Ceramic Tiles - UK - July 2017
“Use of ceramic tiles in the UK remains atypical to the rest of Europe, and is largely restricted to kitchens and bathrooms. Demand has been boosted by the en-suite trend, which originated from the new build market but has extended to the refurbishment market, but there has also been competition from substitute materials such as splash boards”.
– Terry Leggett, Senior Analyst
This report answers the following questions:
- What are the fashion trends of 2017?
- Why is the UK use of ceramic tiles so different to the rest of Europe?
- Will Brexit have a major impact on the market?
Table of contents
Executive Summary
The market
- Figure 1: UK ceramic tiles market, 2012-16 actual and 2017-21 forecast
- Figure 2: Segmentation of the UK ceramic tiles market, by type of tile, 2016
- Figure 3: Segmentation of the UK glazed ceramic tiles market, by use of tile, 2011-15
- Figure 4: Development of the UK unglazed ceramic tiles market, 2012-16
- Figure 5: Distribution of glazed ceramic tile sales, 2016
Market factors
- Figure 6: The UK bathroom furniture market, 2012-16
- Figure 7: Development of the UK market for kitchen furniture, by type, 2012-16
- Figure 8: UK house building market, 2012-16 actual and 2017-21 forecast
- Figure 9: UK house building repair & maintenance market, 2012-16 actual and 2017-21 forecast
Companies
- Figure 10: Analysis of the changes in the structure of the ceramic tiles and flags industry, 2012-16
What we think
Key Insights
Introduction
Definitions
Methodology
Abbreviations
Market positioning
Definitions
UK Economy
UK Economy
Overview
- Figure 11: Forecast GDP development 2017-21
- Figure 12: UK GDP quarterly development, 2004-17
- Figure 13: UK GDP in economic downturns and recoveries since 1979
Inflation
House prices
- Figure 14: UK house price changes, 2006-2017
Interest rates
Consumer spending
Manufacturing
- Figure 15: UK manufacturing, 2014-17
Business investment
- Figure 16: UK GFCF 2003-17
Imports
Exports
UK Economy
Market Factors
Number of households
- Figure 17: UK households, 1991-2016
- Figure 18: Government predictions of the number of households in the UK, 2019-39
House condition
- Figure 19: Housing stock distribution in England, by age, 2015
- Figure 20: Housing stock analysis for England, by type, 2015
- Figure 21: Housing stock distribution in Scotland, by age, 2015
- Figure 22: Housing stock analysis for Scotland, by type, 2015
- Figure 23: Housing stock size analysis for Scotland, by type, 2015
- Figure 24: Housing stock distribution in Northern Ireland, by age, 2016
Home ownership
- Figure 25: UK home ownership trends, 2006-16
Housing transactions
- Figure 26: Residential property transactions in the UK, 2012-16
Market Size and Trends
Key analysis
Market size
- Figure 27: The UK ceramic tiles market, 2012-16
- Figure 28: The UK ceramic tiles market, 2012-16
Market trends
Seasonality of sales
- Figure 29: Seasonality of public housing output, 2012-16
- Figure 30: Seasonality of private housing output, 2012-16
- Figure 31: Seasonality of public housing repair & maintenance output, 2012-16
- Figure 32: Seasonality of private housing repair & maintenance output, 2012-16
Regional sales
- Figure 33: Regional public housing construction output, 2012-16
- Figure 34: Regional private housing construction output, 2012-16
- Figure 35: Regional housing repair & maintenance output, 2012-16
Key analysis
Market Segmentation
Key analysis
Market segmentation
Glazed tiles
- Figure 36: The UK glazed tile market, 2012-16
- Figure 37: The UK glazed tile market, 2012-16
- Figure 38: Analysis of glazed ceramic wall tile sales, 2012-16
- Figure 39: Analysis of glazed ceramic wall tile sales, 2012-16
- Figure 40: Analysis of glazed ceramic floor tile sales, 2012-16
- Figure 41: Analysis of glazed ceramic floor tile sales, 2012-16
Unglazed tiles
- Figure 42: The UK unglazed ceramic tile market, 2012-16
- Figure 43: The UK unglazed ceramic tile market, 2012-16
Key analysis
Distribution
Key analysis
Introduction
Sector structure
- Figure 44: Distribution of glazed ceramic tile sales, 2016
Key analysis
Industry Structure
Key analysis
Industry development
- Figure 45: Analysis of the changes in the structure of the ceramic tiles and flags industry, 2012-16
- Figure 46: Structure of the floor and wall covering fixing trade, by size of company, 2015
Structure by employment
- Figure 47: Analysis of the employment structure of the ceramic tiles and flags industry, 2015-16
Structure by turnover
- Figure 48: Analysis of the financial structure of the ceramic tiles and flags industry, 2015-16
Company profiles
Key analysis
British Ceramic Tile (BCT)
- Figure 49: Financial analysis of British Ceramic Tile, 2012-16
Company strategy
Capitol Tile Supplies
- Figure 50: Financial analysis of Capitol Tile Supplies, 2012-16
Company strategy
Johnson Tiles
- Figure 51: Financial analysis of Norcros Group (Holdings), 2012-16
Company strategy
Pilkington's/Cersanit Capital Group
Company strategy
DOMUS
- Figure 52: Financial analysis of Domus Group, 2012-16
Company strategy
Topps Tiles
- Figure 53: Financial analysis of Topps Tiles, 2012-16
Company strategy
Demand Structure
Key analysis
Contract
- Figure 54: Analysis of private housing construction output in Great Britain, 2012-16
- Figure 55: Private new housing starts and completions in England, 2011-16
- Figure 56: UK private sector housing completions, by sector, 1978-2016
- Figure 57: Analysis of new public housing construction output in Great Britain, 2012-16
- Figure 58: Public housing starts and completions in England, 2011-16
- Figure 59: UK public sector housing completions, by sector, 1978-2016
- Figure 60: Additional affordable homes provided in England, by tenure 2011-16
- Figure 61: The UK bathroom furniture market, 2012-16
- Figure 62: Segmentation of the UK market for kitchen furniture, by type, 2012-16
- Figure 63: Long term trend in private commercial construction output in Great Britain, 1970-2016
- Figure 64: Analysis of private commercial construction in Great Britain, by type, 2012-16
DIY
- Figure 65: DIY retail sales in the UK, 2012-16
Key analysis
Forecast
Key analysis
The market
- Figure 66: The UK ceramic tiles market, 2017-21 forecast
Overview
- Figure 67: Forecast private housing output in Great Britain, 2017-21
- Figure 68: Forecast public housing output in Great Britain, 2017-21
- Figure 69: Forecast private commercial construction output in Great Britain, 2017-21
- Figure 70: Forecast of private commercial construction in Great Britain, by sector, 2017-21
Segmentation
- Figure 71: Forecast segmentation of the UK market for ceramic tiles, by type of tile, 2017-21
Key analysis
Further Sources & Contacts
Companies Covered
