Bundled Communications Services - UK - March 2017
“With the launch of Sky Mobile in January 2017, the big four bundle providers now all offer quad-play options. Data flexibility will be an important promotional feature as providers look to attract increasingly data-hungry consumers. Providers can also utilise their exclusive TV content to help prompt mobile take-up”.
– Rebecca McGrath, Senior Media Analyst
This Report discusses the following key topics:
- Encouraging the purchase of mobile-inclusive bundles
- Extra features and exclusive content are key to holding off the streaming threat
What you get
What's included
- Consumer Attitudes and Behaviour
- Market data
- Competitive analysis
- Risks and Opportunities
- What’s Next
- Market Trends
This market report provides in-depth analysis and insight supported by a range of data. At the same time, introductory and top-level content is provided to give you an overview of the issues covered.
-
Market
Mintel provides a range of market information, frequently through the category level, including market size and forecasting, complete with market drivers that illustrate the forces that shape a category or market.
-
Consumer
Mintel's proprietary consumer research provides our analysts with the attitudinal and behavioral data used to provide valuable insight to topical issues.
-
Brand/Company
Mintel provides overviews of the top brands and manufacturers, and uses consumer research to explore attitudes and reactions to brands, as well as insight into what will resonate with consumers.
-
Data
Market reports provide appendices of data to support the research and insight produced. Our tables of data are easily manipulated and downloadable to support your research needs and covers factors from consumer attitudes to market forecasts.
* This is a sample representation of the report layout and does not reflect the research included in this report.
Why buy from us?
Succeed
Our reports will provide you with market data, consumer research and competitive intelligence to succeed in your market.
Instant Access
Buy now and you'll have instant access to the information you need to make the right decisions.
Opportunities
Find out what's next in the markets that matter to you: where opportunities lie and what challenges you will face.
Trusted
A business Superbrand, Mintel is a source you can trust. We have been defining and refining the Market Intelligence mix since 1972.
Table of contents
Overview
- What you need to know
- Products covered in this report
- What you need to know
Executive Summary
- The market
- Further growth for communications market
- Figure 1: Operator revenue from sale of communications* services, 2011-21
- The number of superfast broadband connections increases
- BT ordered to split from Openreach
- Volume of fixed calls falls further
- Streaming services offer challenge to pay-TV
- Key players
- BT remains biggest payer in broadband market
- Figure 2: Retail fixed residential broadband market shares, 2011-15
- Sky becomes quad-play
- Sky TV to become available without a dish
- Virgin improves TV service
- TalkTalk relaunches pay-as-you-go streaming service
- The consumer
- Nine in ten get internet with their landline
- Figure 3: Landline bundles, December 2016
- TV and internet is the most popular non-landline bundle
- Figure 4: Bundles without a landline, December 2016
- Almost half of bundled internet connections are superfast
- Figure 5: Type of internet connection, December 2016
- Big four account for 78% of bundle owners
- Figure 6: Bundle providers, December 2016
- Friends and family are the most influential promotional source
- Figure 7: Factors influencing choice of bundle, December 2016
- Hardware options and upgrades are enticing
- Figure 8: Factors encouraging the purchase of mobile inclusive bundles, December 2016
- More flexible TV contracts may be the way forward
- Figure 9: Attitudes towards Bundled Services, December 2016
- What we think
Issues and Insights
- Encouraging the purchase of mobile-inclusive bundles
- The facts
- The implications
- Extra features and exclusive content are key to holding off the streaming threat
- The facts
- The implications
- Encouraging the purchase of mobile-inclusive bundles
The Market – What You Need to Know
- Further growth for communications market
- The number of superfast broadband connections increases
- BT ordered to split from Openreach
- 5G could offer future challenge to fixed broadband
- Volume of fixed calls falls further
- Streaming services offer challenge to pay-TV
- Further growth for communications market
Market Size and Forecast
- Further growth for communications market
- The impact of Brexit
- Figure 10: Operator revenue from sale of communications* services, 2011-21
- Figure 11: Operator revenue from sale of communications* services, 2011-21
- Forecasts
- Figure 12: Forecast value of operator revenue from sale of internet services, 2011-21
- Figure 13: Forecast value of operator revenue from sale of pay-TV services, 2011-21
- Figure 14: Forecast value of operator revenue from sale of fixed voice services, 2011-21
- Forecast methodology
- Further growth for communications market
Market Drivers
- Mobile device ownership grows further
- Figure 15: Household ownership of select digital devices, September 2015 and 2016
- The number of superfast broadband connections increases
- Figure 16: Superfast (≥30Mbps) fixed broadband connections, 2011-15
- BT ordered to split from Openreach
- 5G could offer future challenge to fixed broadband
- The connected home will increase demand for internet
- Volume of fixed calls falls further
- Figure 17: Outgoing fixed and mobile voice call volumes, 2011-15
- Streaming services offer challenge to pay-TV
- Figure 18: Streaming services viewed, December 2016
- Mobile device ownership grows further
Key Players – What You Need to Know
- BT remains biggest payer in broadband market
- Sky becomes quad-play
- Other providers look to improve their quad-play offerings
- Sky TV to become available without a dish
- Virgin improves TV service
- TalkTalk relaunches pay-as-you-go streaming service
- BT remains biggest payer in broadband market
Market Share
- BT remains biggest payer in broadband market
- Figure 19: Retail fixed residential broadband market shares, 2011-15
- Sky dominates TV market
- Figure 20: Volume of UK TV subscribers, by provider, Q4 2015
- BT remains biggest payer in broadband market
Launch Activity and Innovation
- Sky becomes quad-play
- Other providers look to improve their quad-play offerings
- Sky TV to become available without a dish
- Now TV launches UK’s first contract-free triple-play bundle
- Virgin improves TV service
- TalkTalk relaunches pay-as-you-go streaming service
- BT looks to eliminate dead spots
- Sky becomes quad-play
Brand Research
- Brand map
- Figure 21: Attitudes towards and usage of selected brands, February 2017
- Key brand metrics
- Figure 22: Key metrics for selected brands, February 2017
- Brand attitudes: Sky is viewed as the most innovative brand
- Figure 23: Attitudes, by brand, February 2017
- Brand personality: Sky and Virgin stand apart with upbeat brand images
- Figure 24: Brand personality – Macro image, February 2017
- TalkTalk is battling negative associations
- Figure 25: Brand personality – Micro image, February 2017
- Brand analysis
- Virgin Media’s vibrant brand image attracts younger consumers
- Figure 26: User profile of Virgin Media, February 2017
- Sky has the most positive brand image
- Figure 27: User profile of Sky, February 2017
- BT’s traditional image has drawbacks
- Figure 28: User profile of BT, February 2017
- TalkTalk does not inspire trust
- Figure 29: User profile of TalkTalk, February 2017
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- Nine in ten still locked into landlines
- Almost half of bundled internet connections are superfast
- Many remain resistant to the idea of including mobile
- Hardware options and upgrades are enticing
- Friends and family are the most influential promotional source
- More flexible TV contracts may be the way forward
- Content remains key for pay-TV services
- Nine in ten still locked into landlines
Ownership of Bundled Services
- Nine in ten still locked into landlines
- Figure 30: Landline ownership, December 2016
- Nine in ten get internet with their landline
- Figure 31: Landline bundles, December 2016
- TV and internet is the most popular non-landline bundle
- Figure 32: Bundles without a landline, December 2016
- Nine in ten still locked into landlines
Type of Internet Connection
- Almost half of bundled internet connections are superfast
- Figure 33: Type of internet connection, December 2016
- Almost half of bundled internet connections are superfast
Bundle Providers
- Big four account for 78% of bundle owners
- Figure 34: Bundle providers, December 2016
- Two out of three people were already with their provider when purchasing their bundle
- Figure 35: Staying with a provider, December 2016
- Big four account for 78% of bundle owners
Factors Influencing Choice of Bundle
- Friends and family are the most influential promotional source
- Sky has the most effective TV adverts
- Figure 36: Factors influencing choice of bundle, December 2016
- Younger people are easier to influence
- Figure 37: Repertoire of factors which influence choice of bundle, by age, December 2016
- Friends and family are the most influential promotional source
Encouraging Purchase of Mobile Inclusive Bundles
- Many remain resistant to the idea of including mobile
- Hardware options and upgrades are enticing
- Figure 38: Factors encouraging the purchase of mobile inclusive bundles, December 2016
- Better deals for data-hungry users
- Figure 39: Would be most encouraged to include mobile by getting more data for their money, by age, December 2016
- Free add-on services
- Many remain resistant to the idea of including mobile
Attitudes towards Bundled Services
- Many are frustrated by having to purchase a landline
- Figure 40: Attitudes towards bundled services, December 2016
- More flexible TV contracts may be the way forward
- Content remains key for pay-TV services
- Extra features appeal to younger people and families
- Figure 41: Attitude towards statement ‘Extra features within a pay-TV service are worth paying more for’, by age, December 2016
- Figure 42: Attitude towards statement ‘Extra features within a pay-TV service are worth paying more for’, by presence of own children, December 2016
- Many are frustrated by having to purchase a landline
Appendix – Data Sources, Abbreviations and Supporting Information
- Abbreviations
- Consumer research methodology
Appendix – Market Size and Forecast
- Forecast Methodology
- Forecasts
- Figure 43: Forecast value of operator revenue from sale of communications services*, 2011-21
- Figure 44: Forecast value of operator revenue from sale of pay-TV services, 2010-21
- Figure 45: Forecast value of operator revenue from sale of internet services, 2011-21
- Figure 46: Forecast value of operator revenue from sale of fixed voice services, 2011-21
- Forecast Methodology
Companies Covered
To learn more about the companies covered in this report please contact us.