“That the market has held its ground for a number of years in the midst of rising debate around sugar as a health ‘foe’ is no mean feat. However, it now faces the challenge of PHE’s target of reducing sugar by 20% by 2020. Reduced sugar variants divide opinions among chocolate eaters, many doubting their treat credentials. The marked openness to portion reductions as an alternative underlines continued opportunities here, however, transparency looks set to be key in ensuring goodwill among users in such steps.”

– Cameron Thorp, Food & Drink Research Analyst

This report examines the following: