Brand Leaders - UK - December 2016
“Perceptions of the biggest brands in FMCG sectors tend to be fairly secure and steady, suggesting that consumers have a mindset about familiar brands that rarely wavers. However, in other more dynamic markets there is less of a bias towards heritage brands, allowing new entrants to compete with established brands almost immediately. The increasing influence of technology in consumer lifestyles could further cause a shift in the brands most likely to be considered leaders.”
– Richard Hopping, Brand and Household Analyst
The same brands tend to dominate across many different brand metrics, highlighting the influence and importance of the brands that people tend to use on a regular basis. The brands that people are familiar with are able to demonstrate what they can offer through regular contact, and as a result are looked upon more favourably.
What you get
What's included
- Consumer Attitudes and Behaviour
- Market data
- Competitive analysis
- Risks and Opportunities
- What’s Next
- Market Trends
This market report provides in-depth analysis and insight supported by a range of data. At the same time, introductory and top-level content is provided to give you an overview of the issues covered.
-
Market
Mintel provides a range of market information, frequently through the category level, including market size and forecasting, complete with market drivers that illustrate the forces that shape a category or market.
-
Consumer
Mintel's proprietary consumer research provides our analysts with the attitudinal and behavioral data used to provide valuable insight to topical issues.
-
Brand/Company
Mintel provides overviews of the top brands and manufacturers, and uses consumer research to explore attitudes and reactions to brands, as well as insight into what will resonate with consumers.
-
Data
Market reports provide appendices of data to support the research and insight produced. Our tables of data are easily manipulated and downloadable to support your research needs and covers factors from consumer attitudes to market forecasts.
* This is a sample representation of the report layout and does not reflect the research included in this report.
Why buy from us?
Succeed
Our reports will provide you with market data, consumer research and competitive intelligence to succeed in your market.
Instant Access
Buy now and you'll have instant access to the information you need to make the right decisions.
Opportunities
Find out what's next in the markets that matter to you: where opportunities lie and what challenges you will face.
Trusted
A business Superbrand, Mintel is a source you can trust. We have been defining and refining the Market Intelligence mix since 1972.
Table of contents
Overview
- What you need to know
- Products covered in this report
- What you need to know
Executive Summary
- Market leaders dominate on usage
- Figure 1: Top brands by overall usage, January 2014-October 2016
- Functional, familiar brands more capable of generating trust
- Figure 2: Top brands by agreement with “A brand that I trust”, January 2014-October 2016
- Most differentiated brands skewed towards premium brands
- Figure 3: Top brands by perceived differentiation (net of agreement with “It stands out as being somewhat different from other brands” and “It’s a unique brand which really stands out from other brands”), January 2014-October 2016
- Premium brands often more likely to satisfy
- Figure 4: Top brands by proportion of positive endorsements among users (net of “good” and “excellent” experience), January 2014-October 2016
- Household staples earn most preference
- Figure 5: Top brands by brand commitment (net of “I prefer this brand over others” and “This is a favourite brand”), January 2014-October 2016
- Brands need the chance to demonstrate quality
- Figure 6: Top brands by agreement with “A brand that has consistently high quality”, January 2014-October 2016
- Technology is a rapidly changing sector
- Figure 7: Top brands by agreement with “A brand that is innovative”, January 2014-October 2016
- Niche beauty brands able to convey ethical messaging
- Figure 8: Top brands by agreement with “Ethical”, January 2014-October 2016
- What we think
Brand Overview – What You Need to Know
- FMCG and retailers dominate usage but digital shift evident
- Functional, familiar brands more capable of generating trust
- Different ways to promote a unique image
- Premium brands often more likely to satisfy
- Household staples earn most preference
- FMCG and retailers dominate usage but digital shift evident
Brand Usage
- Market leaders enjoy high usage
- Figure 9: Top brands by overall usage, January 2014-October 2016
- Google and Microsoft shake things up
- Figure 10: Top brands by usage in the last 12 months, January 2014-October 2016
- Technology brands further increasing involvement in lifestyles
- Figure 11: Top brands by usage described as “All the time”, January 2014-October 2016
- Market leaders enjoy high usage
Brand Trust
- Usage helps to boost trust
- Figure 12: Top brands by agreement with “A brand that I trust”, January 2014-October 2016
- Amazon goes from strength to strength
- NIVEA Sun benefits from brand name and functionality
- Technology influence apparent
- Usage helps to boost trust
Brand Differentiation
- Premium brands considered to stand out
- Figure 13: Top brands by perceived differentiation (net of agreement with “It stands out as being somewhat different from other brands” and “It’s a unique brand which really stands out from other brands”), January 2014-October 2016
- eBay and IKEA offer something different
- Unique brands more skewed towards premium
- Figure 14: Top brands by agreement with “It’s a unique brand which really stands out from other brands”, January 2014-October 2016
- Premium brands considered to stand out
Brand Satisfaction and Recommendation
- Premium brands most likely to satisfy
- Amazon comes out on top
- Figure 15: Top brands by proportion of positive endorsements among users (net of “Good” and “Excellent” experience), January 2014-October 2016
- Figure 16: Top brands by proportion of excellent reviews, January 2014-October 2016
- More functional brands likely to earn recommendation
- Figure 17: Top brands by proportion of users who would recommend the brand, January 2014-October 2016
- Clear pattern between satisfaction and recommendation
- Figure 18: Proportion of users who would recommend the brand, by proportion of users who describe their experience as “Excellent” or “Good”, January 2014–October 2016
- Premium brands most likely to satisfy
Brand Preference
- Amazon’s strong all-round performance promotes commitment
- Figure 19: Top brands by brand commitment (net of “I prefer this brand over others” and “This is a favourite brand”), January 2014-October 2016
- Preference built on strong foundations
- Usage is potentially most important factor
- Amazon’s strong all-round performance promotes commitment
Quality and Reputation
- Market leaders have a perception of quality
- Figure 20: Top brands by agreement with “A brand that has consistently high quality”, January 2014-October 2016
- Quality and reputation interlinked
- Figure 21: Top brands by agreement with “A brand that has a good reputation”, January 2014-October 2016
- Figure 22: Agreement with “A brand that has consistently high quality”, by agreement with “A brand that has a good reputation”, January 2014-October 2016
- Market leaders have a perception of quality
Innovation
- Tech brands dominate perception of innovation
- Figure 23: Top brands by agreement with “A brand that is innovative”, January 2014-October 2016
- Müller Corner and Twinings represent FMCG brands
- Tech brands dominate perception of innovation
Customer Service
- Still a need for traditional customer service
- Figure 24: Top brands by agreement with “A brand that has great customer service”, January 2014-October 2016
- Still a need for traditional customer service
Value
- Value not necessarily about price
- Figure 25: Top brands by agreement with “A brand that offers good value”, January 2014-October 2016
- Retailers easier to judge than products
- Value not necessarily about price
Ethics
- Niche beauty brands among the most ethical
- Figure 26: Top brands by agreement with “Ethical”, January 2014-October 2016
- Ecover considered a leader in perceived ethicality
- Other initiatives promote ethical image
- Niche beauty brands among the most ethical
Sector Review – What You Need To Know
- FMCG sectors follow a similar pattern
- Fallout of financial services crash still impacting brands
- Amazon dominates retail sector
- Streaming brands upsetting the apple cart
- Consumers becoming more aligned with tech brands
- FMCG sectors follow a similar pattern
Automotive
- Ford leads automotive sector on usage metrics
- Figure 27: Brand usage metrics for the automotive sector, January 2014-October 2016
- Exclusive brands tend to fare best
- Ford’s position of strength likely to continue
- The AA’s functionality may assist with recommendation
- Figure 28: Key brand metrics for the automotive sector, January 2014-October 2016
- Lack of engagement results in lower scores across sector
- Figure 29: Brand attitudes in the automotive sector, January 2014-October 2016
- Ford leads automotive sector on usage metrics
Beauty and Personal Care
- Colgate leads on usage in fragmented BPC sector
- Figure 30: Brand usage metrics for the BPC sector, January 2014-October 2016
- Colgate’s familiarity translates into preference
- Chanel’s glamour creates differentiated image
- More functional brands create more recommendation
- Figure 31: Key brand metrics for the BPC sector, January 2014-October 2016
- Colgate has particularly strong image
- The Body Shop and Green People have ethical associations
- Figure 32: Brand attitudes in the BPC sector, January 2014-October 2016
- Colgate leads on usage in fragmented BPC sector
Drink
- CSD brands enjoy high usage in drinks sector
- Figure 33: Brand usage metrics for the drink sector, January 2014-October 2016
- Recognised drinks brands dominate key metrics
- Premium alcohol brands generate satisfaction
- Figure 34: Key brand metrics for the drink sector, January 2014-October 2016
- Innocent known for innovating and ethics
- Figure 35: Brand attitudes in the drink sector, January 2014-October 2016
- CSD brands enjoy high usage in drinks sector
Fashion
- Exclusivity means lower usage in fashion sector
- Nike and adidas closely matched
- Figure 36: Brand usage metrics for the fashion sector, January 2014-October 2016
- Exclusivity also impacts on brand preference
- Aspirational, luxury element boosts other traits
- Figure 37: Key brand metrics for the fashion sector, January 2014-October 2016
- Quality and status of fashion sector evident
- Figure 38: Brand attitudes in the fashion sector, January 2014-October 2016
- Exclusivity means lower usage in fashion sector
Finance
- Post Office most likely to have been used in finance
- Barclays most likely to be regularly engaged with
- Figure 39: Brand usage metrics for the financial services sector, January 2014-October 2016
- American Express stands out
- Nationwide’s building society status benefits its image
- Non-traditional brands go beyond expectations
- Figure 40: Key brand metrics for the financial services sector, January 2014-October 2016
- Detached brands avoid recession hangover
- Figure 41: Brand attitudes in the financial services sector, January 2014-October 2016
- Post Office most likely to have been used in finance
Food
- Heinz most eaten brand in food sector
- Figure 42: Brand usage metrics for the food sector, January 2014-October 2016
- Magnum’s treat offering helps to boost satisfaction
- Consumers loyal to Heinz
- Figure 43: Key brand metrics for the food sector, January 2014-October 2016
- Heinz dominates apart from on ethics
- Müller Corner most likely to be seen as innovative
- Figure 44: Brand attitudes in the food sector, January 2014-October 2016
- Heinz most eaten brand in food sector
Foodservice
- McDonald’s convenient image boosts usage in foodservice sector
- Figure 45: Brand usage metrics for the foodservice sector, January 2014-October 2016
- McDonald’s likely to keep advantage
- YO! Sushi’s offering creates differentiation
- Recommendation likely to be influenced by accessibility
- Figure 46: Key brand metrics for the foodservice sector, January 2014-October 2016
- Established brands have all-round strength
- Pret A Manger’s ethical initiatives pay dividends
- Figure 47: Brand attitudes in the foodservice sector, January 2014-October 2016
- McDonald’s convenient image boosts usage in foodservice sector
Household Care
- Functionality of household sector creates usage
- Figure 48: Brand usage metrics for the household care sector, January 2014-October 2016
- Household sector gains brand preference
- Yankee Candle growth reflected in high satisfaction
- Dyson seen as particularly different
- Figure 49: Key brand metrics for the household care sector, January 2014-October 2016
- Fairy dominates but Ecover leads on ethics
- Figure 50: Brand attitudes in the household care sector, January 2014-October 2016
- Functionality of household sector creates usage
Media
- Daily Mail most read media title
- Figure 51: Brand usage metrics for the media sector, January 2014-October 2016
- Men’s Health benefits from straightforward offering
- Figure 52: Key brand metrics for the media sector, January 2014-October 2016
- Media brands viewed with suspicion
- Good Housekeeping benefits from all-round image
- Vogue’s fashion focus leads to quality, innovative image
- The Guardian leads on ethics
- Figure 53: Brand attitudes in the media sector, January 2014-October 2016
- Daily Mail most read media title
Retail
- Amazon dominates retail arena
- Figure 54: Brand usage metrics for the retail sector, January 2014-October 2016
- Amazon seeks to increase touchpoints
- Figure 55: Key brand metrics for the retail sector, January 2014-October 2016
- Lush dominates ethical space
- Mothercare offers care to select group of consumers
- Figure 56: Brand attitudes in the retail sector, January 2014-October 2016
- Amazon dominates retail arena
Technology Products
- Google and Microsoft most used tech brands
- Figure 57: Brand usage metrics for the technology product sector, January 2014-October 2016
- Apple enthuses users but Samsung more likely to be recommended
- Google’s favouritism bodes well for expansion into other categories
- Figure 58: Key brand metrics for the technology product sector, January 2014-October 2016
- Apple’s innovative element is evident
- Samsung’s combination of quality and affordability creates positive image
- Figure 59: Brand attitudes in the technology product sector, January 2014-October 2016
- Google and Microsoft most used tech brands
Technology Service Providers
- Established tech service providers brands create more usage in
- Figure 60: Brand usage metrics for the technology service providers sector, January 2014-October 2016
- Sky maintains preference but faces pressure from new competitors
- Figure 61: Key brand metrics for the technology service provider sector, January 2014-October 2016
- Netflix outscores brands in tech service provider sector
- Sky still maintains innovative edge
- Figure 62: Brand attitudes in the technology service provider sector, January 2014-October 2016
- Established tech service providers brands create more usage in
Travel
- Travel brands struggle to create usage opportunities
- Figure 63: Brand usage metrics for the travel sector, January 2014-October 2016
- Full-service airlines seen in favourable light
- Premier Inn most likely to be recommended
- Figure 64: Key brand metrics for the travel sector, January 2014-October 2016
- Positive brand image does not always translate into usage advantage
- Figure 65: Brand attitudes in the travel sector, January 2014-October 2016
- Travel brands struggle to create usage opportunities
Brand Leaders – What You Need to Know
- Amazon is archetypal brand leader
- Consumers are used to Heinz’s success
- Fairy meets consumer needs
- Colgate is moving with the times
- Google inspires confidence
- Samsung’s strong brand image may be at risk
- British Airways’ national roots provide a benefit
- Amazon is archetypal brand leader
Amazon
- Amazon dominates brand attributes
- Amazon image is steadfast
- Figure 66: Consumer agreement with selected attributes in relation to Amazon, March 2012–June 2016
- Amazon constantly innovating
- Amazon set to fly
- Satisfaction remains high
- Figure 67: Proportion of positive endorsements (net of “good” and “excellent” responses) and proportion of excellent responses for Amazon, March 2012-June 2016
- Amazon dominates brand attributes
Heinz
- Heinz’s heritage in different categories boosts exposure
- Consumers familiar with Heinz as a market leader
- Figure 68: Value sales of Heinz in the Soup, Tables Sauces and Pasta categories, 2015
- Consistent NPD ensures an innovative image too
- Figure 69: New product launches by Heinz, by launch type, 2011-15
- Heinz’s heritage in different categories boosts exposure
Fairy
- Fairy image built on years of heritage
- Figure 70: Selected attributes for Fairy, January 2013-February 2016
- Different consumer mindset means second place in machine segment
- Fairy image built on years of heritage
Colgate
- Colgate offers reliability and comfort
- Market share translates into brand image
- Competitors can compete on expertise, but not heritage
- Colgate keeps pace as technology changes
- Figure 71: Agreement with “A brand that is innovative” for Colgate and Oral-B, November 2011-April 2016
- Colgate’s accessibility promotes strong image
- Figure 72: Usage of selected oral care brands, by household income, April 2016 and March 2015*
- Colgate offers reliability and comfort
- Digital lifestyles influence Google’s success
- Traditional influencers still apply
- Google inspires confidence
- Figure 73: Agreement with selected attributes for Google, June 2016
- Google unaffected by tax issues
- Figure 74: Topic cloud around mentions of Google, January-October 2016
- Digital lifestyles influence Google’s success
Samsung
- Samsung is a well-rounded brand
- Impact of a difficult 2016 yet to be discovered
- Figure 75: Proportion of online conversation around the Samsung brand, January 2012-October 2016
- Figure 76: Topic cloud around Samsung mentions, January 2012-October 2016
- Samsung image has been improving
- Figure 77: Key brand metrics for Samsung, November 2011-June 2016
- Figure 78: Selected brand attributes for Samsung, November 2011-June 2016
- Mobile device ownership a huge boon to Samsung
- Figure 79: Ownership of mobile phones, January 2012-July 2016
- Samsung in unprecedented waters
- Samsung is a well-rounded brand
British Airways
- British links boost BA’s brand image
- Figure 80: Agreement with selected attributes for British Airways, July 2016
- Long- and short-haul flights promotes quality and accessibility
- British Airways image remains steady
- Figure 81: Selected attributes of British Airways, May 2012- July 2016
- Safety a potentially important attribute to have
- Figure 82: Proportion of all online conversation surrounding British Airways, January 2012-October 2016
- British links boost BA’s brand image
Challenger Brands – What You Need to Know
- Netflix makes an immediate impression
- Dyson’s innovation opens up opportunities
- First Direct leads on excellent reviews
- Netflix makes an immediate impression
Netflix
- Netflix makes a splash
- TV viewing habits shifting
- Figure 83: Media purchases of TV and streaming services, June 2015 and June 2016
- Netflix suits a younger audience
- Figure 84: Usage of Netflix and Sky, by age group, January 2016
- Netflix has a cost advantage
- Online conversation guided by content
- Figure 85: Proportion of online conversation around Netflix, January 2012-October 2016
- Figure 86: Topic cloud around Netflix, January 2012-October 2016
- Clarkson poses a threat
- Netflix makes a splash
Dyson
- Dyson noted for innovation
- Figure 87: Agreement with selected attributes for Dyson, July 2015
- Haircare represents a new area of focus
- New Dyson store launches
- Figure 88: Dyson’s Oxford Street store, July 2016
- Sir James Dyson acts as a figurehead
- Figure 89: Online mentions of Dyson, January 2012-October 2016
- Influence of James Dyson may be set to increase
- Dyson noted for innovation
First Direct
- First Direct’s proportion of excellent reviews sets standard
- A challenge to break into mainstream
- Figure 90: Top brands by agreement with “excellent” in the financial services sector, July 2014-May 2016
- Customer service offers opportunities but also drawbacks
- Figure 91: Most important qualities when choosing a provider – ‘Any selected’, August 2016
- More openness to branchless banking
- First Direct’s proportion of excellent reviews sets standard
Appendix – Data Sources, Abbreviations and Supporting Information
- Abbreviations
Appendix – Brands Covered
Companies Covered
To learn more about the companies covered in this report please contact us.