“Record-high household debt levels and concerns over the current economic conditions continue to weigh on the minds of consumers, leading them to continue holding a conservative mindset when it comes to spend. However, there is slight improvement in perceived financial health, meaning that consumers have a little more wiggle room than in 2016. While some will look to make discretionary funds work harder for their future (by way of investments), others will allow for small indulgences. To this end, continued proof of value, be it in the form of quality or customer support or simultaneously meeting multiple needs, will continue to play a role in consumer spending decisions.”

– Carol Wong-Li, Senior Lifestyle Analyst