China Outbound - August 2017
“From now to 2040, tourism will witness a golden period. More than 14 billion trips will be made by 2040, which equates to every Chinese travelling at least nine times within the year.”
– Li Jinzao, head of the China National Tourism Administration
This Report answers the following key questions:
- What is the current size of China’s outbound tourism market, and what are the growth predictions?
- What macro-economic and societal factors are shaping the diversification in Chinese travel?
- How are tourism boards worldwide seeking to engage with and meet the needs of Chinese travellers?
- How important is digital technology for influencing change in Chinese tourism?
- What are the potential high-growth niche segments of Chinese outbound tourism?
Table of contents
Introduction
Data Sources
Market Drivers
- Population
- Figure 1: Total population in China, 2010-16
- Economy
- Figure 2: Chinese GDP growth, 2008-19
- Figure 3: Chinese GDP growth, 2008-19 (continued)
- Exchange rates
- Figure 4: China’s exchange rates with selected global currencies, 2008-17
- Tourism balance
- Population
Outbound Tourism
- Arrivals
- Figure 5: Chinese outbound travel movements, 2006-16
- Destinations
- Europe
- Figure 6: Distribution of Chinese arrivals by European region, 2016
- North America
- Canada
- United States
- Figure 7: Chinese visitation to the US, 2015-21
- North Asia
- Hong Kong
- Figure 8: Chinese mainland arrivals versus total inbound arrivals to Hong Kong, 2008-16
- Japan
- Macau
- Figure 9: Chinese mainland arrivals versus total inbound arrivals to Macau, 2008-16
- South Korea
- Taiwan
- Oceania
- Australia
- New Zealand
- South Asia
- Maldives
- Sri Lanka
- Figure 10: Chinese arrivals to Sri Lanka, 2009-16
- South East Asia
- Cambodia
- Indonesia
- Laos
- Malaysia
- Myanmar
- Philippines
- Singapore
- Thailand
- Figure 11: Chinese visits to Thailand, 2010-17
- Vietnam
- Emerging destinations
- Arrivals
Market Characteristics
- Pre-booking behaviour and booking methods
- Demographics
- The second- and third-tier city surge
- The group tourist
- The semi-independent traveller
- The Chinese Millennial traveller
- The ultimate luxury traveller
- The medical tourist
- Purpose of visit
- Expenditure
- Length of stay
- Seasonality
- Figure 12: Chinese arrivals to Japan, Australia & Singapore by month, 2016
- Figure 13: Chinese arrivals to Japan, Australia & Singapore by month, 2016 (continued)
- Pre-booking behaviour and booking methods
Transport
- Air
- Figure 14: China’s largest home-grown LCCs by fleet size, April 2017
- Road
- Rail
- Sea
- Air
Accommodation
Tour Operators and Travel Agencies
What Next?
Companies Covered
To learn more about the companies covered in this report please contact us.