Changing Household Cleaning Habits - Brazil - March 2017

“Higher participation of young consumers in household cleaning tasks and the need to save money and time are some of the main factors influencing consumer purchases and product launches.”

–    Renata Pompa de Moura, Research Manager

This report will cover the following areas:

  • Promoting cleaning as a mood-enhancing activity
  • Products and services that save time have potential among ABs
  • Addressing antibacterial concerns with natural products

Table of Contents See what's included Our Methodology
Table of contents

  1. Overview

    • What you need to know
      • Definition

      • Executive Summary

          • The consumer
            • Family members are participating more in household chores
              • Figure 1: Responsibility for cleaning the home, January 2017
            • Multipurpose cleaner, toilet bowl cleaner, and bleach: products used most often
              • Figure 2: Frequency of using household cleaning products, January 2017
            • Refreshing aromas in the bathroom appeal to Brazilians
              • Figure 3: Household cleaning habits, January 2017
            • Large packs sizes are perceived as cost-effective
              • Figure 4: Purchasing habits, January 2017
            • Consumers want products that are gentle on hands
              • Figure 5: Interest in product innovations, January 2017
            • What we think

            • Issues and Insights

              • Promoting cleaning as a mood-enhancing activity
                • The facts
                  • The implications
                    • Products and services that save time have potential among ABs
                      • The facts
                        • The implications
                          • Addressing antibacterial concerns with natural products
                            • The facts
                              • The implications

                              • The Market – What You Need to Know

                                • Unemployment is impacting domestic workers
                                  • More people going back to live with parents
                                    • Inflation is slowing down

                                    • Market Drivers

                                      • While the regulation of domestic rights is benefiting workers…
                                        • …unemployment is also impacting them
                                          • Inflation slows down in 2016
                                            • Figure 6: Extended national consumer price index (Índice Nacional de Preços ao Consumidor Amplo – IPCA), %, 2010-16
                                          • More people going back to live with parents

                                          • The Consumer – What You Need to Know

                                            • Young consumers are sharing cleaning responsibility with others
                                              • Fragranced cleaning products are often used
                                                • Multipurpose cleaners highly used for the floor
                                                  • Less water in cleaning tasks
                                                    • Lower price retailers gain space
                                                      • Antibacterial action could gain more appeal with repellent benefits
                                                        • Seniors want laundry products gentle on clothing

                                                        • Responsibility for Cleaning the Home

                                                          • Family members are participating more in household chores
                                                            • Figure 7: Responsibility for cleaning the home, January 2017
                                                          • Women still mainly responsible for household chores
                                                            • Figure 8: Agreement with selected responsibility for cleaning the home, by gender, January 2017
                                                          • Young consumers are not the primary cleaner but share responsibility with others
                                                              • Figure 9: Agreement with selected responsibility for cleaning the home, by age groups, January 2017
                                                            • Young males are participating in house cleaning
                                                              • Figure 10: Agreement with selected responsibility for cleaning the home, by age groups and gender, January 2017

                                                          • Frequency of Using Household Cleaning Products

                                                            • Multipurpose cleaner, toilet bowl cleaner and bleach: products used most often
                                                              • Figure 11: Frequency of using household cleaning products, January 2017
                                                            • Oven cleaners have the lower penetration of products surveyed
                                                              • Fragranced cleaning products are often used…
                                                                • Figure 12: Frequency of using fragranced cleaning products, January 2017
                                                              • …as are home fragrance products

                                                              • Cleaning Habits

                                                                • Refreshing aromas in the bathroom appeal to Brazilians
                                                                  • Figure 13: Household cleaning habits, January 2017
                                                                • Multipurpose cleaners highly used for the floor
                                                                  • Less water in cleaning tasks
                                                                    • Figure 14: Agreement with “I am using less water when I clean the house now compared to 12 months ago, by socioeconomic group, January 2017
                                                                  • However adding water to cleaning products is a way to save money

                                                                  • Purchasing Habits

                                                                    • Large packs sizes are perceived as cost-effective
                                                                      • Figure 15: Purchasing habits, January 2017
                                                                    • Lower price retailers gain space…
                                                                      • …as do lower-priced brands
                                                                        • Middle-class trading down to cheaper laundry products formats
                                                                          • Figure 16: Agreement with “I am opting to purchase cheaper formats (eg laundry detergent in powder) to do the laundry, by socioeconomic group, January 2017
                                                                        • Consumers in the North-East are more open to innovations
                                                                          • Figure 17: Agreement with “I often try new products for cleaning the home”, by region, January 2017
                                                                        • The power to remove dirt/grease is the priority for many consumers
                                                                          • Antibacterial action could gain more appeal with repellent benefits

                                                                          • Interest in Innovation

                                                                            • Consumers want products gentle on hands
                                                                              • Figure 18: Interest in product innovations, January 2017
                                                                            • Seniors want laundry products gentle on clothing
                                                                                • Figure 19: Interest in laundry products that are gentle on clothing, by age group, January 2017
                                                                              • Matching the scent of products is a trend
                                                                                • Figure 20: Agreement with selected product innovations, January 2017
                                                                              • Cleaning products that leave protective layer to repel dirt have potential

                                                                              • Appendix – Abbreviations

                                                                                • Abbreviations

