Changing Household Cleaning Habits - Brazil - March 2017
“Higher participation of young consumers in household cleaning tasks and the need to save money and time are some of the main factors influencing consumer purchases and product launches.”
– Renata Pompa de Moura, Research Manager
This report will cover the following areas:
- Promoting cleaning as a mood-enhancing activity
- Products and services that save time have potential among ABs
- Addressing antibacterial concerns with natural products
What you get
What's included
- Consumer Attitudes and Behaviour
- Market data
- Competitive analysis
- Risks and Opportunities
- What’s Next
- Market Trends
This market report provides in-depth analysis and insight supported by a range of data. At the same time, introductory and top-level content is provided to give you an overview of the issues covered.
-
Market
Mintel provides a range of market information, frequently through the category level, including market size and forecasting, complete with market drivers that illustrate the forces that shape a category or market.
-
Consumer
Mintel's proprietary consumer research provides our analysts with the attitudinal and behavioral data used to provide valuable insight to topical issues.
-
Brand/Company
Mintel provides overviews of the top brands and manufacturers, and uses consumer research to explore attitudes and reactions to brands, as well as insight into what will resonate with consumers.
-
Data
Market reports provide appendices of data to support the research and insight produced. Our tables of data are easily manipulated and downloadable to support your research needs and covers factors from consumer attitudes to market forecasts.
* This is a sample representation of the report layout and does not reflect the research included in this report.
Why buy from us?
Succeed
Our reports will provide you with market data, consumer research and competitive intelligence to succeed in your market.
Instant Access
Buy now and you'll have instant access to the information you need to make the right decisions.
Opportunities
Find out what's next in the markets that matter to you: where opportunities lie and what challenges you will face.
Trusted
A business Superbrand, Mintel is a source you can trust. We have been defining and refining the Market Intelligence mix since 1972.
Table of contents
Overview
- What you need to know
- Definition
- What you need to know
Executive Summary
- The consumer
- Family members are participating more in household chores
- Figure 1: Responsibility for cleaning the home, January 2017
- Multipurpose cleaner, toilet bowl cleaner, and bleach: products used most often
- Figure 2: Frequency of using household cleaning products, January 2017
- Refreshing aromas in the bathroom appeal to Brazilians
- Figure 3: Household cleaning habits, January 2017
- Large packs sizes are perceived as cost-effective
- Figure 4: Purchasing habits, January 2017
- Consumers want products that are gentle on hands
- Figure 5: Interest in product innovations, January 2017
- What we think
Issues and Insights
- Promoting cleaning as a mood-enhancing activity
- The facts
- The implications
- Products and services that save time have potential among ABs
- The facts
- The implications
- Addressing antibacterial concerns with natural products
- The facts
- The implications
- Promoting cleaning as a mood-enhancing activity
The Market – What You Need to Know
- Unemployment is impacting domestic workers
- More people going back to live with parents
- Inflation is slowing down
- Unemployment is impacting domestic workers
Market Drivers
- While the regulation of domestic rights is benefiting workers…
- …unemployment is also impacting them
- Inflation slows down in 2016
- Figure 6: Extended national consumer price index (Índice Nacional de Preços ao Consumidor Amplo – IPCA), %, 2010-16
- More people going back to live with parents
- While the regulation of domestic rights is benefiting workers…
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- Young consumers are sharing cleaning responsibility with others
- Fragranced cleaning products are often used
- Multipurpose cleaners highly used for the floor
- Less water in cleaning tasks
- Lower price retailers gain space
- Antibacterial action could gain more appeal with repellent benefits
- Seniors want laundry products gentle on clothing
- Young consumers are sharing cleaning responsibility with others
Responsibility for Cleaning the Home
- Family members are participating more in household chores
- Figure 7: Responsibility for cleaning the home, January 2017
- Women still mainly responsible for household chores
- Figure 8: Agreement with selected responsibility for cleaning the home, by gender, January 2017
- Young consumers are not the primary cleaner but share responsibility with others
- Figure 9: Agreement with selected responsibility for cleaning the home, by age groups, January 2017
- Young males are participating in house cleaning
- Figure 10: Agreement with selected responsibility for cleaning the home, by age groups and gender, January 2017
- Family members are participating more in household chores
Frequency of Using Household Cleaning Products
- Multipurpose cleaner, toilet bowl cleaner and bleach: products used most often
- Figure 11: Frequency of using household cleaning products, January 2017
- Oven cleaners have the lower penetration of products surveyed
- Fragranced cleaning products are often used…
- Figure 12: Frequency of using fragranced cleaning products, January 2017
- …as are home fragrance products
- Multipurpose cleaner, toilet bowl cleaner and bleach: products used most often
Cleaning Habits
- Refreshing aromas in the bathroom appeal to Brazilians
- Figure 13: Household cleaning habits, January 2017
- Multipurpose cleaners highly used for the floor
- Less water in cleaning tasks
- Figure 14: Agreement with “I am using less water when I clean the house now compared to 12 months ago, by socioeconomic group, January 2017
- However adding water to cleaning products is a way to save money
- Refreshing aromas in the bathroom appeal to Brazilians
Purchasing Habits
- Large packs sizes are perceived as cost-effective
- Figure 15: Purchasing habits, January 2017
- Lower price retailers gain space…
- …as do lower-priced brands
- Middle-class trading down to cheaper laundry products formats
- Figure 16: Agreement with “I am opting to purchase cheaper formats (eg laundry detergent in powder) to do the laundry, by socioeconomic group, January 2017
- Consumers in the North-East are more open to innovations
- Figure 17: Agreement with “I often try new products for cleaning the home”, by region, January 2017
- The power to remove dirt/grease is the priority for many consumers
- Antibacterial action could gain more appeal with repellent benefits
- Large packs sizes are perceived as cost-effective
Interest in Innovation
- Consumers want products gentle on hands
- Figure 18: Interest in product innovations, January 2017
- Seniors want laundry products gentle on clothing
- Figure 19: Interest in laundry products that are gentle on clothing, by age group, January 2017
- Matching the scent of products is a trend
- Figure 20: Agreement with selected product innovations, January 2017
- Cleaning products that leave protective layer to repel dirt have potential
- Consumers want products gentle on hands
Appendix – Abbreviations
- Abbreviations
- Abbreviations
Companies Covered
To learn more about the companies covered in this report please contact us.