Breakfast Foods - China - May 2017
“Consumers are shifting to out-of-home breakfast venues, especially convenience stores, which offer convenience, value for money and a variety of choices. Other out-of-home breakfast venues can offer more daily specials to improve their competitiveness. At the same time, consumers are sticking to Chinese foods at breakfast, and international players should consider adding Chinese ingredients or flavours into trendy Western breakfast foods to boost their appeal.”
Summer Chen, Research Analyst
This report looks at the following areas:
- Fusing Western and Chinese breakfasts
- Daily specials worth exploring during breakfast
- Opportunity for vitamin claims when highlighting nutritional value
Table of contents
Overview
- What you need to know
- Covered in this Report
- Definitions
- Figure 1: Definition of low/mid/high MHI groups, by city tier
- What you need to know
Executive Summary
- The market
- A market enjoying stable growth
- Figure 2: Best- and worst-case forecast for breakfast foods, China, 2011-21
- Out-of-home breakfast spending exceeds in-home in urban areas
- Figure 3: Breakfast spending, in-home vs out-of-home, China, 2016
- Key players
- Breakfast cereal manufacturers increase focus on cold cereals and nut flavours
- Convenience stores launch freshly-made coffee and soymilk
- Fast food chains launch full meals and localised foods
- Packaged breakfast foods improve their portability and satiety
- The consumer
- Breakfast at home is still most popular, while convenience stores are rising
- Figure 4: Breakfast consumption frequency, February 2017
- Figure 5: Breakfast consumption frequency, convenience stores, August 2013, April 2016, February 2017
- Cleanliness and convenience are top requirements for breakfast venues, while nutrition is critical for breakfast foods
- Figure 6: Factors of choosing breakfast, February, 2017
- Consumers are sticking to Chinese breakfast foods
- Figure 7: Most frequently eaten staple breakfast foods, February 2017
- Granola has the potential to become the next star
- Figure 8: Future trends of breakfast foods, February 2017
- ‘High-in’ claims are more important than low/no/reduced when highlighting nutritional value
- Figure 9: Nutritional needs of breakfast, February 2017
- What we think
Issues and Insights
- Fusing Western and Chinese breakfasts
- The facts
- The implications
- Figure 10: Examples of fusion breakfast foods
- Figure 11: Examples of Chinese breakfast foods going healthy and nutritional, 2016-17
- Daily specials worth exploring during breakfast
- The facts
- The implications
- Opportunity for vitamin claims when highlighting nutritional value
- The facts
- The implications
- Figure 12: Example of breakfast foods stressing vitamin
- Figure 13: Example of breakfast juice product, 2016
- Fusing Western and Chinese breakfasts
The Market – What You Need to Know
- A market enjoying stable growth
- Shift to out-of-home venues and more nutritious breakfasts will drive growth
- Out-of-home breakfast spending exceeds in-home in urban areas
- A market enjoying stable growth
Market Size and Forecast
- A market enjoying stable growth
- Figure 14: Total spending on breakfast foods, China, 2011-16
- Figure 15: Daily breakfast spending per capita, China, 2011-16
- Figure 16: CPI of food, China, 2011-16
- Growth momentum expected to continue
- Figure 17: Best- and worst-case forecast for breakfast foods, China, 2011-21
- A market enjoying stable growth
Market Drivers
- Continuous urbanisation
- Figure 18: Urbanisation, China, 2011-16
- Shifting to out-of-home breakfast locales
- Trading up to more nutritious breakfasts
- Continuous urbanisation
Market Segmentation
- Urban population takes up 80% of breakfast spending
- Figure 19: Breakfast spending, urban vs rural, China, 2016
- Figure 20: Daily breakfast spending per capita, urban vs rural, China, 2016
- Out-of-home breakfast spending exceeds in-home in urban areas
- Figure 21: Breakfast spending, in-home vs out-of-home, China, 2016
- Out-of-home breakfast spending expected to grow faster than in-home
- Figure 22: Best- and worst-case forecast for out-of-home breakfast foods, China, 2011-21
- Figure 23: Best- and worst-case forecast for in-home breakfast foods, China, 2011-21
- Urban population takes up 80% of breakfast spending
Key Players – What You Need to Know
- Rise in new launches of cold cereals and bakery products for breakfast
- “Microwavable” and “on-the-go” claims increase
- Breakfast cereal manufacturers put more focus on nut flavours
- Convenience stores launching freshly-made coffee and soymilk
- Fast food chains launch full meals and localised foods
- Innovation highlights
- Rise in new launches of cold cereals and bakery products for breakfast
Competitive Strategies
- Rise in launches of cold cereals and bakery products for breakfast
- Figure 24: Share of new products launches mentioning “Breakfast”, China, by subcategory, 2014-16
- Figure 25: Examples of cold cereal products, 2016-17
- Figure 26: Examples of breakfast cake products, 2016-17
- “Microwavable” and “on-the-go” claims increase
- Figure 27: Share of new products launches mentioning “Breakfast”, China, by claim, 2014-16
- Breakfast cereals
- Rising fruit and nut flavours
- Figure 28: Top 5 flavours of new product launches in breakfast cereal, by flavour subgroup, China, 2014-16
- Product placement in popular TV series
- Figure 29: Nutri-Brex’s product placement in Ode to Joy (欢乐颂), 2016
- Convenience stores launch freshly-made coffee and soy milk for breakfast
- Figure 30: Freshly-made coffee and soymilk from convenience stores, 2016-17
- Fast food chains
- McDonald’s launches breakfast item to appeal to regional palates
- KFC introduces full breakfast meals
- Figure 31: Western and Chinese full breakfast meal, KFC, 2017
- Dim Sum restaurants offer packaged frozen foods at retail
- Pharmaceutical company enters breakfast market stressing health benefits
- Figure 32: Stomach-nourishing breakfast foods, Jiangzhong Pharmaceutical, 2016
- Rise in launches of cold cereals and bakery products for breakfast
Who’s Innovating?
- Breakfast cereals evolve into more portable formats
- Figure 33: Examples of more portable granola products, 2016
- Yogurts embrace granola and cookies for satiety
- Figure 34: Examples of yogurt becoming more filling, 2016-17
- Family Mart offers customised value breakfast meal sets
- Figure 35: Customised breakfast meal sets, Family Mart, Shanghai, 2017
- Quaker Oats engages consumers through menu innovation
- Breakfast cereals evolve into more portable formats
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- Convenience stores are becoming popular breakfast venues
- Cleanliness and convenience are top requirements of breakfast venues, while nutrition is critical for breakfast foods
- Consumers stick to Chinese breakfasts
- High-in claims are more important than low-in claims when highlighting nutritional value
- Convenience stores are becoming popular breakfast venues
Breakfast Consumption Frequency
- Breakfast at home is still the most popular
- Figure 36: Breakfast consumption frequency, February 2017
- …but people are gradually shifting to out-of-home breakfasts
- Figure 37: Breakfast consumption frequency, at home, August 2013, April 2016, February 2017
- Convenience stores become popular out-of-home breakfast venues
- Figure 38: Breakfast consumption frequency, convenience stores, August 2013, April 2016, February 2017
- Figure 39: Examples of breakfast foods from convenience stores, Shanghai, 2017
- Casual dining restaurants are preferred by young high earners
- Figure 40: Breakfast consumption frequency, casual dining restaurants, February 2017
- Figure 41: Weekend breakfast menu, Pizza Hut, China, 2017
- Breakfast at home is still the most popular
Factors for Choosing Breakfast
- Cleanliness and convenience are decisive when choosing breakfast venues
- Figure 42: Factors of choosing breakfast, February, 2017
- Value for money is also important
- Figure 43: KFC Breakfast foods value for money campaign, China, February 2017
- Nutrition and freshness worth highlighting
- Figure 44: Factors for choosing breakfast, by age, February, 2017
- Figure 45: Factors for choosing breakfast, cross analysis, February, 2017
- Men prefer convenience while women value variety
- Figure 46: Selected factors for choosing breakfast foods, by gender, February 2017
- Cleanliness and convenience are decisive when choosing breakfast venues
Most Frequently Eaten Staple Breakfast Foods
- Consumers stick to Chinese breakfasts
- Figure 47: Most frequently eaten staple breakfast foods, February 2017
- Figure 48: Most frequently eaten staple breakfast foods, word cloud, February 2017
- Different preferences across regions
- Figure 49: Selected most frequently eaten staple breakfast foods, by region, February 2017
- Congee is less popular as breakfast on-the-go
- Figure 50: Selected most frequently eaten staple breakfast foods, cross analysis, February 2017
- Consumers stick to Chinese breakfasts
Future Trends of Breakfast Foods
- Yogurt and lactobacillus drinks are most popular
- Figure 51: Future trends of breakfast foods, February 2017
- Figure 52: Future breakfast foods trends, acceptance rate, February 2017
- Coffee is preferred by mature consumers with high incomes
- Figure 53: Future trends of breakfast foods, coffee, February 2017
- Granola and breakfast biscuits enjoy high penetration and potential
- Figure 54: Examples of innovative granola and breakfast biscuit products, 2016-17
- Figure 55: Future trends of breakfast foods, coffee, February 2017
- Energy foods can target female consumers
- Figure 56: Innovation of energy foods, 2017
- Figure 57: Future trends of breakfast foods, energy foods, February 2017
- Yogurt and lactobacillus drinks are most popular
Nutritional Needs of Breakfast
- More attention to “high” than “low” claims
- Figure 58: Nutritional needs of breakfast, February 2017
- Figure 59: Quaker Oats, China, 2014-17
- Sophisticated consumers value protein
- Figure 60: Nutritional needs of breakfast, protein, February 2017
- Different genders and age groups value different traits
- Figure 61: Nutritional needs of breakfast, by age, February 2017
- Figure 62: Nutritional needs of breakfast, by gender, February 2017
- More attention to “high” than “low” claims
General Behaviours/Habits of Breakfast
- More than a third of consumers buy breakfast from the same place
- Figure 63: General behaviours/habits of breakfast, variety, February 2017
- Half of consumers believe they eat nutritious breakfasts
- Figure 64: Selected general behaviours/habits of breakfast, cross analysis, February 2017
- More than a third of consumers buy breakfast from the same place
Meet the Mintropolitans
- MinTs value nutrition, fresh ingredients and variety
- Figure 65: Factors for choosing breakfast, by consumer classification, February, 2017
- More interested in breakfast delivery service
- Figure 66: General behaviours/habits of breakfast, by consumer classification, February 2017
- MinTs value nutrition, fresh ingredients and variety
Appendix – Market Size and Forecast
- Figure 67: Total spending on breakfast foods, China, 2011-21
Appendix – Market Segmentation
- Figure 68: Total spending on breakfast foods, by segment, China, 2011-21
Appendix – Methodology and Abbreviations
- Methodology
- Figure 69: Map of surveyed cities
- Fan chart forecast
- Abbreviations
- Methodology
Companies Covered
