"The bottled water market saw sales increase from 2015-16. Healthy living trends, consumer interest in hydration, as well as the development of new flavored, sparkling, and enhanced bottled water variations have been key drivers. Future growth will hinge on capitalizing on consumer interest in added benefits to bottled water, addressing concerns about cost and environmental impact, and targeting key consumer groups such as 25-34-year-olds, parents, and Hispanics."

- Mimi Bonnett, Director - Food and Drink, Foodservice

This Report discusses the following key topics: