Children's Online Spending Habits - UK - January 2017
“Some 61% of children spend more money online on digital goods than anything else, driven largely by boys’ gaming purchases. That said, children still demonstrate a general preference for physical stores compared to making online purchases for physical items.”
– Mark Flowers, Research Analyst - Consumer Technology
This report examines the following issues:
- For six in 10 children, the majority of their online spend is on digital goods
- Parents want control and curation from online retailers
Table of contents
Overview
- What you need to know
- Products covered in this Report
Executive Summary
- The market
- Facebook loses class action suit on unauthorised spending
- European Commission report reveals the impact of ‘advergames’ on children
- Children’s smartphone ownership nearly on a par with that of adults
- Figure 1: Smartphone usage, April 2016
- Parents are concerned about access to age inappropriate products and how much children are spending
- Innovation and market developments
- The consumer
- Six in 10 14- and 15-year-olds have parental permission to make online purchases
- Figure 2: Parents who allow their child to spend money online, by child’s age, August 2016
- Children are most likely to make online purchases with a parent’s bank card, but almost a third have used their own
- Figure 3: Method of payment for children’s online purchases, August 2016
- Parents know what their children are buying online
- Figure 4: Parental attitudes towards children’s online spending, August 2016
- Control over children’s online spending appeals to parents most
- Figure 5: Parental interest in features of online shopping services for children, December 2016
- Girls buy clothes and music, while boys favour video games
- Figure 6: Children’s online purchases, August 2016
- Six in 10 children buying clothes online buy shoes
- Figure 7: Children’s online clothing purchases, August 2016
- Physical shops are still the default for most children
- Figure 8: Children’s attitudes towards online spending, August 2016
- What we think
Issues and Insights
- The facts
- The implications
- The facts
- The implications
The Market – What You Need to Know
Market Drivers
- Facebook loses class action suit on unauthorised spending
- European Commission report reveals the impact of ‘advergames’ on children
- Children just as likely as adults to have their own smartphone
- Figure 9: Smartphone usage, April 2016
- Parents are concerned about access to age inappropriate products and how much they are spending
- High-street banks make debit cards available from age 11
- ‘Ask to buy’ comes to mobile devices
- Innovation and market developments
- goHenry secures £4 million on Crowdcube
- Thumbzap wants to add ‘just ask’ as a payment option online
- Nickel
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- Six in 10 14- and 15-year-olds have parental permission to make online purchases
- Children are most likely to make online purchases with a parent’s bank card, but almost a third have used their own
- Parents know what their children are buying online
- Control over children’s online spending appeals to parents most
- Girls buy clothes and music, while boys favour video games
- Six in 10 children buying clothes online buy shoes
- Physical shops are still the default for most children
Payment Methods for Children’s Online Purchasing
- Figure 10: Parents who allow their child to spend money online, August 2016
- Figure 11: Parents who allow their child to spend money online, by child’s age, August 2016
- Children are most likely to pay with a parent’s bank card online, but almost a third have used their own
- Figure 12: Method of payment for children’s online purchases, August 2016
- Those who have their own bank card are more willing to make online purchases
- Figure 13: Method of payment for children’s online purchases, by children using their own bank card to make online purchases, August 2016
Parental Attitudes towards Children Spending Money
- Parents know what their children are buying online
- Figure 14: Parental attitudes towards children’s online spending, August 2016
- Girls are encouraged to buy in-store, while boys are more willing to spend online
- Figure 15: Parental attitudes towards children’s online spending, by child’s gender, August 2016
- Parental perception of financial recklessness impacts children’s online shopping habits
- Figure 16: Parental attitudes towards children’s online spending, by children’s attitudes, August 2016
Parents and Online Shopping Services for Children
- Control over children’s online spending appeals to parents most
- Figure 17: Parental interest in features of online shopping services for children, December 2016
- Awareness and usage of online shopping services for children is low
- Figure 18: Parents who have heard of online shopping services for children, December 2016
- Figure 19: Parents who have used online shopping services for children, December 2016
Children’s Online Purchases
- Girls buy clothes, books and music, while boys favour video games
- Figure 20: Children’s online purchases, by gender, August 2016
- Figure 21: Children’s online spending on video games, August 2016
- 75% of children have bought at least two types of item online
- Figure 22: Repertoire of children’s online clothing purchases, August 2016
- Six in 10 children buying clothes online buy shoes
- Figure 23: Children’s online clothing purchases, August 2016
- Figure 24: Repertoire of children’s online clothing purchases, August 2016
Children’s Attitudes towards Online Spending
- Physical shops are still the default for most children
- Figure 25: Children’s attitudes towards online spending, August 2016
- Girls prefer the experience of real shops, while boys are buying digital goods
- Figure 26: Selected attitudes towards online spending, by child’s gender, August 2016
Appendix – Data Sources, Abbreviations and Supporting Information
- Abbreviations
- Consumer research methodology
Companies Covered
To learn more about the companies covered in this report please contact us.