Car Purchasing Process - China - October 2017
“The decision-making process of affluent 25-29-year-old first-time car buyers lasts for less than three months. They are more willing to gather information from social networks and other unauthentic channels like livestreaming apps and second-hand car platforms than other car buyers. But to convince them, brands’ official websites and WeChat accounts are critical. They look for lifestyle-reflective technical features (both the feature itself and the method of demonstration) from these platforms and during test drive events.”
– Aaron Guo, Senior Analyst, China
This Report looks at the following areas:
- How has technology reshaped the car purchasing journey?
- How is the role of cars evolving in China?
- How to differentiate MPV models?
Table of contents
Overview
- What you need to know
- Covered in this Report
- Figure 1: Definition of different monthly household income groups, by city tier
- Excluded
- What you need to know
Executive Summary
- The market
- Figure 2: Best- and worst-case forecast of total new passenger car sales volume, China, 2012-22
- Figure 3: Best- and worst-case forecast of SUV sales volume, China, 2012-22
- Figure 4: Best- and worst-case forecast of basic passenger car sales volume, China, 2012-22
- Figure 5: Best- and worst-case forecast of MUV sales volume, China, 2012-22
- Companies and brands
- Figure 6: Car brand market share, 2015-17
- The consumer
- Car purchasing plan differs between car owners and first-time buyers
- Figure 7: Car purchasing plan, by decision-making stage and car buyer groups, July 2017
- Target price increases during the decision-making process
- Figure 8: The price range of cars planning to purchase, July 2017 vs July 2016
- Figure 9: Target price range, by car purchasing schedule, July 2017
- Information channel preference varies at different stages
- Figure 10: Online information channel, by car purchasing stage, July 2017
- Figure 11: Occasions see auto ads that can be clearly remembered, July 2017
- Tier two and three city car buyers are more practical
- Figure 12: ‘Very important’ car purchasing influencing factors, by city tier, July 2017
- Make test drives more family-oriented
- Figure 13: Test drive preference, July 2017
- What we think
Issues and Insights
- How has technology reshaped the car purchasing journey?
- The facts
- The implications
- How is the role of cars evolving in China?
- The facts
- The implications
- Figure 14: Greeting light display of MINI Vision concept model
- How to differentiate MPV models?
- The facts
- The implications
- How has technology reshaped the car purchasing journey?
The Market – What You Need to Know
- Double-digit growth unlikely to happen again in 2017
- SUV model is the only winner
- New challenges on the horizon
- Double-digit growth unlikely to happen again in 2017
Market Size and Forecast
- Slower growth than 2016
- Figure 15: Sales volume and growth rate of total new passenger car market, 2012-17
- Market expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.5% till 2022
- Figure 16: Best- and worst-case forecast of total new passenger car sales volume, China, 2012-22
- Slower growth than 2016
Market Drivers
- Vehicle purchase tax discount coming to the end
- Phenomenal popularity of SUVs
- The support of new energy car sales
- Second-hand car market is gaining momentum
- Figure 17: Comparison of sales volume of second-hand and new passenger cars, 2010-17
- Car sharing is reshaping commuting behaviour, not purchasing
- Rebound in confidence level
- Growing replacement demand
- Buying an extra car for the family
- Vehicle purchase tax discount coming to the end
Market Segmentation
- Struggling basic passenger car market
- Figure 18: Best- and worst-case forecast of basic passenger car sales volume, China, 2012-22
- MPV market is expected to recover slowly
- Figure 19: Best- and worst-case forecast of MUV sales volume, China, 2012-22
- SUV sales to hit a record high of 20,000 units in 2020
- Figure 20: Best- and worst-case forecast of SUV sales volume, China, 2012-22
- Struggling basic passenger car market
Key Players – What You Need to Know
- Local brands are squeezing the space of Korean brands
- S&E strategy
- Go premium in products, but down to earth on ads
- Spoiler to the market
- Local brands are squeezing the space of Korean brands
Market Share
- Top 10 becoming even bigger
- Figure 21: Car brand market share, 2015-17
- Distinct situation of Korean and Japanese brands
- Local brands start to differentiate
- Top 10 becoming even bigger
Competitive Strategies
- High-end sub-brand
- Figure 22: Lynk & Co 01
- Figure 23: WEY VV7
- S&E strategy
- Go autonomous
- Figure 24: Definition of level 0-5 autonomy
- Down to earth
- Figure 25: Land Rover Weibo posts
- High-end sub-brand
Who’s Innovating?
