Cleaning for the Family - UK - October 2017
“The continued blurring of gender stereotypes in society may be slow to manifest when it comes to family responsibilities, but coming years will see more of a balance between cleaning tasks conducted by mothers and by fathers. When it comes to keeping homes clean and hygienic, families still focus on the removal of ‘germs’, but this doesn’t tell the whole story. Rising concern about the chemicals in cleaning products themselves is likely to shape routines and product selection, increasing the need for brands to be transparent about content.”
– Hera Crossan, Research Analyst
This Report looks at the following areas:
- Balancing household responsibilities
- Chemicals in the firing line
- Keeping the household illness-free
Table of contents
Overview
- What you need to know
- Cleaning tasks covered in this Report
Executive Summary
- The market
- Falling birth rate suggests less need for cleaning products
- Rise in self-employment driven by women
- Advertising moves away from gender stereotyping
- The consumer
- Gender imbalance in cleaning still exists…
- Figure 1: Cleaning responsibility amongst parents of under-18s, August 2017
- …due to traditional gender roles still being prevalent
- Figure 2: Cleaning responsibility amongst parents of under-18s, by gender, August 2017
- Children given ‘softer’ tasks
- Figure 3: Cleaning responsibility of children, August 2017
- Kitchen is top area of focus for families
- Figure 4: Frequency of cleaning amongst parents of under-18s, August 2017
- Parents of under-18s spend longer cleaning…
- Figure 5: Cleaning duration, parents of under-18s vs non-parents of under-18s, August 2017
- …yet are less likely to seek convenience when buying products
- Figure 6: Purchase factors, parents of under-18s vs non-parents of under-18s, August 2017
- Encouraging kids to take action
- Figure 7: Behaviours around cleaning amongst parents of under-18s, August 2017
- Preventing illness is crucial
- Figure 8: Attitudes towards germs amongst parents of under-18s, August 2017
- Visual cues drive cleaning for parents
- What we think
Issues and Insights
- Balancing household responsibilities
- The facts
- The implications
- Chemicals in the firing line
- The facts
- The implications
- Keeping the household illness-free
- The facts
- The implications
The Market – What You Need to Know
- Falling birth rate suggests less need for cleaning products
- Rise in self-employment driven by women
- Advertising moves away from gender stereotyping
Market Drivers
- Fewer children, less mess, less cleaning
- Figure 9: Number of live births and total fertility rate (TFR), England and Wales, 2010-16
- Focus on work/life balance driving self-employment among women
- Figure 10: Employment and unemployment, by gender, 2012-22
- A step back from gender stereotyping
- Paid-for services more sought by parents
- Figure 11: Use of home cleaning service, parents of under-18s vs non-parents of under-18s, August 2017
- Financial confidence begins to slip
- Figure 12: Proportion of respondents who describe their current financial situation as ‘Healthy’, by parental status, December 2014-August 2017
- Supermarket price war dents value sales
- Figure 13: Where parents of under-18s spend the most on grocery shopping in a typical month, and which other grocery retailers they shop at in a typical month, September 2016
- Household dust = obesity?
- Figure 14: Children’s overweight and obesity prevalence, by gender, 1995-2015
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- Gender imbalance in cleaning still exists…
- …due to traditional gender roles still being prevalent
- Children given ‘softer’ tasks
- Kitchen is top area of focus for families
- Parents of under-18s spend longer cleaning
- Encouraging kids to take action
- Preventing illness is crucial
- To kill germs, or not to kill germs
- Visual cues drive cleaning for parents
Cleaning Responsibility
- Share and share alike
- Figure 15: Cleaning responsibility amongst parents of under-18s, August 2017
- Traditional gender roles still dominate
- Figure 16: Cleaning responsibility amongst parents of under-18s, by gender, August 2017
- Children given ‘softer’ tasks
- Figure 17: Cleaning responsibility of children, August 2017
- Children’s low exposure to the category could have implications
Cleaning Frequency and Duration
- Parents prioritise kitchen cleaning over bathrooms
- Figure 18: Frequency of cleaning amongst parents of under-18s, August 2017
- Children drive a need to clean
- Figure 19: Frequency of cleaning amongst non-parents of under-18s, August 2017
- Mitigating the risk of indoor air pollution
- Figure 20: Cleaning of rooms more than once a week*, parents of under-18s vs non-parents of under-18s, August 2017
- Parents clean for longer
- Figure 21: Cleaning duration, parents of under-18s vs non-parents of under-18s, August 2017
Purchase Factors
- Consumers value price over brand
- Figure 22: Purchase factors, parents of under-18s vs non-parents of under-18s, August 2017
- Parents focus more on health and safety…
- Figure 23: Ariel 3in1 Pods in family pack with child lock system (P&G), July 2017
- …which could impact future interest in fragranced household care
- Parents place lower priority on environmental factors
Behaviours around Cleaning
- Encouraging kids to take action
- Figure 24: Behaviours around cleaning amongst parents of under-18s, August 2017
- Parents of teens recycling more
- Seeking online advice can spark engagement
- Harnessing interest in alternative ingredients
Attitudes towards Germs
- Preventing illness crucial aspect of cleaning
- Figure 25: Attitudes towards germs amongst parents of under-18s, August 2017
- Natural products need to prove their worth
- To kill germs, or not to kill germs
- Parents lean more on visual cues
- Figure 26: Percentage point difference for attitudes towards germs (any agree only), parents of under-18s vs non-parents of under-18s, August 2017
Appendix – Data Sources, Abbreviations and Supporting Information
- Abbreviations
- Consumer research methodology
Companies Covered
To learn more about the companies covered in this report please contact us.