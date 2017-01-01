Sorry for interrupting, this website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Learn more
Cars and Commercial Vehicles - UK - July 2017

Newer/Older Editions

“The primary narrative in the automotive industry over the past year has been the UK’s prospective exit from the European; while still speculative, the industry’s position at the forefront of international trade makes it particularly sensitive to negotiations.”
– Marco Amasanti, B2B Analyst

This report addresses the following key questions in the cars and commercial vehicles industry:

  • How has the realisation of Brexit progressed in the cars and commercial vehicles market over the past year?
  • What sectors of the market have underlined growth over the past year?
  • With the need for extensive negotiations around access to the single market, how are operators looking to safeguard their businesses?
  • What roles have sustainability and technologies around this played in the industry over the past year?
  • What is the outlook for the UK automotive industry over the coming years?

Table of Contents See what's included Our Methodology
Table of contents

  1. Executive Summary

      • The market
        • Figure 1: Total Vehicle production, 2012-2016
        • Figure 2: Total Vehicle registrations, 2012-2016
      • Market segmentation
        • Passenger cars
          • Figure 3: Car registrations and production, 2012-2016
        • Commercial vehicles
          • Figure 4: Commercial vehicle registrations and production, 2012-2016
        • Alternatively fuelled vehicles
          • Figure 5: Alternatively fuelled and electric vehicles registrations, year-to-date 2016 & 2017
        • Global market
          • Exports
            • Imports
              • Investment
                • Market factors
                  • The impact of Brexit
                    • The rise in Vehicle Excise Duty
                      • Market trends
                        • Growth in motor finance deals
                          • Fleet sector propelling overall market
                            • Sustainability
                              • Market forecasts
                                • Figure 6: UK forecast vehicle registrations, millions, 2017-2021
                              • Forecast segmentation
                                • Figure 7: UK Cars and commercial vehicles forecast market segmentation, millions, 2017-2021
                              • Ongoing growth of e-commerce
                                • Figure 8: UK Forecast e-commerce sales, £ million, 2017-2021
                              • Increasing popularity of Alternatively Fuelled Vehicles
                                • Increasing scrutiny on motor finance deals
                                  • What we think

                                  • Key Insights

                                      • What is the automotive industry’s stance on Brexit?
                                        • Technological progress

                                        • Introduction

                                            • Definitions
                                              • Methodology
                                                • Abbreviations
                                                  • Market positioning

                                                  • UK Economy

                                                      • Figure 9: Forecast GDP development, % change, 2017-2021
                                                      • Figure 10: UK GDP quarterly development, 2003- 2016
                                                      • Figure 11: UK GDP in economic downturns and recoveries since 1979
                                                    • Inflation
                                                      • Interest rates
                                                        • House prices
                                                          • Figure 12: UK House price changes, 12 month % change, 2006-2016
                                                        • Consumer spending
                                                          • Manufacturing
                                                            • Figure 13: UK manufacturing, 2014-2016
                                                          • Business investment
                                                            • Figure 14: UK GFCF, £ million, 2003-2016
                                                          • Imports
                                                            • Exports

                                                            • Market Size

                                                              • Key points
                                                                • Registrations
                                                                  • Figure 15: Total Vehicle registrations, 2012-2016
                                                                • Production
                                                                  • Figure 16: Total Vehicle production, 2012-2016

                                                              • Market Segmentation

                                                                • Key points
                                                                  • Passenger cars
                                                                    • Figure 17: Car registrations and production, 2012-2016
                                                                  • Commercial vehicles
                                                                    • Figure 18: Commercial vehicle registrations and production, 2012-2016
                                                                  • Alternatively fuelled vehicles
                                                                    • Figure 19: Alternatively fuelled and electric vehicles registrations, year-to-date 2016 & 2017

                                                                • Global Market

                                                                  • Key points
                                                                      • Figure 20: Production of vehicles exported, 2012-2016
                                                                      • Figure 21: Percentage of total production exported, % of total 2012-2016
                                                                      • Figure 22: Top export destinations for UK cars, 2016
                                                                    • Imports

                                                                    • Market Factors

                                                                      • Key points
                                                                        • The impact of Brexit
                                                                          • Trade
                                                                            • Investment
                                                                              • Workforce
                                                                                • The rise in Vehicle Excise Duty
                                                                                  • Figure 23: Retail Price Index Forecast, % year-on-growth, 2017-2021

                                                                              • Market Trends

                                                                                • Key points
                                                                                  • Growth in motor finance deals
                                                                                    • Figure 24: Volume and value of car finance contracts sold through private dealerships, million and £ billion, 2012-2016
                                                                                  • The fleet sector continues to drive demand
                                                                                    • Figure 25: Registrations by market segment, % of total, 2016
                                                                                    • Figure 26: Registrations by market segment, units and % of total, 2012-2016
                                                                                  • Sustainability

                                                                                  • Industry Structure

                                                                                    • Key points
                                                                                      • Industry development
                                                                                        • Mergers and acquisitions
                                                                                          • Figure 27: Analysis of changes in the structure of the manufacture of motor vehicles industry, number of outlets and businesses, 2012-2016
                                                                                        • Structure by employment
                                                                                          • Figure 28: Analysis of the employment structure of the manufacture of motor vehicles industry, number of employees and outlets, 2015 & 2016
                                                                                        • Structure by turnover
                                                                                          • Figure 29: Analysis of the financial structure of the manufacture of motor vehicles industry, £000 and number of businesses, 2015 & 2016

                                                                                      • Company Profiles

                                                                                        • Daimler UK Ltd

                                                                                            • Recent company activity
                                                                                              • Figure 30: Financial analysis of Daimler Group, £ million, 2012-2016
                                                                                            • Company strategy

                                                                                            • Ford Motor Co Ltd

                                                                                                • Recent company activity
                                                                                                  • Figure 31: Financial analysis of Ford Motor Co Ltd, £ million, 2011-2015
                                                                                                • Company strategy

                                                                                                • General Motors UK Ltd

                                                                                                    • Recent company activity
                                                                                                      • Figure 32: Financial analysis of General Motors UK Ltd, £ million, 2012-2016
                                                                                                    • Company strategy

                                                                                                    • Peugeot Motor Company Ltd

                                                                                                        • Recent company activity
                                                                                                          • Figure 33: Financial analysis of Peugeot Motor Company Ltd, £ million, 2011-2015
                                                                                                        • Company strategy

                                                                                                        • Volkswagen Group UK Ltd

                                                                                                            • Recent company activity
                                                                                                              • Figure 34: Financial analysis of Volkswagen Group UK Ltd, £ million, 2011-2015
                                                                                                            • Company strategy

                                                                                                            • Volvo Group UK Ltd

                                                                                                                • Recent company activity
                                                                                                                  • Figure 35: Financial analysis of Volvo Group UK Ltd, £ million, 2011-2015
                                                                                                                • Company strategy

                                                                                                                • Market Forecast

                                                                                                                  • Key points
                                                                                                                    • The market
                                                                                                                      • Figure 36: UK forecast vehicle registrations, millions, 2017-2021
                                                                                                                    • Market segmentation
                                                                                                                      • Figure 37: UK Cars and commercial vehicles forecast market segmentation, millions, 2017-2021
                                                                                                                    • Growth of e-commerce
                                                                                                                      • Figure 38: UK Forecast e-commerce sales, £ million, 2017-2021
                                                                                                                    • Increasing popularity of Alternatively Fuelled Vehicles
                                                                                                                      • Increasing scrutiny on motor finance deals

                                                                                                                      • Further Sources and Contacts

                                                                                                                        • Trade associations
                                                                                                                          • Trade magazines

                                                                                                                          Cars and Commercial Vehicles - UK - July 2017

                                                                                                                          US $1,288.43 (Excl.Tax)

