“The frozen food market has remained resilient after consumer confidence took a hit following the horsemeat scandal in 2013 with market value expected to experience growth over 2017. Indeed, premiumisation has challenged quality perceptions and brought much added value to the frozen food market. Meanwhile chilled food continues to benefit from high levels of trust with price deflation driving demand for chilled meat and poultry items.

– Aisling Kearney, Research Analyst

This Report will examine consumer preferences of chilled and frozen food on the island of Ireland. This includes all those sold via grocery retail channels in NI and RoI.