British Lifestyles: Preparing for Change - UK - May 2017
“Whether in favour of or against the UK’s decision to leave the EU, it has undoubtedly triggered a period of great political, social and economic change. However, while Brexit will almost certainly present challenges for UK businesses and consumers alike, there remain opportunities for brands to drive growth, with the leisure sector in particular set to benefit from the growing consumer appetite for experiences over material possessions.”
– Jack Duckett, Senior Consumer and Lifestyles Analyst
Table of contents
Overview
- What you need to know
- What you need to know
Executive Summary
- Britain today
- Strong GDP figures in 2016 despite Brexit vote
- Employment levels ‘hit record high’
- CPI begins to climb
- Ageing population continues to grow
- Net migration to the UK falls following Brexit vote
- Britain’s most affluent get wealthier
- Concerns centre on Brexit’s impact on the cost of living
- Figure 1: Expected impact of UK vote to leave the EU on wider economy and personal finances, February 2017
- The consumer
- Balance tips towards spending less…
- Figure 2: Changes in spending habits in the last 12 months, February 2017
- …as consumers hang on to savvy shopping habits
- Figure 3: Reasons why people spent less across all categories in 2016 (netted across all sectors), January 2016 and February 2017
- 83% of Brits fear price rises
- Figure 4: Consumer concern about price rises, by category, February 2017
- Future of NHS proves top concern
- Figure 5: Level of consumer concern towards the future, February 2017
- Financial security boosts happiness
- Figure 6: Level of happiness or unhappiness with their everyday life, by financial situation, February 2017
- Family proves leading source of happiness
- Figure 7: Sources of happiness, February 2017
- What we think
Britain Today – What You Need to Know
- Strong GDP figures in 2016 despite Brexit vote
- Employment levels ‘hit record high’
- House prices continue to rise
- CPI begins to climb
- Ageing population continues to grow
- Net migration to the UK falls following Brexit vote
- Britain’s most affluent get wealthier
- Changes in the balance of opinion
- Strong GDP figures in 2016 despite Brexit vote
The Economy
- Strong GDP figures in 2016 despite Brexit vote
- Figure 8: Quarterly % change in UK GDP, Q1 2010-Q4 2016
- Employment levels ‘hit record high’
- Figure 9: Employment, by gender, 2011-21
- Diversifying the UK workforce
- House prices continue to rise
- Figure 10: Average house prices, UK, 2011-17
- CPI begins to climb
- Figure 11: Headline CPI inflation (12-month percentage change), January 2010-March^ 2017
- Strong GDP figures in 2016 despite Brexit vote
The People
- Ageing population continues to grow
- Figure 12: Trends in the age structure of the UK population, 2011-21
- Baby boom stabilises
- Figure 13: Trends in the number of live births, England and Wales, 2000-15
- Net migration to the UK falls following Brexit vote
- Figure 14: Net migration to the UK, March 2012-September 2016
- Britain’s most affluent get wealthier
- Figure 15: Distribution of total household wealth, Great Britain, July 2010-June 2012 and July 2012-June 2014
- UK health profile starts to improve
- Figure 16: Changes in perceptions of consumer health and the amount of effort people put into staying healthy, August 2016
- Consumer confidence holds steady
- Figure 17: The financial wellbeing index, February 2010-February 2017
- Consumer expectations for the coming year
- Figure 18: Consumer financial wellbeing expectations for the coming year, February 2010-February 2017
- Ageing population continues to grow
Consumers’ Response to the EU Referendum
- Concerns centre on Brexit’s impact on the cost of living
- Figure 19: Expected impact of UK vote to leave the EU on wider economy and personal finances, February 2017
- Affluent prove most optimistic
- Figure 20: Expected impact of UK vote to leave the EU on wider economy and personal finances, by most affluent vs least affluent households, February 2017
- Changes in the balance of opinion
- Figure 21: Consumer views on the impact of the EU referendum on the UK economy, by household income (most vs least affluent), July 2016-February 2017
- Young prove negative in outlook
- Figure 22: Consumer views on the impact of the EU referendum on the UK economy, by age, July 2016-February 2017
- Concerns centre on Brexit’s impact on the cost of living
Consumer Expenditure – What You Need to Know
- Consumer expenditure growth undermined by FMCG markets
- Outlook for the next five years
- Sales fall for in-home food market
- Health concerns continue to challenge non-alcoholic drinks category
- Quality over quantity mindset emerges in alcoholic drinks category
- BPC market nourished by premiumisation trend
- Focus on leisure hampers interest in clothing
- Music concerts and festivals drive leisure and entertainment sector
- Brexit threatens holidays market
- Positive growth forecast for personal finances market
- Consumer expenditure growth undermined by FMCG markets
Expenditure Overview
- Consumer expenditure growth undermined by FMCG markets
- Figure 23: Consumer expenditure, by sector (£billion), 2016
- Outlook for the next five years
- Figure 24: Best- and worst-case forecast total value sales, 2011-21
- Winners in the next five years
- Figure 25: Categories set to grow at a faster rate than total consumer spending projections over the next five years, at current prices, by % growth, 2016-21
- Slower-growth sectors in the next five years
- Figure 26: Consumer sectors set to grow at a below-average rate, at current prices, by % growth, 2016-21
- Consumer expenditure growth undermined by FMCG markets
In-home Food
- What we think
- Market – past, present, future
- Figure 27: UK in-home food market value, 2011-16
- Figure 28: Best- and worst-case forecast value sales of the in-home food market, at current prices, 2011-21
- Mintel predictions
- Winners
- Chilled fish/shellfish
- Free-from foods
- Popcorn and nuts
- Losers
- Pasta
- Prepacked bread
- Processed poultry and meat
- Cooking and pasta sauces
- Changing consumer habits
- Figure 29: Changes in spending habits on in-home food in 2016, February 2017
- Key consumer findings
- Fish and shellfish
- Free-from foods
- Popcorn and nuts
- Sweet biscuits
- Cooking and pasta sauces
- Pasta
- Attitudes towards healthy eating
- What we think
Foodservice
- What we think
- Market – past, present, future
- Figure 30: UK foodservice market value, 2011-16
- Figure 31: Best- and worst-case forecast value sales of the foodservice market, at current prices, 2011-21
- Mintel predictions
- Winners
- Takeaway/home delivery
- Casual dining restaurants
- Losers
- Independent ethnic operators
- Changing consumer habits
- Figure 32: Changes in spending habits on eating out in 2016, February 2017
- Key consumer findings
- Eating out
- Home delivery and takeaway food
- Menu flavours
- What we think
Non-alcoholic Drinks
- What we think
- Market – past, present, future
- Figure 33: UK non-alcoholic drinks retail market value, 2011-16
- Figure 34: Best- and worst-case forecast value sales of the retail non-alcoholic drinks market, at current prices, 2011-21
- Mintel predictions
- Winners
- Bottled water
- Coffee pods
- Fruit, herbal and speciality teas
- Losers
- Cordials and squashes
- Tea
- Changing consumer habits
- Figure 35: Changes in spending habits on non-alcoholic drinks in 2016, February 2017
- Key consumer findings
- Bottled water
- Fruit juice, juice drinks and smoothies
- Carbonated soft drinks
- Tea
- Coffee
- Sports and energy drinks
- What we think
Alcoholic Drinks
- What we think
- Market – past, present, future
- Figure 36: UK alcoholic drinks retail market value, 2011-16
- Figure 37: Best- and worst-case forecast value sales of the retail alcoholic drinks market, at current prices, 2011-21
- Mintel predictions
- Winners
- Ale/bitter
- Gin
- Dark spirits and liqueurs
- Losers
- RTDs
- White rum
- Changing consumer habits
- Figure 38: Changes in spending habits on alcoholic drinks in 2016, February 2017
- Key consumer findings
- Beer
- Cider
- Spirits
- Wine
- What we think
Beauty and Personal Care
- What we think
- Market – past, present, future
- Figure 39: UK beauty and personal care market value, 2011-16
- Figure 40: Best- and worst-case forecast value sales of the beauty and personal care market, at current prices, 2011-21
- Mintel predictions
- Winners
- Colour cosmetics
- Men’s haircare
- Losers
- Shaving and hair removal
- Fragrances
- Changing consumer habits
- Figure 41: Changes in spending habits on beauty products and toiletries in 2016, February 2017
- Key consumer findings
- Colour cosmetics
- Men’s haircare
- Shaving and hair removal
- Fragrances
- What we think
OTC and Pharmaceuticals
- What we think
- Market – past, present, future
- Figure 42: UK OTC and pharmaceuticals market value, 2011-16
- Figure 43: Best- and worst-case forecast value sales of the OTC and pharmaceuticals market, at current prices, 2011-21
- Mintel predictions
- Winners
- Feminine hygiene and sanitary protection products
- Smoking cessation
- OTC analgesics and cold and flu remedies
- Losers
- First aid
- Changing consumer habits
- Figure 44: Changes in spending habits on healthcare products in 2016, February 2017
- Key consumer findings
- Feminine hygiene and sanitary protection products
- Smoking cessation and e-cigarettes
- First aid
- OTC analgesics and cold and flu remedies
- What we think
Clothing, Footwear and Accessories
- What we think
- Market – past, present and future
- Figure 45: UK clothing, footwear and accessories market value, 2011-16
- Figure 46: Best- and worst-case forecast value sales of the clothing and accessories market, at current prices, 2011-21
- Mintel predictions
- Winners
- Menswear
- Footwear
- Sportswear
- Losers
- Womenswear
- Handbags
- Youth fashion
- Changing consumer habits
- Figure 47: Changes in spending habits on clothing and accessories in 2016, February 2017
- Key consumer findings
- Clothing retail
- Womenswear
- Menswear
- Sportswear
- What we think
Household Care
- What we think
- Market – past, present, future
- Figure 48: UK household care market value, 2011-16
- Figure 49: Best- and worst-case forecast value sales of the household care market, at current prices, 2011-21
- Mintel predictions
- Winners
- Fabric care
- Disinfectants
- Losers
- Laundry detergents
- Hand dishwashing
- Changing consumer habits
- Figure 50: Changes in spending habits on household care products in 2016, February 2017
- Key consumer findings
- Cleaning in and around the home
- Air care
- Laundry detergents
- Fabric care and other washing ancillaries
- What we think
Technology and Communications
- What we think
- Market – past, present, future
- Figure 51: UK technology and communications market value, 2011-16
- Figure 52: Best- and worst-case forecast value sales of the technology and communications market, at current prices, 2011-21
- Mintel predictions
- Winners
- Mobile apps and mobile gaming
- Video games and consoles
- Losers
- Desktop, laptop and tablet computers
- Owned video and music
- Changing consumer habits
- Figure 53: Changes in spending habits on technology and communications in 2016, February 2017
- Key consumer findings
- Desktop, laptop and tablet computers
- Virtual reality
- Mobile apps and games
- Social media
- Televisions and video media
- What we think
Leisure and Entertainment
- What we think
- Market – past, present, future
- Figure 54: UK leisure and entertainment market value, 2011-16
- Figure 55: Best- and worst-case forecast value sales of the leisure and entertainment market, at current prices, 2011-21
- Mintel predictions
- Winners
- Music concerts and festivals
- Gambling
- Private health and fitness clubs
- Losers
- Nightclubs
- Changing consumer habits
- Figure 56: Changes in spending habits on leisure and entertainment in 2016, February 2017
- Key consumer findings
- Music concerts and festivals
- Gambling
- Private health and fitness clubs
- Nightclubs
- What we think
Home and Garden
- What we think
- Market – past, present, future
- Figure 57: UK home and garden market value, 2011-16
- Figure 58: Best- and worst-case forecast value sales of the home and garden market, at current prices, 2011-21
- Mintel predictions
- Winners
- Home storage
- Small kitchen appliances
- Losers
- Bathrooms
- Garden products
- Changing consumer habits
- Figure 59: Changes in spending habits on home and garden products in 2016, January 2016
- Key consumer findings
- Furniture purchases
- Bathrooms
- Garden products
- What we think
Transport
- What we think
- Market – past, present, future
- Figure 60: UK transport market value, 2011-16
- Figure 61: Best- and worst-case forecast value sales of the transport market, at current prices, 2011-21
- Mintel predictions
- Winners
- Used car market
- Alternatively fuelled cars
- Motorcycles
- Airlines
- Losers
- New car market
- Diesel cars
- Key consumer findings
- Used cars
- Alternatively fuelled cars
- New car market
- Diesel cars
- Airlines
- What we think
Holidays
- What we think
- Market – past, present, future
- Figure 62: UK holidays market value, 2011-16
- Figure 63: Best- and worst-case forecast value sales of the holidays market, at current prices, 2011-21
- Mintel predictions
- Winners
- European holidays – trips to Spain, Greece, Italy and Portugal
- All-inclusive deals, package holidays
- Losers
- North Africa, Egypt, Turkey
- Changing consumer habits
- Figure 64: Changes in spending habits on holidays in 2016, February 2017
- Key consumer findings
- Brexit shapes consumers’ unwavering demand for a holiday
- What we think
Personal Finance
- What we think
- Market – past, present, future
- Figure 65: UK personal finance market value, 2011-16
- Figure 66: Best- and worst-case forecast value sales of the personal finance market, at current prices, 2011-21
- Mintel predictions
- Winners
- Consumer credit
- New and alternative saving channels
- Losers
- Investments
- Motor insurers
- Changing consumer habits
- Aggregation and recommendation
- Data sharing in insurance
- Key consumer findings
- Consumers and credit risk
- Consumers and retail banking
- Retirement planning
- What we think
Housing
- What we think
- Market – past, present, future
- Figure 67: UK housing market value, 2011-16
- Figure 68: Best- and worst-case forecast value sales of the housing market, at current prices, 2011-21
- Changing consumer habits
- Key consumer findings
- Mortgages
- Buy-to-let mortgages
- What we think
Newsagents’ Goods
- What we think
- Market – past, present, future
- Greetings cards
- Cigarettes
- Figure 69: UK newsagents’ goods market value, 2011-16
- Figure 70: Best- and worst-case forecast value sales of the newsagents’ goods market, at current prices, 2011-21
- Key consumer findings
- Greetings cards
- Cigarettes
- What we think
Miscellaneous Expenditure
- What we think
- Market – past, present, future
- Figure 71: UK miscellaneous expenditure market value, 2011-16
- Figure 72: Best- and worst-case forecast value sales of the miscellaneous expenditure market, at current prices, 2011-21
- Winners
- Private healthcare
- Education
- Losers
- Disposable nappies and wipes
- Key consumer findings
- Disposable nappies and wipes
- Private healthcare
- What we think
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- Consumer spending habits hold steady…
- …as they hang on to savvy shopping habits
- The perception of spending more on food
- Fewer consumers benefit from low prices
- 83% of Brits fear price rises
- The rising cost of holidays
- Could the falling Pound spell the end of disposable fashion?
- Future of NHS proves top concern
- The importance of pro-environmental efforts
- Financial security boosts happiness
- Family proves leading source of happiness
- Consumer spending habits hold steady…
Changes in Spending Habits
- Consumer spending habits hold steady
- Figure 73: Changes in spending habits in the last 12 months, February 2017
- Are consumers really spending less on alcohol...
- Figure 74: Difference between proportions of people spending more and less, January 2016 and February 2017
- …but spending more on food?
- Young BPC shoppers go budget
- Figure 75: Proportion of adults spending less on BPC products and toiletries, by age, January 2016 and February 2017
- Consumer spending habits hold steady
Reasons Why People Spent Less
- 70% cut back to make savings
- Figure 76: Reasons why people spent less across all categories in 2016 (netted across all sectors), January 2016 and February 2017
- Younger shoppers shop around for best deal
- Figure 77: Reasons why people spent less across all categories in 2016 (netted across all sectors), by age, February 2017
- Beauty buyers bag a bargain
- Figure 78: Reasons why people spent less in 2016, by category, February 2017
- Fewer consumers benefit from low prices
- Figure 79: Proportion of consumers who spent less due to a decrease in prices, by category, January 2016 vs February 2017
- 70% cut back to make savings
Consumers’ Expectations of Price Rises
- 83% of Brits fear price rises
- Figure 80: Consumer concern about price rises, by category, February 2017
- Food leads price rise concerns
- The rising cost of holidays
- Figure 81: Proportion of consumers indicating concern over the rising cost of holiday travel, by age, February 2017
- Could the falling Pound spell the end of disposable fashion?
- 83% of Brits fear price rises
Concerns for the Future
- Future of NHS proves top concern
- Figure 82: Level of consumer concern towards the future, February 2017
- Tapping into the broader concerns about health
- Figure 83: This Girl Can campaign, February 2017
- The importance of pro-environmental efforts
- Figure 84: Tesco No Time for Waste campaign, March 2017
- Young prove most concerned for the future
- Figure 85: Repertoire of consumer concerns for the future, by age, February 2017
- Concerns by household income
- Figure 86: Level of consumer concerns towards the future, by household income, February 2017
- Future of NHS proves top concern
Sources of Happiness
- Financial security boosts happiness
- Figure 87: Level of happiness or unhappiness with their everyday life, by financial situation, February 2017
- Brits prove happy in their homes
- Figure 88: Level of happiness or unhappiness with current housing situation, February 2017
- Gender pay gap impacts women’s fiscal confidence
- Figure 89: Level of happiness or unhappiness with finances, February 2017
- Family proves chief source of happiness
- Figure 90: Sources of happiness, February 2017
- Figure 91: Asda Good Living Publication, family exercise campaign, January 2017
- Tackling the loneliness epidemic
- Figure 92: Friends and family as sources of happiness, by age, February 2017
- Financial security boosts happiness
Appendix – Data Sources, Abbreviations and Supporting Information
- Methodology
- Abbreviations
- Definitions
- Generations
- Methodology
Appendix – In-home Food
- Figure 93: UK retail value sales of in-home food, at current and constant prices, 2011-21
Appendix – Foodservice
- Figure 94: UK retail value sales of foodservice, at current and constant prices, 2011-21
Appendix – Non-alcoholic Drinks
- Figure 95: UK retail value sales of non-alcoholic drinks, at current and constant prices, 2011-21
Appendix – Alcoholic Drinks (for In-home Consumption)
- Figure 96: UK retail value sales of alcoholic drinks (for in-home consumption), at current and constant prices, 2011-21
Appendix – Beauty and Personal Care
- Figure 97: UK retail value sales of beauty and personal care products, at current and constant prices, 2011-21
Appendix – OTC and Healthcare
- Figure 98: UK retail value sales of OTC and healthcare products, at current and constant prices, 2011-21
Appendix – Clothing and Accessories
- Figure 99: UK retail value sales of clothing and accessories, at current and constant prices, 2011-21
Appendix – Household Care
- Figure 100: UK retail value sales of household care products, at current and constant prices, 2011-21
Appendix – Technology and Communication
- Figure 101: UK retail value sales of technology and communication products, at current and constant prices, 2011-21
Appendix – Leisure and Entertainment
- Figure 102: UK retail value sales for leisure and entertainment category, at current and constant prices, 2011-21
Appendix – Home and Garden
- Figure 103: UK retail value sales for home and garden products, at current and constant prices, 2011-21
Appendix – Transport
- Figure 104: UK transport market, at current and constant prices, 2011-21
Appendix – Holidays
- Figure 105: UK holidays market, at current and constant prices, 2011-21
Appendix – Personal Finances
- Figure 106: UK retail value sales of personal finances products, at current and constant prices, 2011-21
Appendix – Housing
- Figure 107: UK housing market, at current and constant prices, 2011-21
Appendix – Newsagents’ Goods
- Figure 108: UK retail value sales of newsagents’ goods, at current and constant prices, 2011-21
Appendix – Miscellaneous Expenditure
- Figure 109: Miscellaneous expenditure, at current and constant prices, 2011-21
