Body Care and Deodorant - US - July 2017
"Total sales of body care and deodorant continue on their slow and steady upward trajectory, with sales projected to increase slightly more than 2% for 2017. The tepid sales performance of this industry is a function of continued consumption of deodorant as a hygiene staple, and high existing penetration in a mature industry."
Health & Personal Care Analyst
This report will cover the following areas:
- Some consumers replace body care for single ingredients
- Consumers show limited engagement in body care
- Deodorant brands perceived similarly to consumers
Table of contents
Overview
- What you need to know
- Definition
Definition
Executive Summary
- Market overview
- Sales of body care and deodorant continue on slow, steady upward trajectory
- Figure 1: Total US sales and fan chart forecast of body care and deodorant, at current prices, 2012-22
- The issues
- Some consumers replace body care for single ingredients
- Figure 2: Use of common ingredients instead of body care products, April 2017
- Consumers show limited engagement in body care
- Figure 3: Select body care purchase influencers, April 2017
- Deodorant brands perceived similarly to consumers
- Figure 4: Works well and long-lasting perceptions of select APDO brands, April 2017
- The opportunities
- Target experientially-driven body care users
- Figure 5: Select body care purchasing behaviors, April 2017
- Secondary purchase influencers may differentiate body care
- Figure 6: Select body care descriptors, any rank (net), April 2017
- Emphasize scent and functionality in APDO
- Figure 7: Select APDO purchase influencers, April 2017
- What it means
The issues
The Market – What You Need to Know
- Sales projected to continue growing modestly
- Body care lags behind APDO in sales growth
- Single ingredients, waterless cleansers could impact industry
- Body care sales weathered higher temps, population trends could impact category growth
Sales projected to continue growing modestly
Market Size and Forecast
- 2017 sees modest growth, future outlook similar
- Figure 8: Total US sales and fan chart forecast of body care and deodorant, at current prices, 2012-22
- Figure 9: Total US sales and forecast of body care and deodorant, at current prices, 2012-22
2017 sees modest growth, future outlook similar
Market Breakdown
- Limited engagement, ingredient swaps limit body care
- No sweat as APDO sales grow for fifth straight year
- Figure 10: Share of body care, deodorant, and foot care retail sales, by segment, 2017 (est)
- Foot care feels amplified effects of body care
- Figure 11: Total US retail sales and forecast of body/foot care products and deodorant, by segment, at current prices, 2012-22
Limited engagement, ingredient swaps limit body care
Market Perspective
- Ingredient replacements could impede growth
- Fewer showers, waterless cleansers will produce mixed results
Ingredient replacements could impede growth
Market Factors
- Growth in exercise supports APDO
- Figure 12: Percentage who exercise regularly, 2004-16
- Body care sales may be more independent from temperatures
- Figure 13: Average winter temperatures contiguous US, Jun-Aug 2012-17 and total sales of body care 2012-17
- A more diverse population could impact category sales
- Figure 14: Population, by race and Hispanic origin, percent change, 2017-22
Growth in exercise supports APDO
Key Players – What You Need to Know
- Unilever strengthens position as industry leader
- Smaller brands, natural brands, and gender-specific deodorants grow
- Value brands and unisex deodorant struggle
- Future potential for in-shower moisturizers, pollution claims
Unilever strengthens position as industry leader
Company and Brand Sales of Body Care and Deodorant
- Unilever strengthens its lead as top category player
- Figure 15: Advertisement for Degree UltraClear Black + White, January 20, 2017
- Old Spice sales smell good for P&G
- Smaller brands steal the spotlight from larger competitors
- Figure 16: Sales of body care and deodorant, by leading companies, rolling 52 weeks 2016 and 2017
Unilever strengthens its lead as top category player
What’s Working?
- Smaller, speciality body care brands outpace larger players
- Natural brands deliver perceptions of safety and quality
- Gender-specific deodorant brands outpacing unisex
- Figure 17: Total US retail sales and forecast of deodorant and antiperspirants, by category, at current prices, 2012-17
Smaller, speciality body care brands outpace larger players
What’s Struggling?
- Value brands struggling to grow
- Figure 18: MULO sales of select deodorant and body care brands, rolling 52 weeks 2016 and 2017
Value brands struggling to grow
What’s Next?
- The future of in-shower moisturizers is… unknown
- Figure 19: Select in-shower moisturizer MULO sales, rolling 52-weeks 2016-17
- What’s good for the face is good for the body… or is it?
The future of in-shower moisturizers is… unknown
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- Traditional body lotion holds highest penetration
- Body care category engagement is moderate
- Body care purchases straddle experiential, practical needs
- Natural ingredients, relaxation appeal to body care users
- APDO penetration remains flat
- Few differences perceived across APDO brands
- Scent influences APDO purchases
Traditional body lotion holds highest penetration
Body Care Usage
- Traditional lotion formulation most widely used
- Body lotion spray holds limited appeal
- Figure 20: Body care product usage, April 2017
- Younger women are heavier users of body care
- Figure 21: Body care product usage, by age and gender, April 2017
- Figure 22: Advertisement for O’Keeffe’s Working Hands
- Blacks and Hispanics are above-average users
- Figure 23: Body care product usage, by race and Hispanic origin, April 2017
Traditional lotion formulation most widely used
Body Care Purchase Influencers
- Influence of price and brand reflect moderate engagement
- General moisturizing higher priority than treating conditions
- Online reviews slightly more influential than a doctor
- Figure 24: Body care purchase influencers, April 2017
- Secondary influencers can expand product reach
- Figure 25: TURF Analysis – Body care purchase influencers, April 2017
- Methodology
- Men, older consumers less particular with body care
- Figure 26: Body care purchase influencers, by age and gender, April 2017
- Black consumers influenced more by brand, price, ingredients
- Figure 27: Body care purchase influencers, by race and Hispanic origin, April 2017
Influence of price and brand reflect moderate engagement
Body Care Purchasing Behaviors
- Body care purchases straddle experiential needs…
- Figure 28: Body care purchasing behaviors, April 2017
- …and practicality
- Figure 29: Body care purchasing behaviors, by number of products used, April 2017
- Some forego body care for common ingredients
- Experiential aspects still important to practical adults
- Figure 30: Select body care purchasing behaviors, by age and gender, April 2017
- Hispanics, Blacks prioritize scent
- Figure 31: Select body care purchasing behaviors, by race and Hispanic origin, April 2017
Body care purchases straddle experiential needs…
Body Care Descriptors
- Long-lasting, fast-absorbing are gateway to purchase
- Consumers prefer body care to relax rather than energize
- Desire for natural ingredients consistent with NOPC growth
- Figure 32: Body care descriptions, any rank (net), April 2017
- Younger adults seek experiential descriptors, older want practical
- Figure 33: Body care descriptions, any rank (net), by age, April 2017
- Black consumers hold different expectations
- Figure 34: Select body care descriptions, any rank (net), by race and Hispanic origin, April 2017
Long-lasting, fast-absorbing are gateway to purchase
APDO Usage
- APDO usage universal, consumption remains flat
- Figure 35: APDO product usage, April 2017
- Figure 36: Mean deodorant usage (#) during 7 day period, 2004, 2006, 2008, 2010, 2012, 2014, and 2016
- Figure 37: Deodorant usage on a weekly basis, 2012 and 2017
- Stick format grows at expense of roll-on
- Figure 38: Forms of deodorant used most often, 2008, 2011, 2014, and 2017
- Sprays decline with age, sticks stay consistent
- Figure 39: APDO product usage, by age and gender, April 2017
- Asian consumers sweat less, lower users of APDO
- Figure 40: APDO product usage, by race and Hispanic origin, April 2017
APDO usage universal, consumption remains flat
APDO Brand Perceptions
- Many deodorant brands perceived similarly
- Natural deodorants struggle with efficacy perceptions
- Figure 41: Female APDO brand perceptions, April 2017
- Figure 42: Male APDO brand perceptions, April 2017
- Brand perceptions decline as consumers age
- Figure 43: Female APDO brand perceptions, by age, April 2017
- Figure 44: Male APDO brand perceptions, by age, April 2017
- Black consumers view major APDO brands more favorably
- Figure 45: Female APDO brand perceptions, by race and Hispanic origin, April 2017
- Figure 46: Male APDO brand perceptions, by race and Hispanic origin, April 2017
Many deodorant brands perceived similarly
APDO Purchase Influencers
- Scent dictates most purchases…
- …with function and form right behind
- Figure 47: APDO form usage, 2008, 2011, 2014, and 2017
- Figure 48: Advertisement for Dove invisible dry spray, March 13, 2017
- Aluminum-free is the way to be (for some)
- Figure 49: APDO purchase influencers, April 2017
- Scent is more important to men than women
- Figure 50: APDO purchase influencers, by age and gender, April 2017
- Performance, moisturizing properties matter more to Black consumers
- Figure 51: Select APDO purchase influencers, by race and Hispanic origin, April 2017
Scent dictates most purchases…
Appendix – Data Sources and Abbreviations
- Data sources
- Sales data
- Fan chart forecast
- Consumer survey data
- Abbreviations and terms
- Abbreviations
Data sources
Appendix – The Market
- Figure 52: Total US retail sales and forecast of body/foot care products and deodorant, at inflation-adjusted prices, 2012-22
- Figure 53: Total US retail sales of body care and deodorant, by segment, at current prices, 2015 and 2017
- Figure 54: Total US retail sales and forecast of body care products, at current prices, 2012-22
- Figure 55: Total US retail sales and forecast of foot care products, at current prices, 2012-22
- Figure 56: Total US retail sales and forecast of antiperspirant/deodorant, at current prices, 2012-22
- Figure 57: Total U.S. retail sales and forecast of deodorant and antiperspirants, by category, at current prices, 2012-17
- Figure 58: Total US retail sales of body/foot care products and deodorant, by channel, at current prices, 2012-2017
- Figure 59: Total US retail sales of body care and deodorant, by channel, at current prices, 2015 and 2017
- Figure 60: Share of skincare market, by segment, 2017 (est)
- Figure 61: Base table for percentage of adults who exercise (figure 12)
- Figure 62: Base table for percentage of adults who exercise (figure 12) (continued)
Appendix – Key Players
- Figure 63: MULO sales of body care, by leading companies and brands, rolling 52 weeks 2016 and 2017
- Figure 64: MULO sales of foot care, by leading companies and brands, rolling 52 weeks 2016 and 2017
- Figure 65: MULO sales of deodorant, by leading companies and brands, rolling 52 weeks 2016 and 2017
- Figure 66: MULO sales of men's deodorant, by leading companies and brands, rolling 52 weeks 2016 and 2017
- Figure 67: MULO sales of women's deodorant, by leading companies and brands, rolling 52 weeks 2016 and 2017
- Figure 68: MULO sales of unisex deodorant, by leading companies and brands, rolling 52 weeks 2016 and 2017
- Figure 69: Consumer sentiment index, January 2007-April 2017
Appendix – The Consumer
- Figure 70: Household income distribution by race and Hispanic origin of householder, 2015
- Figure 71: TURF Analysis – Purchase influencers, April 2017
- Methodology
Companies Covered
To learn more about the companies covered in this report please contact us.