Burger and Chicken Restaurants - UK - August 2017
“Parents are vital to burger and chicken restaurants as the population of 0-14 year-olds grows. Brands are focusing on non-core items to boost snacking occasions, while diners want to see less sugar, fat and salt in burger and chicken meals. Yet the sector is experiencing the halo effect, with diners interested in gourmet chicken. Meanwhile, daily deals, loyalty cards and late-night openings can nudge more diners to visit.”
– Trish Caddy, Foodservice Analyst
This Report looks at the following areas:
- It’s vital to engage parents of under-16s
- There’s scope to cater to older diners
- Non-core items are important in their own way
What you get
What's included
- Consumer Attitudes and Behaviour
- Market data
- Competitive analysis
- Risks and Opportunities
- What’s Next
- Market Trends
This market report provides in-depth analysis and insight supported by a range of data. At the same time, introductory and top-level content is provided to give you an overview of the issues covered.
-
Market
Mintel provides a range of market information, frequently through the category level, including market size and forecasting, complete with market drivers that illustrate the forces that shape a category or market.
-
Consumer
Mintel's proprietary consumer research provides our analysts with the attitudinal and behavioral data used to provide valuable insight to topical issues.
-
Brand/Company
Mintel provides overviews of the top brands and manufacturers, and uses consumer research to explore attitudes and reactions to brands, as well as insight into what will resonate with consumers.
-
Data
Market reports provide appendices of data to support the research and insight produced. Our tables of data are easily manipulated and downloadable to support your research needs and covers factors from consumer attitudes to market forecasts.
* This is a sample representation of the report layout and does not reflect the research included in this report.
Why buy from us?
Succeed
Our reports will provide you with market data, consumer research and competitive intelligence to succeed in your market.
Instant Access
Buy now and you'll have instant access to the information you need to make the right decisions.
Opportunities
Find out what's next in the markets that matter to you: where opportunities lie and what challenges you will face.
Trusted
A business Superbrand, Mintel is a source you can trust. We have been defining and refining the Market Intelligence mix since 1972.
Table of contents
Overview
- What you need to know
- Products covered in this Report
- What you need to know
Executive Summary
- The market
- Costs rise but opportunities knock
- Burger
- Figure 1: UK burger restaurants market, value sales and forecast, 2012-22
- Chicken
- Figure 2: UK chicken restaurants market, value sales and forecast, 2012-22
- Companies and brands
- McDonald’s remains the leading player while KFC experiences the halo effect
- Home delivery takes off in the UK
- Social media engages young diners
- The consumer
- People visit burger venues more than chicken venues
- Figure 3: Fast food outlet usage, by type, June 2017
- Eating out is a treat for parents and young diners
- Figure 4: Frequency of eating in or getting a takeaway from fast food outlets, June 2017
- Understanding diners’ motivations to visit
- Figure 5: Motivations to visit burger and chicken outlets/restaurants, June 2017
- Healthy initiatives diners would most like to see
- Figure 6: Healthy initiatives diners would most like to see, June 2017
- Behaviours towards eating burger and chicken out of home
- Figure 7: Behaviours towards eating burger and chicken out of home, June 2017
- What we think
Issues and Insights
- It’s vital to engage parents of under-16s
- The facts
- The implications
- There’s scope to cater to older diners
- The facts
- The implications
- Non-core items are important in their own way
- The facts
- The implications
- It’s vital to engage parents of under-16s
The Market – What You Need to Know
- Costs rise…
- …but opportunities knock
- Burger and chicken market is in growth
- Costs rise…
Segment Performance, Market Size and Forecast
- Burger and chicken restaurants are in growth
- Figure 8: Value sales for burger and chicken restaurants market, 2012-22
- Demographic changes could temper market growth
- Figure 9: UK burger and chicken restaurants market, value sales and forecast, 2012-22
- Burger segment continues to dominate the market despite headwinds
- Figure 10: Values sales of burger restaurants segment, 2012-22
- Figure 11: UK burger restaurants market, value sales and forecast, 2012-22
- Chicken segment experiencing halo effect
- Figure 12: Value sales of chicken restaurants segment, 2012-22
- Figure 13: UK chicken restaurants market, value sales and forecast, 2011-21
- Forecast methodology
- Burger and chicken restaurants are in growth
Market Drivers
- Rising costs on the cards for food operators in 2017
- Business rates
- Rising inflation and the weakened pound
- National Living Wage and National Minimum Wage
- Apprenticeship levy comes into force in April 2017
- Consumer crutch holding up eating out sector
- Driven by those who are ‘getting by’…
- Figure 14: Trends in how respondents would describe their financial situation, 2009-17
- …and diners who are spending up to £20 on a meal
- Figure 15: Leisure activity spend on going to a fast food restaurant for a meal, January 2016-April 2017
- Core user group set for stunted growth
- Figure 16: Trends in the age structure of the UK population, 2011-16 and 2016-21
- Understanding Britons’ attitudes towards food
- Eating for health
- Flexitarianism
- Foodism
- Figure 17: Trends in selected attitudes towards food, April 2016-May 2017
- Smartphone ownership is peaking
- Hospitality recruitment at its most difficult…
- …but stability is on the horizon
- Figure 18: Trends in healthy food factors, April 2016-May 2017
- FSA issues new regulations on cooking burgers
- Red Tractor toughens farm standards
- Rising costs on the cards for food operators in 2017
Key Players – What You Need to Know
- McDonald’s leads by store and usage numbers
- KFC experiencing the halo effect
- Home delivery takes off in the UK
- Social media engages young diners
- McDonald’s leads by store and usage numbers
Companies and Brands
- Figure 19: Selected leading burger and chicken restaurant chains, by outlet numbers, 2013-17
- McDonald’s
- Figure 20: Key financial data for McDonald’s Restaurants Ltd, 2014-15
- Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC)
- Figure 21: Key financial data for Kentucky Fried Chicken (GB) Ltd, 2014-15
- Nando’s
- Figure 22: Key financial data for Nando’s Chickenland Limited, 2015-16
- Burger King
- Gourmet Burger Kitchen (GBK)
- Figure 23: Key financial data for Gourmet Burger Kitchen Limited, 2015-16
- Byron Hamburgers
- Figure 24: Key financial data for Byron Hamburgers Limited, 2015-16
- Five Guys
- Honest Burgers
- Figure 25: Key financial data for Honest Burgers Limited, 2014-15
- Meat Liquor
- Figure 26: Selected gourmet burger and chicken outlets, by outlet numbers, 2015-17
- Ones to watch
- Smashburger
- Shake Shack
- Absurd Bird
- Chicken Society
- Patty & Bun
- 7Bone Burger Co
- BIRD
- Wingstop
Launch Activity and Innovation
- Home delivery and takeaway gains traction
- Delivery-only format vs expensive restaurant sites
- Using free food to drive footfall
- Smaller formats scale up
- Chicken goes big on new flavours
- Korean
- Nashville
- Jamaican
- Boneless chicken adds zing
- Dipping sauce trend heats up
- Initiatives to help diners make healthy choices
- Quality of ingredients and equipment
- Vegetarian concepts gain traction
- Lighter choices
- Non-core items become important in their own right
- Home delivery and takeaway gains traction
Advertising and Marketing Activity
- Using social media to engage young diners
- Nando’s continues to drive website traffic
- Gourmet Burger Kitchen (GBK) uses visuals to engage
- Figure 27: Selected burger and chicken brands’ social media presence, 2016-17
- McDonald’s core objective of growing consumer trust
- The end of Olympic sponsorship
- Aligns with UEFA Women’s Euro in 2017
- Continues to target music-lovers in the UK
- Pushes McDelivery services globally
- Using child bereavement to promote Filet-O-Fish backfires
- McCafé pokes fun at hipster coffee in 2017
- Chicken Selects takes centre stage at Christmas
- Launches Night Tube map app for London diners
- KFC remains focused on building trust
- Building trust through behind-the-scenes initiative
- KFC continues to push lunchtime Ricebox range
- The Whole Chicken gets mixed reviews
- Burger King focuses on creative awards
- Attempts to have fun with Google Home backfires
- Gourmet Burger Kitchen (GBK) benefits from US presidential elections
- Figure 28: Recorded above-the-line, online display and direct mail total advertising expenditure, by selected burger and chicken operators, 2012-17
- Nielsen Ad Intel coverage
- Using social media to engage young diners
Brand Research
- Brand map
- Figure 29: Attitudes towards and usage of selected brands, June 2017
- Key brand metrics
- Figure 30: Key metrics for selected brands, June 2017
- Brand attitudes: Burger King and KFC are seen as widely available
- Figure 31: Attitudes, by brand, June 2017
- Brand personality: McDonald’s and Nando’s seen as more fun and vibrant
- Figure 32: Brand personality – Macro image, June 2017
- TGI Fridays is cool and exciting
- Figure 33: Brand personality – Micro image, June 2017
- Brand analysis
- Nando’s attracts more affluent diners
- Figure 34: User profile of Nando’s, June 2017
- KFC is surging forward
- Figure 35: User profile of KFC, June 2017
- TGI Fridays has low brand commitment
- Figure 36: User profile of TGI Fridays, June 2017
- McDonald’s is a favourite brand
- Figure 37: User profile of McDonald’s, June 2017
- Burger King is falling behind
- Figure 38: User profile of Burger King, June 2017
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- Under-35s and parents are frequent diners
- Understanding burger and chicken diners
- What are diners’ motivations to visit?
- How to help diners make healthy choices?
- Understanding burger and chicken diners’ behaviours
- Under-35s and parents are frequent diners
Usage Habits
- Students and parents eat burger or chicken out-of-home
- Britons eat at burger venues more than chicken venues
- Demographics of burger diners
- Demographics of chicken diners
- Figure 39: Any usage, June 2017
- Usage continues to thrive in 2017 despite headwinds
- Figure 40: Fast food outlet usage, by type, June 2017
- Usage declines with age
- Figure 41: Fast food outlet usage, by age groups, June 2017
- Students and parents eat burger or chicken out-of-home
Frequency of Use
- McDonald’s and Burger King’s frequent users
- KFC and Nando’s frequent users
- Figure 42: Frequency of eating in or getting a takeaway from fast food outlets, June 2017
- McDonald’s and Burger King’s frequent users
Understanding Diners’ Motivations to Visit
- Most diners are interested in daily deals
- Millennials most likely to click and collect
- Younger diners drawn to late-night opening hours
- Young men enjoy using self-service ordering kiosks
- Figure 43: Motivations to visit burger and chicken outlets/restaurants, June 2017
- Drinks menus appeal to rotisserie chicken diners
- 35-44-year-olds most likely to use loyalty cards
- Women most likely to enjoy salad and dessert bars
- Figure 44: Any motivations to visit burger and chicken outlets/restaurants, by any burger or chicken fast food outlets/restaurants usage, June 2017
- Most diners are interested in daily deals
Healthy Initiatives Diners Would Most Like to See
- Health factors most important to Britons
- Figure 45: Trends in healthy food factors, April 2016-May 2017
- Behind-the-scenes visits can help build trust among core customers
- Over-65s want to see less sugar, fat and salt in meals
- Women would like calorie content to be more visible
- Figure 46: Healthy initiatives diners would most like to see, June 2017
- Healthier meal alternatives become commonplace
- Men want to see a wider range of portion sizes
- Diners expect healthier cooking methods
- Parents of young children seek healthy snacks
- Figure 47: Any healthy initiatives diners would most like to see, by any burger or chicken fast food outlets/restaurants usage, June 2017
- Health factors most important to Britons
Out-of-home Eating Behaviours
- Understanding Britons’ behaviours towards food
- Figure 48: Trends in selected food behaviours which consumers do all of the time, April 2016-May 2017
- Customisation is important across all types of outlets/restaurants
- Health concerns may convert fast food diners into gourmet diners
- Consumers who have ordered home delivery from a burger/chicken restaurant
- Understanding chicken diners
- 16-24-year-olds and over-55s prefer boneless chicken
- Crispy chicken proves more popular than grilled chicken
- Figure 49: Behaviours towards eating burger and chicken out of home, June 2017
- Gourmet chicken becomes commonplace
- There is scope to promote gift cards
- Chicken diners enjoy dipping sauces
- Gourmet burger diners most adventurous
- Burger diners are lukewarm about paying more for gourmet burgers
- Diners drawn to other chicken outlets for lunchtime meals
- Figure 50: Any behaviours towards eating burger and chicken out of home, by any burger or chicken fast food outlets/restaurants usage, June 2017
- Understanding Britons’ behaviours towards food
Appendix – Data Sources, Abbreviations and Supporting Information
- Abbreviations
- Consumer research methodology
Appendix – Market Size and Forecast
- Forecast methodology
- Figure 51: UK burger and chicken restaurants market, value sales, best- and worst-case forecast, 2017-21
- Figure 52: UK burger restaurants segment, value sales, best- and worst-case forecast, 2017-21
- Figure 53: UK chicken restaurants segment, value sales, best- and worst-case forecast, 2017-21
- Forecast methodology
Companies Covered
To learn more about the companies covered in this report please contact us.