Camping in North America - September 2017
"Camping is one of the most popular leisure activities in North America. In a 2017 survey, the Outdoor Foundation found that among American adults aged 25 and older, camping was the fifth most popular activity, just behind cycling, itself a hugely popular pursuit. "
- Jessica Kelly, Senior Tourism Analyst
This report looks at the following areas:
- What type of accommodation is preferred by first-time campers?
- What is the principal reason people become lifelong campers?
- Why do youngsters enjoy camping even more than adults?
- Why are bicycles popular with campers?
- What outdoor activities do campers enjoy?
- How far does the average camper travel from home?
Table of contents
Introduction
Data Sources
A Thumbnail Sketch of North America
- The US
- The US economy
- Canada
- The Canadian economy
- The US
Overview of Tourism in North America
- The US
- Figure 1: Top 10 tourist destinations, 2013-15
- Figure 2: Non-resident arrivals to the US, 2012-16
- Figure 3: Number of person trips & arrivals in the US – Domestic & international, 2012-16
- Canada
- Figure 4: Top source countries for tourist arrivals in Canada, 2015-16
- Figure 5: US residents entering Canada by mode of travel, 2012-16
- The US
Demographic Profile of North America
- The US
- Figure 6: US population by age group, 2014, 2020 & 2030
- The ageing Baby Boomers
- The up-and-coming Millennials
- Other key demographics
- Figure 7: US population by Hispanic or Latino origin comparing 2014 with 2060
- Canada
- Figure 8: Canadian population by age group, 2016
- Figure 9: Population of Canada, segmented by generation, 2015
- The US
The Origins of Camping in North America
- Have tent will travel – A cultural norm for centuries
- The evolution of ‘modern’ camping
- Camping comes into its own
- Camping today
- Have tent will travel – A cultural norm for centuries
Types of Campsites – Something for Every Taste
- Camping and technology
- Campsites in the US
- Private-sector campgrounds
- Public-sector campgrounds
- US national parks
- The US Forest Service
- Campsites in Canada
- Private-sector campgrounds
- Public-sector campgrounds
- Canada’s national parks
- Urban camping
- Other camping options
- The North American tradition of summer camps
- Camping on Indian land
Reasons for Taking a Camping Holiday
- Figure 10: Participation in outdoor activities among Americans aged 6 & older, 2006-16
- The most popular outdoor activities
- Figure 11: Most popular outdoor activities among American adults aged 25 & older, 2015 & 2016
- Figure 12: Most popular outdoor activities among American youth aged 6-24, 2015 & 2016
- What activities do campers enjoy?
- Figure 13: Top 10 activities of campers, 2014-16
- Why campers bring along a bike
Who are the Campers?
- Millennials love camping
- How far do campers travel?
- Do petrol prices play a role in the length of distance travelled?
Transport and Camping
- Then and now
- A home away from home
- Then and now
RV Sales
- Market overview
- Figure 14: RV wholesale shipments – annual deliveries from manufacturers to dealers, 2012-17
- How many RVs ply the highways?
- Promoting the RV lifestyle
- New markets overseas
- Market overview
RV Rentals
- Cruise America
- Rental costs
- SUVs – The vehicle of choice
Camping Accommodation
- Figure 15: Accommodation type by age, 2016
‘Alternative’ Camping
- Beyond cabins, RVs and conventional tents
- Yurts
- Treehouses
- Geodesic domes
- Vintage boats
- Tepees
- Hanging tents
- Beyond cabins, RVs and conventional tents
Marketing and Promotion
- Camping organisations
- Go RVing
- Kampgrounds of America
- Camping shows and trade fairs
- Alberta RV EXPO & Sale
- Boston RV & Camping Expo
- O’Loughlin Trade Shows
- Toronto Spring Camping and RV Show
- Automobile clubs
What Next?
Companies Covered
To learn more about the companies covered in this report please contact us.