- Establish self-owned lifestyle media channel
- Use VR as an assistant
- Figure 26: Registration page of Volvo ‘Jiadao’
- Event marketing
- Unconventional car sharing
- Spoiler to the market
- Figure 27: CITY eTAXI
- Establish self-owned lifestyle media channel
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- First-time car buyers make decisions faster
- RMB 20,000 more in budget in the final purchase stage
- Brand-owned media channels are critical
- Family theme to be added in test drives
- First-time car buyers make decisions faster
Car Purchasing Schedule
- 21% of current car owners are considering buying another car
- Figure 28: Car purchasing plan of current car owners, July 2017
- First-time car buyers are quicker at decision-making
- Figure 29: Car purchasing plan, by decision-making stage and car buyer groups, July 2017
- 21% of current car owners are considering buying another car
Car Price
- RMB 150,000-200,000 remains the most popular price range
- Figure 30: The price range of cars planning to purchase, July 2017 vs July 2016
- Average target price remains on a high level
- Figure 31: Average target price, 2014-17
- Target price increases along with the decision-making process
- Figure 32: Target price range, by car purchasing schedule, July 2017
- RMB 150,000-200,000 remains the most popular price range
Online Information Channel
- Brands’ websites and WeChat accounts are critical in final decision-making
- Figure 33: Online information channel, by car purchasing stage, July 2017
- Dynamic sorting habits of different car buyer groups
- Figure 34: Online information channel, by car buyer groups, July 2017
- Tier one city car buyers more likely to go for unconventional channels
- Females value social networks more than males
- Brands’ websites and WeChat accounts are critical in final decision-making
Influencing Factors
- Tier two and three city car buyers are more practical
- Figure 35: ‘Very important’ car purchasing influencing factors, by city tier, July 2017
- Luxury car owners value driving experience
- Figure 36: Gap between luxury car owners and other car buyers (benchmark) on the claim rates of ‘very important’ influencing factors, July 2017
- Technology equipment outweighs word of mouth in the final stage
- Figure 37: Claim rates of ‘very important’ on selected factors, by car purchasing stage, July 2017
- Tier two and three city car buyers are more practical
Out-of-home Media Exposure
- More likely to remember an ad when in a relaxed mood
- Figure 38: Occasions see auto ads that can be clearly remembered, July 2017
- Target female car buyers at specific occasions
- Figure 39: Gap between females and males (as benchmark) on occasions see auto ads that can be clearly remembered, July 2017
- Out-of-home ads work better at early car purchasing stage
- Figure 40: Numbers of online and out-of-home media channels referred to, by car purchasing stage, July 2017
- More likely to remember an ad when in a relaxed mood
Test Drive Preference
- Family themes and technologies to be highlighted
- Figure 41: Test drive preference, July 2017
- Males and females are looking for different test drive activities
- Figure 42: Gap between females and males (as benchmark) on test drive preference, July 2017
- Prepare adventures for luxury car owners
- Family themes and technologies to be highlighted
Meet the Mintropolitans
- Higher (luxury) car ownership
- MinTs make a decision faster
- Figure 43: Car purchasing schedule in the final decision-making stage, by consumer classification, July 2017
- The target car price of MinTs is above RMB 250,000
- Figure 44: The price range of cars planning to purchase, by consumer classification, July 2017
- MinTs check more information channels than Non-MinTs
- Figure 45: Gap between MinTs and non-MinTs (as benchmark) in information channel preference at different stages, July 2017
- Car brand matters to MinTs
- Figure 46: Gap between MinTs and non-MinTs (as benchmark) on the claim rate of ‘very important’ factors, July 2017
- Invest in advertising in airports
- Figure 47: Occasions see auto ads that can be clearly remembered, by consumer classification, July 2017
- No significant gap between MinTs and Non-MinTs in test drive preference
- Higher (luxury) car ownership
Appendix – Market Size and Forecast
- Figure 48: Total sales volume of new passenger cars, 2012-22
Appendix – Market Segmentation
- Figure 49: Total sales volume of SUVs, 2012-22
- Figure 50: Total sales volume of MUVs, 2012-22
- Figure 51: Total sales volume of basic passenger cars, 2012-22
Appendix – Methodology and Abbreviations
- Methodology
- Fan chart forecast
- Abbreviations
- Methodology
Companies Covered
