Bottled Water - China - March 2017
“The bottled water market in China is stable yet the growing speed in value and volume sales has shown signs of a slowdown. Premiumisation, along with the development of heathy water, is still a key trend that drives value consumption. Meanwhile increasingly sophisticated consumers will look for more justifications before paying a premium. While high-quality water sources are still most strongly associated with ‘premium’ bottled water, different age groups have different interpretations of ‘premium’, suggesting companies and brands will need to target accordingly. Consumption occasions such as on-the-go and outdoor activities are rising, and as pollution gains more attention, there is potential for bottled water featuring functional health benefits.”
– Lei Li, Research Analyst
This Report discusses the following key topics:
- Premium bottled water moving on from relying on provenance
- How to innovate using the concept of ‘anti-pollution’
- How to target women and develop flavour innovation?
What you get
What's included
- Consumer Attitudes and Behaviour
- Market data
- Competitive analysis
- Risks and Opportunities
- What’s Next
- Market Trends
This market report provides in-depth analysis and insight supported by a range of data. At the same time, introductory and top-level content is provided to give you an overview of the issues covered.
-
Market
Mintel provides a range of market information, frequently through the category level, including market size and forecasting, complete with market drivers that illustrate the forces that shape a category or market.
-
Consumer
Mintel's proprietary consumer research provides our analysts with the attitudinal and behavioral data used to provide valuable insight to topical issues.
-
Brand/Company
Mintel provides overviews of the top brands and manufacturers, and uses consumer research to explore attitudes and reactions to brands, as well as insight into what will resonate with consumers.
-
Data
Market reports provide appendices of data to support the research and insight produced. Our tables of data are easily manipulated and downloadable to support your research needs and covers factors from consumer attitudes to market forecasts.
* This is a sample representation of the report layout and does not reflect the research included in this report.
Why buy from us?
Succeed
Our reports will provide you with market data, consumer research and competitive intelligence to succeed in your market.
Instant Access
Buy now and you'll have instant access to the information you need to make the right decisions.
Opportunities
Find out what's next in the markets that matter to you: where opportunities lie and what challenges you will face.
Trusted
A business Superbrand, Mintel is a source you can trust. We have been defining and refining the Market Intelligence mix since 1972.
Table of contents
Overview
- What you need to know
- Covered in this Report
- What you need to know
Executive Summary
- The market
- Figure 1: Retail sales of bottled water in China, by value, 2011-21
- Figure 2: Retail sales of bottled water in China, by volume, 2011-21
- Companies and brands
- Figure 3: Market share in the retail bottled water market, by value, 2015-16
- The consumer
- Consumption increase in various types
- Figure 4: Penetration of premium bottled water, December 2016 vs December 2015
- Various occasions have increased and not just for thirst quenching
- Figure 5: Consumption occasions in the last six months, December 2016 vs December 2013
- High quality water sources the most perceived ‘premium’ attribute
- Figure 6: Perception of premium bottled water, December 2016 vs December 2015
- Consumers favour domestic water sources
- Figure 7: Preference of water sources, top three choices, December 2016
- Figure 8: Correspondence analysis – Perception of water sources, December 2016
- What we think
Issues and Insights
- Premium bottled water moving on from relying on provenance
- The facts
- The implications
- How to innovate using the concept of ‘anti-pollution’
- The facts
- The implications
- How to target women and develop flavour innovation?
- The facts
- The implications
- Figure 9: Evian Brumisateur facial spray, France, February 2017
- Premium bottled water moving on from relying on provenance
The Market – What You Need to Know
- A healthy value market and a slowly grown volume market
- Pollution drives new product innovation
- Premium water must justify claims and prices
- A healthy value market and a slowly grown volume market
Market Size and Forecast
- Premiumisation is still the key for value market growth
- Figure 10: Retail sales of bottled water in China, by value, 2011-21
- Flavoured and fizzy segments grow
- Figure 11: Import value and volume of natural spring water and fizzy water, China, 2015-16
- Figure 12: Top ten countries exporting natural spring water to China, 2016
- Figure 13: Top ten countries exporting fizzy water to China, 2016
- A slowing volume market
- Low-end segment shrinks
- Figure 14: Retail sales of bottled water in China, by volume, 2011-21
- Premiumisation is still the key for value market growth
Market Factors
- Diversifying occasions can help consumption increase
- Increasing awareness of body hydration needs
- Ultra-high-priced imported products may lose competitive advantages
- Figure 15: Average selling price of bottled water, by price tiers, 2016
- Diversifying occasions can help consumption increase
Key Players – What You Need to Know
- A consolidated market
- Competition in new packaging and products
- ‘Soda water’ and ‘black water’ trends of 2016
- A consolidated market
Market Share
- Wahaha is losing share
- Master Kong expands global reputation but suffers domestic loss
- Baisuishan gains share via a ‘multi-species, sub-brands’ strategy
- Figure 16: Market share in the retail bottled water market, by value, 2015-16
- Wahaha is losing share
Competitive Strategies
- Silent price wars
- Figure 17: Evergrande Spring bottled water range price reduction, 2015-16
- Compete with new packaging and products
- International brand partnering with domestic distributors
- Figure 18: Voss in the global market, 2016-17
- Pollution drives new concept for healthy bottled water
- Competing with sports related sponsorships
- Silent price wars
Who’s Innovating?
- Social media claims are on the rise
- Figure 19: Trends of claims made in newly launched bottled water in China, 2012-16
- Figure 20: Bottled water with social media claims, China, 2016-17
- Soda water is emerging
- Figure 21: Soda bottled water in China, 2016-17
- Flavoured water lacks innovation – ‘Water+’ could be a solution
- Figure 22: Top 10 flavours in flavoured bottled water, 2015-16
- Figure 23: Flavoured bottled water in China, 2016-17
- Black water – The ‘black horse’ of 2016
- Figure 24: Black bottled water, China, 2016-17
- The diversification of the bottled water consumption occasions
- Children bottled water
- Social media claims are on the rise
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- Increased penetration of all types of bottled water
- High brand reputation and loyalty exists in terms of consumption
- New consumption needs and rising consumption occasions
- Consumers associate ‘natural’ and ‘healthy’ with a variety of water sources
- Mintropolitans embrace both domestic and foreign water sources
- Increased penetration of all types of bottled water
Penetration of Different Bottled Water Types
- Consumption increase in various types
- Figure 25: Penetration of different bottled water types in the last six months, December 2016 vs December 2015
- Consumers prefer drinking a variety of bottled water types
- Figure 26: Penetration of different types of bottled water in the last six months, December 2016
- Figure 27: Non-carbonated soda water, China, 2016
- Consumption increase in various types
Brand Consumed Most Often
- Top brands remain the same in a two-year comparison
- Figure 28: Brand consumed most often in the last six months, December 2016
- Regional preferences of the top brands
- Figure 29: Brand consumed most often in the last six months, by region, December 2016
- Top brands remain the same in a two-year comparison
Consumption Occasions
- Various occasions have increased and not just for thirst quenching
- Figure 30: Consumption occasions in the last six months, December 2016 vs December 2013
- Dining out as a food and drinking paring consumption driver
- Gender is a differentiator for different consumption occasions
- Figure 31: Selected consumption occasions in the last six months, by gender, December 2016
- Children in household diversifies consumption occasions
- Figure 32: Consumption occasions in the last six months, by children in household, December 2016
- Various occasions have increased and not just for thirst quenching
Perceptions towards Premium Bottled Water
- High quality water sources perceived as most ‘premium’ attribute
- Figure 33: Perception of premium bottled water, December 2016 vs December 2015
- Different age groups have different options about ‘premium’
- Figure 34: Perception of premium bottled water, by age, December 2016
- Figure 35: Selected bottled water products for younger consumers, China, 2016
- Figure 36: Bottled water with limited edition claim, China, 2016
- High quality water sources perceived as most ‘premium’ attribute
Preference of Water Sources
- Consumers favour domestic water sources over exotic ones
- Figure 37: Preference of water sources, top three choices, December 2016
- Regional preferences linked to origins of water sources
- Figure 38: Preference of water sources in the last six months, top three choices, domestic vs foreign water sources, December 2016
- Consumers favour domestic water sources over exotic ones
Perception of Water Sources
- Most water sources considered ‘natural’ and ‘good for health’
- Figure 39: Correspondence analysis – Perception of water sources, December 2016
- Most water sources considered ‘natural’ and ‘good for health’
Meet the Mintropolitans
- Mintropolitans embrace all bottled water types
- Figure 40: Penetration of different types of bottled water in the last six months, by Mintropolitans vs non-Mintropolitans, December 2016
- Mintropolitans favour international brands and are selective when purchasing domestic brands
- Figure 41: Brand consumed most often in the last six months, by Mintropolitans vs non-Mintropolitans December 2016
- Mintropolitans consume more in diverse occasions
- Figure 42: Figure 43: Consumption occasions in the last six months, by Mintropolitans vs non-Mintropolitans, December 2016
- Mintropolitans prefer both domestic and foreign water sources
- Figure 44: Preference of water sources in the last six months, top three choices, by Mintropolitans vs non-Mintropolitans, December 2016
- Mintropolitans embrace all bottled water types
Appendix – Market Size and Forecast
- Figure 45: Retail value sales for bottled water in China, 2011-21
- Figure 46: Retail volume sales for bottled water in China, 2011-21
Appendix – Methodology and Abbreviations
- Methodology
- Fan chart forecast
- Abbreviations
- Methodology
Companies Covered
To learn more about the companies covered in this report please contact us.