Cleaning the House - China - March 2017
“Rather than trying to speed up consumers’ cleaning frequencies or creating more cleaning tasks for Chinese consumers, opportunities for market growth exist in niche segments such as hard surface cleaners where the product usage is relatively low due to cross-category competition. A good way to drive product usage is in providing extra benefits such as anti-bacterial, long-lasting efficacy or ease-of-use packaging to exceed the surrogates that consumers are currently using. Furthermore, brands need to respond to consumers’ evolving cleaning habits and lifestyles such as their growing awareness of polishing and interests in western-style cooking.”
Alice Li, Research Analyst
This report looks at the following areas:
- Changes in cooking style bring new opportunities
- Meet the advanced cleaning needs of families with children
- Will the second-child policy make any difference?
- How to communicate green benefits to consumers?
What you get
What's included
- Consumer Attitudes and Behaviour
- Market data
- Competitive analysis
- Risks and Opportunities
- What’s Next
- Market Trends
This market report provides in-depth analysis and insight supported by a range of data. At the same time, introductory and top-level content is provided to give you an overview of the issues covered.
-
Market
Mintel provides a range of market information, frequently through the category level, including market size and forecasting, complete with market drivers that illustrate the forces that shape a category or market.
-
Consumer
Mintel's proprietary consumer research provides our analysts with the attitudinal and behavioral data used to provide valuable insight to topical issues.
-
Brand/Company
Mintel provides overviews of the top brands and manufacturers, and uses consumer research to explore attitudes and reactions to brands, as well as insight into what will resonate with consumers.
-
Data
Market reports provide appendices of data to support the research and insight produced. Our tables of data are easily manipulated and downloadable to support your research needs and covers factors from consumer attitudes to market forecasts.
* This is a sample representation of the report layout and does not reflect the research included in this report.
Why buy from us?
Succeed
Our reports will provide you with market data, consumer research and competitive intelligence to succeed in your market.
Instant Access
Buy now and you'll have instant access to the information you need to make the right decisions.
Opportunities
Find out what's next in the markets that matter to you: where opportunities lie and what challenges you will face.
Trusted
A business Superbrand, Mintel is a source you can trust. We have been defining and refining the Market Intelligence mix since 1972.
Table of contents
Overview
- What you need to know
- Covered in this Report
- Subgroup definitions
- Household income
- What you need to know
Executive Summary
- The market
- Achieved strong growth but a low priority in consumers’ spending
- Still room for further growth
- The consumer
- Consumers are continuing to modernise their home
- Figure 1: Ownership of household appliances ownership, 2016 vs 2014
- High earners undertake even more cleaning responsibilities
- Figure 2: Cleaning responsibilities, by personal income, December 2016
- Polishing has potential
- Figure 3: Doing different household cleaning tasks once a week or more, 2016 vs 2014
- Families with children set higher standards for household cleaning
- Figure 4: Definition of household cleaning, by family structure, December 2016
- Attention centralised on efficacy even for green cleaning products
- Figure 5: Perception of an ideal green cleaning product, December 2016
- Varying household cleaning habits and lifestyle
- Figure 6: Household cleaning habits and lifestyle, December 2016
- What we think
Issues and Insights
- Changes in cooking style bring new opportunities
- The facts
- The implications
- Figure 7: Examples of oven and coffee machine cleaners, US and South Africa, 2016
- Meet the advanced cleaning needs of families with children
- The facts
- The implications
- Figure 8: Examples of cleaning products with ‘anti-bacterial’ and ‘for children’ claims, Indonesia and UK, 2016
- Figure 9: Example of Clorox UV, 2015
- Figure 10: Examples of household cleaners made with electrolysed water, South Africa and Japan, 2016
- Will the second-child policy make any difference?
- The facts
- The implications
- Figure 11: Examples of time-saving cleaning products, US, 2016
- How to communicate green benefits to consumers?
- The facts
- The implications
- Changes in cooking style bring new opportunities
The Market - What You Need to Know
- A low priority in consumers’ spending
- Niche segments hold growing potential
- Benefits from second-child policy
- A low priority in consumers’ spending
Market Overview
- Strong growth but remains a low spending priority
- Figure 12: Value sales of household cleaners, dishwashing detergent and laundry detergent, China, 2015-16
- Figure 13: Spending priorities of Chinese consumers, 2016
- Kitchen and washroom cleaners remain the main segments
- Figure 14: Segments’ value share of household cleaners market, China, US and UK, 2015
- Figure 15: Frequencies of cleaning floor and window, China and UK
- Strong growth but remains a low spending priority
Market Factors
- More households drive consumption of household cleaners
- Second-child policy brings more advanced cleaning needs
- Pursuit of better living environment
- More households drive consumption of household cleaners
The Consumer — What You Need to Know
- Changing ownership of different household appliances
- High earners doing it themselves
- Polishing is gaining consumers’ attention
- Efficacy is a must-have even in a green cleaning product
- Non-disposable and gentle cleaning products are mainstream
- Families with children have more advanced cleaning needs
- Consumers are returning to kitchen with a changing cooking style
- Changing ownership of different household appliances
Household Appliances Ownership
- Consumers are into western-style cooking
- Figure 16: Ownership of household appliances, 2016 vs 2014
- Greater dependence on automatic cleaners
- Figure 17: Ownership of automatic cleaning products, by age, December 2016
- Household cleaning has gone beyond just eliminating visible dirt
- Figure 18: Ownership of air purifier, by city, December 2016
- Consumers are into western-style cooking
Cleaning Responsibilities
- Young couples are increasingly engaged in household cleaning
- Figure 19: Cleaning responsibilities, 2016 vs 2014
- Figure 20: Cleaning responsibilities, 2016 vs 2014
- Busy working lives don’t prevent consumers from cleaning the house
- Figure 21: Cleaning responsibilities, by monthly personal income, December 2016
- Young couples are increasingly engaged in household cleaning
Household Cleaning Frequency
- Growing awareness on floor/furniture polish
- Figure 22: Doing different household cleaning tasks once a week or more, 2016 vs 2014
- Figure 23: Frequency of polishing floor and furniture, 2016 vs 2014
- Figure 24: Examples of floor care guidance on Bona official website, 2016
- Males undertake more light cleaning tasks
- Figure 25: Doing different household cleaning tasks once a week or more, by gender, December 2016
- Pollution pushes northerners to clean more frequently
- Figure 26: Cleaning floor/furniture surface once a week or more, by region, December 2016
- Growing awareness on floor/furniture polish
Definition of Household Cleanliness
- Deodorization is the primary aspect for household cleaning
- Figure 27: Definition of household cleaning, December 2016
- Families with children set higher standards for household cleaning
- Figure 28: Percentage of considering these standards very important, by family structure, December 2016
- Opportunities to upmarket anti-bacterial and scented products
- Figure 29: Percentage of considering these standards very important, by monthly household income, December 2016
- Females are less tolerant of visible fibre/hair
- Deodorization is the primary aspect for household cleaning
Ideal Green Cleaning Products
- Diversified perceptions for green products
- Figure 30: Perception of an ideal green cleaning product, December 2016
- Efficacy is a must-have even in green cleaning products
- Gentle products users prefer natural ingredients
- Diversified perceptions for green products
Household Cleaning Habits and Lifestyle
- Consumers prefer to clean an untidy area upon noticing it
- Figure 31: Household cleaning habits, December 2016
- Non-disposable cleaning products are still the mainstream
- Figure 32: Preference for disposable or non-disposable products, December 2016
- Disposable products for shiny surfaces and pleasant scent
- Figure 33: Percentage of consumers who consider these standards very important, by preference for disposable products, December 2016
- Figure 34: Examples of scented/polishing disposable cleaning products, UK and Norway, 2016-17
- Gentle products appeal to more consumers
- Figure 35: Preference on gentle or heavy duty cleaning products, December 2016
- Consumers are returning to kitchen with a changing cooking style
- Figure 36: Preference for gentle/heavy duty products, by dieting habits, December 2016
- The elderly may need an extra pair of hands, while the young clean more by themselves
- Figure 37: Household cleaning habits, by age, December 2016
- Consumers prefer to clean an untidy area upon noticing it
Meet the Mintropolitans
- Mintropolitans are more likely to clean by themselves
- Figure 38: Cleaning responsibilities, by consumer segmentation, December 2016
- Mintropolitans tend to have more household appliances
- Figure 39: Ownership of household appliances, by consumer segmentation, December 2016
- Mintropolitans have advanced needs to keep home clean
- Figure 40: Percentage of considering these standards very important, by consumer segmentation, December 2016
- Mintropolitans are more likely to clean by themselves
Appendix – Methodology and Abbreviations
- Methodology
- Methodology
Companies Covered
To learn more about the companies covered in this report please contact us.