Business Traveller - UK - July 2017
"The business travel market is facing uncertain times. The Pound is weak and inflation has risen since the UK voted to leave the EU. Companies will be looking to cut back on unnecessary spending, which opens the door for premium economy options in accommodation and travel. It also opens the door for companies that can incentivise business travellers to be clever with their spending, in a similar fashion to the RocketTrip app.”
– Fergal McGivney, Travel Analyst
This Report looks at the following areas:
- British Airways steering clear of budget strategies
- The move towards premium economy can help save money while still maintaining employee satisfaction
- The sharing economy is turning its attention towards business accommodation
What you get
What's included
- Consumer Attitudes and Behaviour
- Market data
- Competitive analysis
- Risks and Opportunities
- What’s Next
- Market Trends
This market report provides in-depth analysis and insight supported by a range of data. At the same time, introductory and top-level content is provided to give you an overview of the issues covered.
-
Market
Mintel provides a range of market information, frequently through the category level, including market size and forecasting, complete with market drivers that illustrate the forces that shape a category or market.
-
Consumer
Mintel's proprietary consumer research provides our analysts with the attitudinal and behavioral data used to provide valuable insight to topical issues.
-
Brand/Company
Mintel provides overviews of the top brands and manufacturers, and uses consumer research to explore attitudes and reactions to brands, as well as insight into what will resonate with consumers.
-
Data
Market reports provide appendices of data to support the research and insight produced. Our tables of data are easily manipulated and downloadable to support your research needs and covers factors from consumer attitudes to market forecasts.
* This is a sample representation of the report layout and does not reflect the research included in this report.
Why buy from us?
Succeed
Our reports will provide you with market data, consumer research and competitive intelligence to succeed in your market.
Instant Access
Buy now and you'll have instant access to the information you need to make the right decisions.
Opportunities
Find out what's next in the markets that matter to you: where opportunities lie and what challenges you will face.
Trusted
A business Superbrand, Mintel is a source you can trust. We have been defining and refining the Market Intelligence mix since 1972.
Table of contents
Overview
- What you need to know
- Scope of this Report
- What you need to know
Executive Summary
- The market
- Companies expected to cut back on business trips
- Domestic has suffered a sharp decline but Brexit worries may boost domestic travel
- Figure 1: Forecast volume of domestic business trips taken by UK residents, 2011-22
- Companies likely to cut back on overseas trip expenditure
- Figure 2: Forecast volume of overseas business trips taken by UK residents, 2011-22
- The consumer
- Two in five employees have been on a business trip
- Figure 3: Business trips taken, May 2017
- British Airways steering clear of budget carrier strategies
- Figure 4: Transport methods for business trips, May 2016
- Companies looking to cut costs opt for premium economy
- Figure 5: Transport classes travelled, May 2017
- Budget accommodation brands favoured for business travel
- Figure 6: Accommodation used on business trip, May 2017
- The sharing economy is turning its attention towards business accommodation
- Figure 7: Business travel behaviours, willingness to use Airbnb for business travel, May 2017
- The majority of 16-34-year-old business travellers often forget to claim expenses
- Figure 8: Business travel behaviours, May 2017
- Younger employees likely to respond well to ‘bleisure’ privileges over traditional workplace rewards
- What we think
Issues and Insights
- British Airways steering clear of budget strategies
- The facts
- The implications
- The move towards premium economy can help save money while still maintaining employee satisfaction
- The facts
- The implications
- The sharing economy is turning its attention towards business accommodation
- The facts
- The implications
- British Airways steering clear of budget strategies
The Market – What You Need to Know
- Total volume of business trips negatively affected by Brexit and the weak pound
- However, employees believe that business trips are better for their company than conference calls
- Domestic business travel has suffered a sharp decline
- Companies likely to cut back on overseas trip expenditure
- Total volume of business trips negatively affected by Brexit and the weak pound
Market Size and Forecast
- Companies expected to cut back on business trips
- Figure 9: Total (domestic and overseas) volume and value of business trips taken by UK residents, 2011-22
- Figure 10: Business travel attitudes, May 2017
- Figure 11: Forecast volume of total (domestic and overseas) business trips taken by UK residents, 2011-22
- Figure 12: Forecast value of total (domestic and overseas) business trips taken by UK residents, 2011-22
- Domestic business travel has suffered a sharp decline
- Figure 13: Volume and value of domestic business trips taken by UK residents, 2011-22
- Figure 14: Forecast volume of domestic business trips taken by UK residents, 2011-22
- Figure 15: Forecast value of domestic business trips taken by UK residents, 2011-22
- Companies likely to cut back on overseas trip expenditure
- Figure 16: Volume and value of overseas business trips taken by UK residents, 2011-22
- Figure 17: Forecast volume of overseas business trips taken by UK residents, 2011-22
- Figure 18: Forecast value* of overseas business trips taken by UK residents, 2011-22
- Over a third of business travellers say their companies have cut back since the Brexit vote
- Figure 19: Business travel attitudes, May 2017
- Forecast methodology
- Companies expected to cut back on business trips
Segment Performance
- Businesses cut back on spending following the Brexit vote
- Figure 20: Business visits by quarter, 2015-16
- Economic recovery in Spain fuels growth in business travel
- Figure 21: Volume of overseas business trips taken by UK residents, by top 10 countries visited, 2015 and 2016
- Overseas segment – Access to the European Common Aviation Area needs to be addressed in Brexit talks
- Overseas segment – Denied Boarding Regulation could be called into question
- Businesses cut back on spending following the Brexit vote
Market Background
- The weak Pound – Positives and negatives for businesses
- Figure 22: Pound sterling vs the US Dollar and Euro, 1 June 2016-26 July 2017
- Figure 23: Pound sterling vs the Japanese Yen, 1 June 2016-26 July 2017
- Figure 24: Pound sterling vs the Swiss Franc, 1 June 2016-26 July 2017
- UK overseas trading – Weak Pound hurts imports but benefits exports
- Figure 25: UK top 10 trading partners, value of imports at current prices, 2014-15
- Figure 26: UK top 10 trading partners, value of exports at current prices, 2014-15
- New EU data roaming laws makes phone bills cheaper for travellers
- Low oil prices should help keep airfares low
- Figure 27: Europe Brent Spot Price FOB* (Dollars per Barrel), May 2012-May 2017
- The weak Pound – Positives and negatives for businesses
Launch Activity and Innovation
- Angie – Voice based guestroom technology
- Figure 28: Angie – The voice controlled interactive guest room assistant, June 2017
- Claire automates corporate travel arrangements via messaging services
- Figure 29: Claire, a corporate travel management app by 30SecondsToFly, June 2017
- Airbnb launch its new Business Travel Ready service
- RocketTrip incentivises business travellers to choose cheaper options
- Angie – Voice based guestroom technology
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- Two in five employees have been on a business trip
- Most business travellers go on 1-4 trips per year
- More female employees are going on domestic business trips
- Rising rail fares presents opportunism for domestic budget carriers
- Companies looking to cut costs opt for premium economy
- Budget accommodation brands favoured for business travel
- The sharing economy is turning its attention towards business accommodation
- Two in five employees have been on a business trip
Business Trips Taken
- Two in five employees have been on a business trip
- Figure 30: Business trips taken, May 2017
- Rising rail fairs put a strain on business travel expenses
- Figure 31: Business trips taken, May 2017
- Most business travellers go on 1-4 trips per year
- Figure 32: Frequency of business trips taken in the UK, May 2016
- Two in five employees have been on a business trip
Profile of the Business Traveller
- More female employees are going on domestic business trips…
- Figure 33: Business trips taken by UK employees, by gender, May 2017
- …but gender gap in business travel is still prevalent
- Figure 34: Gender composition of business travellers, May 2017
- 25-34s are most likely to travel domestically and overseas for business
- Figure 35: Business trips taken by UK employees, by age group, May 2017
- Demographic composition of the business traveller
- Figure 36: Age composition of business travellers, May 2017
- Figure 37: Business traveller’s household income, May 2017
- More female employees are going on domestic business trips…
Control Over Business Travel Bookings
- Most business trips are self-booked
- Figure 38: Business trip bookings, May 2017
- Most business trips are self-booked
Business Travel Transport
- British Airways steering clear of budget carrier strategies
- Figure 39: Transport methods for business trips, May 2016
- easyJet aims to give passengers a luxury option at Luton
- Figure 40: Volume of overseas business trips taken by UK residents, by transport method, 2012-16
- Companies looking to cut costs opt for premium economy
- Figure 41: Transport classes travelled, May 2017
- Figure 42: Price difference for a flight from London Heathrow to New York on Tuesday 18 July 2017, by Economy, Premium Economy, and Business Class
- Figure 43: British Airways Premium Economy vs Ryanair Business Plus
- Figure 44: A comparison between Premium Economy on a Boeing 787-9, full-service carrier British Airways versus low-cost long-haul carrier Norwegian, May 2017
- British Airways steering clear of budget carrier strategies
Accommodation Used for Business Travel
- Budget accommodation brands favoured for business travel
- Figure 45: Accommodation used on business trip, May 2017
- Premier Inn is the most popular accommodation brand for business travellers
- Figure 46: Usage of Premier Inn for business trips, domestic vs overseas, May 2017
- Holiday Inn can position itself as an affordable upscale option
- Figure 47: Usage of Holiday Inn for business trips, domestic vs overseas, May 2017
- Hilton most popular for overseas travel
- Figure 48: Usage of Hilton for business trips, domestic vs overseas, May 2017
- Travelodge aims to move away from its ‘motorway image’
- Figure 49: Usage of Travelodge for business trips, domestic vs overseas, May 2017
- Marriott aims to boost reputation with the launch of Moxy
- Figure 50: Usage of Marriott for business trips, domestic vs overseas, May 2017
- Budget accommodation brands favoured for business travel
Business Travel Behaviour
- The sharing economy is turning its attention towards business accommodation
- Figure 51: Business travel behaviours, willingness to use Airbnb for business travel, May 2107
- The majority of 16-34-year-old business travellers often forget to claim expenses
- Figure 52: Business travel behaviours, May 2017
- Younger employees likely to respond well to ‘bleisure’ privileges over traditional workplace rewards
- Most business travellers are put off by security entering the US
- The sharing economy is turning its attention towards business accommodation
Appendix – Data Sources, Abbreviations and Supporting Information
- Abbreviations
- Consumer research methodology
Appendix – Market Size and Forecast
- Forecast methodology
- Figure 53: Best- and worst-case forecast for total business travel volume (domestic and overseas), 2017-22
- Figure 54: Best- and worst-case forecast for total business travel value (domestic and overseas), 2017-22
- Figure 55: Best- and worst-case forecast for domestic business travel volume, 2017-22
- Figure 56: Best- and worst-case forecast for domestic business travel value, 2017-22
- Figure 57: Best- and worst-case forecast for overseas business travel volume, 2017-22
- Figure 58: Best- and worst-case forecast for overseas business travel value, 2017-22
- Forecast methodology
Companies Covered
To learn more about the companies covered in this report please contact us.