Chilled vs. Frozen - Consumer Preferences - Ireland - March 2017
“The frozen food market has remained resilient after consumer confidence took a hit following the horsemeat scandal in 2013 with market value expected to experience growth over 2017. Indeed, premiumisation has challenged quality perceptions and brought much added value to the frozen food market. Meanwhile chilled food continues to benefit from high levels of trust with price deflation driving demand for chilled meat and poultry items.
– Aisling Kearney, Research Analyst
This Report will examine consumer preferences of chilled and frozen food on the island of Ireland. This includes all those sold via grocery retail channels in NI and RoI.
Table of contents
Overview
- Issues covered in this Report
Executive Summary
- The market
- Growth forecast for frozen food market
- Figure 1: Estimated total value of frozen food sales via grocery retailers, NI and RoI, 2012-21
- Market drivers
- Brexit’s impact on chilled and frozen market
- Smaller homes limit storage of frozen food
- Healthy eating trend bodes well for frozen food market
- Companies, brands and innovations
- The consumer
- Irish consumers prefer chilled meat and poultry products
- Figure 2: Types of chilled and frozen food consumers have bought in the last three months, NI, November 2016
- Figure 3: Types of chilled and frozen food consumers have bought in the last three months, RoI, November 2016
- Scope for frozen food brands to target singles
- Figure 4: Agreement with statements relating to chilled and frozen food, NI and RoI, November 2016
- What we think
The Market – What You Need to Know
- Irish chilled market remains resilient
- Growth in online retailing could boost frozen food market
- Top-up shopping could challenge buying of frozen food
- Changes in consumer shopping behaviour influences buying of chilled and frozen
Market Size and Forecast
- Figure 5: Estimated total value of frozen food sales via grocery retailers, NI and RoI, 2012-21
- Irish chilled foods market remains resilient
- Growth in online retailing could boost frozen food market
- Figure 6: Proportion of total retail sales made online, UK including NI, 2011-17
Market Drivers
- Brexit bad for frozen food market
- Figure 7: Consumers who intend to shop for groceries in NI during the next six months to take advantage of the shift in the £/€ exchange rate, RoI, August 2016
- Shift to smaller homes limits storage space for frozen food
- Figure 8: Number of projected households by household size, NI, 2012-37
- Figure 9: Proportion of households classified by size of household, RoI, Q2 2012-Q2 2016
- Top-up shopping fares well for chilled food but not for frozen
- Figure 10: Consumers who agree with the statement ‘I often buy frozen food to eat on the same day’, by age, NI and RoI, November 2016
- Frozen food offers food wastage solution
- Healthy eating trend bodes well for frozen food market
- Are frozen fruits and vegetables more nutritional?
- Changes in shopping habits impact buying of chilled and frozen food
Companies and Brands – What You Need To Know
- Food waste a concern for retailers and consumers
- Frozen food sales need a marketing push to maximise sales
- Chilled foods own snack food market
- Greater NPD in chilled category compared to frozen
- Plant protein trend penetrates chilled food market
Companies and Brands
- Iceland
- Key facts
- Product portfolio
- Brand NPD
- Recent developments
- Bird’s Eye (Nomad Foods)
- Key facts
- Product portfolio
- Brand NPD
- Recent developments
- Green Isle (2 Sisters Food Group)
- Key facts
- Product portfolio
- Brand NPD
- Recent developments
- Kerry Group
- Key facts
- Product portfolio
- Brand NPD
- Recent developments
- McCain Foods
- Key facts
- Product portfolio
- Brand NPD
- Recent developments
- Dr. Oetker
- Key facts
- Product portfolio
- Brand NPD
- Recent developments
- Young’s Seafood
- Key facts
- Product portfolio
- Brand NPD
- Recent developments
- William Jackson Food Group
- Key facts
- Product portfolio
- Brand NPD
- Recent developments
- Tesco
- Key facts
- Product portfolio
- Brand NPD
- Recent developments
- Keohane’s
- Key facts
- Product portfolio
- Brand NPD
Who’s Innovating?
- Chilled launch activity dominates frozen launch activity
- Figure 11: Indexed launches of frozen vs chilled foods, UK and Ireland, 2012-16
- Ice-cream sees strong growth
- Figure 12: New product launches within the frozen food sector, by sub-category, UK and Ireland, 2012-16
- Figure 13: New product launches within the frozen food sector, by company UK and Ireland, 2012-16
- Retailers challenge perception of frozen food
- Development of freezing technologies
- Chilled category sees growing meat and poultry launches
- Figure 14: New product launches within the frozen food sector, by sub-category, UK and Ireland, 2012-16
- Strong growth in chilled and frozen veggie/vegan products
- Figure 15: New product launches within the chilled and frozen food sector claiming to be vegan, vegetarian or containing no animal products, UK and Ireland, 2007-16
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- Irish consumers buy chilled meat and poultry
- Young Millennials favour frozen ready meals
- Lack of freezer space limits buying of frozen
- Greater education on nutrient retention of frozen foods
- Food wastage drives appeal of frozen food
The Consumer – Usage of Chilled and Frozen
- Irish consumers prefer to buy chilled meat and poultry
- Figure 16: Types of food products that consumers have bought in last three months, by chilled and frozen, NI and RoI, November 2016
- Irish consumers show strong preference for chilled meat and poultry
- Figure 17: Consumers who have bought chilled and frozen cuts of meat and poultry in the last three months, by social class, NI and RoI, November 2016
- Parents buy chilled processed meat
- Figure 18: Consumers who have bought chilled and frozen processed meat in the last three months, by social class, NI and RoI, November 2016
- Young Millennials prefer frozen ready meals
- Figure 19: Consumers who have bought frozen ready meals (eg lasagne) in the last three months
- Irish women favour frozen pizza
- Figure 20: Consumers who have bought frozen pizza in the last three months, by gender, November 2016
- Scope for chilled fruit to target children
- Figure 21: Consumers who have bought chilled fruit in the last three months, by age, NI and RoI, November 2016
- Scope to entice Millennials to buy frozen vegetables
- Figure 22: Consumers who have bought chilled and frozen vegetables in the last three months, NI and RoI, November 2016
- Irish consumers prefer frozen fish
- Figure 23: Consumers who have bought chilled and frozen fish or shellfish (eg fish fingers, prawns), by social status, NI and RoI, November 2016
The Consumer – Attitudes towards Chilled and Frozen
- Lack of freezer space limits buying of frozen food
- Figure 24: Agreement with statements relating to chilled and frozen food, NI and RoI, November 2016
- Scope for frozen brands to cater for singles
- Figure 25: Agreement with the statement ‘a lack of freezer space at homes makes me limit the amount of freezer food I buy’, by marital status, NI and RoI, November 2016
- Food wastage concerns Irish women
- Figure 26: Agreement with statement ‘I buy frozen food to avoid food wastage’, by gender, NI and RoI, November 2016
- RoI consumers more confident cooking from chilled
- Figure 27: Agreement with the statement ‘I am more confident cooking with fresh/chilled food than frozen’, by age, NI and RoI, November 2016
- Greater awareness needed on nutrient retention benefits of frozen food
- Figure 28: Agreement with statement ‘I think that frozen food retains nutrients better than chilled’ by gender, NI and RoI, November 2016
- Irish consumers prefer to buy chilled food and then freeze it
- Figure 29: Agreement with statement I prefer to freeze chilled food at home instead of buying frozen’ by marital status, NI and RoI, November 2016
Appendix – Data Sources, Abbreviations and Supporting Information
- Data sources
- Generational cohort definitions
- Abbreviations
