Bodycare - China - June 2017
“Bodycare in China has long been all about moisturising and lack of innovation. But consumers are asking for more than pure moisturising, as they demonstrate various demands for body skin improvements and particularly high earners have opted for advanced products like body treatment oil rather than basic body moisturisers. Given the unfamiliarity with the specialised products, brands need to prove the benefits and educate consumers to add more types of products into their body skincare routine.”
– Alice Li, Research Analyst
This Report discusses the following key topics:
- Explore other benefits besides moisturising
- Leverage ingredients to express natural theme
- Expand seasonal offerings
