“The undeniable feel-good factor linked to pet ownership can be harnessed in very compelling marketing messages. Advertising themes that centre on pets deserving the very best to thank them for the emotional benefits they bestow on their owners are likely to chime. There are also growing opportunities for products and services that have specific emotional benefits for pets.”

– Emma Clifford, Senior Food and Drink Analyst

This Report discusses the following key topics:

Brands can partner with health, fitness and weight loss initiatives for pets and their owners

Harnessing the popularity of photo and video sharing can build engagement

Big opportunities for products and services that focus on emotional wellbeing for pets

This report also looks at owners’ concerns regarding their pets, their interest in a range of activities, services and products for pets and their attitudes and behaviours towards their animals.

The majority of Britons own a pet, with dogs and cats continuing to battle it out as the nation’s favourite pet. Pet ownership is, however, in long-term decline, putting pressure on the pet industry. The proportion of consumers who have a pet in their household has dropped seven percentage points between December 2012 and April 2017,

Pet ownership is highest among people in the family lifestage. The growth in number of children aged 5-14 over the next five years should therefore help support pet ownership. However, shrinking household sizes and the trend for consumers to start their families later in life will counter this development.

Pet ownership drops significantly among the older generation, with the growing population of over-55s presenting an ongoing challenge to the pet industry.