Canadian Lifestyles: Pride and Purse Strings - Canada - April 2017
“Record-high household debt levels and concerns over the current economic conditions continue to weigh on the minds of consumers, leading them to continue holding a conservative mindset when it comes to spend. However, there is slight improvement in perceived financial health, meaning that consumers have a little more wiggle room than in 2016. While some will look to make discretionary funds work harder for their future (by way of investments), others will allow for small indulgences. To this end, continued proof of value, be it in the form of quality or customer support or simultaneously meeting multiple needs, will continue to play a role in consumer spending decisions.”
– Carol Wong-Li, Senior Lifestyle Analyst
What you get
What's included
- Consumer Attitudes and Behaviour
- Market data
- Competitive analysis
- Risks and Opportunities
- What’s Next
- Market Trends
This market report provides in-depth analysis and insight supported by a range of data. At the same time, introductory and top-level content is provided to give you an overview of the issues covered.
-
Market
Mintel provides a range of market information, frequently through the category level, including market size and forecasting, complete with market drivers that illustrate the forces that shape a category or market.
-
Consumer
Mintel's proprietary consumer research provides our analysts with the attitudinal and behavioral data used to provide valuable insight to topical issues.
-
Brand/Company
Mintel provides overviews of the top brands and manufacturers, and uses consumer research to explore attitudes and reactions to brands, as well as insight into what will resonate with consumers.
-
Data
Market reports provide appendices of data to support the research and insight produced. Our tables of data are easily manipulated and downloadable to support your research needs and covers factors from consumer attitudes to market forecasts.
* This is a sample representation of the report layout and does not reflect the research included in this report.
Why buy from us?
Succeed
Our reports will provide you with market data, consumer research and competitive intelligence to succeed in your market.
Instant Access
Buy now and you'll have instant access to the information you need to make the right decisions.
Opportunities
Find out what's next in the markets that matter to you: where opportunities lie and what challenges you will face.
Trusted
A business Superbrand, Mintel is a source you can trust. We have been defining and refining the Market Intelligence mix since 1972.
Table of contents
Overview
- What you need to know
- Definition
- What you need to know
Executive Summary
- Canada today
- The people
- The economy
- The consumer
- Perception of financial health shows slight improvement
- Figure 1: Perception of financial health, January/February 2015-17
- Debt reduction continues to be prioritized in 2017
- Figure 2: How extra money is spent, January 2017
- Financial and economic concerns loom large for about a quarter of the population
- Figure 3: Current financial concerns, January 2017
- Half of Canadians see themselves as ‘middle class’
- Figure 4: Middle class values, January 2017
- Canadians are proud to be living in Canada
- Figure 5: Attitudes towards living in Canada, January 2017
- What it means
Canada Today – The People
- What you need to know
- Canada’s population is growing due to immigration, increasing diversity
- Canada will become increasingly diverse
- Increased diversity means greater opportunities and considerations
- The population is geographically concentrated
- Geographical concentration means resources will be strained
- Figure 6: Share of population of Canada, by territory/province, 2016
- Canada is a low-fertility society
- Figure 7: Total fertility rate, 1963-2013
- Women are having children later in life
- Figure 8: Fertility rate, by age(per 1,000 women), 2001-11
- The family structure is changing
- Figure 9: Distribution and percentage change of census families, by family structure, 2001-11
- Shift in family structure means families need more help
- Canada’s population is aging
- Figure 10: Population aged 0 -14 and 65+, as of July 1, 1995-2035*
- Figure 11: Canadian population, by age, 2016
- Opportunities and challenges come with an aging population
- What you need to know
Canada Today – The Economy
- What you need to know
- 2016 was a year of ups and downs for the Canadian economy
- Figure 12: Quarterly growth rates of real GDP, change over previous quarter, Q1 2011-Q4 2016
- The job market sees some recovery in 2016
- Figure 13: Canada’s unemployment rate, December 2011-December 2016
- The Canadian Dollar remains under pressure
- Figure 14: Historical Canadian/US currency rate comparisons, March 23, 2012- March 22-2017
- Bank of Canada keeps interest rate at 0.5%
- Figure 15: Canada bank rate, March 2012-March 2017
- Household debt levels in Canada
- What you need to know
Expenditure Overview
- What you need to know
- Total Canadian consumer expenditures in 2016
- Figure 16: Total Canadian consumer expenditure, at current prices, 2016
- Outlook for the next five years
- Figure 17: Total Canadian consumer expenditure and fan chart forecast, at current prices, 2011-21
- What you need to know
Category Review – In-home Food
- What you need to know
- What it means
- In-home food expenditure softens as food prices drop
- Figure 18: Total Canadian consumer expenditure on food (at home), at current prices, 2011-16
- Upward sales momentum forecast to continue
- Figure 19: Best- and worst-case forecast value sales of the food (at home) market, at current prices, 2011-21
- What’s working
- Premium products can help shield margins
- Figure 20: President's Choice Black Label Cranberry& Fennel Artisan Crisps, December 2015 (Canada)
- Figure 21: President's Choice Black Label Crema di Burrata Soft Unripened Cheese, June 2016 (Canada)
- Looking abroad for innovation inspiration
- Snacking allows Canadians to eat what they want, when they want
- Figure 22: Kellogg's Special K Nourish Cranberry & Almonds Chewy Bars (Canada, March 2016), Dark Chocolate Chunks & Almonds Chewy Bars (Canada, March 2016)
- What’s not working
- Challenges ahead for ‘conventional’ banners
- Perception of centre-of-store needs rehabilitation
- What’s next
- “What’s for dinner?” is the most important question companies can help answer
- Technology presents an opportunity for retailers to provide more customized consumer engagement
- Figure 23: Introducing Amazon Go and the world’s most advanced shopping technology, December 2016
- Changing consumer spending habits
- Figure 24: Perceived change in spend on food (at home) compared to prior years, January/February 2015-17
- Key consumer findings
- What you need to know
Category Review – Alcoholic Beverages (at Home and On-Premise)
- What you need to know
- What it means
- Growth of alcoholic beverages at home outpaces in-home
- Figure 25: Total Canadian consumer expenditure on alcoholic beverages (at home), at current prices, 2011-16
- Figure 26: Total Canadian consumer expenditure on alcoholic beverages (out of home), at current prices, 2011-16
- Mintel forecasts in-home alcoholic beverage sales to outpace on-premise
- Figure 27: Best- and worst-case forecast value sales of the alcoholic beverages (at home) market, at current prices, 2011-21
- Figure 28: Best- and worst-case forecast value sales of the alcoholic beverages (out of home) market, at current prices, 2011-21
- What’s working
- Craft beer brews success for the industry
- Cider growth expands market among women
- Wine growth supported by aging Boomer cohort
- Whisky is the top seller in Canada
- Figure 29: Jack Daniel’s Watermelon Punch Whiskey Beverage, August 2015 (US)
- What’s not working
- Beer growth susceptible to demographic pressures
- What’s next
- Beer’s premiumization offers pairing opportunities
- Figure 30: Alcoholic beverage global launches with the word “cheese” in the description, 2012-16
- Consumers looking beyond beer
- Figure 31: Small Town Brewery Not Your Father’s variety Pack, November 2016 (US)
- Investing in artisan distilleries a way for larger brands to capitalize on thinking small with minimal investment
- Changing consumer spending habits
- Figure 32: Perceived change in spend on alcoholic beverages (at home) compared to prior years, January/February 2015-17
- Figure 33: Perceived change in spend on alcoholic beverages (out of home) compared to prior years, January/February 2015-17
- Key consumer findings
Category Review – Non-alcoholic Beverages (at Home)
- What you need to know
- What it means
- Overall beverage market grows at a moderate pace
- Figure 34: Total Canadian consumer expenditure on non-alcoholic beverages (at home), at current prices, 2011-16
- Mintel forecasts incremental growth in non-alcoholic drinks
- Figure 35: Best- and worst-case forecast value sales of the non-alcoholic beverages (at home) market, at current prices, 2011-21
- What’s working
- Coffee’s growth reflective of category innovation
- All-natural positioning resonates with Canadian juice consumers
- Figure 36: Ceres 100% Guava and Litchi Juice (Canada), September 2016
- What’s not working
- Juice category challenged by concern around sugar
- Non-dairy ‘alternatives’ capitalize on shifting demand, representing a challenge for dairy milk
- Figure 37: Share of launches of white milk, flavoured milk and plant-based drinks (dairy alternatives) in Canada and US, 2016 vs 2011
- What’s next
- Nitro coffee at the forefront of the “third wave”
- Cold-pressed juice represents an opportunity to meet demand for natural and healthful offerings
- Opportunity to leverage superfoods to boost functionality
- Figure 38: Green Panda Superfood Chia Drink with Apple & Elder (Austria), November 2016
- Figure 39: Sambazon Acai Berry, Kale + Ginger Superfood Smoothie (US), July 2016
- Figure 40: Raw Pressery Lean Cold-pressed Spirulina, Kiwi, Kale, Cucumber, Green Apple and Mint Juice (India), January 2016
- Building milk brands at foodservice can add excitement to the category
- Changing consumer spending habits
- More Canadians are spending less than more on non-alcoholic beverages
- Figure 41: Perceived change in spend on non-alcoholic beverages (at home) compared to prior years, January/February 2015-17
- Key consumer findings
- What you need to know
Category Review – Leisure Spending Categories
- What you need to know
- What it means
- Growth in spending on non-essentials will slow
- Non-essential spending has shown relatively stable growth since 2011
- Consumer expenditure forecast to slow moving towards 2021
- Financial concerns weigh on consumers, though occasional breaks will be sought
- What’s working
- Inclusivity in marketing speaks to more consumers
- Figure 42: Tim Hortons True Stores TV Commercial, “Dad’s Place”, March 2016
- Figure 43: Tim Hortons #TimsPerfectPairingsTV Commercial, February 2017
- Broadening the appeal of entertainment options is working to attract families
- What’s facing challenges
- Financial concerns and time constraints are no fun
- Dollar concerns and political climate may be impacting travel to the US
- What’s next
- Food halls appeal to consumers on multiple levels
- More off-priced retailers to come
- Bringing wellness to the forefront of leisure
- Changing consumer spending habits
- Dining out
- Figure 44: Perceived change in spend on food – dining out compared to prior years, January/February 2015-17
- Clothing, footwear and accessories
- Figure 45: Perceived change in spend on clothing, footwear and accessories compared to prior years, January/February 2015-17
- Vacations and tourism
- Figure 46: Perceived change in spend on vacations and tourism compared to prior years, January/February 2015-17
- Leisure and entertainment
- Figure 47: Perceived change in spend on leisure and entertainment compared to prior years, January/February 2015-17
- Key consumer findings
Category Review – Health and Wellness Categories
- What you need to know
- What it means
- Consumer expenditure on wellness should remain steady
- Canadian spending on health and wellness has been moderate since 2011
- The forecasts for the sectors are predicted to slow
- What’s working
- Prevention is a key interest for both the young and the old
- The broad scope of mass merchandisers has wide appeal
- Beauty and personal care isn’t just for women
- Figure 48: Dove Men+Care Elements Minerals+ Sage Scent (Canada, March 2017)
- Figure 49: Dove Men+Care Extra Fresh (Canada, March 2017)
- Figure 50: Dove Men+Care Thickening (Canada, March 2017)
- What’s facing challenges
- Pharmacies may be losing ground to mass merchandisers
- What’s next
- Grooming products for men become less niche
- Figure 51: The Art of Shaving Peppermint Essential Oil (Canada, January 2017)
- Figure 52: Proraso Beard Balm (Canada, October 2016)
- Holistic approach includes interest in minding moods
- Figure 53: Meet Jamieson Digestive Care Daily Fibre, April 2016
- Skincare with food ingredients will appeal as consumers gravitate towards ‘natural’
- Figure 54: Kayo (US, November 2016)
- Figure 55: Andalou Naturals 1000 Roses Velvety Soft Body Butter (Canada, March 2016)
- Changing consumer spending habits
- Beauty and personal care
- Figure 56: Perceived change in spend on beauty and personal care compared to prior years, January/February 2015-17
- OTC healthcare remedies
- Figure 57: Perceived change in spend on OTC healthcare remedies compared to prior years, January/February 2015-17
- Key consumer findings
Category Review – Technology and Communications
- What you need to know
- What it means
- Growth to continue after stagnation in 2015
- Figure 58: Total Canadian consumer expenditure on technology and communications, at current prices, 2011-16
- Moderate growth predicted to continue
- Figure 59: Best- and worst-case forecast value sales of the technology and communications market, at current prices, 2011-21
- What’s working
- Interest in a number of television technologies is apparent
- Canadian consumers are using more data across more devices
- What’s not working
- Internet and smartphone data plans are viewed as too pricey
- Younger cohorts are cutting the cord
- What’s next
- Efficiency and practicality eclipse the importance of size
- Figure 60: Sonos commercial 2016: You're Better Than This, August 2016
- Changing consumer spending habits
- Figure 61: Perceived change in spend on technology and communications compared to prior years, January/February 2015-17
- Key consumer findings
- What you need to know
Category Review – Transportation
- What you need to know
- What it means
- Expenditures on this sector have seen healthy growth
- Figure 62: Total Canadian consumer expenditure on transportation, at current prices, 2011-16
- Positive future for the transportation sector
- Figure 63: Best- and worst-case forecast value sales of the transportation market, at current prices, 2011-21
- What’s working
- Strong sales for the Canadian auto industry
- What’s not working
- Vehicle recalls and scandals
- Changing consumer spending habits
- Figure 64: Perceived change in spend on transportation compared to prior years, January/February 2015-17
- Key consumer findings
- What you need to know
Category Review – Personal Finance
- What you need to know
- What it means
- Personal finance expenditure forecast to grow strongly
- Figure 65: Total Canadian consumer expenditure on financial services, at current prices, 2011-16
- Figure 66: Best- and worst-case forecast value sales of personal financial services, at current prices, 2011-21
- What’s working
- Canadian banks react to the Fintech challenge
- What’s next
- Chatbots and banking customer service
- Robo-investment advisors
- Digital disruption in lending
- Key consumer findings
- Consumer confidence is middling at best
- Albertans are more optimistic about the local economy, while Quebecers are less so
- Inflation is a concern for many older Canadians
- Around a quarter of Canadians currently living from pay cheque to pay cheque
- On the positive front, a third of young Canadians have at least $1,000 saved for emergencies
- Young women are most stressed about their finances
- But among older women, this worry may be due to a lack of confidence
- Younger Canadians more likely to believe their generation is financially worse off
- Buying investments is a much higher priority for Chinese Canadians
- What you need to know
Category Review – Housing
- What you need to know
- What it means
- Housing expenditures have shown positive lift
- Figure 67: Total Canadian consumer expenditures on housing, at current prices, 2011-16
- Housing sector to experience continued growth
- Rental vacancy rate slightly higher
- Figure 68: Best- and worst-case forecast value sales of housing, at current prices, 2011-21
- What’s working
- BC government’s foreign home buyers tax: impact on Vancouver home prices
- What’s facing challenges
- Changes to Canada’s housing rules
- Ontario reconsidering foreign buyer tax to cool Toronto’s hot housing market
- Ontario increases tax refund for first-time home buyers
- What’s next
- Real estate sales activity in 2017 to mainly decline, according to the CREA
- Impact of new guidelines on the real estate market
- Key consumer findings
- Around half believe it is becoming difficult for younger adults to save to buy a home
- 18-24s most concerned about the housing market
- But real estate and housing market values are not national concerns
- What you need to know
The Consumer – Changes in Perceived Financial Health and Spending
- What you need to know
- Perceived financial health improves moving into 2017
- Figure 69: Perception of financial health, January/February 2015-17
- Spending across categories remains relatively stable
- Figure 70: Perceived changes in spending in 2016 compared to prior years, January 2017
- Shifts in groceries costs are noticed by consumers
- Figure 71: Perceived changes in spending on in-home food in 2016 compared to prior years, January/February 2015-17
- Consumers remain conservative with extra funds, though there is a little wiggle room
- Figure 72: How extra money is spent, January 2017
- Millennial women less likely to put extra dollars towards debt in 2017
- Chinese Canadians are prioritizing investments, eating out and long vacations
- An improved perception of financial wellbeing bodes well for retailers
- Multipurpose leisure/entertainment activities will be of interest
- Some will want their extra money to go further, particularly fathers
- What you need to know
The Consumer – Financial Concerns and Outlook
- What you need to know
- The state of the economy weighs on the minds of Canadians
- Figure 73: Current financial concerns, January 2017
- Current financial situation limits ability to save – in their words
- Young women most likely to show concerns
- Figure 74: Current financial concerns (very concerned), women 25-34 vs overall, January 2017
- For women 25-34, spending priorities will be informed by more immediate constraints
- Few Canadians are concerned about the impact of the US elections on the Canadian economy
- Figure 75: Attitudes towards economic impact of 2016 US elections, January 2017
- What you need to know
The Consumer – Middle Class Values
- What you need to know
- Half of Canadians consider themselves to be middle class
- Figure 76: Middle class values, January 2017
- What being ‘middle class’ means – in their words
- Younger consumers and lower-income Canadians are less likely to see themselves as middle class
- Figure 77: Seeing self as ‘middle class’ and embodying ‘middle class’ values, by household income, January 2017
- Brands can tailor offerings to help decrease the perceived gap
- Giving back to the community a luxury not all can afford
- Figure 78: Agreement with ‘I actively give back to my community’, by age and household income, January 2017
- Brands can help consumers increase contribution through purchases
- What you need to know
The Consumer – Canadian Pride and Values
- What you need to know
- Oh Canada! We are a proud nation
- Figure 79: Attitudes towards living in Canada, January 2017
- Characteristics that make Canadians proud – in their words
- Marketers should benefit from aligning with Canadian values
- Figure 80: The Views Are Different Here, March 2017
- Figure 81: Global Beer Fridge (Extended), June 2015
- Canadian pride increases with age
- Figure 82: Attitudes towards living in Canada, by age, January 2017
- ‘Made in Canada’ less of a draw for 18-34s
- Chinese Canadians are the least loyal to Canadian products
- Figure 83: Attitudes towards living in Canada, Chinese Canadians vs overall population, January 2017
- Quebecers are also less proud
- Figure 84: Bell Fibe TV commercial – Switch to Fibe TV, February 2017
- Figure 85: Publicité Bell Télé Fibe – Passez à Télé Fibe, February 2017
- What you need to know
The Consumer – Perceiving Information Bubbles
- What you need to know
- Canadians don’t feel trapped in information bubbles
- Figure 86: Attitudes towards information bubbles, January 2017
- Reliability of news stories on social media is questionable – in their words
- Young Canadians feel they are influential on social media
- Despite lack of feeling trapped, disruption will matter for brands
- What you need to know
The Consumer – Canadians vs Americans: How Extra Money is Spent
- What you need to know
- Canadians are more inclined to prioritize debt reduction
- Figure 87: How extra money is spent, Canada vs US, January 2017
- Dining out is an area of opportunity to connect with older Canadian consumers
- Figure 88: Putting extra money towards ‘paying off debt’ and ‘dining out’, by age, Canada vs US, January 2017
- Horizons may be expanded by broadening occasions for Canadian Boomers
- What you need to know
Appendix – Data Sources and Abbreviations
- Data sources
- Fan chart forecast
- Consumer survey data
- Consumer qualitative research
- Abbreviations and terms
- Abbreviations
- Data sources
Appendix – Market
- Figure 89: Total Canada sales and forecast of overall expenditures, at inflation-adjusted prices, 2011-21
- Figure 90: Total Canada sales and forecast of food (at home), at inflation-adjusted prices, 2011-21
- Figure 91: Total Canada sales and forecast of food – Dining out market, at inflation-adjusted prices, 2011-21
- Figure 92: Total Canada sales and forecast of alcoholic beverages (at home) market, at inflation-adjusted prices, 2011-21
- Figure 93: Total Canada sales and forecast of alcoholic beverages (out of home) market, at inflation-adjusted prices, 2011-21
- Figure 94: Total Canada sales and forecast of non-alcoholic beverages (at home) market, at inflation-adjusted prices, 2011-21
- Figure 95: Total Canada sales and forecast of beauty and personal care market, at inflation-adjusted prices, 2011-21
- Figure 96: Total Canada sales and forecast of OTC healthcare remedies market, at inflation-adjusted prices, 2011-21
- Figure 97: Total Canada sales and forecast of household care market, at inflation-adjusted prices, 2011-21
- Figure 98: Total Canada sales and forecast of clothing, footwear and accessories market, at inflation-adjusted prices, 2011-21
- Figure 99: Total Canada sales and forecast of technology and communications market, at inflation-adjusted prices, 2011-21
- Figure 100: Total Canada sales and forecast of vacations and tourism market, at inflation-adjusted prices, 2011-21
- Figure 101: Total Canada sales and forecast of leisure and entertainment market, at inflation-adjusted prices, 2011-21
- Figure 102: Total Canada sales and forecast of home and garden market, at inflation-adjusted prices, 2011-21
- Figure 103: Total Canada sales and forecast of transportation market, at inflation-adjusted prices, 2011-21
- Figure 104: Total Canada sales and forecast of financial services market, at inflation-adjusted prices, 2011-21
- Figure 105: Total Canada sales and forecast of housing market, at inflation-adjusted prices, 2011-21
Companies Covered
To learn more about the companies covered in this report please contact us.