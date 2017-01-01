Black Consumers' Lifestyles and Entertainment - US - January 2017

"Black consumers are optimistic about life in general, their purpose in life, and how they spend their time. They rely on family and faith to keep them grounded and emotionally fulfilled while living out their passions. Their passions and the trends they follow tend to collide in their leisure time, particularly in regards to media connectivity, whether user-generated or disseminated among the masses. Income and age are the great differentiators in how Blacks live their lives and make choices in the entertainment that feeds their interests."

- Toya Mitchell, Multicultural Analyst

This report will cover the following areas: