"The Black haircare market is in transition, as soft sales growth is wedged between two, very different consumer trends. One, a booming natural and regimen-focused product segment vs the precipitous sales free-fall of relaxers, which were formerly anchor products for several heritage brands. Black consumers prefer, and expect, haircare products made for their texture, haircare issues, and styling choices. As a result, Black-targeted and mainstream haircare companies are vying for consideration, and purchase among Black consumers with tailored products with the promise of expected efficacy."

- Toya Mitchell, Multicultural Analyst

This report will look at the following areas: