Car Purchasing Process - Canada - May 2017
"While the test drive remains key in the car buying process, many are turning to online research and resources to compare things such as pricing, dealership incentives and gas mileage. Consumers are also going online to peruse professional vehicle reviews, dealership reviews and to view owners’ experiences."
- Andrew Zmijak, Research Analyst
This Report discusses the following key topics:
- Women are more likely to cite expensive repairs
- Online reviews can influence choice, especially among younger consumers
- Dealerships can be intimidating
