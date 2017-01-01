Black Consumers' Lifestyles and Entertainment - US - January 2017
"Black consumers are optimistic about life in general, their purpose in life, and how they spend their time. They rely on family and faith to keep them grounded and emotionally fulfilled while living out their passions. Their passions and the trends they follow tend to collide in their leisure time, particularly in regards to media connectivity, whether user-generated or disseminated among the masses. Income and age are the great differentiators in how Blacks live their lives and make choices in the entertainment that feeds their interests."
- Toya Mitchell, Multicultural Analyst
This report will cover the following areas:
- Family is at the center of Blacks’ choice of leisure and entertainment activities
- Less access to green space, parks, other recreational spaces in Black neighborhoods impact participation
- If you build it, they will come
- Budgetary constraints impact entertainment choices and outlook
Appendix – Consumer Tables
- Figure 45: Top 10 TV programs Black consumers viewed in the past seven days, July 2015-August 2016
- Figure 46: Top 15 cable TV networks Black consumers viewed in the past seven days, July 2015-August 2016
- Figure 47: Top 10 radio formats Black consumers listened to within a 24-hour period, July 2015-August 2016
- Figure 48: Use of digital music services in the last 30 days and top services used, July 2015-August 2016
- Figure 49: Visits family and sit-down restaurants and with whom: any meal, July 2015-August 2016
