"The shelf-stable and frozen and shelf-stable packaged food categories of the center store have generated only minimal growth in recent years as shoppers have gravitated to perimeter departments offering foods they perceive to be fresher, healthier, and tastier. While center-store brands are making changes to their products to align with shifting consumer preferences, product improvements alone may not be enough to accelerate growth. Retailers and brands should also look to create a more engaging and idea-driven shopping experience in the center store. "

- John Owen, Senior Analyst – Food & Drink

This Report discusses the following key topics: