“Consumers are shifting to out-of-home breakfast venues, especially convenience stores, which offer convenience, value for money and a variety of choices. Other out-of-home breakfast venues can offer more daily specials to improve their competitiveness. At the same time, consumers are sticking to Chinese foods at breakfast, and international players should consider adding Chinese ingredients or flavours into trendy Western breakfast foods to boost their appeal.”

Summer Chen, Research Analyst

This report looks at the following areas: