Carbonated Soft Drinks - Brazil - May 2017
“The carbonated soft drinks industry has already realized that consumers are seeking healthier products and therefore has explored ways to make the category healthier: removing ingredients seen as bad, like sugar and artificial aromas, or even adding ingredients that brings healthy benefits and functionality, such as fibers and proteins, for example. In this pursuit for healthiness, many carbonated soft drinks end up being perceived as mixed drinks, such as juice and tea drinks, but carbonated.”
– Naira Sato, Food and Drink Analyst
This report examines the following:
- AB consumers seek CSDs with less sugar
- More natural and energetic products may boost interest in CSDs
- Consumers are open to new products, but trying is essential
Table of contents
Overview
- Definition
Executive Summary
- The market
- Figure 1: Forecast of retail sales of carbonated soft drinks, by value, Brazil, 2011-21
- Key players
- Figure 2: Companies’ shares in the carbonated soft drinks market, by value, Brazil, 2016
- The consumer
- Opportunity to boost consumption among adults
- Figure 3: Consumption of CSDs among people with and without children, Brazil, January 2017
- Different levels of gasification create product differential
- Figure 4: Reasons for not drinking CSDs, by “they are too fizzy” claim, by age, Brazil, January 2017
- Health-related benefits may determine the purchase of a CSD
- Figure 5: Important factors when choosing a CSD, by age, Brazil, January 2017
- CSDs may help replace vitamins and supplements
- Figure 6: Attitudes to CSDs, by gender, Brazil, January 2017
- What we think
Issues and Insights
- AB consumers seek CSDs with less sugar
- The facts
- The implications
- More natural and energetic products may boost interest in CSDs
- The facts
- The implications
- Consumers are open to new products, but trying is essential
- The facts
- The implications
The Market – What You Need to Know
- CSDs are losing space for healthier options
- Recession, health problems and pressure on advertising to children influence the market
- CSDs are losing space for healthier options
Market Size and Forecast
- Economic recession and search for healthier options affects the market
- Figure 7: Retail sales of carbonated soft drinks, by value and volume, Brazil, 2011-21
- Healthier options can keep interest in the category
- Figure 8: Forecast of retail sales of carbonated soft drinks, by value, Brazil, 2011-21
- Figure 9: Forecast of retail sales of carbonated soft drinks, by volume, Brazil, 2011-21
Market Drivers
- Unemployment impacts the Brazilians purchase power
- More than half of the population is overweight
- Hypertension boosts demand for products with less sodium
- Pressure for sugar reduction
- Advertising of beverages to children
Key Players – What You Need to Know
- Coca-Cola leads the market
- Herbs and condiments can be more widely used in CSDs
- Greater prevalence of coconut water in CSDs
Market Share
- Brands make strategic moves in the market
- Figure 10: Companies’ shares in the retail market of carbonated soft drinks, by value, Brazil, 2015-16
- Figure 11: Companies’ shares in the retail market of carbonated soft drinks, by volume, Brazil, 2015-16
- Brands make strategic moves in the market
Who’s Innovating?
- Innovations using herbs and condiments
- Figure 12: Launches of carbonated soft drinks containing herbs/condiments, by top 10 countries, 2016
- Opportunity to explore carbonated coconut water
- Figure 13: Launches of beverages containing coconut water, global, 2015-16
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- Exploring carbonated soft drinks for adults
- Amount of gas may be a barrier for young people
- Consumers aged 35+ want healthier products
- Women seek functional benefits
Consumption of Carbonated Soft Drinks
- Naturalness vs. calories
- Figure 14: Consumption of carbonated soft drinks, Brazil, January 2017
- Exploring more natural sweeteners
- Figure 15: Reduction of diet/light/zero CSDs consumption, by age, Brazil, January 2017
- Opportunity to position CSDs for adults
- Figure 16: Consumption of CSDs among people without children at home, Brazil, January 2017
Reasons for Not Drinking
- Transparency on the label helps improve product confidence
- Figure 17: Reasons for not drinking, Brazil, January 2017
- Different levels of gasification create product differential
- Figure 18: Reasons for not drinking by “too fizzy,” by age, Brazil, January 2017
- Oral health benefits can be attractive for those who work
- Figure 19: Reasons for not drinking, by working status, Brazil, January 2017
Important Factors
- Opportunity to further explore the glass bottle
- Figure 20: Important factors, Brazil, January 2017
- Health-related benefits may determine the purchase of a CSD
- Figure 21: Important factors, by age, January 2017
- There is a lack of organic CSDs without sugar
- Figure 22: Important factors, by type of product consumed, Brazil, January 2017
Attitudes to Carbonated Soft Drinks
- Brands can be more proactive when it comes to health
- Figure 23: Attitudes to CSDs, Brazil, January 2017
- CSDs can help replace vitamins and supplements
- Figure 24: Attitudes to CSDs, by gender, Brazil, January 2017
- CSDs from other countries appeal to singles
- Figure 25: Attitudes to CSDs, by gender, Brazil, January 2017
Appendix – Market Size and Forecast
- Figure 26: Carbonated soft drinks retail market in value and volume, Brazil, 2011-21
Appendix – Methodology and Definitions
- Fan chart forecast
- Abbreviations
Companies Covered
To learn more about the companies covered in this report please contact us.