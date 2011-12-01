Casinos and Bingo - UK - March 2017
“The traditional gambling products at the heart of the casino and bingo club experiences remain central to their appeal and stand as important differentiators of these venues from both online alternatives and high street rivals in the out-of-home entertainment sector.”
– David Walmsley, Senior Leisure Analyst
This report examines the following issues:
- Could a single point of differentiation help casinos fight on two fronts?
- How can bingo clubs tune occasional players to higher frequencies?
The Market – What You Need to Know
- Casino crowd spends more freely
- Bingo revenues (briefly) defy admissions decline
- Machines make ground across the board
- Brexit shaping the mood of the bingo people?
- Casino crowd spends more freely
Market Size and Forecast – Casinos
- Freer spending opens door for value growth
- Figure 10: Consumer expenditure in UK casinos, 2011/12-2021/22
- Admissions slip back despite key new opening
- Figure 11: Casino admissions, 2011/12-2015/16
- Forecast
- Figure 12: Forecast of consumer expenditure in UK casinos, 2011/12-2021/22
- Forecast methodology
Market Size and Forecast – Casinos
Market Size and Forecast – Bingo
- Brexit vote offers short-term fix
- Figure 13: Consumer expenditure in UK bingo clubs, 2011-21
- Admissions still on the slide
- Figure 14: Bingo club admissions, 2012-16
- Forecast
- Figure 15: Consumer expenditure in UK bingo clubs, 2011-21
- Forecast methodology
Market Size and Forecast – Bingo
Segment Performance
- Machines make ground as casino games suffer losing streak
- Figure 16: Consumer expenditure in UK casinos, by segment, 2015/16
- Bingo games now only half the story for clubs
- Figure 17: Consumer expenditure in UK bingo clubs, by segment, 2016
Segment Performance
Market Drivers
- Casino development on the rise, while bingo clubs diversify
- Figure 18: Active licensed casino and bingo club numbers, 2012-16
- Spectre of inflation stalks recovery
- Figure 19: Changes in financial wellbeing, August 2016
- Potential machines crackdown has positive and negative spin-offs
- Figure 20: Venues used by clients of the GamCare problem gambling service, 2015/16
- Slots ambitions limited by law
- Figure 21: Gaming machines in casinos and licensed bingo premises*, 2013/14-2015/16
- Venue technologies to remain remote from online
- Figure 22: Rank Group casino and bingo club customers also playing with the brand online, 2014/15 and 2015/16
Market Drivers
Key Players – What You Need to Know
- Councils resist new bingo rollout
- Two pairs hold strongest hands
- First large casinos come of age
- Smartphone guides cut through casino complexities
Market Share
Market Share
- Leading pair retain strong hand
- Figure 23: Leading UK casino operators, by number of venues, February 2017
- Top two out on their own
- Figure 24: Leading UK bingo club operators, by number of venues, February 2017
Market Share
Launch Activity and Innovation
- Planners slow Rank’s new bingo rollout
- First ‘racino’ under starter’s orders
- Bingo membership goes mobile
- Doors open on fourth large casino
- Mobile app slots in another piece of the gaming puzzle
- Online roulette – Live from Lola’s
- High rollers have had their chips
Launch Activity and Innovation
Brand Communication and Promotion
- Casinos cut back and look beyond the mainstream
- Figure 25: Main monitored media advertising expenditure of UK casino operators, 2014-16
- Bingo brands offer mixed reviews of television
- Figure 26: Main monitored media advertising expenditure of UK bingo club operators, 2014-16
Brand Communication and Promotion
Companies, Brands and Products – Casinos
- Grosvenor Casinos
- Figure 27: Grosvenor Casinos KPIs, 2015 and 2016
- Genting UK
- Figure 28: Genting UK KPIs, 2014 and 2015
- Caesars Entertainment UK
- Figure 29: Caesars Entertainment UK KPIs, 2014 and 2015
- Aspers
- Figure 30: Aspers KPIs, 2015 and 2016
- Grosvenor Casinos
Companies, Brands and Products – Bingo
- Gala Bingo
- Figure 31: Gala Bingo KPIs, 2014 and 2015
- Mecca Bingo
- Figure 32: Mecca Bingo KPIs, 2015 and 2016
- Majestic Bingo
- Figure 33: Majestic Bingo financials, 2014 and 2015
- Carlton Clubs
- Figure 34: Carlton Clubs financials, 2015 and 2016
- Gala Bingo
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- ‘Little and often’ – Smaller casinos seek more regular customers
- Casinos can double down on authenticity at the tables
- Generations bond over bingo
- Bingo demographics still daunted by digital
- Players prefer to mute their mobiles in casinos and clubs
Casino Visiting
Casino Visiting
- Can smaller venues foster more regular routines?
- Figure 35: Casino visiting habits, December 2014-January 2017
- Younger generation connects with the offline casino
- Figure 36: Casino visiting habits among 18-24-year-olds, December 2014-January 2017
Casino Visiting
Casino Activities
- Differentiate on dining or double down at the table
- Figure 37: Casino activities participated in, January 2017
Casino Activities
Bingo Club Visiting
- Generations can bond around bingo
- Figure 38: Bingo club visiting habits, December 2014-January 2017
- Student segment not to be discounted
- Figure 39: Agreement with the statement “I have never been to bingo but might go in future”, by gender and age, January 2017
Bingo Club Visiting
Bingo Club Activities
- Electronic games on wrong side of digital divide
- Figure 40: Bingo club activities participated in, January 2017
Bingo Club Activities
Mobile Devices in Casinos and Bingo Clubs
- Players prefer their gaming analogue
- Figure 41: Interest in casino- or bingo-related mobile activities, January 2017
- Casino apps bridge potential players’ knowledge gap
- Figure 42: Interest in casino-related mobile activities, January 2017
- Eat, drink, play – Mobile attracts a new bingo crowd
- Figure 43: Interest in bingo-related mobile activities, January 2017
Mobile Devices in Casinos and Bingo Clubs
Appendix
- Data sources
- Abbreviations
- Fan chart forecast
- Figure 44: Forecast of consumer expenditure in UK casinos, 2016/17-2021/22
- Figure 45: Forecast of consumer expenditure in UK bingo clubs, 2016-21
Appendix
Companies Covered
To learn more about the companies covered in this report please contact us.