Black Haircare - US - August 2017
"The Black haircare market is in transition, as soft sales growth is wedged between two, very different consumer trends. One, a booming natural and regimen-focused product segment vs the precipitous sales free-fall of relaxers, which were formerly anchor products for several heritage brands. Black consumers prefer, and expect, haircare products made for their texture, haircare issues, and styling choices. As a result, Black-targeted and mainstream haircare companies are vying for consideration, and purchase among Black consumers with tailored products with the promise of expected efficacy."
Multicultural Analyst
This report will look at the following areas:
- Natural hair is here to stay
- Half of Black women use 3-4 products as part of their haircare regimen
- Most Blacks perform basic maintenance to save time and money
- Black women are abandoning relaxers, not necessarily straight hairstyles
Executive Summary
- Figure 1: Expenditures and forecast expenditures by Black consumers for haircare products, by segment, at current prices, 2012-22
- The issues
- Natural hair is here to stay
- Figure 2: Hairstyles worn among Blacks during the last 12 months, May 2017
- Half of Black women use 3-4 products as part of their haircare regimen
- Figure 3: Number of haircare products used, by gender, May 2017
- Most Blacks perform basic maintenance to save time and money
- Figure 4: Haircare regimen, May 2017
- Black women are abandoning relaxers, not necessarily straight hairstyles
- Figure 5: Hairstyles worn in the last 12 months and haircare regimen, by Black females, May 2017
- The opportunities
- Most Blacks take their haircare cues from trusted personal sources, but brand messaging spreads awareness
- Figure 6: Influences on hair maintenance and styling, May 2017
- Give Blacks tips from professionals on how to achieve optimal results at home
- Ensure brand and product messaging includes all-natural hair consumers
- What it means
The Market – What You Need to Know
- Black haircare sales are flat due to opposing categories
- Mainstream brands are making a targeted play for Black consumers
- Online haircare sales growing in importance
- Black Women embrace natural hair, but perhaps at a social cost
- Black haircare sales are flat due to opposing categories
Market Size and Forecast
- Black haircare will grow at a moderate pace
- Figure 7: Expenditures and fan chart forecast expenditures by Black consumers for haircare products, at current prices, 2012-22
- Figure 8: Expenditures and forecast expenditures by Black consumers for haircare products, at current prices 2012-22
- Black haircare will grow at a moderate pace
Market Breakdown
- Styling products rule, but regimen-focused products are growing
- Figure 9: Expenditures by Black consumers for haircare products, by segment, at current prices, 2015 and 2017
- Figure 10: Expenditures and forecast expenditures by Black consumers for haircare products, by segment, at current prices, 2012-22
- Figure 11: P&G Pantene Gold shampoo, conditioner and styling magazine advertisement, April 2017
- Shampoo sales growth forecast buoyed by regimen adoption
- Figure 12: Expenditures and fan chart forecast expenditures by Black consumers for shampoo, at current prices, 2012-22
- Conditioner sales forecast closely mirror shampoo
- Figure 13: Expenditures and fan chart forecast expenditures by Black consumers for conditioner, at current prices, 2012-22
- Styling products anchor Black haircare sales
- Figure 14: Expenditures and fan chart forecast expenditures by Black consumers for styling products, at current prices, 2012-22
- Relaxers are slowing becoming a niche product line
- Figure 15: Expenditures and fan chart forecast expenditures by Black consumers for relaxers, at current prices, 2012-22
- Flat hair color sales reflect desire for expression vs abandoning chemicals
- Figure 16: Expenditures and fan chart forecast expenditures by Black consumers for hair color, at current prices, 2012-22
- Styling products rule, but regimen-focused products are growing
Market Perspective
- Black women embrace natural textures, but may still face bias due to their hairstyle choice
- Black females battle protective and natural hair bans
- Black women embrace natural textures, but may still face bias due to their hairstyle choice
Market Factors
- E-commerce an important channel for prestige and emerging brands
- Figure 17: Store type where haircare products were purchased, July 2016-June 2017
- General market companies create lines specifically for Black consumers
- Ouidad
- Figure 18: Ouidad Kinky Curls Curl Immersion line, 2016
- Made Beautiful
- Figure 19: True by Made Beautiful, 2017
- P&G Pantene Gold Series
- Figure 20: Pantene Pro-V Gold products, April 2017
- Figure 21: Pantene Gold magazine advertisement, May 2017
- Figure 22: Pantene anthem television commercial, 2017
- Figure 23: Pantene promotional video featuring Gold product line scientists, 2016
- E-commerce an important channel for prestige and emerging brands
Key Players – What You Need to Know
- First-recognized $100+ million Black brand
- Regimen-focused product lines dominate sales
- The shift from targeted to inclusive messaging elicits alarm among core consumers
- Innovation within the market centered on individual solutions
- First-recognized $100+ million Black brand
Manufacturer Sales of Black Haircare Products
- Double-digit growth among Black brands focused on natural regimen
- Figure 24: MULO sales of Black-targeted haircare product brands, by leading companies, rolling 52 weeks, 2016 and 2017
- Double-digit growth among Black brands focused on natural regimen
Breakdown of Manufacturer Sales of Black Haircare Products
- Black-targeted haircare product growth within natural regimen lines
- Figure 25: MULO sales and percentage change of Black-targeted haircare products, by segment, rolling 52 weeks, 2016 and 2017
- SheaMoisture captured half of the shampoo category
- Figure 26: MULO sales of Black-targeted shampoo, by leading companies and brands, rolling 52 weeks, 2016 and 2017
- Sales growth of conditioners may signal its double duty among Black consumers
- Figure 27: MULO sales of Black-targeted conditioners, by leading companies and brands, rolling 52 weeks, 2016 and 2017
- Soft growth in styling may be attributed to new products cannibalizing mature products
- Figure 28: MULO sales of Black-targeted styling products, by leading companies and brands, rolling 52 weeks, 2016 and 2017
- Relaxer sales continue to fall; children’s texturizers are the sole bright spot
- Figure 29: MULO sales of Black hair relaxer products, by leading companies and brands, rolling 52 weeks, 2016 and 2017
- SoftSheen-Carson’s Dark and Lovely hair color shifts focus to naturals
- Figure 30: MULO sales of Black-targeted hair color products, by leading companies and brands, rolling 52 weeks, 2016 and 2017
- Figure 31: SoftSheen-Carson’s Dark and Lovely Color Gloss magazine advertisement, march 2017
- Figure 32: Hoyu Bigen magazine advertisement, March 2017
- Black-targeted haircare product growth within natural regimen lines
What’s Working?
- Mainstream retailers stock variety of natural hair product lines
- Figure 33: Sally Beauty Supply/Carol’s Daughter magazine advertisement, March 2017
- Regimen-focused product lines continue to grow
- Figure 34: MULO sales estimates for Black-targeted shampoo, conditioner and styling products among leading brands, 2016-17
- Figure 35: Series of SheaMoisture regimen-focused product advertising, September, 2016
- Milder relaxer products made for kids most likely used by adults
- Figure 36: MULO Strength of Nature relaxer sales, 2016-17
- Mainstream retailers stock variety of natural hair product lines
What’s Struggling?
- Black-targeted brands that shift marketing efforts to be inclusive risk losing their base
- SheaMoisture
- Carol’s Daughter
- Figure 37: Carol’s Daughter “Made with Love” television commercial, April 2017
- Relaxer sales continue to drop, not sure where they will hit bottom
- Figure 38: MULO at-home relaxer sales, 2012-17 (est)
- Black-targeted brands that shift marketing efforts to be inclusive risk losing their base
What’s Next?
- Tailored hair regimen solutions by consumer activity
- Figure 39: FORM Beauty brand introduction video, 2017
- Haircare companies help consumers mix their own product formulas
- Products for naturals who wear straight hairstyles
- Figure 40: Heat protectant creams, 2016-17
- Regimen products and education to help naturals wear a “wash and go”
- Figure 41: L’Oréal SoftSheen-Carson, Dark and Lovely Au Naturale magazine ad, April 2017
- Black haircare meets the sharing economy
- Figure 42: BeautyLynk Promotional video, 2016
- Tailored hair regimen solutions by consumer activity
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- Natural hair is the norm
- Black women have abandoned relaxers, but not necessarily straight hairstyles
- “Wash day” is time consuming, but everyday styling is quick and simple
- Most Blacks perform basic hair maintenance, but styling is periodic
- Blacks look to people they trust for hair inspiration, including themselves
- Advertising and editorial geared toward Black consumers builds brand/product awareness and drives consideration
- Natural hair is the norm
Black Consumer Haircare Segments: Overview
- Mintel defined Black haircare consumer groups by attitude, behavior and perceptions
- Figure 43: Overview of the four female Black haircare segments, May 2017
- Figure 44: Black female haircare segments, 2015-17
- Figure 45: Demographic profile of female segments, May 2017
- Figure 46: Overview of the three male Black haircare segments, May 2017
- Figure 47: Black male haircare segments, 2015-17
- Figure 48: Demographic profile of male segments, May 2017
Black Hair Texture Categorization
- Most Blacks categorize hair type based on natural look, but a small segment categorize based on final look
- Figure 49: Natural hair categories
- Figure 50: Blacks’ natural hair texture, May 2017
- Black women and men report having the same textures with some variation
- Figure 51: Blacks’ natural hair texture, by gender, May 2017
Hairstyles Worn in the Last 12 Months
- Natural hairstyles among Blacks now the norm
- Figure 52: Hairstyles worn in the last 12 months, May 2017
- Hairstyle perception among some “straight” textured Blacks contradicts practice
- Figure 53: Natural hair texture, by hairstyle, May 2017
- Black women wear natural, but manipulated hair styles, Black men opt for low maintenance
- Figure 54: Hairstyles worn in the last 12 months – natural, by gender, May 2017
