“Clothing retailing is changing. Consumers are becoming more demanding and too many well established retailers have failed to respond adequately. New dynamic retailers are developing to take their place – some online only, but others combining online and stores. Clothing retailers of the future will have to be much more responsive to fashion trends because the main impact of the growth in online has been to increase competition and make it easier for new dynamic retailers to enter the market and make their mark.”

– Richard Perks, Director of Retail Research

We cover the top five economies in detail in the individual country chapters of this report Clothing Retailing – Europe and in the Executive Summary – Europe – The Market chapter we also provide data on another 25 European economies. More details of retailing in these smaller markets plus Russia and Turkey can be found in Mintel’s European Retail Handbook, September 2017. Single country reports on Clothing Retailing are also available for the UK, France, Germany, Spain and Italy.