Bread and Baked Goods - Brazil - September 2017
“The bread and baked goods market has challenges regarding flavor perception and, more important, the health issue. In addition to offering more healthful products, one strategy for boosting consumption and overcoming high prices could be broadening the range of products with new attributes, such as convenience, new flavors, greater control over the ingredients used and the production processes, as well as packages that meet the different consumption occasions and family sizes.”
– Ana Paula Gilsogamo, Food and Drink Analyst
This report will look at the following areas:
- High inflation affected consumption of bread and baked goods
- Flavor perception of fresh bread is a challenge for packaged products
- Health problems may limit consumption in the category
What you get
What's included
- Consumer Attitudes and Behaviour
- Market data
- Competitive analysis
- Risks and Opportunities
- What’s Next
- Market Trends
This market report provides in-depth analysis and insight supported by a range of data. At the same time, introductory and top-level content is provided to give you an overview of the issues covered.
-
Market
Mintel provides a range of market information, frequently through the category level, including market size and forecasting, complete with market drivers that illustrate the forces that shape a category or market.
-
Consumer
Mintel's proprietary consumer research provides our analysts with the attitudinal and behavioral data used to provide valuable insight to topical issues.
-
Brand/Company
Mintel provides overviews of the top brands and manufacturers, and uses consumer research to explore attitudes and reactions to brands, as well as insight into what will resonate with consumers.
-
Data
Market reports provide appendices of data to support the research and insight produced. Our tables of data are easily manipulated and downloadable to support your research needs and covers factors from consumer attitudes to market forecasts.
* This is a sample representation of the report layout and does not reflect the research included in this report.
Why buy from us?
Succeed
Our reports will provide you with market data, consumer research and competitive intelligence to succeed in your market.
Instant Access
Buy now and you'll have instant access to the information you need to make the right decisions.
Opportunities
Find out what's next in the markets that matter to you: where opportunities lie and what challenges you will face.
Trusted
A business Superbrand, Mintel is a source you can trust. We have been defining and refining the Market Intelligence mix since 1972.
Table of contents
Overview
- What you need to know
- Definition
- Products covered in this Report
- Excluded
- Terms
- What you need to know
Executive Summary
- Challenges
- High inflation affected consumption of bread and baked goods
- Flavor perception of fresh bread is a challenge for packaged products
- Health problems may limit consumption in the category
- Opportunities
- Consumers want a wider variety of products and flavors
- Smaller packages can be a good opportunity to boost consumption
- Healthful attributes influence consumers’ buying behaviors
- What we think
The Market – What You Need to Know
- Slower growth in value and decline in volume
- Stable growth is expected for the category
- Slower growth in value and decline in volume
Market Size and Forecast
- Inflation and high prices affect the market in value and volume
- Figure 1: Retail sales of bread and baked goods in Brazil, by value and volume, 2012-22
- Economic recovery stabilizes the category growth forecast
- Figure 2: Forecast of Brazil retail sales of bread and baked goods, by value, 2012-22
- Figure 3: Forecast of Brazil retail sales of bread and baked goods, by volume, 2012-22
- Inflation and high prices affect the market in value and volume
Market Drivers
- Inflation rate goes down
- Unemployment rate still high
- Women are becoming more empowered
- Aging population
- Health problems
- Reduced sodium
- Family changes
- Inflation rate goes down
Key Players – What You Need to Know
- Grupo Bimbo leads the market in value and volume
- Brands are investing in more healthful products
- New flavors and new packaging formats
- Grupo Bimbo leads the market in value and volume
Market Share
- Grupo Bimbo still leads the market in value and volume
- Figure 4: Leading companies' shares in the bread and baked goods retail market, by value (in R$ million) – Brazil, 2015-16
- Figure 5: Leading companies' shares in the bread and baked goods retail market, by volume (in million tons) – Brazil, 2015-16
- Grupo Bimbo still leads the market in value and volume
Marketing Campaigns and Actions
- Bimbo invests in flavor and fresh bread attributes
- Figure 6: “Pão Artesano” campaign – “Goes well with everything,” May 2017
- Ana Maria invests in more-healthful and convenient products
- Figure 7: “Ana Maria QD+” campaign – “As you see,” August 2016
- Figure 8: “Ana Maria QD+” campaign – “Flavinha,” August 2016
- Brands are investing in healthful product lines
- Wickbold invests in the ethical use of natural ingredients
- Bimbo invests in flavor and fresh bread attributes
Who’s Innovating?
- New flavors generate interest among the category’s consumers
- Figure 9: Percentage of flavored bread launches* by type of taste in the country, 2014-16
- Smaller packages to avoid waste and boost experimentation
- Figure 10: Percentage of bread and baked goods launches by package size, Brazil, 2015-16
- Larger sizes allow consumption at lower costs
- New flavors generate interest among the category’s consumers
The Consumer –What You Need to Know
- Brazilian consumes more French rolls than other bread
- 100% natural products can boost consumption
- Consumption drop may be related to health issues
- Products in small sizes can be snack indulgent options to consumers
- Brazilian consumes more French rolls than other bread
Usage of Bread and Baked Goods
- French rolls are the most consumed type of bread in Brazil
- Figure 11: Usage of bread and baked goods, May 2017
- Gluten-free products can boost consumption of multi-grain breads among women
- Figure 12: Usage of bread and baked goods, by gender, May 2017
- Bread for snacks with different flavors can appeal to those aged 16-24
- Figure 13: Usage of bread and baked goods, by age, May 2017
- French rolls are the most consumed type of bread in Brazil
Factors Encouraging Bread and Baked Goods Consumption
- Natural products can boost consumption despite concerns with price
- Figure 14: Factors encouraging bread and baked goods consumption, May 2017
- Bread with sweet flavor for snacking can appeal to men aged 16-34
- Figure 15: Factors encouraging bread and baked goods consumption, “a wider variety of sweet flavor (eg honey, vanilla),” by gender and age, May 2017
- Whole-grain breads with nuts/seeds appeal to women aged 35+
- Figure 16: Factors encouraging bread and baked goods consumption, “whole-grain,” by gender and age, May 2017
- Natural products can boost consumption despite concerns with price
Attitude and Behaviors Toward Bread and Baked Goods
- Consumption drop may be more related to health than price
- Figure 17: Attitude and behaviors toward bread and baked goods, May 2017
- Figure 18: Factors encouraging bread and baked goods consumption, by buyers of packaged bread, May 2017
- Giving more information about production processes to build AB consumers loyalty
- Figure 19: Attitude and behaviors toward bread and baked goods, by socioeconomic group, May 2017
- Products from other countries appeal to adults without children
- Figure 20: Attitude and behaviors toward bread and baked goods, by households with and without children, May 2017
- Consumption drop may be more related to health than price
Interest in Bread and Baked Goods Products
- Products in small sizes can be snack indulgent options to consumers
- Figure 21: Interest in bread and baked goods products, May 2017
- Sweet and savory combinations appeal to those aged 16-34
- Figure 22: Interest in “baked goods combining sweet and savory flavors (eg bacon and honey pastry),” by age, May 2017
- Grain-free bread made from alternative flours appeals to those aged 35+
- Figure 23: Interest in “grain-free bread made from alternative flours (eg almond flour, coconut flour),” by age, May 2017
- Products in small sizes can be snack indulgent options to consumers
Appendix – Abbreviations
- Abbreviations
- Abbreviations
Appendix – Market Size and Forecast
- Market size and forecast
- Figure 24: Retail sales of bread and baked goods in Brazil, by value and volume, 2012-22
- Figure 25: Forecast of Brazil retail sales of bread and baked goods, by value, 2012-22
- Figure 26: Forecast of Brazil retail sales of bread and baked goods, by volume, 2012-22
- Figure 27: Leading companies' shares in the bread and baked goods retail market, by value (in R$ million) – Brazil, 2015-16
- Figure 28: Leading companies' shares in the bread and baked goods retail market, by volume (in million tons) – Brazil, 2015-16
- Market size and forecast
Companies Covered
To learn more about the companies covered in this report please contact us.