- Over a third of Black women wear their hair chemically relaxed, others wear protective hairstyles
- Figure 55: Hairstyles worn in the last 12 months – Not natural only, by gender, May 2017
- College-degreed Blacks prefer natural hairstyles, signals acceptance in the workplace
- Figure 56: Hairstyles worn in the last 12 months – natural, by educational attainment, May 2017
- Young Black women prefer natural and protective hairstyles
- Figure 57: Hairstyles worn by Black women in the last 12 months, by age, May 2017
- Most women across segments wear natural hairstyles, but vary on type
- Figure 58: Hairstyles worn in the last 12 months - nets, by haircare segments, May 2017
Time Spent and Product Usage on Haircare Maintenance
- Hair maintenance time spent on “wash day” can be up to almost three times longer than an average day
- Figure 59: Basic maintenance and styling time spent, May 2017
- Blacks who wear protective styles spend the most time maintaining their hair
- Figure 60: Basic maintenance and styling time spent, by selected hairstyles, May 2017
- Black women drive high “wash day” maintenance time spent, but reduce steps on an average day
- Figure 61: Basic maintenance and styling time spent, by gender, May 2017
- Young Blacks spend more time on their hair, mostly likely creating their natural hair look
- Figure 62: Basic maintenance and styling time spent, by age, May 2017
- Most Blacks use only 1-2 haircare products at home, but half of Black women use 3-4
- Figure 63: Number of haircare products used, by gender, May 2017
Haircare Regimen
- Most Blacks cover basic maintenance at home, but are split on more complicated tasks
- Figure 64: Haircare regimen, May 2017
- Blacks with protective styles complete the most steps at home
- Figure 65: Haircare regimen, by hairstyle, May 2017
- Most Blacks shampoo and condition their hair once a week; treatment application less frequently
- Figure 66: Haircare regimen – Basic maintenance, by frequency, May 2017
- Styling hair at home is sporadic and may be done only when necessary
- Figure 67: Haircare regimen – Styling, by frequency, May 2017
- Most Blacks have abandoned chemical treatments at home and the salon
- Figure 68: Haircare regimen – Chemical treatments and salon services, by frequency, May 2017
Influences on Hair Maintenance and Styling
- Blacks take their hair maintenance and styling cues from their personal connections and advertising
- Figure 69: Influences on hair maintenance and styling, May 2017
- Black women more likely to seek guidance in advertising, Black men look to people they admire
- Figure 70: Influences on hair maintenance and styling, by gender, May 2017
- Blacks with potentially damaging hairstyles more likely to be influenced by trusted sources
- Figure 71: Influences on hair maintenance and styling, by hairstyle, May 2017
- Trendy Naturalistas influenced by external sources, others by inner circle or themselves
- Figure 72: Influences on hair maintenance and styling, by female haircare segments, May 2017
Haircare Maintenance and Product Attitudes
- Blacks prefer haircare products made just for them because they perform as expected
- Figure 73: Haircare maintenance and product attributes, May 2017
- “Naturals” prefer brands that cater to their styling needs and overall health
- Figure 74: Haircare maintenance and product attributes, by hairstyle, May 2017
- Black women demonstrate deeper engagement with their hair
- Figure 75: Haircare maintenance and product attributes, by gender, May 2017
- Younger Blacks like to experiment with new products and styles while older Blacks stick to what is familiar
- Figure 76: Haircare maintenance and product attributes, by age, May 2017
- Experimentation and reasons for haircare product purchases vary across segments
- Figure 77: Haircare maintenance and product attitudes, by female haircare segments, May 2017
Appendix – Data Sources and Abbreviations
- Data sources
- Sales data
- Fan chart forecast
- Consumer survey data
- Consumer qualitative research
- Abbreviations and terms
- Abbreviations
- Terms
- Data sources
Appendix – The Market
- Figure 78: Expenditures by Black consumers for haircare products, at current prices, 2012-22
- Figure 79: Expenditures by Black consumers for haircare products, at inflation-adjusted prices, 2012-22
- Figure 80: Expenditures by Black consumers for haircare products, by segment, at current prices, 2015 and 2017
- Figure 81: Expenditures by Black consumers on shampoo, at current prices, 2012-22
- Figure 82: Expenditures by Black consumers on shampoo, at inflation-adjusted prices, 2012-22
- Figure 83: Expenditures by Black consumers on conditioner, at current prices, 2012-22
- Figure 84: Expenditures by Black consumers on conditioner, at inflation-adjusted prices, 2012-22
- Figure 85: Expenditures by Black consumers on styling products, at current prices, 2012-22
- Figure 86: Expenditures by Black consumers on styling products, at inflation-adjusted prices, 2012-22
- Figure 87: Expenditures by Black consumers on relaxers, at current prices, 2012-22
- Figure 88: Expenditures by Black consumers on relaxers, at inflation-adjusted prices, 2012-22
- Figure 89: Expenditures by Black consumers on hair color, at current prices, 2012-22
- Figure 90: Expenditures by Black consumers on hair color, at inflation-adjusted prices, 2012-22
Companies Covered
