Cheese - US - October 2017
"The cheese category is expected to continue on its course of slow, steady growth. Natural cheese continues to set the pace for the category, boosted by consumer interest in natural foods, increased snacking occasions, and the perception that natural cheese can be part of a healthy diet. For category competitors, there’s an opportunity to accelerate sales growth by giving cheese lovers more ways to love cheese by introducing them to new varieties and flavors and inspiring them with new recipes and ideas."
- John Owen, Senior Food & Drink Analyst
This report looks at the following areas:
- Slow, steady growth expected to continue
- Natural cheese outstrips other types in consumption rates and frequency
- Taste drives consumption, other factors important but secondary
Table of contents
Overview
- Definition
Executive Summary
- Figure 1: Total US sales and fan chart forecast of cheese, at current prices, 2012-22
- Figure 2: Cheese consumption frequency, July 2017
- Figure 3: Reasons for purchasing cheese, July 2017
- Versatility and health messages could help increase use frequency
- Figure 4: Reasons for purchasing cheese, by natural cheese consumption frequency, July 2017
- Promoting snacking, other uses could spur growth among young adults
- Figure 5: Cheese use occasions, by age, July 2017
- Give cheese lovers more ways to love cheese
- Figure 6: Attitudes toward cheese, by natural cheese consumption frequency, July 2017
- What it means
The Market – What You Need to Know
- Natural cheese increasingly dominant
- Continued dollar sales gains for cream cheese
Market Size and Forecast
- Slow, steady growth expected to continue
- Figure 7: Total US sales and fan chart forecast of cheese, at current prices, 2012-22
- Figure 8: Total US sales and forecast of cheese, at current prices, 2012-22
Market Breakdown
- Natural cheese increasingly dominant
- Continued dollar sales gains for cream cheese
- Cottage cheese sales trend down
- Figure 9: Total US share of cheese, by segment, at current prices, 2017
- Figure 10: Total US sales of cheese, by segment, at current prices, 2012-22
Market Factors
- Growing prevalence of snacking an opportunity for cheese
- Figure 11: Snacking frequency, March 2017
- Cheese protein content in line with healthy snacking
- Figure 12: Seeking in better-for-you foods, June 2016
- Fluctuation in dairy commodity prices impacts retail market
- Figure 13: Natural cheese MULO sales growth rate, dollars vs volume, 2012-17*
Key Players – What You Need to Know
- Store brands and Kraft continue to dominate category
- Reflecting the market, product launches skew more heavily to natural
- Free-from claims common on cheese packaging
Company Sales of Cheese
- Store brands and Kraft lead category
- Market share holds steady across the category
- Sales of cheese by company
- Figure 14: MULO sales of cheese, by leading companies, rolling 52 weeks 2016 and 2017
What’s Working?
- Reflecting market, product launches skew more heavily to natural
- Figure 15: Cheese launches by type, 2011-17*
- Free-from claims common on cheese packaging
- Figure 16: Top cheese on-package claims, 2011-17*
- Velveeta runs counter to trend away from processed cheese
What’s Struggling?
- Cottage cheese struggles to regain momentum
What’s Next?
- Cheese expertise at retail
- The mainstreaming of premium cheese
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- Natural cheese outstrips other types in consumption rates and frequency
- Taste drives consumption, other factors important but secondary
- Sandwiches top a long use-occasion list
- Taste the most influential selection factor
- A greater variety purchased may help drive consumption and sales
- Give cheese lovers more ways to love cheese
Cheese Consumption
- Natural cheese outstrips other types in consumption rates and frequency
- Figure 17: Cheese consumption frequency, July 2017
- Consumption frequency drops with age for all but natural cheese
- Figure 18: Cheese consumption frequency – 2 to 3 times a week or more, by age, July 2017
- Hispanics more frequent consumers of cheese types other than natural
- Figure 19: Cheese consumption frequency – 2 to 3 times a week or more, by race/Hispanic origin, July 2017
Reasons for Purchasing Cheese
- Taste drives consumption, other factors important but secondary
- Figure 20: Reasons for purchasing cheese, July 2017
- Versatility and health messages could help to increase use frequency
- Figure 21: Reasons for purchasing cheese, by natural cheese consumption frequency, July 2017
Cheese Use Occasions
- Sandwiches top a long use-occasion list
- Figure 22: Cheese use occasions, July 2017
- Promoting snacking, other uses could spur growth among young adults
- Figure 23: Cheese use occasions, by age, July 2017
Purchase Considerations
- Taste the most influential selection factor
- Figure 24: Cheese purchase considerations, July 2017
Purchase Behaviors
- Consumers report increasing natural cheese purchases
- Figure 25: Cheese purchase behaviors, July 2017
- A greater variety purchased may help to drive consumption and sales
- Figure 26: Cheese purchase behaviors (purchase different types of natural cheese), by natural cheese consumption frequency and increasing/decreasing purchase of natural cheese, July 2017
Attitudes
- A generally healthy image that could be leveraged even further
- Figure 27: Attitudes toward cheese, July 2017
- Snacking and information key to reaching younger cheese eaters
- Figure 28: Attitudes toward cheese, by age, July 2017
- Give cheese lovers more ways to love cheese
- Figure 29: Attitudes toward cheese, by natural cheese consumption frequency, July 2017
Appendix – Data Sources and Abbreviations
- Data sources
- Sales data
- Fan chart forecast
- Consumer survey data
- Abbreviations and terms
- Abbreviations
- Terms
Appendix – The Market
- Figure 30: Total US sales and forecast of cheese, at inflation-adjusted prices, 2012-22
- Figure 31: Total US retail sales and forecast of natural cheese, at current prices, 2012-22
- Figure 32: Total US retail sales and forecast of processed cheese, at current prices, 2012-22
- Figure 33: Total US retail sales and forecast of cream cheese, at current prices, 2012-22
- Figure 34: Total US retail sales and forecast of cottage cheese, at current prices, 2012-22
- Figure 35: Total US retail sales of cheese, by channel, at current prices, 2012-17
Appendix – Key Players
- Figure 36: MULO sales of natural cheese, by leading companies and brands, rolling 52 weeks 2016 and 2017
- Figure 37: MULO sales of cottage cheese, by leading companies and brands, rolling 52 weeks 2016 and 2017
- Figure 38: MULO sales of processed cheese, by leading companies and brands, rolling 52 weeks 2016 and 2017
- Figure 39: MULO sales of cream cheese, by leading companies and brands, rolling 52 weeks 2016 and 2017
Companies Covered
To learn more about the companies covered in this report please contact us.