“The bread and baked goods market has challenges regarding flavor perception and, more important, the health issue. In addition to offering more healthful products, one strategy for boosting consumption and overcoming high prices could be broadening the range of products with new attributes, such as convenience, new flavors, greater control over the ingredients used and the production processes, as well as packages that meet the different consumption occasions and family sizes.”

– Ana Paula Gilsogamo, Food and Drink Analyst

This report will look at the following areas: