"Purchasing a car is an extremely important decision for most Americans, as it is typically the second most expensive purchase consumers make after their homes. The automotive marketplace is filled with options for consumers to consider: which brand, body style, specific model, new or used, all at an affordable price point for the buyer. Consumers navigate these factors throughout their purchasing process. Retailers and brands will need to reach consumers with content relevant to the stage shoppers are in to keep their vehicles in consideration at the point of purchase."

- Buddy Lo, Automotive Analyst

This Report discusses the following key topics: