Changing Face of US Healthcare - US - December 2016
"Most consumers, particularly seniors, have visited a healthcare provider in the past year with the largest share of visits going to general practitioners. While healthcare costs are concerning, consumers are not very likely to discuss these costs with their healthcare provider. Some healthcare providers have an opportunity to refocus on wellness and proactive care and offer guidance to consumers. Harnessing technology – by giving consumers access to their health information – could build a better rapport between patient and provider."
- Marissa Gilbert, Senior Health & Wellness Analyst
This Report discusses the following key topics:
- Seniors utilize the most healthcare services, yet report less than ideal health status
- Adults are most concerned with the costs associated with healthcare
- Costs are concerning, yet receive little discussion with a provider
The Market – What You Need to Know
- Health insurance coverage correlates with recent healthcare visitation
- Alternative medicine and technology can align with traditional healthcare
- The US population is aging, incomes are declining, and people are moving to cities
- Health insurance coverage correlates with recent healthcare visitation
Snapshot of US Healthcare
- Most people in the US have health insurance, largely employer-based
- Figure 7: Health insurance coverage, by type of health insurance, 2015
- Access to care a challenge for some while healthcare expenditures rise
- Figure 8: Delay or nonreceipt of needed medical care in the US during the past 12 months due to cost, by age and percent of poverty level, 2010-14
- Figure 9: Per capita personal healthcare expenditures, 2004-14
- A recent healthcare provider visit is common; yet hospital stays decline
- Figure 10: Healthcare visitation in past 12 months, by age, 2014
- Figure 11: One or more hospital stays in the past year, 1997-2014
- Seniors and lower-income families self-report the lowest health status
- Figure 12: Fair/poor self-assessed health status, by age and percentage of poverty level, 2005-14
- Most people in the US have health insurance, largely employer-based
Market Perspective
- Alternative medicine has a place in traditional healthcare
- Figure 13: I prefer alternative medicine to standard medical practices (any agree), July 2015-August 2016
- The power of technology and making a self-diagnosis
- Figure 14: I gather health information from websites (any agree), July 2015-August 2016
- Alternative medicine has a place in traditional healthcare
Market Factors
- The US population is aging, creating a greater demand for healthcare
- Figure 15: Population by age, 2011-21
- The average household income declines again
- Figure 16: Median household income, in inflation-adjusted dollars, 2004-14
- Increasing urbanization impacts access and satisfaction with US healthcare system
- Figure 17: Overall satisfaction with US healthcare system, by area, September 2016
- The US population is aging, creating a greater demand for healthcare
Key Players – What You Need to Know
- Retail health clinic partnerships, drug deliveries, and telehealth are moving forward
- Unaffordable prescription drugs, the fate of the ACA
- A human approach to healthcare and the future of pharmacy
- Retail health clinic partnerships, drug deliveries, and telehealth are moving forward
What’s Working?
- New retail health clinic partnerships expand access to care
- Pharmaceuticals managed online and delivered in-home
- Recent developments in pharmaceutical delivery services:
- Telehealth is gaining momentum; use remains moderate
- New retail health clinic partnerships expand access to care
What’s Struggling?
- Unaffordable prescription drugs
- The uncertain fate of ACA
- Unaffordable prescription drugs
What’s Next?
- Bringing back the human approach to healthcare
- The evolution of pharmacies
- Bringing back the human approach to healthcare
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- Most have visited a healthcare provider recently, predominantly a general practitioner
- When seeking a new provider, accepting insurance is essential
- Satisfaction with the US healthcare system is polarized
- Most concerning to consumers are the costs associated with healthcare
- Topics discussed with provider are somewhat limited
- Technology and health go hand-in-hand
- Most have visited a healthcare provider recently, predominantly a general practitioner
Healthcare Provider Visitation
- Most adults have visited a healthcare provider in the past year
- Figure 18: Healthcare provider visitation, any location (net), September 2016
- Seniors and parents saw a healthcare provider more recently
- Figure 19: Healthcare provider visitation, any location (net), by age, parental status, and health insurance type, September 2016
- General practitioners are seen most often
- Figure 20: Healthcare provider visitation, September 2016
- Seniors’ healthcare visits differ from those of younger adults
- Figure 21: General practice and specialist office visitation within the past year, by age, September 2016
- Figure 22: Hospital, urgent care clinic, and retail health clinic visitation within the past year, by age, September 2016
Sourcing Healthcare
- Insurance is the main consideration when choosing a provider
- Figure 23: Sourcing healthcare, September 2016
- A convenient location is important to seniors and suburban residents
- Figure 24: Convenient location impact on healthcare provider choice, by age and area, September 2016
- Cash-strapped consumers are paying attention to costs
- Figure 25: Impact of cost of services on healthcare provider choice, by age, household income, and insurance type, September 2016
- Some adults take into consideration the online presence of a provider
- Figure 26: Online presence impact on healthcare provider choice, by age and area, September 2016
Healthcare Satisfaction
- Overall satisfaction with the US healthcare system is moderate
- Figure 27: Healthcare satisfaction, September 2016
- Figure 28: Overall satisfaction with the US healthcare system, by insurance type, September 2016
- Figure 29: Key drivers of satisfaction with the US healthcare system, September 2016
- Income and area impact satisfaction with care and treatment
- Figure 30: Any satisfied (net) with care and treatment, by income and area, September 2016
- Healthcare costs are a source of dissatisfaction
- Figure 31: Satisfaction with healthcare costs, by age and insurance type, September 2016
Healthcare Concerns
- Of most concern are the costs associated with healthcare
- Figure 32: Healthcare concerns, September 2016
- A lack of access is more concerning to Hispanic adults
- Figure 33: Concern with lack of access to appropriate care, any rank (net), by race and Hispanic origin, September 2016
- 18-34s express more concern with a lack of comprehensive care
- Figure 34: Concern with lack of comprehensive care, any rank (net), by age, September 2016
Provider Questions
- About half of adults discuss test results with their provider; other topics even more limited
- Figure 35: Provider questions, September 2016
- Older adults more likely to ask for test results to be explained
- Figure 36: Asked provider for explanation of test results, by age, September 2016
- About half of men 55+ have asked which tests are needed based on age
- Figure 37: Asked provider for health tests needed based on age, by gender and age, September 2016
- The youngest and oldest patients are asking for guidance
- Figure 38: Provider asked for steps needed to improve health, by age, September 2016
Technology and Health
- Consumers feel more in control of their health with access to their health data
- Figure 39: Feel more in control of health with access to information and more access causes overwhelmed feelings, by age, September 2016
- Healthcare providers should make it easy to locate their information online
- Figure 40: Finding provider information online, online reviews, scheduling, and communicating with provider via an app, by age, September 2016
- More consumers than not appreciate technology use during appointments
- Figure 41: Attitudes toward the use of technology during appointments, September 2016
- Dads are a key target for virtual health consultation
- Figure 42: Interest in virtual health consultation, by parental status (presence of children under 18) by gender, September 2016
Appendix – Data Sources and Abbreviations
- Data sources
- Consumer survey data
- Abbreviations and terms
- Abbreviations
- Terms
- Data sources
Appendix – Market
- Figure 43: Any agree – I have regular medical checkups and it’s important to go to the doctor, July 2015-August 2016
Appendix – Consumer
- Figure 44: Any agree – I rarely get sick, July 2015-August 2016
- Figure 45: Professionals consulted last 12 months, by age, July 2015-August 2016
- Figure 46: Visited a medical services and information website in the last 30 days, by gender and age, July 2015-August 2016
