“The bottled water market in China is stable yet the growing speed in value and volume sales has shown signs of a slowdown. Premiumisation, along with the development of heathy water, is still a key trend that drives value consumption. Meanwhile increasingly sophisticated consumers will look for more justifications before paying a premium. While high-quality water sources are still most strongly associated with ‘premium’ bottled water, different age groups have different interpretations of ‘premium’, suggesting companies and brands will need to target accordingly. Consumption occasions such as on-the-go and outdoor activities are rising, and as pollution gains more attention, there is potential for bottled water featuring functional health benefits.”

– Lei Li, Research Analyst

This Report discusses the following key topics: