Clothing Retailing - Europe - October 2017
“Clothing retailing is changing. Consumers are becoming more demanding and too many well established retailers have failed to respond adequately. New dynamic retailers are developing to take their place – some online only, but others combining online and stores. Clothing retailers of the future will have to be much more responsive to fashion trends because the main impact of the growth in online has been to increase competition and make it easier for new dynamic retailers to enter the market and make their mark.”
– Richard Perks, Director of Retail Research
We cover the top five economies in detail in the individual country chapters of this report Clothing Retailing – Europe and in the Executive Summary – Europe – The Market chapter we also provide data on another 25 European economies.
Europe – Overview
- Introduction
Executive Summary – Europe - The Market
- Spending on clothing and footwear
- Figure 2: Europe: Spending on clothing, inc VAT, 2011-16
- Figure 3: Europe: Spending on clothing and footwear, inc VAT, 2011-16
- Figure 4: Europe: Change in clothing’s share of all consumer spending, 2012-16
- Figure 5: Europe: Change in clothing’s share of all retail sales, 2012-16
- Spending per capita
- Figure 6: Europe: Spending on clothing per capita, 2016
- Clothing and footwear specialists’ sales
- Figure 7: Europe: Clothing and footwear specialists, sales (ex-VAT), 2012-17
- Figure 8: Europe: Clothing and footwear specialists, forecast sales (ex-VAT), 2018-22
- Specialists relative to all spending
- Figure 9: Europe: Change in clothing and footwear retailers’ share of all spending on clothing and footwear, 2012-16
- Online
- Online buyers
- Figure 10: EU: Proportion of people who have bought online in last 12 months, 2011-16
- Figure 11: EU: Proportion of people who have bought clothing and sportswear online in the last 12 months, 2012-16
- Online sales
- Figure 12: Europe: Online sales of clothing in the leading economies (incl. VAT), 2015-16
- Leading retailers
- Figure 13: Europe: Top 30 clothing specialists, sales 2014/15-2016/17
- Figure 14: Europe: Top 30 clothing specialists, outlets 2014/15-2016/17
- Figure 15: Europe: Top 30 clothing specialists, sales per outlet, 2014/15-2016/17
- Market shares
- Figure 16: Top 30 clothing retailers, share of all spending on clothing and footwear, 2014/15-2016/17
- Market share winners and losers
- Figure 17: Top 30 clothing specialists: Winners and losers of market share, 2016
- What we think
Executive Summary – Europe – The Consumer
- Where they shop
- Market leaders by number of shoppers – In store
- Figure 18: Europe: Most used clothing retailer, by country, September 2017
- Market leaders by number of shoppers - Online
- Figure 19: Europe: Most used clothing retailer online, by country, September 2017
- Customers by channel
- Specialists
- Figure 20: Europe: Clothing buyers at clothing specialists, in-store vs online, September 2017
- Department stores
- Figure 21: Europe: Clothing buyers at department stores, in-store vs online, September 2017
- Supermarkets
- Figure 22: Europe: Clothing buyers at supermarkets, in-store vs online, September 2017
- Attitudes to shopping for clothes
- Figure 23: Europe: Level of agreement with attitude statements relative to the average, by country, September 2017
Executive Summary – Europe - Launch Activity and Innovation
- Hema goes gender neutral
- Figure 24: Hema’s gender-neutral baby section, 2017
- H&M flagships tempt customers with food offer
- H&M’s Barcelona flagship
- Figure 25: Flax&Kale x H&M, 2017
- Arket European expansion
- Figure 26: Arket flagship store, Munich, 2017
- Zalando delivery
- Zalando Zet
- Geolocation based delivery
- Technical fabrics
- Stone Island Ice Knit
- Figure 27: Ice Knit yellow to orange jumper, 2017
- Stain-proof fabrics
- Figure 28: Labfresh stain resistant shirt, 2017
- Sustainable clothing
- C&A cradle-to-cradle
- Figure 29: C&A cradle-to-cradle t-shirts, 2017
- Houdini ‘edible’ clothing
- Adidas customisable clothing
- Figure 30: Adidas Knit for You, 2017
- Hema goes gender neutral
- Overview
- What you need to know
- Areas covered in this report
- Executive summary
- The market
- Spending and inflation
- Figure 31: France: Consumer spending on clothing, 2012-17
- Channels of distribution
- Figure 32: France: Estimated distribution of spending on clothing and footwear, 2016
- Sector size and forecast
- Leading players
- Key metrics
- Market shares
- Figure 33: France: Leading specialist clothing chains’ shares of consumer spending on clothing and footwear, 2016
- Online
- The consumer
- Where they shop
- Figure 34: France: Where people shopped for clothing in the last 12 months by retailer, whether in-store or online, September 2017
- Attitudes to shopping for clothes
- Figure 35: France: Attitudes to shopping for clothes, September 2017
- What we think
- Issues and insights
- Why are some French brands struggling while international retailers thrive?
- The facts
- The implications
- Ethical and environmental concerns are growing
- The facts
- The implications
- The market – What you need to know
- Clothing market is low growth
- Specialists dominate spending on clothing
- Specialists sector in decline
- Spending and inflation
- Economy recovering, but growth subdued
- Inflation
- Figure 36: France: Consumer prices* of clothing and footwear, annual % change, 2012-16
- Figure 37: France: Consumer prices* of clothing and footwear, annual % change, January 2016-August 2017
- Clothing market is low growth
- Figure 38: France: Consumer spending on clothing and footwear (incl. VAT), 2013-17
- Market segmentation
- Figure 39: France: Clothing market, estimated segmentation, 2012-16
- Channels of distribution
- Figure 40: France: Where people shopped for clothing in the last 12 months, by type of retailer, September 2017
- Specialist sports shops
- Footwear specialists
- Department stores and mixed goods retailers
- Hypermarkets strong at lower end of the market
- Online expanding fast
- Figure 41: France: Estimated distribution of spending on clothing and footwear, 2016
- Sector size and forecast
- Total retail sales recovering, further growth forecast in 2017
- Specialist clothing sector is struggling
- Figure 42: France: Specialist clothing retailers, sales (excl. VAT), 2013-17
- Figure 43: France: Specialist clothing retailers, forecast sales (excl. VAT), 2017-22
- Leading players – What you need to know
- A sector in crisis
- Structural change
- Fragmented market
- Clothing a significant part of growing online sector
- Shopping for clothing online increasing
- Online spending on clothing
- Leading online players
- Leading players
- Market leader Vivarte restructuring
- Eram: Gemo drops prices and ups digital innovations in-store
- Crowded middle ground
- Competition and casualties increasing
- A new group emerging from the Mulliez family
- Figure 44: France: Leading clothing specialists, sales (excl. VAT), 2012-16
- Figure 45: France: Leading clothing specialists, outlets, 2012-16
- Figure 46: France: Leading clothing specialists, sales per outlet, 2012-16
- Market shares
- Figure 47: France: Leading clothing specialists: Sales as % all spending on clothing and footwear, 2012-16
- Online
- Online development
- Shopping for clothing online
- Figure 48: France: Proportion of people saying they have bought clothing or sports goods online in the last year, 2011-16
- Figure 49: France: Where people shopped for clothing online/by catalogue in the past 12 months by retailer, September 2017
- Online clothing market size
- Leading online players
- Figure 50: France: Leading fashion/textiles retail sites by number of unique visitors, April-June 2017
- Figure 51: France: Leading retailers’ estimated online sales of clothing, 2016
- The consumer – What you need to know
- Clothing shopping near ubiquitous
- Specialists most important channel, but lagging behind online
- Sports retailers and grocers are significant non-specialists
- Home-grown Kiabi the most popular, but Amazon growing
- Customer profiles
- Concern for the environment and where clothes come from
- Quality more important to older, more affluent
- Where they shop
- Almost everyone buys clothes
- Where they shop by type of retailer
- Figure 52: France: Where people shopped for clothes in the last 12 months, by type of retailer, in-store vs online, September 2017
- Customer profiles by type of retailer
- Figure 53: France: Profile of clothing shoppers by type of retailer, September 2017
- Where they shop: named retailers
- Local retailer Kiabi ahead of international giant H&M
- Amazon growing
- Busy middle ground
- Sports retailers and grocers popular…
- ...but department stores increasingly niche
- Figure 54: France: Where people shopped for clothes in the last 12 months by retailer, whether in-store or online, September 2017
- Customer profiles by named retailers
- Figure 55: France: Profile of clothing shoppers by retailer, whether in-store or online, September 2017
- Shopping online and in-store
- Figure 56: France: Where people shopped for clothes in the last 12 months, in-store vs online/by catalogue, September 2017
- Number of retailers used
- Figure 57: France: Repertoire of where people shopped for clothes, whether in-store or online, September 2017
- Figure 58: France: Profile of customers by number of outlets used, September 2017
- Attitudes to shopping for clothes
- “Green” credentials rank top
- Where are my clothes from?
- Quality
- Men vs women
- Figure 59: France: Attitudes to shopping for clothes, September 2017
- Figure 60: France: Profile of those who agree with attitude statements, September 2017
- Attitudes by retailer
- Figure 61: France: Attitudes to shopping for clothes, by people who shop at mid-market family clothing retailers, September 2017
- Figure 62: France: Attitudes to shopping for clothes, by people who shop at fashion chains, September 2017
- Figure 63: France: Attitudes to shopping for clothes, by people who shop at online/home shopping clothing retailers, September 2017
- Overview
- What you need to know
- Areas covered in this report
- Executive summary
- The market
- Spending on clothing and footwear
- Figure 64: Germany: Spending on clothing and footwear as % all retail sales, 2011-17
- Inflation
- Figure 65: Germany: Consumer prices for clothing and footwear – Annual % change, 2016-17
- Consumer confidence
- Figure 66: Germany: Consumer and retailer confidence levels, November 2016-August 2017
- Channels of distribution
- Figure 67: Germany: Estimated distribution of spending on clothing and footwear, 2016
- Sector size and forecast
- Leading players
- Key metrics
- Market shares
- Figure 68: Germany: Leading clothing retailers, Sales as % all spending on clothing and footwear, 2014-16
- Online
- Figure 69: Europe: Proportion of people saying they have bought clothing or sports goods online in the last year, 2011-16
- The consumer
- Where they shop
- Figure 70: Germany: Where people shopped for clothing in the last 12 months by type of retailer, in-store vs online, September 2017
- Figure 71: Germany: Profile of clothing shoppers by type of retailer used, whether in-store or online, September 2017
- Figure 72: Germany: Profile of clothing shoppers, by retailer, whether in-store or online, September 2017
- Attitudes to shopping for clothes
- Figure 73: Germany: Attitudes to buying clothes, September 2017
- What we think
- Issues and insights
- The market is changing
- The facts
- The implications
- Online and in-store sales – Understanding each other’s strengths
- The facts
- The implications
- The market – What you need to know
