"The cheese category is expected to continue on its course of slow, steady growth. Natural cheese continues to set the pace for the category, boosted by consumer interest in natural foods, increased snacking occasions, and the perception that natural cheese can be part of a healthy diet. For category competitors, there’s an opportunity to accelerate sales growth by giving cheese lovers more ways to love cheese by introducing them to new varieties and flavors and inspiring them with new recipes and ideas."

- John Owen, Senior Food & Drink Analyst

This report looks at the following areas: