“Cheese continues to remain important to the Irish diet, with only 5% of NI and 4% of RoI consumers not eating cheese in the last three months. While Brexit has dampened the NI market, interest in specialty cheese in RoI has helped drive value. Moving forward, protein will continue to be a key driver within the market.”

– Brian O’Connor, Senior Consumer Analyst

This Report examines the retail market for cheese. Mintel’s definition includes products sold through the grocery retail channel and direct to consumers, including: