Cheese - UK - October 2017
“A focus on meals and cooking will be important for future sales of cheese as its most popular carrier product, bread, is in decline. Promoting cheese as an indulgent snack offers another route for keeping cheese on the menu. Highlighting provenance, artisan cheese-making skills and different taste experiences offer possibilities for encouraging trading up. More samplings, ideas and advice at a retail level can also support the buying of a wider range of cheeses.”
– Richard Caines, Senior Food & Drink Analyst
This Report looks at the following areas:
- Mealtimes offer scope for promoting many uses for cheese
- Focus on indulgence can add value in price-focused market
- Positives of cheese as a snack important for targeting younger people
What you get
What's included
- Consumer Attitudes and Behaviour
- Market data
- Competitive analysis
- Risks and Opportunities
- What’s Next
- Market Trends
This market report provides in-depth analysis and insight supported by a range of data. At the same time, introductory and top-level content is provided to give you an overview of the issues covered.
-
Market
Mintel provides a range of market information, frequently through the category level, including market size and forecasting, complete with market drivers that illustrate the forces that shape a category or market.
-
Consumer
Mintel's proprietary consumer research provides our analysts with the attitudinal and behavioral data used to provide valuable insight to topical issues.
-
Brand/Company
Mintel provides overviews of the top brands and manufacturers, and uses consumer research to explore attitudes and reactions to brands, as well as insight into what will resonate with consumers.
-
Data
Market reports provide appendices of data to support the research and insight produced. Our tables of data are easily manipulated and downloadable to support your research needs and covers factors from consumer attitudes to market forecasts.
* This is a sample representation of the report layout and does not reflect the research included in this report.
Why buy from us?
Succeed
Our reports will provide you with market data, consumer research and competitive intelligence to succeed in your market.
Instant Access
Buy now and you'll have instant access to the information you need to make the right decisions.
Opportunities
Find out what's next in the markets that matter to you: where opportunities lie and what challenges you will face.
Trusted
A business Superbrand, Mintel is a source you can trust. We have been defining and refining the Market Intelligence mix since 1972.
Table of contents
Overview
- What you need to know
- Products covered in this Report
- What you need to know
Executive Summary
- The market
- Deflation holds back 2016 value growth
- Slow growth in cheese sales expected
- Figure 1: Best- and worst-case forecast of UK retail value sales of cheese, 2012-22
- Cheddar’s share of market declining
- Declining bread sales bad news for cheese
- Cheese has strong association with snacking
- Companies and brands
- Own-label making gains in cheese
- Cathedral City maintains big lead
- Brands in continental cheese growing
- Dairylea and Cheestrings see growth
- Majority of major manufacturers see fall in cheese sales
- Figure 2: Leading companies in the UK cheese market, % by value of retail sales, 2016/17*
- Number of different key focuses for NPD
- The consumer
- More than nine in 10 people buy cheese
- Figure 3: Types of cheese bought in the last three months, August 2017
- More convenient formats help cheese sales
- Figure 4: Formats of cheese bought in the last three months, August 2017
- Cheese is most commonly eaten with bread, but bread sales declining
- Figure 5: Frequency of eating cheese in different ways, August 2017
- Brands could make more of health associations
- Strong appeal as a snack option but room for more indulgence
- Figure 6: Associations for cheese, August 2017
- A third would like more re-sealable packaging
- Focus on provenance and flavours important
- Figure 7: Interest in product features for cheese, August 2017
- Samplings, ideas and advice good ways to encourage buying
- Figure 8: Attitudes towards buying and eating cheese, August 2017
- What we think
Issues and Insights
- Mealtimes offer scope for promoting many uses for cheese
- The facts
- The implications
- Focus on indulgence can add value in price-focused market
- The facts
- The implications
- Positives of cheese as a snack important for targeting younger people
- The facts
- The implications
- Mealtimes offer scope for promoting many uses for cheese
The Market – What You Need to Know
- Deflation holds back 2016 value growth
- Uncertainty surrounding Brexit outcome
- Slow growth in cheese sales expected
- Cheddar’s share of market declining
- Growing continental cheese sales despite fall in the Pound
- Declining bread sales bad news for cheese
- Consumer snacking important for cheese market
- Cooking at home also important for cheese
- Catering for eating habits of younger people
- Deflation holds back 2016 value growth
Market Size and Forecast
- Deflation holds back value growth of cheese market
- Figure 9: UK retail value and volume sales of cheese, 2012-22
- Slow growth in cheese sales expected
- Figure 10: Best- and worst-case forecast of UK retail value sales of cheese, 2012-22
- Figure 11: Best- and worst-case forecast of UK retail volume sales of cheese, 2012-22
- Forecast methodology
- Deflation holds back value growth of cheese market
Market Segmentation
- Cheddar’s share of market declining
- Growing continental cheese sales despite fall in the Pound
- Snack packs help boost other cheese sales
- Figure 12: UK retail sales of cheese, by type, 2015-17
- Extra mature cheddar becoming more popular
- Figure 13: UK retail sales of cheddar, by type, 2015-17
- Cheddar’s share of market declining
Market Drivers
- Declining bread sales bad news for sales of cheese
- Consumer snacking important for cheese market
- Cooking at home also important for growth of cheese
- Fall in value of Pound means upward piece pressures
- Figure 14: Average retail price for cheddar cheese, Q1 2016-August 2017
- Brexit uncertainty over future trade tariffs
- Catering for the eating habits of younger people
- Figure 15: Trends in age structure of the UK population, 2012-22
- Declining bread sales bad news for sales of cheese
Companies and Brands – What You Need to Know
- Own-label share of cheese market growing
- Cathedral City maintains big lead
- Continental brands, Dairylea and Cheestrings see growth
- Own-label also taking bigger share of new launches
- More cooking cheeses for grilling or baking
- More snacking options launched
- Strong focus on provenance in own-label
- Increase in 2016 cheese advertising
- Cathedral City most traditional and delicious brand
- Philadelphia seen as innovative
- Own-label share of cheese market growing
Market Share
- Own-label share of cheese market growing
- Cathedral City maintains big lead
- Figure 16: Leading brands in the UK cheese market, by value and volume, 2015/16 and 2016/17
- Lunchables and Dunkers boost Dairylea
- Cheestrings boosted by NPD
- Cheddar brands suffering…
- …but continental brands increase sales
- Majority of major manufacturers see fall in cheese sales
- Figure 17: Leading manufacturers in the UK cheese market, by value and volume, 2015/16 and 2016/17
- Own-label share of cheese market growing
Launch Activity and Innovation
- Own-label taking bigger share of new launches
- Figure 18: New product launches in the cheese market, by own-label and brands, 2013-17
- Major supermarkets dominate new launch activity
- Figure 19: New product launches in the cheese market, by top 10 companies (sorted by 2016), 2013-17
- More cheeses for grilling or baking
- “Posh Cheese on Toast” goes for maximum convenience
- More flavours another focus of NPD
- More snacking options launched
- Snack bars and mini portions
- Combination snack products
- Range development for convenient formats
- Strong focus on provenance in premium own-label
- Regions of different countries
- British regional products
- More free-from products in cheese in 2017
- New launches in goat’s and cow’s cheese
- Own-label taking bigger share of new launches
Advertising and Marketing Activity
- Increase in 2016 cheese advertising
- Figure 20: Total above-the-line, online display and direct mail advertising expenditure on cheese, 2013-17
- Continental, cheddar and spreadable dominate spending
- Figure 21: Total above-the-line, online display and direct mail advertising expenditure on cheese, by product type, 2013-17
- Bel UK was the biggest advertiser in 2016
- Figure 22: Total above-the-line, online display and direct mail advertising expenditure on cheese, by top 10 advertisers (sorted by 2016), 2013-17
- Figure 23: Total above-the-line, online display and direct mail advertising expenditure on cheese, by top 20 brands (sorted by 2016), 2013-17
- Recent campaign activity
- Large-scale media campaign for Seriously Cheddar
- Boursin announces brand’s sponsorship with 9pm film on Film4
- Philadelphia teams up with the Telegraph and celebrity chef Lorraine Pascale
- Brands focus on snacking occasions
- Galbani unveils Mozzarella Grill to be supported by £2.5 million campaign
- Pilgrims Choice enlists pop icon Sinitta to promote Lighter Mature Cheese range
- Mini Babybel runs ‘Belboard’ giveaway for Comic Relief
- New Castella ‘Sensations’ campaign
- Nielsen Ad Intel coverage
- Increase in 2016 cheese advertising
Brand Research
- Brand map
- Figure 24: Attitudes towards and usage of selected cheese brands, September 2017
