Bodycare - China - June 2017

Newer/Older Editions

“Bodycare in China has long been all about moisturising and lack of innovation. But consumers are asking for more than pure moisturising, as they demonstrate various demands for body skin improvements and particularly high earners have opted for advanced products like body treatment oil rather than basic body moisturisers. Given the unfamiliarity with the specialised products, brands need to prove the benefits and educate consumers to add more types of products into their body skincare routine.”
– Alice Li, Research Analyst

This Report discusses the following key topics:

  • Explore other benefits besides moisturising
  • Leverage ingredients to express natural theme
  • Expand seasonal offerings

Table of Contents See what's included Our Methodology
Table of contents

  1. Overview

    • What you need to know
      • Covered in this Report
        • Sub-group definitions
          • Household income

          • Executive Summary

              • The market
                • Figure 1: Best- and worst-case forecast of total value sales of bodycare market, China, 2012-22
                • Figure 2: Value and share of bodycare market, by segment, China, 2016 and 2017 (est)
              • Companies and brands
                • Figure 3: Market share of leading companies in bodycare market, China, 2015 and 2016
              • The consumer
                • Bodycare as a relatively high prioritised category to invest in
                  • Figure 4: Changes in spending over the last six months, by category, January 2017
                • Consumers want fewer wrinkles and fine lines this year
                  • Figure 5: Ideal skin conditions, 2017 vs 2015
                • Various measurements to manage body skin
                  • Figure 6: Methods of skin management in the last six months, January 2017
                • Moisturiser-based usage
                  • Figure 7: Bodycare products used in the last six months, January 2017
                • Natural is an ingredient story
                  • Figure 8: Features of a natural bodycare product, January 2017
                • Lotions and with pumps seen as most appealing product features
                  • Figure 9: Appealing product features, January 2017
                • What we think

                • Issues and Insights

                  • Explore other benefits besides moisturising
                    • The facts
                      • The implications
                        • Figure 10: Jergens Wet Skin Moisturiser, US, 2015
                        • Figure 11: Examples of moisturisers with anti-aging/anti-wrinkles claims, India and South Africa, 2017
                        • Figure 12: Ahava Firming Body Cream, France, 2016
                      • Leverage ingredients to express natural theme
                        • The facts
                          • The implications
                            • Figure 13: Ingredient information from L’Occitane, China, 2017
                            • Figure 14: Yes To product collections, US, 2017
                            • Figure 15: Examples of products using biodegradable cellulose, US, 2016
                          • Expand seasonal offerings
                            • The facts
                              • The implications
                                • Figure 16: Examples of seasonal bodycare products, China and Japan, 2016
                                • Figure 17: Example of bodycare product with summer scent, UK, 2016

                            • The Market – What You Need to Know

                              • Slowing but sustained growth
                                • Bodycare and handcare lead the growth
                                  • Premiumisation driving the growth but challenges ahead

                                  • Market Size and Forecast

                                    • Growth is slowing down…
                                      • Figure 18: Market value of bodycare, China, 2013-17 (est)
                                    • …and the trend continues in the next five years
                                      • Figure 19: Best- and worst-case forecast of total value sales of bodycare market, China, 2012-22

                                  • Market Factors

                                    • More evident premiumisation trend
                                      • Figure 20: New bodycare product launches, by price positioning, China, 2015-May 2017
                                    • Lack innovation and investment in niche sub-categories
                                      • Cross-category competition from shower products

                                      • Market Segmentation

                                          • Figure 21: Value and share of bodycare market, by segment, China, 2016 and 2017 (est)
                                        • General bodycare reigns
                                          • Hand and nail care leading the growth
                                            • Footcare still lacks attention

                                            • Key Players – What You Need to Know

                                              • Domestic players perform stronger
                                                • Different ways to justify premiumisation
                                                  • Botanical/herbal ingredients expanding their presence in bodycare

                                                  • Market Share

                                                    • Domestic players are catching up
                                                      • Figure 22: Market share of leading companies in bodycare market, China, 2015 and 2016
                                                    • Specialised bodycare brands have potential

                                                    • Competitive Strategies

                                                      • Enrich product range by offering premium variants
                                                        • Figure 23: Examples of Maxam hand cream, China, 2015-16
                                                        • Figure 24: Examples of Pechoin hand cream, China, 2015
                                                      • Cultivate professional brand image
                                                        • Figure 25: Examples of Vaseline’s campaigns, China, 2016

                                                    • Who’s Innovating?

                                                      • Hand and nail care seeing more genuine product innovations
                                                        • Figure 26: New bodycare product launches, by segment, China, 2014-16
                                                      • Botanical/herbal ingredients increasingly popular
                                                        • Figure 27: Top product claims in bodycare launches, China, 2015 and 2016
                                                      • Innovative new products
                                                        • Spa in a box
                                                          • Figure 28: Examples of VOESH’s Pedi in a box, US, 2017
                                                        • Claim for phone addicts
                                                          • Figure 29: Example of Opera’s essence capsule in hand cream, China, 2017
                                                        • Body make-up
                                                          • Figure 30: Example of body make-up products, US, 2016

                                                      • The Consumer – What You Need to Know

                                                        • Relatively high in consumers’ spending priorities
                                                          • Varying demands for skin improvements
                                                            • Daily diet control is the top option for body skin management
                                                              • Moisturisers have the highest penetration
                                                                • Natural is all about ingredients
                                                                  • Lotion and with pumps are consumers’ favourites

                                                                  • Previous Spending per Category

                                                                    • An unwavering category
                                                                      • Figure 31: Changes in spending over the last six months, by category, January 2017
                                                                    • High earners from lower-tier cities and at younger age are spending more
                                                                      • Figure 32: Spending more on body skincare over the last six months, by city tier and monthly personal income, January 2017
                                                                      • Figure 33: Spending more on body skincare over the last six months, by age and monthly personal income, January 2017

                                                                  • Ideal Skin Conditions

                                                                    • Moisturising widens the gap with smoothing and whitening
                                                                      • Figure 34: Ideal skin conditions, 2017 vs 2015
                                                                    • Increasing demands for fewer wrinkles and fine lines
                                                                      • Figure 35: Percentage of consumers who want to have fewer wrinkles and fine lines, by age, 2017 vs 2015
                                                                    • Whitening is no longer the top priority for consumers aged 20-24
                                                                      • Figure 36: Changes on ideal skin conditions, age 20-24, 2017 vs 2015

                                                                  • Methods of Body Skin Management

                                                                    • Exercising and diet control may pose challenges
                                                                      • Figure 37: Methods of skin management in the last six months, January 2017
                                                                    • Salon/spa concepts appeal to high earners
                                                                      • Figure 38: Methods of skin management in the last six months, by monthly personal income, January 2017
                                                                    • Bodycare products cannot yet fulfil sensitive skin
                                                                      • Figure 39: Methods of skin management, by ideal skin conditions, January 2017

                                                                  • Product Usage

                                                                    • Basic moisturisers have the highest penetration
                                                                      • Figure 40: Bodycare products used in the last six months, January 2017
                                                                    • High earners go beyond basics
                                                                      • Figure 41: Bodycare products used in the last six months, by monthly personal income, January 2017
                                                                    • Are different moisturisers cannibalising each other’s market?
                                                                      • Figure 42: Bodycare products used in the last six months, by used products, January 2017
                                                                    • Demands for skin conditions don’t significantly drive consumers to use specialised products

                                                                    • Ideal Natural Bodycare Product

                                                                      • Perceptions of ‘natural’ centralised on ingredient
                                                                        • Figure 43: Features of a natural bodycare product, January 2017
                                                                      • ‘Natural’ is hard to represent safety
                                                                        • 20-24s exhibit different understanding
                                                                          • Figure 44: Features of a natural bodycare product, by age, January 2017

                                                                      • Appealing Product Features

                                                                        • Lotion preferred over cream
                                                                          • Figure 45: Appealing product texture features, by age, January 2017
                                                                        • Pumps is the most popular packaging
                                                                          • Figure 46: Appealing product packaging features, by age, January 2017
                                                                        • High earners embrace different product features
                                                                          • Figure 47: Appealing product features, by monthly personal income, January 2017

                                                                      • Meet the Mintropolitans

                                                                        • MinTs are generous on beauty spending
                                                                          • Figure 48: Percentage of spending more on these categories, by consumer classification, January 2017
                                                                        • Bouncier skin is the top priority for MinTs
                                                                          • Figure 49: Ideal skin conditions, by consumer classification, January 2017
                                                                        • Beauty supplements and beauty services are more important options for MinTs
                                                                          • Figure 50: Methods of skin management in the last six months, by consumer classification, January 2017

                                                                      • Appendix – Market Size and Forecast

                                                                          • Figure 51: Total value sales of bodycare market, China, 2012-22

                                                                      • Appendix – Market Segmentation

                                                                          • Figure 52: Total value sales of general bodycare segment, China, 2012-22
                                                                          • Figure 53: Total value sales of hand & nail care segment, China, 2012-22
                                                                          • Figure 54: Total value sales of footcare segment, China, 2012-22

                                                                      • Appendix – Methodology and Abbreviations

                                                                        • Methodology
                                                                          • Fan chart forecast

                                                                          Companies Covered

                                                                          To learn more about the companies covered in this report please contact us.

