“Sweet biscuits have so far been insulated from concerns over sugar, with consumers continuing to treat themselves but looking for quality and more indulgent biscuits over quantity. Value sales are being helped by strong innovation and marketing support by leading brands, including the launch of new products that offer an element of portion control, such as ‘thins’, bitesize biscuits, and mini packs that are also more convenient to eat on the go.”

– Richard Caines, Senior Food & Drink Analyst

This Report discusses the following key topics: