugar a top concern but still room for ‘treats’
- Snacking behaviour important for biscuits market
- Growing child population bodes well for market
- Ageing population can benefit traditional products
Market Size and Forecast
- Flat sales of biscuits and cereal bars in 2016
- Figure 6: Total UK retail volume and value sales of sweet and savoury biscuits, breakfast biscuits, cereal/snack bars, crackers, crispbread and rice cakes, 2011-21
- The future
- Figure 7: Best- and worst-case forecast of total UK retail value sales of sweet and savoury biscuits, breakfast biscuits, cereal/snack bars, crackers, crispbread and rice cakes, 2011-21
- Figure 8: Best- and worst-case forecast of UK retail volume sales of sweet and savoury biscuits, breakfast biscuits, cereal/snack bars, crackers, crispbread and rice cakes, 2011-21
- Forecast methodology
Segment Performance
- Move to indulgence helps sales of sweet biscuits
- Figure 9: Total UK retail volume and value sales of sweet biscuits, 2011-21
- Figure 10: Best- and worst-case forecast of total UK retail value sales of sweet biscuits, 2011-21
- Figure 11: Best- and worst-case forecast of total UK retail volume sales of sweet biscuits, 2011-21
- Savoury biscuits suffer a dip in 2016 sales
- Figure 12: Total UK retail volume and value sales of savoury biscuits, crackers, crispbread and rice cakes, 2011-21
- Figure 13: Best- and worst-case forecast of total UK retail value sales of savoury biscuits, crackers, crispbread and rice cakes, 2011-21
- Figure 14: Best- and worst-case forecast of total UK retail volume sales of savoury biscuits, crackers, crispbread and rice cakes, 2011-21
- Flat 2016 sales for cereal bars and breakfast biscuits
- Figure 15: Total UK retail volume and value sales of breakfast biscuits and cereal/snack bars, 2011-21
- Figure 16: Best- and worst-case forecast of total UK retail value sales of breakfast biscuits and cereal/snack bars, 2011-21
- Figure 17: Best- and worst-case forecast of total UK retail volume sales of breakfast biscuits and cereal/snack bars, 2011-21
Market Drivers
- Biscuits is one of nine categories targeted for cutting sugar
- Sugar is the top concern but there is still room for ‘treats’
- Figure 18: Perceptions of personal intake of foods and macronutrients, November 2016
- Snacking behaviour important for biscuits market
- Figure 19: Selected behaviours related to snacking, December 2016
- Scaling back promotions in favour of everyday low prices
- Growing child population bodes well for market
- Figure 20: Trends in the age structure of the UK population, 2011-21
Companies and Brands – What You Need to Know
- McVitie’s maintains big lead in sweet biscuits
- Jacob’s and Ryvita see dip in sales
- Belvita sees strong growth in breakfast biscuit sales
- New ‘Thins’ products and more mini packs and bitesize products
- Savoury biscuit brands targeting lunchtime occasion
- Wide range of functional claims in cereal bars
- Decline in total advertising spending on biscuits
- Pladis increases advertising for a number of its brands
- McVitie’s has strong position in sweet biscuits market
- Savoury biscuit brands lack excitement
Market Share
- McVitie’s maintains big lead in sweet biscuits
- Figure 21: Leading brands’ sales in the sweet biscuits market, by value and volume, 2015/16 and 2016/17
- Jacob’s and Ryvita see dip in sales
- Figure 22: Leading brands in the savoury biscuits, crackers and crispbread market, by value and volume, 2015/16 and 2016/17
- Belvita sees strong growth in breakfast biscuit sales
- Figure 23: Leading brands in the cereal bars and breakfast biscuits market, by value and volume, 2015/16 and 2016/17
Launch Activity and Innovation
- Sweet biscuits/cookies account for over half of launches
- Figure 24: New product launches in the UK biscuits, cookies and crackers market, share by sub-category, January 2012-December 2016
- Sweet biscuits/cookies
- Oreo and McVitie’s launch ‘Thins’ products
- More mini packs and biscuits to eat on-the-go
- Bitesize products target sharing and grazing
- Seasonal opportunities can go beyond Christmas
- Confectionery branded launches hit the market
- More indulgent products positioned as special treats
- Gluten-free another focus of launch activity
- Savoury biscuits
- Jacob’s launches ciabatta crackers
- ‘Thins’ are also an area of NPD in savoury biscuits
- Widening range of seeds and flavours
- Ryvita launches new lunch packs
- Sourdough crispbreads and biscuits with charcoal
- Cereal/snack/energy bars
- Figure 25: New product launches in the UK snack/cereal/energy bars, share by top 15 claims, January 2012-December 2016
- Vegan claims target interest in plant-based diets
- Increase in low/no/reduced sugar and high protein claims
- Expanding range of flavours
- Bites, bits and balls provide an update on bars
Advertising and Marketing Activity
- Decline in total advertising spending on biscuits
- Figure 26: Recorded above-the-line, online display and direct mail total advertising expenditure on biscuits, short bread, crackers/crisp breads, breadsticks/savoury and cereal bars/breakfast biscuits, 2013-16
- Sweet biscuits increase share of total spending
- Figure 27: Share of recorded above-the-line, online display and direct mail total advertising expenditure on biscuits, short bread, crackers/crisp breads, breadsticks/savoury and cereal bars/breakfast biscuits, by segment, 2013-16
- Pladis increases spending across a number of brands
- Figure 28: Recorded above-the-line, online display and direct mail total advertising expenditure on biscuits, short bread, crackers/crisp breads, breadsticks/savoury and cereal bars/breakfast biscuits, by top advertisers, 2013-16
- Sweet biscuits
- Oreo puts focus on wonder-filled moments and new flavours
- Figure 29: Recorded above-the-line, online display and direct mail total advertising expenditure on sweet biscuits and short bread, by leading brands by spend, 2016
- ‘Sweeet’ McVitie’s campaign moves to promoting Nibbles
- Bahlsen Choco Leibniz focuses on quality
- Mikado focuses on versatility for afternoon snacking occasion
- Major rebranding for Border Biscuits supported by TV campaign
- Savoury biscuits
- Jacob’s airs Crackin’ TV adverts
- Figure 30: Recorded above-the-line, online display and direct mail total advertising expenditure on savoury biscuits, by leading brands, 2016
- Ritz ‘Baked to Perfection’ new for 2017
- Ryvita runs ‘Revoluncheon’ campaign
- Cereal bars and breakfast biscuits
- New ‘Good Mornings’ campaign for Belvita
- Figure 31: Recorded above-the-line, online display and direct mail total advertising expenditure on cereal bars and breakfast biscuits, by leading brands, 2016
- New go ahead! campaign supports brand re-launch
Brand Research
- What you need to know
- Brand map
- Figure 32: Attitudes towards and usage of selected brands, February 2017
- Key brand metrics
- Figure 33: Key metrics for selected brands, February 2017
- Brand attitudes: McVitie’s stands out for consistently high quality
- Figure 34: Attitudes, by brand, February 2017
- Brand personality: sweet biscuit brands seen as more fun
- Figure 35: Brand personality – Macro image, February 2017
- Ryvita stands out as healthy, wholesome and natural
- Figure 36: Brand personality – Micro image, February 2017
- Brand analysis
- McVitie’s achieves highest levels of satisfaction
- Figure 37: User profile of McVitie’s, February 2017
- Fox’s has strong associations with indulgence
- Figure 38: User profile of Fox’s, February 2017
- Jacob’s is a traditional and authentic brand
- Figure 39: User profile of Jacob’s, February 2017
- Strong associations for Maryland with being comforting and delicious
- Figure 40: User profile of Maryland, February 2017
- Belvita seen as healthier than sweet biscuit brands
- Figure 41: User profile of Belvita, February 2017
- Ryvita seen as most healthy, wholesome and natural brand
- Figure 42: User profile of Ryvita, February 2017
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- Biscuits eaten by more than nine in ten people
- Still room to increase penetration of cereal bars and breakfast biscuits
- Healthier focus in the morning, more indulgent later
- Strong interest in mini packs of biscuits
- Opportunity for more biscuits with branded confectionery
- New ‘Thins’ appeal to a third of people
- Room for more biscuits with ‘healthier’ ingredients
- Sweet biscuits seen as acceptable in moderation
- Scope for more biscuit gifting and flavour innovation
- Older people look for ‘healthier’ attributes in cereal bars
Frequency of Eating Different Types of Biscuits
- Sweet biscuits still eaten by more than nine in ten people
- Figure 43: Types of biscuits, cookies, crackers and cereal bars eaten in the last three months, December 2016
- Still room to increase penetration of cereal bars and breakfast biscuits
- Fall in moderate eating of sweet biscuits
- Figure 44: Frequency of eating biscuits, cookies, crackers and cereal bars, by type, December 2016
- More people are eating savoury biscuits at least once a week
- Room for breakfast biscuits to increase frequency of eating
- Nearly four in ten people eat more than seven product types
- Figure 45: Number of different types of biscuits eaten in the last 3 months, December 2016
Attributes Most Important for Sweet Biscuits at Different Times of the Day
- Sweet biscuits for the morning need healthier focus
- Figure 46: Attributes people most look for in a sweet biscuit at different times of day, December 2016
- More indulgent biscuits wanted later in the day
- Sweet biscuits not seen by most as a meal replacement
Interest in Trying Products
- Strong interest in mini packs and resealable packaging
- Figure 47: Products people would be interested in trying, December 2016
- More opportunities for biscuits containing branded confectionery
- New ‘Thins’ products appeal to a third of people
- Room for more biscuits with ‘healthier’ ingredients
- A third interested in savoury breakfast biscuits
Attitudes towards Biscuits, Cookies and Cereal Bars
- Sweet biscuits seen as acceptable in moderation
- Figure 48: Attitudes towards biscuits, cookies and cereal bars, December 2016
- Interest in healthier choices in biscuits
- Scope for brands to grow biscuit gifting sales
- Flavour innovation offers further possibilities
Attributes Most Important for Cereal Bars
- All-natural ingredients most important for cereal bars
- Figure 49: Properties most important for cereal bars, December 2016
- Fruit the most popular ingredient for cereal bars
- Figure 50: Ingredients people would most like to see included in cereal bars, December 2016
- Strong demand for nuts in cereal bars
- Boundaries blurred between some cereal bars and chocolate bars
Appendix – Data Sources, Abbreviations and Supporting Information
- Abbreviations
- Consumer research methodology
Appendix – Market Size and Forecast
- Forecast Methodology
- Figure 51: Best- and worst-case forecast of total UK retail value sales of sweet and savoury biscuits, breakfast biscuits, cereal/snack bars, crackers, crispbread and rice cakes, 2011-21
- Figure 52: Best- and worst-case forecast of total UK retail volume sales of sweet and savoury biscuits, breakfast biscuits, cereal/snack bars, crackers, crispbread and rice cakes, 2011-21
Appendix – Segment Performance
- Figure 53: Best- and worst-case forecast of total UK retail value sales of sweet biscuits, 2011-21
- Figure 54: Best- and worst-case forecast of total UK retail volume sales of sweet biscuits, 2011-21
- Figure 55: Best- and worst-case forecast of total UK retail value sales of savoury biscuits, 2011-21
- Figure 56: Best- and worst-case forecast of total UK retail value sales of savoury biscuits, 2011-21
- Figure 57: Best- and worst-case forecast of total UK retail value sales of breakfast biscuits and cereal/snack bars, 2011-21
- Figure 58: Best- and worst-case forecast of total UK retail volume sales of breakfast biscuits and cereal/snack bars, 2011-21
Appendix – Market Share
- Figure 59: Leading manufacturers’ sales in the sweet biscuits market, by value and volume, 2015/16 and 2016/17
- Figure 60: Leading manufacturers’ sales in the savoury biscuits, crackers and crispbread market, by value and volume, 2015/16 and 2016/17
- Figure 61: Leading manufacturers’ sales in the cereal bars and breakfast biscuits market, by value and volume, 2015/16 and 2016/17
Appendix – Launch Activity and Innovation
- Figure 62: New product launches in the UK sweet biscuits/cookies market, share by top 15 companies*, January 2012-December 2016
- Figure 63: New product launches in the UK sweet biscuits/cookies market, share by top 15 claims*, January 2012-December 2016
- Figure 64: New product launches in the UK savoury biscuits/crackers market, share by top companies, January 2012-December 2016
- Figure 65: New product launches in the UK savoury biscuits/crackers market, share by top 15 claims*, January 2012-December 2016
- Figure 66: New product launches in the UK snack/cereal/energy bars, share by top 15 companies*, January 2012-December 2016
