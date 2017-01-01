Sorry for interrupting, this website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Learn more
Children's Online Spending Habits - UK - January 2017

“Some 61% of children spend more money online on digital goods than anything else, driven largely by boys’ gaming purchases. That said, children still demonstrate a general preference for physical stores compared to making online purchases for physical items.”
– Mark Flowers, Research Analyst - Consumer Technology

This report examines the following issues:

  • For six in 10 children, the majority of their online spend is on digital goods
  • Parents want control and curation from online retailers

Table of Contents
Table of contents

                                                                            • Payment Methods for Children’s Online Purchasing

                                                                              • Six in 10 14- and 15-year-olds have parental permission to make online purchases
                                                                                • Figure 10: Parents who allow their child to spend money online, August 2016
                                                                                • Figure 11: Parents who allow their child to spend money online, by child’s age, August 2016
                                                                              • Children are most likely to pay with a parent’s bank card online, but almost a third have used their own
                                                                                • Figure 12: Method of payment for children’s online purchases, August 2016
                                                                              • Those who have their own bank card are more willing to make online purchases
                                                                                • Figure 13: Method of payment for children’s online purchases, by children using their own bank card to make online purchases, August 2016

                                                                            • Parental Attitudes towards Children Spending Money

                                                                              • Parents know what their children are buying online
                                                                                • Figure 14: Parental attitudes towards children’s online spending, August 2016
                                                                              • Girls are encouraged to buy in-store, while boys are more willing to spend online
                                                                                • Figure 15: Parental attitudes towards children’s online spending, by child’s gender, August 2016
                                                                              • Parental perception of financial recklessness impacts children’s online shopping habits
                                                                                • Figure 16: Parental attitudes towards children’s online spending, by children’s attitudes, August 2016

                                                                            • Parents and Online Shopping Services for Children

                                                                              • Control over children’s online spending appeals to parents most
                                                                                • Figure 17: Parental interest in features of online shopping services for children, December 2016
                                                                              • Awareness and usage of online shopping services for children is low
                                                                                • Figure 18: Parents who have heard of online shopping services for children, December 2016
                                                                                • Figure 19: Parents who have used online shopping services for children, December 2016

                                                                            • Children’s Online Purchases

                                                                              • Girls buy clothes, books and music, while boys favour video games
                                                                                • Figure 20: Children’s online purchases, by gender, August 2016
                                                                                • Figure 21: Children’s online spending on video games, August 2016
                                                                              • 75% of children have bought at least two types of item online
                                                                                • Figure 22: Repertoire of children’s online clothing purchases, August 2016
                                                                              • Six in 10 children buying clothes online buy shoes
                                                                                • Figure 23: Children’s online clothing purchases, August 2016
                                                                                • Figure 24: Repertoire of children’s online clothing purchases, August 2016

                                                                            • Children’s Attitudes towards Online Spending

                                                                              • Physical shops are still the default for most children
                                                                                • Figure 25: Children’s attitudes towards online spending, August 2016
                                                                              • Girls prefer the experience of real shops, while boys are buying digital goods
                                                                                • Figure 26: Selected attitudes towards online spending, by child’s gender, August 2016

                                                                            • Appendix – Data Sources, Abbreviations and Supporting Information

                                                                                • Abbreviations
                                                                                  • Consumer research methodology

                                                                                  Children's Online Spending Habits - UK - January 2017

