China Outbound - August 2017

“From now to 2040, tourism will witness a golden period. More than 14 billion trips will be made by 2040, which equates to every Chinese travelling at least nine times within the year.”
– Li Jinzao, head of the China National Tourism Administration

This Report answers the following key questions:

  • What is the current size of China’s outbound tourism market, and what are the growth predictions?
  • What macro-economic and societal factors are shaping the diversification in Chinese travel?
  • How are tourism boards worldwide seeking to engage with and meet the needs of Chinese travellers?
  • How important is digital technology for influencing change in Chinese tourism?
  • What are the potential high-growth niche segments of Chinese outbound tourism?

Table of contents

  1. Introduction

    • Data Sources

      • Market Drivers

        • Population
            • Figure 1: Total population in China, 2010-16
          • Economy
            • Figure 2: Chinese GDP growth, 2008-19
            • Figure 3: Chinese GDP growth, 2008-19 (continued)
          • Exchange rates
            • Figure 4: China’s exchange rates with selected global currencies, 2008-17
          • Tourism balance

          • Outbound Tourism

            • Arrivals
              • Figure 5: Chinese outbound travel movements, 2006-16
            • Destinations
              • Europe
                • Figure 6: Distribution of Chinese arrivals by European region, 2016
              • North America
                • Canada
                  • United States
                    • Figure 7: Chinese visitation to the US, 2015-21
                  • North Asia
                    • Hong Kong
                        • Figure 8: Chinese mainland arrivals versus total inbound arrivals to Hong Kong, 2008-16
                      • Japan
                        • Macau
                            • Figure 9: Chinese mainland arrivals versus total inbound arrivals to Macau, 2008-16
                          • South Korea
                            • Taiwan
                              • Oceania
                                • Australia
                                  • New Zealand
                                    • South Asia
                                      • Maldives
                                        • Sri Lanka
                                          • Figure 10: Chinese arrivals to Sri Lanka, 2009-16
                                        • South East Asia
                                          • Cambodia
                                            • Indonesia
                                              • Laos
                                                • Malaysia
                                                  • Myanmar
                                                    • Philippines
                                                      • Singapore
                                                        • Thailand
                                                          • Figure 11: Chinese visits to Thailand, 2010-17
                                                        • Vietnam
                                                          • Emerging destinations

                                                          • Market Characteristics

                                                            • Pre-booking behaviour and booking methods
                                                              • Demographics
                                                                • The second- and third-tier city surge
                                                                  • The group tourist
                                                                    • The semi-independent traveller
                                                                      • The Chinese Millennial traveller
                                                                        • The ultimate luxury traveller
                                                                          • The medical tourist
                                                                            • Purpose of visit
                                                                              • Expenditure
                                                                                • Length of stay
                                                                                  • Seasonality
                                                                                      • Figure 12: Chinese arrivals to Japan, Australia & Singapore by month, 2016
                                                                                      • Figure 13: Chinese arrivals to Japan, Australia & Singapore by month, 2016 (continued)

                                                                                  • Transport

                                                                                    • Air
                                                                                        • Figure 14: China’s largest home-grown LCCs by fleet size, April 2017
                                                                                      • Road
                                                                                        • Rail
                                                                                          • Sea

                                                                                          • Accommodation

                                                                                            • Tour Operators and Travel Agencies

                                                                                              • What Next?

                                                                                                Companies Covered

