Camping in North America - September 2017

Newer/Older Editions

"Camping is one of the most popular leisure activities in North America. In a 2017 survey, the Outdoor Foundation found that among American adults aged 25 and older, camping was the fifth most popular activity, just behind cycling, itself a hugely popular pursuit. "
- Jessica Kelly, Senior Tourism Analyst

This report looks at the following areas:

  • What type of accommodation is preferred by first-time campers? 
  • What is the principal reason people become lifelong campers?
  • Why do youngsters enjoy camping even more than adults?
  • Why are bicycles popular with campers? 
  • What outdoor activities do campers enjoy?
  • How far does the average camper travel from home?

Table of Contents See what's included Our Methodology
Table of contents

  1. Introduction

    • Data Sources

      • A Thumbnail Sketch of North America

        • The US
          • The US economy
            • Canada
              • The Canadian economy

              • Overview of Tourism in North America

                • The US
                  • Figure 1: Top 10 tourist destinations, 2013-15
                  • Figure 2: Non-resident arrivals to the US, 2012-16
                  • Figure 3: Number of person trips & arrivals in the US – Domestic & international, 2012-16
                • Canada
                  • Figure 4: Top source countries for tourist arrivals in Canada, 2015-16
                  • Figure 5: US residents entering Canada by mode of travel, 2012-16

              • Demographic Profile of North America

                • The US
                    • Figure 6: US population by age group, 2014, 2020 & 2030
                  • The ageing Baby Boomers
                    • The up-and-coming Millennials
                      • Other key demographics
                        • Figure 7: US population by Hispanic or Latino origin comparing 2014 with 2060
                      • Canada
                        • Figure 8: Canadian population by age group, 2016
                        • Figure 9: Population of Canada, segmented by generation, 2015

                    • The Origins of Camping in North America

                      • Have tent will travel – A cultural norm for centuries
                        • The evolution of ‘modern’ camping
                          • Camping comes into its own
                            • Camping today

                            • Types of Campsites – Something for Every Taste

                                • Camping and technology
                                  • Campsites in the US
                                    • Private-sector campgrounds
                                      • Public-sector campgrounds
                                        • US national parks
                                          • The US Forest Service
                                            • Campsites in Canada
                                              • Private-sector campgrounds
                                                • Public-sector campgrounds
                                                  • Canada’s national parks
                                                    • Urban camping
                                                      • Other camping options
                                                        • The North American tradition of summer camps
                                                          • Camping on Indian land

                                                          • Reasons for Taking a Camping Holiday

                                                              • Figure 10: Participation in outdoor activities among Americans aged 6 & older, 2006-16
                                                            • The most popular outdoor activities
                                                              • Figure 11: Most popular outdoor activities among American adults aged 25 & older, 2015 & 2016
                                                              • Figure 12: Most popular outdoor activities among American youth aged 6-24, 2015 & 2016
                                                            • What activities do campers enjoy?
                                                              • Figure 13: Top 10 activities of campers, 2014-16
                                                            • Why campers bring along a bike

                                                            • Who are the Campers?

                                                                • Millennials love camping
                                                                  • How far do campers travel?
                                                                    • Do petrol prices play a role in the length of distance travelled?

                                                                    • Transport and Camping

                                                                      • Then and now
                                                                        • A home away from home

                                                                        • RV Sales

                                                                          • Market overview
                                                                            • Figure 14: RV wholesale shipments – annual deliveries from manufacturers to dealers, 2012-17
                                                                          • How many RVs ply the highways?
                                                                            • Promoting the RV lifestyle
                                                                              • New markets overseas

                                                                              • RV Rentals

                                                                                  • Cruise America
                                                                                    • Rental costs
                                                                                      • SUVs – The vehicle of choice

                                                                                      • Camping Accommodation

                                                                                          • Figure 15: Accommodation type by age, 2016

                                                                                      • ‘Alternative’ Camping

                                                                                        • Beyond cabins, RVs and conventional tents
                                                                                          • Yurts
                                                                                            • Treehouses
                                                                                              • Geodesic domes
                                                                                                • Vintage boats
                                                                                                  • Tepees
                                                                                                    • Hanging tents

                                                                                                    • Marketing and Promotion

                                                                                                        • Camping organisations
                                                                                                          • Go RVing
                                                                                                            • Kampgrounds of America
                                                                                                              • Camping shows and trade fairs
                                                                                                                • Alberta RV EXPO & Sale
                                                                                                                  • Boston RV & Camping Expo
                                                                                                                    • O’Loughlin Trade Shows
                                                                                                                      • Toronto Spring Camping and RV Show
                                                                                                                        • Automobile clubs

                                                                                                                        • What Next?

