Chocolate Confectionery - UK - May 2017
“That the market has held its ground for a number of years in the midst of rising debate around sugar as a health ‘foe’ is no mean feat. However, it now faces the challenge of PHE’s target of reducing sugar by 20% by 2020. Reduced sugar variants divide opinions among chocolate eaters, many doubting their treat credentials. The marked openness to portion reductions as an alternative underlines continued opportunities here, however, transparency looks set to be key in ensuring goodwill among users in such steps.”
– Cameron Thorp, Food & Drink Research Analyst
This report examines the following:
- Reduced sugar chocolate divides opinions
- Reduced pack sizes appeal to many as alternative to sugar cuts
- All-natural ingredients appeal to nearly two in five
Table of contents
Overview
- What you need to know
- Products covered in this Report
- What you need to know
Executive Summary
- The market
- Value and volume sales stagnate in 2016
- Figure 1: Best- and worst-case forecast of total UK retail value sales of chocolate*, 2011-21
- Challenges ahead for the market
- Chocolate confectionery continues to innovate
- Chocolate assortments grow value sales in 2016
- Public Health England pushes for sugar reductions
- Healthy eating remains on consumer agenda
- Cocoa prices decline, weakening Pound pushes up costs of imports
- Companies and brands
- Dairy Milk retains an unassailable lead, strong growth from Kinder
- Figure 2: Leading brands’ shares in the chocolate confectionery market, by value, 2015 and 2016
- Lindt and Ferrero storm ahead in assortments
- Figure 3: Leading brands’ shares in the chocolate assortments market, by value, 2015 and 2016
- Total NPD ebbs, reduced sugar launches falls
- Sharing pouches continue to attract NPD, Galaxy and Mars target new occasions
- Surge in chocolate adspend in 2016
- The consumer
- Chocolate continues to appeal to the masses
- Figure 4: Frequency of eating chocolate in the last three months, February 2016 and February 2017
- Chocolate bars and blocks remain top choices
- Figure 5: Types of chocolate confectionery eaten in the last three months, February 2016 and February 2017
- Six in 10 users limit the amount of chocolate they eat
- Figure 6: Behaviours related to chocolate, February 2017
- Reduced sugar variants divide opinions
- Figure 7: Attitudes towards chocolate, February 2017
- All-natural ingredients appeal to nearly two in five
- Figure 8: Interest in selected chocolate formats and formulations, February 2017
- Milk chocolate remains nation’s favourite
- Figure 9: Properties most important in a chocolate bar, February 2017
- What we think
Issues and Insights
- Reduced sugar chocolate divides opinions
- The facts
- Implications
- Reduced pack sizes appeal to many as alternative to sugar cuts
- The facts
- Implications
- All-natural ingredients appeal to nearly two in five
- The facts
- Implications
- Reduced sugar chocolate divides opinions
The Market – What You Need to Know
- Value and volume sales stagnate in 2016
- Challenges ahead for the market
- Chocolate confectionery continues to innovate
- Chocolate assortments grow value sales in 2016
- Public Health England pushes for sugar reductions
- Healthy eating remains on consumer agenda
- Cocoa prices decline, weakening Pound pushes up costs of imports
- Value and volume sales stagnate in 2016
Market Size and Forecast
- Value and volume sales stagnate in 2016
- Figure 10: Total UK retail volume and value sales of chocolate*, 2011-21
- Brexit will have far-reaching effects on the market
- Figure 11: Best- and worst-case forecast of total UK retail value sales of chocolate*, 2011-21
- Figure 12: Best- and worst-case forecast of UK retail volume sales of chocolate*, 2011-21
- Forecast methodology
- Value and volume sales stagnate in 2016
Market Segmentation
- Chocolate confectionery continues to innovate
- Figure 13: Total UK retail volume and value sales of chocolate confectionery, 2011-21
- Figure 14: Best- and worst-case forecast of total UK retail value sales of chocolate confectionery, 2011-21
- Figure 15: Best- and worst-case forecast of UK retail volume sales of chocolate confectionery, 2011-21
- Chocolate assortments grow value sales in 2016
- Figure 16: Total UK retail volume and value sales of chocolate assortments, 2011-21
- Figure 17: Best- and worst-case forecast of total UK retail value sales of chocolate assortments, 2011-21
- Figure 18: Best- and worst-case forecast of UK retail volume sales of chocolate assortments, 2011-21
- Chocolate confectionery continues to innovate
Market Drivers
- Public Health England pushes for sugar reductions
- Saturated fat will be the next target
- Healthy eating remains on consumer agenda
- Cocoa prices decline
- Weakening Pound will raise the cost of imports
- Manufacturers assess production locations
- New limits on non-broadcast media advertising coming into play
- Public Health England pushes for sugar reductions
Companies and Brands – What You Need to Know
- Dairy Milk retains an unassailable lead, strong growth from Kinder
- Lindt and Ferrero storm ahead in assortments
- Total NPD ebbs, seasonal launches still most common
- Sharing pouches continue to attract NPD
- Galaxy and Mars target new occasions
- Activity in reduced sugar launches falls
- Surge in chocolate adspend in 2016
- Other players are slowly closing the adspend gap on Mars
- Dairy Milk retains an unassailable lead, strong growth from Kinder
Market Share
- Dairy Milk retains an unassailable lead
- Kinder and M&M’s buck the stagnant trend
- Hotel Chocolat continues expansion, Thorntons enjoys ad push under Ferrero
- Figure 19: Leading brands’ sales in the chocolate confectionery market, by value and volume, 2015 and 2016
- Lindt and Ferrero storm ahead in assortments
- Figure 20: Leading brands’ sales in the chocolate assortments market, by value and volume, 2015 and 2016
- Dairy Milk retains an unassailable lead
Launch Activity and Innovation
- Private label regains share in NPD
- Figure 21: New launches in the UK chocolate confectionery market, share by branded products vs private label, 2012-16
- Retailers are getting behind seasonal chocolate
- Figure 22: New product launches in the UK chocolate confectionery market, by sub-category, 2012-16
- Sharing pouches continue to attract NPD
- Figure 23: Chocolate confectionery sharing pouch launches, UK, 2016
- Galaxy and Mars target new occasions
- Green & Black’s goes thin
- Figure 24: Green & Black’s thin chocolate tablets range, 2016
- Mars pioneers protein
- Figure 25: High-protein chocolate launches, UK 2016
- Gluten-free chocolate launches waning
- Activity in reduced sugar launches ebbs
- PHE sugar-reduction target puts pressure on brands to reformulate
- Nestlé restructures sugar
- Premium positioning explored through flavour and origin
- Figure 26: Examples of launches in the UK chocolate confectionery market of premium chocolate flavours, 2016
- Trend for calling out detailed origin continues
- Artisan launches ebb
- Salt and alcohol launches niche but growing
- Textures continue to be explored in NPD
- Cadbury ups sustainably sourced cocoa, forgoes Fairtrade Mark
- Private label regains share in NPD
Advertising and Marketing Activity
- Surge in chocolate advertising in 2016
- Figure 27: Recorded above-the-line, online display and direct mail total advertising expenditure on chocolate confectionery, 2013-16
- Figure 28: Recorded above-the-line, online display and direct mail total advertising expenditure on chocolate confectionery, by sub-category, 2013-16
- Other players are slowly closing the adspend gap on Mars
- Figure 29: Recorded above-the-line, online display and direct mail total advertising expenditure on chocolate confectionery, by advertiser (top 10), 2013-16
- Figure 30: Recorded above-the-line, online display and direct mail market share advertising expenditure on chocolate confectionery, by advertiser (top 10), 2013-16
- Mars ups spend on M&M’s and Maltesers…
- …and looks to tap into Euro 2016 and evenings in
- Cadbury focuses on fun…
- …and continues to explore partnerships
- KitKat gets personal
- KitKat, Ferrero and Cadbury look to pop-ups
- Kinder invests in its numerous sub-ranges
- TV, digital and direct mail gain share of spend
- Nielsen Ad Intel coverage
- Surge in chocolate advertising in 2016
Brand Research
- Cadbury Dairy Milk excels on trust and tradition
- Maltesers stands out as fun and vibrant
- Green & Black’s is deemed most exclusive and ethical
- Brand map
- Figure 31: Attitudes towards and usage of selected brands, February 2017
- Key brand metrics
- Figure 32: Key metrics for selected brands, February 2017
- Cadbury Dairy Milk enjoys strongest quality image
- Figure 33: Attitudes, by brand, February 2017
- Green & Black’s has the most exclusive image
- Figure 34: Brand personality – Macro image, February 2017
- Ferrero Rocher has the strongest association with indulgence
- Figure 35: Brand personality – Micro image, February 2017
- Brand analysis
- Maltesers is perceived as most fun and accessible
- Figure 36: User profile of Maltesers, February 2017
- Cadbury Dairy Milk seen as the most trusted brand
- Figure 37: User profile of Cadbury Dairy Milk, February 2017
- Green & Black’s is most widely seen as worth paying more for and ethical
- Figure 38: User profile of Green & Black’s, February 2017
- Ferrero Rocher enjoys strongest image as special and indulgent
- Figure 39: User profile of Ferrero Rocher, February 2017
- Mars stands out for higher usage among men than women
- Figure 40: User profile of Mars, February 2017
- Quality Street’s seasonal links appear to limit usage
- Figure 41: User profile of Quality Street, February 2017
- 16-34-year-olds are the biggest fans of Milkybar
- Figure 42: User profile of Milkybar, February 2017
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- Chocolate continues to appeal to the masses
- Chocolate bars and blocks remain top choices
- Six in 10 users limit the amount of chocolate they eat
- Healthier snacks are a minority choice
- Reduced sugar variants divide opinions
- Two in five open to smaller packs to curb sugar, but transparency is key
- Two in five would prefer price rises to “shrinkflation”
- All-natural ingredients appeal to nearly two in five
- Milk chocolate remains nation’s favourite
- Chocolate continues to appeal to the masses
Frequency of Eating Chocolate and Types Eaten
- More than half of adults still eat chocolate more than once a week
- Figure 43: Frequency of eating chocolate in the last three months, February 2016 and February 2017
- The young and women are core users
- More people are eating boxed chocolates than before
- Figure 44: Types of chocolate confectionery eaten in the last three months, February 2016 and February 2017
- More than half of adults still eat chocolate more than once a week
Behaviours Related to Chocolate
- Consumers prefer to limit chocolate intake rather than eat healthier types
- Figure 45: Behaviours related to chocolate, February 2017
- Healthier chocolates do best among 16-34s
- Healthier snacks are a minority choice
- Portion-control formats have limited appeal
- Half of 16-44s would like guidance on permissible intake
- Consumers prefer to limit chocolate intake rather than eat healthier types
Attitudes towards Chocolate
- Sugar reduction sparks doubts among many
- Figure 46: Attitudes towards chocolate, February 2017
- Two in five open to smaller packs to curb sugar
- Two in five would prefer price rises to “shrinkflation”
- Nostalgia can be a powerful driving force
- Few chocolate users pay attention to details of ethical schemes
- Sugar reduction sparks doubts among many
Product Enticements
- All-natural ingredients appeal to nearly two in five
- Figure 47: Interest in selected chocolate formats and formulations, February 2017
- 35% interested in low sugar, 27% in sugar alternatives
- One in four drawn to thinner formats
- All-natural ingredients appeal to nearly two in five
Chocolate Bar Preferences
- Milk chocolate remains nation’s favourite
- Dark chocolate enjoys strongest following among over-55s
- Figure 48: Type of chocolate preferred for a chocolate bar, February 2017
- Fillings and all-natural ingredients are top choices
- Figure 49: Properties most important in a chocolate bar, February 2017
- Unusual flavours spark minority interest
- Ethical and premium ingredients lag behind
- Milk chocolate remains nation’s favourite
Appendix – Data Sources, Abbreviations and Supporting Information
- Abbreviations
- Consumer research methodology
Appendix – Market Size and Forecast
- Figure 50: Best- and worst-case forecast of total UK retail value sales of chocolate*, 2016-21
- Figure 51: Best- and worst-case forecast of total UK retail value sales of chocolate confectionery, 2016-21
- Figure 52: Best- and worst-case forecast of total UK retail value sales of chocolate assortments, 2016-21
- Figure 53: Best- and worst-case forecast of total UK retail volume sales of chocolate*, 2016-21
- Figure 54: Best- and worst-case forecast of total UK retail volume sales of chocolate confectionery, 2016-21
- Figure 55: Best- and worst-case forecast of total UK retail volume sales of chocolate assortments, 2016-21
- Forecast methodology
Appendix – Market Share
- Figure 56: Leading manufacturers’ sales in the UK chocolate confectionery market, by value and volume, 2015 and 2016
- Figure 57: Leading manufacturers’ sales in the UK chocolate assortments market, by value and volume, 2015 and 2016
Appendix – Launch Activity and Innovation
- Figure 58: New product launches in the UK chocolate confectionery market, by claim, 2012-16
- Figure 59: New product launches in the UK chocolate confectionery market, by flavour (incl. blend), 2012-16
- Figure 60: New product launches in the UK chocolate confectionery market, by flavour sub-group (incl. blend), 2012-16
- Figure 61: New product launches in the UK chocolate confectionery market share, by allergen claim, 2013-16
- Figure 62: New product launches in the UK chocolate confectionery market, share by launch type, 2013-16
Companies Covered