- Consumer confidence
- Clothing and footwear spending underperforming
- Inflation low
- Clothing and footwear specialists take over half of category spending
- Spending and inflation
- Economy and consumer confidence
- Figure 74: Germany: Consumer and retailer confidence levels, November 2016-August 2017
- Inflation
- Figure 75: Germany: Consumer prices of clothing and footwear, Annual % change, 2012-16
- Figure 76: Germany: Consumer prices of clothing and footwear, annual % change, 2016-17
- Consumer spending on clothing
- Figure 77: Germany: Consumer spending (inc VAT), 2012-17
- Figure 78: Germany: Spending on clothing and footwear as % all retail sales, 2011-17
- Market segmentation
- Figure 79: Germany: Clothing market, estimated segmentation, 2012-16
- Channels of distribution
- Figure 80: Germany: Estimated distribution of spending on clothing and footwear, 2016
- Sector size and forecast
- Clothing specialists recovering
- Figure 81: Germany: Specialist clothing retailers’ sales as % all spending on clothing, 2007-17
- Figure 82: Germany: Specialist clothing retailers, sales (excl. VAT), 2012-17
- Too early to forecast if the recovery will be sustained
- Figure 83: Germany: Specialist clothing retailers, forecast sales (excl VAT), 2017-22
- Leading players – What you need to know
- Young fashion retailers are growing
- Older focussed retailers are often struggling
- Price-led retailers also doing well
- Fragmented market
- Online is growing
- Leading players
- Figure 84: Germany: Leading clothing specialists, sales (excl Vat), 2014-16
- Figure 85: Germany: Leading clothing specialists, Outlets, 2014-16
- Figure 86: Germany: Leading clothing specialists, sales per outlet, 2014-16
- Market shares
- Figure 87: Germany: Leading clothing retailers, Sales as % all spending on clothing and footwear, 2014-16
- Online
- Shopping for clothing online
- Figure 88: Europe: Proportion of people saying they have bought clothing or sports goods online in the last year, 2011-16
- Online clothing market size
- Leading online players
- Figure 89: Germany: Online clothing sales of leading online clothing retailers (excl. Vat), 2014-16
- Figure 90: Germany: Leading online pure players, Clothing sales as % all spending on clothing and footwear, 2014-16
- The consumer – What you need to know
- Specialists losing out
- Sales per customer lower online
- Shops and home shopping used interchangeably
- Shopper profiles
- Younger shoppers use more outlets
- Quality more important than fashion
- Green attitudes
- Where they shop
- Figure 91: Germany: Where people shopped for clothes in the last 12 months, by type of retailer, September 2017
- Figure 92: Germany: Where people shopped for clothes in the last 12 months, September 2017
- Online growing
- Figure 93: Germany: Proportion of shoppers at department stores, in-store and online, 2014, 2016, 2017
- Figure 94: Germany: Proportion of online shoppers, 2014, 2016, 2017
- Customer profiles by type of retailer
- Figure 95: Germany: Profile of clothing shoppers by type of retailer, whether in-store or online, September 2017
- Customer profiles by named retailers
- Figure 96: Germany: Profile of clothing shoppers, by retailer, whether in-store or online, September 2017
- Number of retailers used
- Figure 97: Germany: Repertoire of where people shopped for clothes, whether in-store or online, September 2017
- Figure 98: Germany: Profile of customers by number of clothing outlets used, whether in-store or online, September 2017
- Attitudes to shopping for clothes
- Figure 99: Germany: Attitudes to shopping for clothes, September 2017
- Figure 100: Germany: Profile of those who agree with attitude statements, September 2017
- Attitudes by retailer
- Figure 101: Germany: Attitudes to shopping for clothes, by people who shop at mass market multiples, September 2017
- Figure 102: Germany: Attitudes to shopping for clothes, by people who shop at department stores (incl. P&C), September 2017
- Figure 103: Germany: Attitudes to shopping for clothes, by people who shop at online pureplayers, September 2017
- Overview
- What you need to know
- Areas covered in this report
- Executive Summary
- The market
- Spending and inflation
- Figure 104: Italy: Annual percentage change in consumer spending on clothing and footwear (incl VAT), 2013-17
- Channels of distribution
- Figure 105: Italy: Estimated distribution of spending on clothing and footwear, 2016
- Sector size and forecast
- Figure 106: Italy: Annual percentage change in clothing, footwear and textiles specialists’ sales (excl VAT), 2013-17
- Leading players
- Market shares
- Figure 107: Italy: Leading clothing specialists: Sales as % all spending on clothing and footwear, 2016
- Online
- The consumer
- Where they shop
- Figure 108: Italy: Where people shopped for clothes by type of retailer, in-store vs online, September 2017
- Attitudes to shopping for clothes
- Figure 109: Italy: Attitudes to shopping for clothes, September 2017
- What we think
- Issues and insights
- Online is a key driver of growth
- The facts
- The implications
- Environmental and ethical credentials are important to consumers
- The facts
- The implications
- The market – What you need to know
- Economy weak
- Inflation just staying positive
- Consumer spending on clothing and footwear slowed in 2016
- Specialists dominate the sector
- Clothing retailers may see their share of retail sales slip back
- Spending and inflation
- Consumer confidence weak
- Figure 110: Italy: Consumer and retailer confidence levels, November 2016-August 2017
- Inflation
- Figure 111: Italy: Consumer prices of clothing and footwear, Annual % change, 2012-16
- Figure 112: Italy: Consumer prices of clothing and footwear, annual % change, January 2016-August 2017
- Spending on clothing
- Figure 113: Italy: Consumer spending on clothing and footwear (incl VAT), 2012-17
- Market segmentation
- Figure 114: Italy: Clothing market, estimated segmentation, 2012-16
- Channels of distribution
- Figure 115: Italy: Estimated distribution of spending on clothing and footwear, 2016
- Sector size and forecast
- Department stores weak
- Slow but steady structural change
- Figure 116: Italy: Specialist clothing retailers, sales (excl. VAT), 2013-17
- Figure 117: Italy: Specialist clothing retailers, forecast sales (excl. VAT), 2018-22
- Leading players – What you need to know
- An evolving sector
- Young fashion retailers growing fastest, and older brands struggling
- Foreign brands prominent
- Fragmented market
- Online growing fast – Amazon investing
- Leading players
- Sector is evolving and changing
- Young fashion retailers growing fastest, and now Primark is here….
- Many older, established brands are struggling
- OVS leads the market
- Gruppo Teddy a local fast fashion group
- Foreign brands
- Figure 118: Italy: Leading clothing specialists, sales (excl VAT), 2012-16
- Figure 119: Italy: Leading clothing specialists, outlets, 2012-16
- Figure 120: Italy: Leading clothing specialists, sales per outlet, 2012-16
- Market shares
- Figure 121: Italy: Leading clothing specialists: sales as % all spending on clothing and footwear, 2012-16
- Online
- The online sector as a whole
- Shopping for clothing online
- Figure 122: Italy: Proportion of people saying they have bought clothing or sports goods online in the last year, 2011-16
- Online market size
- Leading online players
- Specialists
- Figure 123: Italy Where people shopped for clothing online/by catalogue in the past 12 months by retailer, September 2017
- Figure 124: Italy: Leading retailers’ estimated online sales of clothing, 2016
- The consumer – What you need to know
- Specialists still dominant
- Enthusiastic shoppers
- Shopper profiles
- Increasingly shoppers use online and in-store interchangeably
- Quality more important than fashion
- Green attitudes
- Where they shop
- Figure 125: Italy: Where people shopped for clothes in the last 12 months by type of retailer, in-store vs online, September 2017
- Figure 126: Italy: Where people shopped for clothes in the last 12 months by retailer, in-store vs online, September 2017
- Figure 127: Italy: Proportion of shoppers at department stores, instore vs online, 2014, 2016, 2017
- Figure 128: Italy: Proportion of online shoppers, 2014, 2016, 2017
- Profile of shoppers
- Figure 129: Italy: Profile of clothing shoppers by type of retailer, whether in-store or online, September 2017
- Figure 130: Italy: Profile of clothing shoppers, by retailer, whether in-store or online, September 2017
- Number of retailers used
- Figure 131: Italy: Repertoire of where people shopped for clothes, whether in-store or online, September 2017
- Figure 132: Italy: Profile of customers by number of outlets used, September 2017
- Attitudes to shopping for clothes
- Figure 133: Italy: Attitudes to shopping for clothes, September 2017
- Figure 134: Italy: Profile of those who agree with attitude statements, September 2017
- Attitudes by retailer
- Figure 135: Italy: Attitudes to shopping for clothes, by retailer used, September 2017
- Figure 136: Italy: Attitudes to shopping for clothes, by retailer used (continued), September 2017
- Overview
- What you need to know
- Areas covered in this report
- Executive Summary
- The market
- Spending on clothing and footwear
- Figure 137: Spain: Consumer spending on clothing and footwear (incl VAT), 2013-17
- Channels of distribution
- Sector size and forecast
- Leading players
- Key metrics
- Market shares
- Figure 138: Spain: Leading clothing specialists, sales as % all spending on clothing and footwear, 2016
- Online
- The consumer
- Where they shop
- Figure 139: Spain: Where people shopped for clothes in the last 12 months, in-store vs online, September 2017
- Figure 140: Spain: Repertoire of where people shopped for clothes, whether in-store or online, September 2017
- Attitudes to shopping for clothes
- Figure 141: Spain: Attitudes to shopping for clothes, September 2017
- Figure 142: Spain: Agreement with statement ‘I prefer to shop at retailers that have frequently updated ranges, by country, September 2017
- What we think
- Issues and insights
- Who are the winners and losers in clothing retail in Spain?
- The facts
- The implications
- What are the opportunities for driving sales in Spain?
- The facts
- The implications
- The market – What you need to know
- Clothing market to grow 3.7%
- Inflation climbs
- Womenswear grows faster than menswear
- Specialists take two-thirds of spending
- Clothing specialists outperform
- Spending and inflation
- Spain among fastest growing economies in eurozone
- Figure 143: Spain: Retail confidence and consumer confidence indicator, January 2016-July 2017
- Inflation climbs
- Figure 144: Spain: Consumer prices* of clothing and footwear, annual % change, 2012-16
- Figure 145: Spain: Consumer prices* of clothing and footwear, annual % change, January 2016-June 2017
- Clothing market to grow 3.7%
- Figure 146: Spain: Consumer spending on clothing and footwear (incl VAT), 2013-17
- Market segmentation
- Figure 147: Spain: Clothing retail market segmentation, 2015 and 2016
- Channels of distribution
- Figure 148: Spain: Estimated distribution of consumer spending on clothing and footwear, 2016
- Sector size and forecast
- Clothing specialists outperform
- Figure 149: Spain: Specialist clothing retailers, Sales (excl VAT), 2013-17
- Figure 150: Spain: Specialist clothing retailers, sales forecasts (excl VAT), 2018-22
- Leading players – What you need to know
- Primark see the strongest growth
- Inditex closes stores
- Inditex and Primark grab share
- Online spend grows
- Privalia leading pureplay in Spain
- Leading players
- Figure 151: Spain: Leading clothing specialists, sales (excl VAT), 2013-16
- Figure 152: Spain: Leading clothing specialists, outlets, 2014-16
- Figure 153: Spain: Leading clothing specialists, Sales per outlet, 2014-16
- Market shares
- Figure 154: Spain: Leading clothing specialists, sales as % all spending on clothing and footwear, 2016
- Figure 155: Spain: Leading clothing specialists, sales as % all spending on clothing and footwear, 2013-16
- Online
- Online development
- Online market size
- Shopping for clothing online
- Figure 156: Spain: Proportion of people saying they have bought clothing or sports goods online in the last year, 2011-16
- Where people shop online
- Figure 157: Spain: Where people shopped for clothes online in the last 12 months, September 2017
- Leading online players
- Figure 158: Spain: Leading online retailers, estimated online sales of clothing and footwear (ex vat), 2014-16
- The consumer – What you need to know
- El Corte Inglés most popular for clothes
- Spaniards shopping more online
- H&M leads in youth fashion
- Spanish women shop around
- Great interest in transparency
- Spanish demand most newness
- Where they shop
- El Corte Inglés most popular for clothes shopping
- Figure 159: Spain: Where people shopped for clothes in the last 12 months, whether in-store or online, September 2017
- H&M leads for youth fashion
- Spaniards shop more online
- Figure 160: Spain: Where people shopped for clothes in the last 12 months, by type of retailer, in-store vs online, September 2017
- Customer profiles by type of retailer
- Figure 161: Spain: Profile of clothing shoppers by type of retailer, whether in-store or online, September 2017
- Zara grows online shoppers
- Figure 162: Spain: Where people shopped for clothes in the last 12 months by retailer, in-store vs online, September 2017
- Customer profiles by named retailers
- Figure 163: Spain: Profile of clothing shoppers by retailer, whether in-store or online, September 2017
- Spanish women shop around
- Attitudes to shopping for clothes
- Great interest in transparency
- Figure 165: Spain: Attitudes to shopping for clothes, September 2017
- Spanish demand most newness
- Figure 166: Spain: Agreement with statement ‘I prefer to shop at retailers that have frequently updated ranges, by country, September 2017
- Attitudes by retailer
- Figure 167: Spain: Attitudes to shopping for clothes, by people who shop at clothing specialists, September 2017
- Figure 168: Spain: Attitudes to shopping for clothes, by people who shop at non-clothing specialists, September 2017
- Overview
- What you need to know
- Products covered in this report
- Executive summary
- The market
- Clothes sales to grow 3.1% in 2017
- Figure 169: UK: Best- and worst-case forecast for consumer spending on clothing and accessories (incl VAT), 2012-22
- Clothing specialist sales grow only 2.4%
- Figure 170: UK: Clothing specialists’ estimated share of spending on clothing, 2012-17
- Companies and brands
- Innovative brands continue to outperform
- Figure 171: UK: Leading specialist retailers: compound annual growth in revenues, 2012-16
- Online clothing market to reach £13.9 billion
- Figure 172: UK: Estimated market shares of online sales of clothing and footwear, 2015-16
- Boohoo has highest level of recommendation
- Figure 173: UK: Attitudes towards and usage of selected brands, February, May and August 2017
- The consumer
- Supermarkets become fashion destination
- Figure 174: UK: Retailers from where clothes are bought both in-store and online, July 2017
- Most buy every few months or less
- Figure 175: UK: How often consumers have bought clothes in the last 12 months, July 2017
- Most interest in food and drink areas
- Figure 176: UK: Interest in additional services at retailers’ stores, July 2017
- Young women want newness
- Figure 177: UK: Attitudes to shopping for clothes, July 2017
- Over-45s like try-before-you-buy option
- Figure 178: UK: Interest in in-store or online innovations, July 2017
- What we think
- Issues and insights
- How has the clothing sector performed in 2017 and who is driving sales?
- The facts
- The implications
- Who are the winners and losers in clothing?
- The facts
- The implications
- What are the opportunities for driving sales?
- The facts
- The implications
- The market – What you need to know
- Rising inflation hits clothing
- Consumer confidence dips
- Clothes sales to grow 3.1% in 2017
- Clothing market will reach £69 billion by 2022
- Childrenswear drives growth
- Clothing specialist sales grow only 2.4%
- Market drivers
- Rising inflation hits clothing
- Figure 179: UK: Consumer prices inflation for garments, Jul 2016-Jul 2017
- Figure 180: UK: Consumer prices inflation for garments, 2006-16
- Footwear sees higher levels of discounting
- Figure 181: UK: Consumer prices inflation for accessories and footwear, Jul 2016-Jul 2017
- Inflation versus spending growth
- Figure 182: UK: Annual percentage change in spending on clothing (including accessories) versus annual percentage change in consumer prices inflation in clothing, 2013-16
- Consumer confidence drops
- Figure 183: UK: Trends in consumer sentiment for the coming year, Jan 2016-Aug 2017
- Obesity soars among young men
- Figure 184: UK: Proportion of overweight and obese population, by gender, 2010-15
- Ageing population impacts sector
- Market size and forecast
- Clothes sales to grow 3.1% in 2017
- Figure 185: UK: Best- and worst-case forecast for consumer spending on clothing and accessories (incl VAT), 2012-22
- The future
- Figure 186: UK: Consumer spending on clothing and accessories (incl VAT) at current prices, 2012-22
- Consumers continue to spend on clothes
- Figure 187: UK: Spending on clothing and accessories as percentage of all consumer spending, 2012-17
- Childrenswear drives growth
- Figure 188: UK: Estimated distribution of spending on clothing, by sub-category, 2017
- Forecast methodology
- Sector size and forecast
- Clothing specialist sales grow only 2.4%
- Figure 189: UK: Best- and worst-case forecast of clothing specialists’ sector sales (incl. VAT), 2012-22
- Figure 190: UK: Clothing specialist sales (incl VAT), 2012-22
- Specialists’ sales of clothing
- Figure 191: UK: Estimated sales of clothing by clothing specialist retailers (incl VAT), 2012-17
- Specialist sales of clothing spend declines
- Figure 192: UK: Clothing specialists’ estimated share of spending on clothing, 2012-17
- Key players – What you need to know
- Next still in the lead despite declines
- Innovative brands continue to outperform
- Half of the top players are non-specialists
- Online clothing market to reach £13.9 billion
- Clothing retailers turn to visual search apps
- Boohoo has highest level of recommendation
- Leading specialist retailers
- Next still in the lead despite declines
- Figure 193: UK: Leading specialist retailers, net revenues. 2012-16
- Innovative brands continue to outperform
- Figure 194: UK: Leading specialist retailers: compound annual growth in revenues, 2012-16
- Outlet numbers and sales per outlet
- Figure 195: UK: Leading specialist retailers: outlet numbers, 2012-16
- Sales per outlet
- Figure 196: UK: Leading specialist retailers: annual sales per outlet, 2012-16
- Sales area and sales densities
- Figure 197: UK: Leading specialist retailers: total sales area, 2012-16
- Figure 198: UK: Leading specialist retailers: annual sales per sq m, 2012-16
- Operating profits and margins
- Figure 199: UK: Leading specialist retailers: operating profits, 2012-16
- Figure 200: UK: Leading specialist retailers: operating margins, 2012-16
- Market shares
- Half of the top players are non-specialists
- Figure 201: UK: Leading retailers’ share of spending on clothing and footwear, 2014-16
- Department stores lose share
- M&S clothing share continues to drop
- Figure 202: UK: M&S’s share of spending on clothing and footwear, 2009-16
- Leading non-specialist retailers
- Online-only retailers see strongest growth
- JD Sports outperforms Sports Direct
- Figure 203: UK: Leading non-specialist retailers: net clothing and footwear revenues, 2014-16
- Channels of distribution
- Pureplays gain share
- Figure 204: UK: Estimated distribution of consumer spending on clothing by type of retailer, 2016 and 2017
- Grocers grow focus on clothing
- Figure 205: UK: Estimated distribution of consumer spending on clothing by type of retailer, 2015- 17
- Specialists lose share further
- Figure 206: UK: Clothing specialists’ estimated share of spending on clothing, 2012-17
- Space allocation summary
- Men’s, women’s and children’s wear overview
- Figure 207: UK: Men’s, women’s and children’s wear overview, October 2017
- Detailed category space allocation
- Figure 208: UK: Specialist and non-specialist clothing retailers, estimated detailed space allocation by category, October 2017
- Figure 209: UK: Specialist and non-specialist clothing retailers, estimated detailed space allocation by category, October 2017
- Figure 210: UK: Specialist and non-specialist clothing retailers, estimated detailed space allocation by category, October 2017
- Clothing versus non-clothing space
- Figure 211: UK: Specialist and non-specialist clothing retailers, estimated clothing versus non-clothing space, October 2017
- Retail product mix
- Figure 212: UK: Leading clothing retailers, estimated sales by product, 2016
- Figure 213: UK: Leading clothing retailers: share of clothing sales by product, 2016
- Figure 214: UK: Leading clothing retailers, estimated sales density by product, 2016
- Womenswear
- Figure 215: UK: Leading clothing retailers, Estimated share of womenswear market, 2016
- Menswear
- Figure 216: UK: Leading clothing retailers, Estimated share of menswear market, 2016
- Childrenswear
- Figure 217: UK: Leading clothing retailers, Estimated share of Childrenswear market, 2016
- Online
- Online clothing and accessories market to reach £13.9 billion
- Figure 218: UK: Estimated online sales of clothing and footwear (incl VAT), 2014-17
- Online market shares
- Figure 219: UK: Estimated market shares of online sales of clothing and footwear, 2015-16
- Where do people shop online for clothes?
- Figure 220: UK: Types of retailers where clothes were bought online in the last 12 months, July 2017
- Figure 221: UK: Retailers where clothes were bought online in the last 12 months, July 2017
- Launch activity and innovation
- Clothing retailers turn to visual search apps
- Figure 222: ASOS visual search option, 2017
- Gender neutral clothing
- John Lewis childrenswear goes genderless
- Figure 223: John Lewis gender neutral range, 2017
- Unisex adult clothing
- Figure 224: LaneFortyFive unisex clothing, 2017
- Modest fashion
- Figure 225: Nike Pro Hijab, 2017
- Personalisation
- 3D knitwear
- Figure 226: Adidas 3D knitwear printing, 2017
- Omnichannel approach
- Missguided open first physical store
- Figure 227: Missguided stores digital displays, 2017
- Farfetch store of the future
- Figure 228: Phone app for Farfetch ‘store of the future’, 2017
- Next to open in-store restaurant
- Sustainability
- Figure 229: Oasis x ZSL collection, 2017
- Try before you buy
- Figure 230: The Chapar personal styling service offering try before you buy, 2017
- Amazon Prime Wardrobe
- Net-a-Porter – You Try, We Wait
- Advertising and marketing activity
- Increased advertising spend by major sports retailers
- Figure 231: UK: Total above-the-line, online display, and direct mail advertising expenditure on clothing and accessories, top 30 spenders, 2013-17
- M&S Spend It Well
- H&M: She’s a lady
- Figure 232: Video still from H&M’s she’s a lady campaign, 2016
- ‘Why would anyone shop at TK Maxx?’
- Figure 233: TK Maxx Ridiculous Possibilities campaign, 2017
- Press remains top medium for advertising spend
- Figure 234: UK: Total above-the-line, online display and direct mail advertising expenditure on clothing, by media type, 2016
- Nielsen Ad Intel coverage
- Brand research
- What you need to know
- Brand map
- Figure 235: UK: Attitudes towards and usage of selected brands, February, May and August 2017
- Key brand metrics
- Figure 236: UK: Key metrics for selected brands, February, May and August 2017
- Brand attitudes: Supermarkets offer good value
- Figure 237: UK: Attitudes, by brand, February, May and August 2017
- Brand personality: M&S tired and boring, while Boohoo is fun and vibrant
- Figure 238: UK: Brand personality – Macro image, February, May and August 2017
- Young fashion brands seen as trendsetting and stylish
- Figure 239: UK: Brand personality – Micro image, February, May and August 2017
- Brand analysis
- Mid-market retailers: M&S, Next, and Mango
- Lifestyle retailers: Joules, Fat Face, and Cos
- Supermarket retailers: F&F, Tu, George, and Nutmeg
- Young fashion retailers: Topshop/Topman, H&M, New Look, Boohoo, and River Island
- What fashion items people buy
- Young men keen clothes shoppers
- Figure 240: UK: Spending habits on clothes, footwear and accessories, June 2017
- Jeans on trend
- Figure 241: UK: Types of outerwear purchased in the last three months, June 2017
- Retail customer profile comparison
- Amazon grows female focus
- Figure 242: UK: Customer profile, by gender, July 2017
- Rise in 25-34s shopping for clothes
- Figure 243: UK: Customer profile, by age, July 2017
- Figure 244: UK: Customer profile, by socio-economic group, July 2017
- Where people shop for clothes
- Supermarkets become fashion destination
- Figure 245: UK: Retailers from where clothes are bought both in-store and online, July 2017
- Primark, M&S and Next all see declines
- Sports shops lose out to non-specialists
- Young women opt to shop at pureplays
- Figure 246: UK: Retailers from where clothes are bought split by in-store and online, July 2017
- Who is driving growth?
- Figure 247: UK: People who have bought clothes for themselves in-store and/or online or have not bought clothes in the last 12 months, by gender and age, July 2017
- Repertoire analysis
- Figure 248: UK: Repertoire of retailers from which clothes are bought in-store or online, July 2017
- Frequency of buying clothes
- Most buy every few months or less
- Figure 249: UK: How often consumers have bought clothes in the last 12 months, July 2017
- Young men buy clothes less often
- Figure 250: UK: Consumers who have bought clothes once a month or more, by gender and age, July 2017
- Affluent buy clothes less often
- Figure 251: UK: How often consumers have bought clothes in the last 12 months, by financial situation, July 2017
- Interest in additional store services
- Most interest in food and drink areas
- Figure 252: UK: Interest in additional services at retailers’ stores, July 2017
- High demand from under-35s for beauty services
- Figure 253: UK: Interest in additional services at retailers’ stores, by gender and age, July 2017
- Attracting older women with VIP events
- Attitudes to shopping for clothes
- Young women want newness
- Figure 254: UK: Attitudes to shopping for clothes, July 2017
- 70% of 16-24s want more eco fashion
- Women demand more diverse models
- Figure 255: UK: Clothing retailing – CHAID – Tree output, August 2017
- Methodology
- Overview
Arcadia Group
- What we think
- Topshop loses its appeal
- Dorothy Perkins falls behind other retailers
- Dealing with loss-making brands
- Company background
- Company performance
- Figure 256: Arcadia Group: Group financial performance, 2011/12-2016/17
- Figure 257: Arcadia Group: Outlet data, 2012/13-2016/17
- Retail offering
Asda Group
- What we think
- A major player in clothing retailing
- Looking to become leaner
- Toyou service continues to drive footfall into stores
- Rumoured B&M deal would give Asda another outlet for clothing
- Where now?
- Company background
- Company performance
- Figure 258: Asda Group Ltd: Group financial performance, 2012-16
- Figure 259: Asda Group Ltd: Outlet data, 2012-16
- Retail offering
ASOS
- What we think
- Tapping into consumer demand for newness
- Exclusivity differentiates the brand and gives consumers more reason to visit
- M-commerce fuelling sales growth
- Bolstering ethical and environmental credentials
- Significantly enhancing its US proposition
- Company background
- Company performance
- Figure 260: ASOS: Group financial performance, 2011/12-2015/16
- Retail offering
C&A
- What we think
- Restructuring aims to return company to growth by 2021
- New European boss brought in to develop omnichannel
- Company background
- Company performance
- Figure 261: C&A: Group sales performance, 2012/13-2016/17
- Figure 262: C&A: Outlet data, 2012/13-2016/17
- Figure 263: C&A (Europe): Outlets by country, October 2017
- Retail offering
Grupo Cortefiel
- What we think
- New owners pledge to invest in Grupo Cortfefiel
- Strong growth under new management
- Expanded payment option to facilitate quicker customer transactions
- Slower growth in Europe prompts expansion into new territories
- Company background
- Company performance
- Figure 264: Grupo Cortefiel: Group sales performance, 2012/13-2016/17
- Figure 265: Grupo Cortefiel: Outlet data, 2012/13-2016/17
- Retail offering
Debenhams
- What we think
- New strategy to lure shoppers back to its stores
- Veteran designers could face the axe in own-fashion range shake-up
- Extended lingerie offering
- ‘Mobile first’ strategy driving e-commerce sales
- Innovative click-and-collect experience planned to encourage incremental business
- Broadening its customer reach through third-party online partners
- Company background
- Company performance
- Figure 266: Debenhams: Group financial performance, 2011/12-2015/16
- Figure 267: Debenhams: Outlet data, 2011/12-2015/16
- Retail offering
Edinburgh Woollen Mill
- What we think
- Another wave of acquisitions
- On the lookout for more
- Bringing a new department store to the market
- Company background
- Company performance
- Figure 268: The Edinburgh Woollen Mill Group: Group financial performance, 2012/13-2016/17
- Figure 269: The Edinburgh Woollen Mill Group: Outlet data, 2012/13-2016/17
- Retail offering
El Corte Inglés
- What we think
- Merger between El Corte Inglés and Hipercor
- Figure 270: El Corte Inglés/Hipercof store, 2017
- Sfera continues its international expansion
- Commitment to increased digitisation
- Figure 271: El Corte Inglés and Samsung Pay partnership, 2017
- Company background
- Company performance
- Figure 272: El Corte Inglés: Group financial performance, 2012/13-2016/17
- Figure 273: El Corte Inglés: Outlet data, 2012/13-2016/17
- Retail offering
Esprit
- What we think
- Downsizing is happening but slowly
- Time for menswear exit?
- Online pause hopefully a temporary blip
- Where now?
- Company background
- Company performance
- Figure 274: Esprit Europe: Group financial performance, 2012/13-2016/17
- Figure 275: Esprit Europe: Outlet data, 2012/13-2016/17
- Retail offering
Etam Group
- What we think
- Market leader in lingerie in France
- 1.2.3
- Problems in China
- Digitally integrated
- Company background
- Company performance
- Financial results
- Figure 276: Etam Group: Group financial performance, 2012-16
- H1 2017 results
- Stores
- Figure 277: Etam Group: Outlet data, 2012-16
- Retail offering
H&M Hennes & Mauritz
- What we think
- Looking beyond fast fashion
- A more seamless shopping experience
- New designer collection aims to appeal to fashion conscious male shoppers
- New loyalty scheme with exclusive offers and brand experiences
- Focusing on offering sustainable finishing processes and eco-friendly materials
- Company background
- Company performance
- Figure 278: H&M Hennes & Mauritz: Group financial performance, 2011/12-2015/16
- Figure 279: H&M Hennes & Mauritz: Outlet data, 2011/12-2015/16
- Retail offering
House of Fraser
- What we think
- Refreshing flagging womenswear offering
- New fashion concept
- Lifestyle-led in-store experiences to drive footfall and extend dwell time
- £25 million upgrade of e-commerce platform to double online sales
- Company background
- Company performance
- Figure 280: House of Fraser Plc: Group financial performance, 2012/13-2016/17
- Figure 281: House of Fraser Plc: UK & Ireland outlet data, 2012/13-2016/17
- Retail offering
Grupo Inditex
- What we think
- Inditex retains strong position but must continue to innovate
- Brand extensions
- Figure 282: Stradivarius menswear collection, 2017
- Figure 283: Pull&Bear beauty range, 2017
- Digital innovations
- Company background
- Company performance
- Figure 284: Grupo Inditex: Group financial performance, 2012/13-2016/17
- Figure 285: Grupo Inditex: % share of sales, by retail brand, 2015/16-2016/17
- Figure 286: Grupo Inditex: Sales and operating profit, by major retail brand, 2012/13-2016/17
- Figure 287: Grupo Inditex: Outlet data, by region, at January 2017
- Figure 288: Grupo Inditex: Store numbers, by retail brand, at January 2016 and January 2017
- Figure 289: Grupo Inditex: Outlet data, 2012/13-2016/17
- Retail offering
John Lewis
- What we think
- A focus on exclusivity
- Investment in experience-driven stores
- Improved information to streamline the shopping experience
- Company background
- Company performance
- Figure 290: John Lewis Plc (department store): Group financial performance, 2012/13-2016/17
- Figure 291: John Lewis Plc (department store): Outlet data, 2012/13-2016/17
- Retail offering
Kiabi
- What we think
- Ambitious expansion plans
- The threat of Primark
- Company background
- Company performance
- Figure 292: Kiabi: Group financial performance, 2012-16
- Figure 293: Kiabi: Outlet data, 2012-16
- Retail offering
KiK
- What we think
- KiK17 store concept
- Charles Vögele stores acquisition
- Entering the US market in 2019
- Bridging the gap between in-store and online shopping
- Bolstering eco and social responsibility credentials
- Company background
- Company performance
- Figure 294: KiK: Group sales performance, 2012-16
- Figure 295: KiK: Outlet data, 2012-16
- Retail offering
Marks & Spencer
- What we think
- Repositioning clothing
- Reshaping its stores
- Online
- Company background
- Company performance
- Figure 296: Marks & Spencer: Group financial performance, 2012/13-2016/17
- Figure 297: Marks & Spencer: Outlet data, 2012/13-2016/17
- Retail offering
Matalan
- What we think
- Investment in product quality driving full-price sales
- Extensive store refurbishment programme
- Exploring international sales growth opportunities
- Bespoke fashion and style show enhances online presence
- Influencer-generated content boosts fashion credentials
- Parcel pick-up service is an opportunity to drive store footfall
- Company background
- Company performance
- Figure 298: Matalan Ltd: Group financial performance, 2012/13-2016/17
- Figure 299: Matalan Ltd: Outlet data, 2012/13-2016/17
- Retail offering
New Look
- What we think
- Focused on delivering trends to market faster
- Fewer discounts and promotions
- Multichannel sales potential compromised by slumping website traffic and sales
- Expanded menswear proposition
- Tailored ranges and domestic sourcing helps boost business in China
- Recruiting social media influencers to drive brand awareness and identify trends quicker
- Company background
- Company performance
- Figure 300: New Look Group Plc: Group financial performance, 2012/13-2016/17
- Figure 301: New Look Group Plc: Outlet data, 2012/13-2016/17
- Retail offering
Next Group
- What we think
- Pushing too hard for flexibility?
- A bold strategy…
- …which could leave it exposed
- Giving customers more reason to visit stores
- Devaluation impact on prices is diminishing
- Where now?
- Company background
- Company performance
- Figure 302: Next Group: Group financial performance, 2012/13-2016/17
- Figure 303: Next Group: Outlet data, 2012/13-2016/17
- Retail offering
OVS
- What we think
- Conversion of Charles Vögele stores yielding positive results
- Online sales triple in 2016
- Proximity marketing to drive store footfall
- New multichannel shopping service
- Faster and simpler payment solution
- New material procurement policy to reduce environmental impact
- Company background
- Company performance
- Figure 304: OVS group: Group financial performance, 2012-16
- Figure 305: OVS group: Outlet data, 2012-16
- Retail offering
Primark
- What we think
- Getting the product right
- Competition intensifying from rivals
- Brexit impact mitigated but price rises a possibility
- Should Primark have a transactional website?
- Where next?
- Company background
- Company performance
- Figure 306: Primark/Penneys: Group financial performance, 2012/13-2016/17
- Figure 307: Primark/Penneys: Outlet data, 2012/13-2016/17
- Retail offering
River Island
- What we think
- Avoiding seasonal fashion marketing
- Integrating influencer-generated content
- Seamless cross-channel shopping experience
- Customer-facing digital enhancements streamline the in-store shopping experience
- Improved stock availability boosting store sales
- Pushing for a bigger slice of the children’s clothing market
- Cutting-edge canine fashion
- Preparing to launch its own homewares
- Company background
- Company performance
- Figure 308: River Island Clothing Co Ltd: Group financial performance, 2012-16
- Figure 309: River Island Clothing Co Ltd: Outlet data, 2012-16
- Retail offering
Tesco
- What we think
- Leading the pack with online innovations
- Making stores work harder
- Where next?
- Company background
- Company performance
- Figure 310: Tesco Plc: Group financial performance, 2012/13-2016/17
- Figure 311: Tesco Plc: Outlet data, 2012/13-2016/17
- Retail offering
TJX International (TK Maxx Europe)
- What we think
- Room for growth
- Attracting a broad demographic
- Launching new loyalty scheme in the UK and Ireland
- Company background
- Company performance
- Figure 312: TJX International (TK Maxx Europe): Group financial performance, 2012/13-2016/17
- Figure 313: TJX International (TK Maxx Europe): Outlet data, 2012/13-2016/17
- Retail offering
Vivarte
- What we think
- Will the restructuring work?
- Online
- Company background
- Company performance
- Figure 314: Vivarte: Group sales performance, 2011/2-2015/16
- Figure 315: Vivarte: Store numbers, 2011/12-2015/16
- Retail offering
- Figure 316: Vivarte: Clothing brands (unsold businesses only), October 2017
- La Halle
YNAP Group
- What we think
- The future: more investment in technology
- Company background
- Company performance
- Figure 317: YNAP group: Group financial performance, 2014-16
- Retail offering
Zalando
- What we think
- Mobile is at the heart of the business
- Prioritising delivery to drive customer loyalty
- Geo-localised delivery being trialled
- Moving from following to leading
- Integrated commerce links up online and offline channels
- Fulfilment service reaches out to brands
- Company background
- Company performance
- Figure 318: Zalando: Group financial performance, 2012-16
- Figure 319: Zalando: Key metrics, 2015-H1 2017
- Retail offering
