“Perceptions of the biggest brands in FMCG sectors tend to be fairly secure and steady, suggesting that consumers have a mindset about familiar brands that rarely wavers. However, in other more dynamic markets there is less of a bias towards heritage brands, allowing new entrants to compete with established brands almost immediately. The increasing influence of technology in consumer lifestyles could further cause a shift in the brands most likely to be considered leaders.”

– Richard Hopping, Brand and Household Analyst

The same brands tend to dominate across many different brand metrics, highlighting the influence and importance of the brands that people tend to use on a regular basis. The brands that people are familiar with are able to demonstrate what they can offer through regular contact, and as a result are looked upon more favourably.