- Key brand metrics
- Figure 25: Key metrics for selected cheese brands, September 2017
- Brand attitudes: Cathedral City the most trusted brand
- Figure 26: Attitudes, by brand, September 2017
- Brand personality: Cheestrings and The Laughing Cow seen as fun brands
- Figure 27: Brand personality – Macro image, September 2017
- Boursin has strong association with being indulgent
- Figure 28: Brand personality – Micro image, September 2017
- Brand analysis
- Cathedral City most traditional and delicious brand
- Figure 29: User profile of Cathedral City, September 2017
- Pilgrims Choice has strong association with high quality
- Figure 30: User profile of Pilgrims Choice, September 2017
- Boursin the most indulgent and special brand
- Figure 31: User profile of Boursin, September 2017
- Philadelphia seen as most innovative brand
- Figure 32: User profile of Philadelphia, September 2017
- The Laughing Cow seen as vibrant and family brand
- Figure 33: User profile of The Laughing Cow, September 2017
- Cheestrings has strong association with being fun
- Figure 34: User profile of Cheestrings, September 2017
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- More than nine in 10 people buy cheese
- Even split between branded and own-label purchasing
- More convenient formats help cheese sales
- Cheese most commonly eaten with bread but bread sales declining
- Mealtimes offer many different uses for cheese
- Brands could make more of health associations
- Strong appeal as a snack option but room for more indulgence
- A third would like more re-sealable packaging
- Focus on provenance and flavours important
- Samplings, ideas and advice good ways to encourage buying
- More than nine in 10 people buy cheese
Purchasing of Cheese by Type
- More than nine in 10 people buy cheese
- Figure 35: Types of cheese bought in the last three months, August 2017
- Cream/soft cheese bought more by women
- Continental cheese lags British cheese
- Even split between branded and own-label in cheddar purchasing
- Figure 36: Branded and own-label cheddar bought in the last three months, August 2017
- More than nine in 10 people buy cheese
Purchasing of Cheese by Format
- More convenient formats give a boost to cheese sales
- Figure 37: Formats of cheese bought in the last three months, August 2017
- Cheese also targeting more convenient snacking
- More convenient formats give a boost to cheese sales
Frequency of Eating Cheese in Different Ways
- Cheese most likely to be eaten with bread but bread declining
- Figure 38: Frequency of eating cheese in different ways, August 2017
- Scope for encouraging more frequent eating as part of cheeseboard
- Mealtimes offer many different uses for cheese
- Cheese most likely to be eaten with bread but bread declining
Associations for Cheese
- Positive nutritional associations for cheese…
- …but brands could be missing an opportunity to drive home these associations
- Figure 39: Associations for cheese, August 2017
- Protein content could be the key to attracting younger buyers
- Being high in saturated fat the biggest negative
- Does “indulgent” clash with “healthy”?
- Concerns over cholesterol content among over-45s
- Cheese has strong appeal as a snack option
- Room for making cheese more of an indulgent treat
- Figure 40: What people would give up if they had to give up chocolate or cheese, August 2017
- Positive nutritional associations for cheese…
Interest in Product Features
- A third would like to see more re-sealable packaging
- Figure 41: Interest in product features for cheese, August 2017
- Room for retailers to encourage trading up to smaller brands
- Room for more cheese with added flavours or ingredients
- A third would like to see more re-sealable packaging
Attitudes towards Buying and Eating Cheese
- Samplings, ideas and advice good ways to encourage buying
- Figure 42: Attitudes towards buying and eating cheese, August 2017
- Core group of cheese connoisseurs to target
- Convenience and quality issues in sliced/grated cheese
- Samplings, ideas and advice good ways to encourage buying
Appendix – Data Sources, Abbreviations and Supporting Information
- Abbreviations
- Consumer research methodology
Appendix – Market Size and Forecast
- Forecast methodology
- Figure 43: Best- and worst-case forecast of total UK retail value sales of cheese, 2017-22
- Figure 44: Best- and worst-case forecast of total UK retail volume sales of cheese, 2017-22
- Forecast methodology
Appendix – Launch Activity and Innovation
- Figure 45: New product launches in the cheese market, by top 10 claims (sorted by 2016), 2013-17
- Figure 46: New product launches in the cheese market, by format type, 2013-17
Companies Covered
To learn more about the companies covered in this report please contact us.