Casual Dining - China - January 2017

“Although the casual dining market is enjoying healthy growth, the market remains fragmented – and is expected to be even more so as more new brands are created featuring unique themes. To differentiate from others, brands should define a focus that is relevant and be able to provide unique experience to its target consumers. In addition, finding an effective marketing strategy is also critical in brand building and attracting visits.”

- Summer Chen, Research Analyst

This report will cover the following areas:

  • Defining a focus
  • Setting your brand apart: creative menu innovation and unique in-store experience
  • A winning communication strategy

Table of Contents See what's included Our Methodology
Table of contents

  1. Overview

    • What you need to know
      • Covered in this Report
        • Definitions
          • Figure 1: Definition of low/mid/high MHI groups, by city tier

      • Executive Summary

          • The market
            • Robust growth in the past five years
              • Figure 2: Best- and worst-case forecast for sales value of casual dining market, China, 2011-21
            • Increasing experiential spending and favourable government policies driving future growth
              • Booming food delivery service brings opportunity as well as challenge
                • Key players
                  • A fragmented casual dining market
                    • Figure 3: Casual dining market volume (number of outlets), by key brands, China, 2016
                  • Brands establishing secondary lines and employs fun dish names
                    • The consumer
                      • Families dine out less often than friends gathering and lovers dating
                        • Figure 4: Visiting purposes of casual dining restaurants, November 2016
                      • Specialty and Sichuan/Hunan cuisines most popular
                        • Figure 5: Penetration of casual dining restaurants, November 2016
                      • Food taste exceptionally important, followed by in-store ambience
                        • Figure 6: Key points of attraction, November 2016
                      • Fresh and fit meals trending
                        • Figure 7: Meals/dishes ordered in casual dining restaurants, November 2016
                      • Traditional commercials losing significance to new media marketing
                        • Figure 8: Reasons for visiting a new restaurant
                      • What we think

                      • Issues and Insights

                        • Defining a focus
                          • The facts
                            • The implications
                              • Setting your brand apart: creative menu innovation and unique in-store experience
                                • The facts
                                  • The implications
                                    • A winning communication strategy
                                      • The facts
                                        • The implications

                                        • The Market – What You Need to Know

                                          • A historical value CAGR of 12.0% from 2011 to 2016
                                            • Increasing consumer spending and favourable government policies driving future growth

                                            • Market Size and Forecast

                                              • A fast growing market
                                                • Figure 9: Sales value and growth of casual dining market, china, 2011-16
                                              • Growth momentum expected to continue
                                                • Figure 10: Best- and worst-case forecast for sales value of casual dining market, China, 2011-21

                                            • Market Factors

                                              • Increasing spending on eating out as a way of indulgence
                                                • Figure 11: Revenue from food service, China, 2011-16
                                              • Favourable government policies
                                                • Booming food delivery service posing opportunity as well as challenge
                                                  • Increasing competition from fast food restaurants and coffee houses

                                                  • Key Players – What You Need to Know

                                                    • A fragmented casual dining market
                                                      • Brands establishing secondary lines and employing fun dish names
                                                        • Innovation highlights:

                                                        • Leading Players

                                                          • Fragmented market
                                                            • Figure 12: Casual dining market volume (number of outlets), by key brands, China, 2016
                                                          • Western-style casual dining: Pizza Hut, Babela’s kitchen and Houcaller
                                                            • Pizza Hut
                                                              • Babela’s kitchen
                                                                • Houcaller
                                                                  • Hotpot: Hai Di Lao
                                                                    • Shanghai/Zhejiang-style casual dining: Wai Po Jia
                                                                      • Figure 13: Number of outlets, by region, Wai Po Jia, 2016
                                                                    • Emerging brands: Coucou (湊湊) and Pizza Marzano
                                                                      • Coucou (湊湊)
                                                                        • Pizza Marzano
                                                                          • Figure 14: Number of outlets, Pizza Marzano, 2016
                                                                        • New entrants: Fine dining brands entering casual dining sector

                                                                        • Competitive Strategies

                                                                          • Multi-brand operation
                                                                            • Creative dish names

                                                                            • Who’s Innovating?

                                                                              • Pizza Hut’s Star Plaza experiential store: various events hosting
                                                                                • Yi Long Xiao Que Xing: fun dish appearance and name
                                                                                  • Figure 15: Polo turtle bun, Yi Long Xiao Que Xing, Shanghai
                                                                                • Play King: 3D holographic projection creating unique atmosphere
                                                                                  • Nagi Ramen: weekly mysterious dish
                                                                                    • Figure 16: Weekly mysterious ramen, Nagi Ramen, Shanghai
                                                                                  • Quaker Oats: engaging consumers in menu innovation
                                                                                    • Sasayama ramen: VR dates

                                                                                    • The Consumer – What You Need to Know

                                                                                      • Specialty and Sichuan/Hunan cuisines most preferred
                                                                                        • Food taste exceptionally important, followed by in-store ambience
                                                                                          • Fresh and fit meals trending
                                                                                            • Traditional commercials losing significance amid new media marketing

                                                                                            • Casual Dining of Regional Cuisines

                                                                                              • Specialty restaurants most popular
                                                                                                • Figure 17: Penetration of casual dining restaurants, November 2016
                                                                                              • Spicy food highly preferred
                                                                                                • Higher preference of non-Chinese restaurants among women aged 25-29
                                                                                                  • Figure 18: Penetration of casual dining restaurants, by demographics, November 2016
                                                                                                • Families dine out less often than friends gathering and lovers dating
                                                                                                  • Figure 19: Visiting purposes of casual dining restaurants, November 2016

                                                                                              • Visiting Occasion

                                                                                                • Exotic restaurants more popular for dinner than lunch
                                                                                                  • Figure 20: Visiting occasions of casual dining restaurants, November 2016
                                                                                                  • Figure 21: Visiting occasions of casual dining restaurants, lunch and dinner, November 2016
                                                                                                • Western casual dining strongly associated with afternoon tea occasion
                                                                                                  • Figure 22: Visiting occasions of casual dining restaurants, afternoon tea and Western restaurants, November 2016
                                                                                                • Opportunity for weekend breakfast/brunch and working day midnight meals

                                                                                                • Most Frequently Visited Casual Dining Restaurant

                                                                                                  • Pizza Hut leads in a fragmented market
                                                                                                    • Figure 23: Most frequently visited casual dining restaurants, November 2016
                                                                                                    • Figure 24: Most frequently visited casual dining restaurants, word cloud, November 2016
                                                                                                  • Regional influence
                                                                                                    • Figure 25: Most frequently visited casual dining restaurants, by city, November 2016
                                                                                                  • Fast food restaurants and Coffee houses also on the list

                                                                                                  • Key Points of Attraction

                                                                                                    • Meals/dishes tasting good most valued
                                                                                                      • Figure 26: Key points of attraction, November 2016
                                                                                                    • In-store ambience followed
                                                                                                      • Figure 27: Key points of attraction, good in-store ambience, by city, November 2016
                                                                                                    • Meals/dishes: wide choices and innovations
                                                                                                      • Beverages and desserts welcomed by young women aged 20-24
                                                                                                        • Figure 28: Key points of attraction, a wide variety of beverages/desserts, by gender and age, November 2016

                                                                                                    • Meals/Dishes Ordered

                                                                                                      • Fresh ingredients trending
                                                                                                        • Figure 29: Meals/dishes ordered in casual dining restaurants, November 2016
                                                                                                      • Fit meals appealing especially to older males
                                                                                                          • Figure 30: Meals/dishes haven’t ordered in casual dining restaurants but interested in trying out, by demographics, November 2016
                                                                                                        • Young women aged 25-29 are more exploratory
                                                                                                          • Figure 31: Meals/dishes have ordered and liked in casual dining restaurants, by demographics, November 2016

                                                                                                      • New Restaurant Exploring

                                                                                                        • Recommendations from relations are the most trustworthy
                                                                                                          • Figure 32: Reasons for visiting a new restaurant, November 2016
                                                                                                        • Traditional commercials losing significance to new media marketing
                                                                                                          • Other influential factors
                                                                                                            • Capturing impulse visitors
                                                                                                              • Figure 33: A Date with the Moment You Crave for, Shanghai, 2017
                                                                                                            • Driving the promotion work
                                                                                                              • New media embraced by high earners, while youngest favour recommendations from their networks
                                                                                                                • Figure 34: Selected reasons for visiting a new restaurant, by income level, November 2016

                                                                                                            • Meet the Mintropolitans

                                                                                                              • Engaging in new media when deciding on new restaurants
                                                                                                                • Figure 35: New restaurant exploring, by consumer classification, November 2016
                                                                                                              • Higher level of sophistication in evaluating a restaurant
                                                                                                                • Figure 36: Key points of attraction, by consumer classification, November 2016

                                                                                                            • Appendix – Market Size and Forecast

                                                                                                                • Figure 37: Value sales of casual dining market, China, 2011-21

                                                                                                            • Appendix – Methodology and Abbreviations

                                                                                                              • Methodology
                                                                                                                • Fan chart forecast
                                                                                                                  • Abbreviations

                                                                                                                  Casual Dining - China - January 2017

