"Product prices and selection are key drivers for where and when Blacks shop, but they are proud of their ability to maximize their budget while buying the brands and products they want on their list. Retailers that offer a pleasant atmosphere and convenience are included in their shopping routine, but incentives created just for them on top of their shopping expectations have the opportunity to increase store visits and maintain loyalty."

- Toya Mitchell, Multicultural Analyst

This Report looks at the following areas: