Cheese - Ireland - May 2017
“Cheese continues to remain important to the Irish diet, with only 5% of NI and 4% of RoI consumers not eating cheese in the last three months. While Brexit has dampened the NI market, interest in specialty cheese in RoI has helped drive value. Moving forward, protein will continue to be a key driver within the market.”
– Brian O’Connor, Senior Consumer Analyst
This Report examines the retail market for cheese. Mintel’s definition includes products sold through the grocery retail channel and direct to consumers, including:
- Fresh cheese and cream cheese
- Hard cheese and semi-hard cheese
- Processed cheese
- Soft cheese and semi-soft cheese
Table of contents
Overview
- What you need to know
- Issues covered in this Report
Executive Summary
- The market
- Figure 1: Estimated retail sales of cheese, RoI and NI, 2012-17
- Figure 2: Estimated value of the RoI specialty cheese market vs. all other cheese, RoI, 2017
- Forecast
- Figure 3: Indexed estimated retail sales of cheese, RoI and NI, 2012-22
- Market factors
- Cheese prices increase in NI, but continue to fall in RoI
- Failure to achieve Brexit deal could see cheese tariffs
- RoI consumers more confident about their economic future
- Full-fat cheese does not increase heart attack risk
- Very strong increase in cheese products with protein claims
- Companies and innovations
- The consumer
- Four in five consumers bought cheddar
- Figure 4: Types of cheese that consumers have bought for themselves or others in the last three months, NI and RoI, February 2017
- Sandwiches and toast key cheese occasions
- Figure 5: Ways that consumers have used/ eaten cheese in the last three months, NI and RoI, February 2017
- Consumers see cheese as protein source
- Figure 6: Agreement with statements related to cheese, NI and RoI, February 2017
The Market – What You Need to Know
- Cheese market grows in 2017 despite Brexit setback
- Cheese prices decline in RoI, but increase in NI/UK
- Failure to achieve Brexit deal could see cheese tariffs
- RoI consumers more confident about their economic future
- Full-fat cheese may not be so bad for you
- Protein continuing to be a key trend
Market Size and Forecast
- Brexit referendum stalls growth in NI
- Figure 7: Estimated retail sales of cheese, IoI, RoI and NI, 2012-22
- RoI sees strong year-on-year growth in cheese value
- Figure 8: Indexed estimated retail sales of cheese, RoI and NI, 2012-22
- Specialty cheese continues to grow in value
- Figure 9: Estimated value of the RoI specialty cheese market, RoI, 2012-17
Market Drivers
- RoI cheese prices continue to decline
- Figure 10: Consumer price indices of cheese and curd, RoI, March 2012-April 2017
- Q1 sees cheese prices in UK/NI increase
- Figure 11: Consumer price indices of cheese and curd, UK (including NI), Q1 2015 -Q1 2017
- Brexit could affect dairy market on both sides of the border
- Higher economic confidence in RoI could be beneficial to cheese sales
- Figure 12: How consumers think the general economic condition of the country will change over the next 12 months, NI and RoI, April 2017
- Figure 13: How consumers think their own personal financial situation will change over the next 12 months, NI and RoI, April 2017
- Delis ideal channel for targeting specialist cheese at RoI consumers
- Figure 14: Selected types of food specialists/artisan retailers visited in the last three months, NI and RoI, April 2016
- Consumers told full-fat cheese does not increase heart attack risk
- Figure 15: Agreement with the statement ‘Low-fat cheese tastes as good as full-fat cheese’, NI and RoI, February 2017
- Figure 16: Agreement with statements relating to diet foods, NI and RoI, August 2016
- Protein power could help drive cheese consumption
- Figure 17: Indexed growth of all food products vs. cheese products launched claiming to be high protein, UK and Ireland, 2012-16
- Figure 18: Perceived benefits of eating or drinking high-protein food and drinks, NI and RoI, February 2017
Key Players and Innovations – What You Need to Know
- ‘Vegetarian’ cheese dominates new product launches
- Fivemiletown continues to produce despite financial hardship
- Brexit presents major difficulties for Irish dairy
- Glanbia Co-operative striving for a better deal for farmers
- Cashel Farmhouse produce claims World Cheese awards
Who’s Innovating?
- Free-from cheeses
- Figure 19: New product launches in Irish cheese market with free-from claims, 2012-17*
- Fat-free cheese
- Vegan-friendly cheese
- Cheese with high-protein claims
- New cheese product launches in Ireland
- Figure 20: New product launches in the Irish cheese market, by claims, 2012-16
Companies and Brands
- Arla Foods
- Key facts
- Product portfolio
- Brand NPD
- Recent developments
- Dale Farm
- Key facts
- Product portfolio
- Recent developments
- The Carbery Group
Key facts
- Product portfolio
- Recent developments
- Dairygold
- Key facts
- Product portfolio
- Recent developments
- Fivemiletown Creamery
- Key Facts
- Product portfolio
- Glanbia Plc.
- Key facts
- Product portfolio
- Recent developments
- Cashel Farmhouse Cheesemakers
- Key facts
- Product portfolio
- Kerry Group
- Key facts
- Product portfolio
- Brand NPD
- Recent developments
- Mondelēz International
- Key facts
- Product portfolio
- Brand NPD
- Recent developments
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- Cheese eating almost universal in Ireland
- Cheese sees high usage in sandwiches
- Cheese seen as a good source of protein
Types of Cheese Purchased
- Four in five consumers bought cheddar
- Figure 21: Types of cheese that consumers have bought for themselves or others in the last three months, NI and RoI, February 2017
- Figure 22: Cheese products launched claiming to be L/N/R lactose, UK and Ireland, 2012-17*
- Cheddar most likely to be bought by women and 35-44-year-olds
- Figure 23: Consumers who have bought cheddar for themselves or others in the last three months, by gender and age, NI and RoI, February 2017
- Figure 24: Responsibility for the main grocery shop in household, by gender, NI and RoI, November 2016
- Figure 25: Consumers who have bought cheddar for themselves or others in the last three months, NI and RoI, 2016 and 2017
- RoI consumers much more likely to buy low-fat cheese
- Figure 26: Consumers who have bought low/reduced fat cheese for themselves or others in the last three months, by gender and age, NI and RoI, February 2017
- Figure 27: Consumers who describe their current body type/weight as overweight, by gender and age, NI and RoI, August 2016
- Cream cheese sees greater usage than spreadable cheese
- Figure 28: Consumers who have bought cream cheese vs spreadable cheese for themselves or others in the last three months, NI and RoI, February 2017
- Meal occasions key driver for cream/ spreadable cheese, but snacking occasions increasingly important
Usage of Cheese
- As part of a sandwich remains top usage of cheese
- Figure 29: Ways that consumers have used/ eaten cheese in the last three months, NI and RoI, February 2017
- Cheese in sandwiches has broad appeal
- Figure 30: Usage of cheese in a sandwich in the last three months, by age, NI and RoI, February 2017
- Figure 31: Agreement with selected statements relating to bread and baked products, NI and RoI, February 2016
- Cheese on crackers popular with ABC1 consumers
- Figure 32: Usage of cheese with savoury biscuits (eg cracker) in the last three months, by gender and social class, NI and RoI, February 2017
- Cheese key for cooking
- Figure 33: Usage of cheese when cooking in the last three months, by daily internet usage, NI and RoI, February 2017
Attitudes towards Cheese
- Cheese seen as a good source of protein
- Figure 34: Agreement with statements related to cheese, NI and RoI, February 2017
- Interest in high-quality packaging closures
- Mature consumers more likely to see cheese as a protein source
- Figure 35: Agreement with the statement ‘Eating cheese is a good way to get protein in my diet’, by age, NI and RoI, February 2017
- Seven in 10 interested in trying cheese from around the world
- Figure 36: Agreement with the statements ‘I am interested in trying new cheeses from around the world’ and ‘I would like more continental-style cheeses made with Irish dairy’, NI and RoI, February 2017
- Over half of consumers would pay more for fair prices for farmers
- Younger consumers prefer mild flavours, mature flavours for the old
- Figure 37: Agreement with the statement ‘I prefer the flavour of milder-tasting cheese to stronger-tasting cheese’, by age, NI and RoI, February 2017
- Figure 38: Actual and projected population (%) for RoI and NI, by age, 2011 and 2026
Appendix – Data Sources, Abbreviations and Supporting Information
- Definition
- Market size rationale
- Data sources
- Generational Cohorts
- Abbreviations
- Definition
Companies Covered
