“A focus on meals and cooking will be important for future sales of cheese as its most popular carrier product, bread, is in decline. Promoting cheese as an indulgent snack offers another route for keeping cheese on the menu. Highlighting provenance, artisan cheese-making skills and different taste experiences offer possibilities for encouraging trading up. More samplings, ideas and advice at a retail level can also support the buying of a wider range of cheeses.”

– Richard Caines, Senior Food & Drink Analyst

This Report looks at the following areas: