Clothing Retailing - France - October 2017
“French clothing specialists are under pressure and the sector is undergoing significant structural change. Flat or falling spending has been compounded by the arrival of new international players, the rise of e-commerce, a keen focus on price and the arrival of new generations with different consumption habits. More and more retailers, both store-based and online, are seeking to increase their share of a shrinking market. This is resulting in a brutal redistribution of the cards."
– Natalie Macmillan, Senior European Retail Analyst
Spending on clothing in France has been flat or falling for several years and declined by 0.9% in 2016. Against this background, French specialist fashion retailers have seen conditions worsen due to the ongoing expansion of fast fashion chains, such as Zara and H&M, the growth of online players, such as Amazon, Zalando and ASOS, and the squeeze on prices. The specialists saw their combined sales decline by1.8% in 2016, although some retailers are doing well, including the largest chain, Kiabi. Domestic retailers that have failed to adapt to changes in the market are struggling – sales and profits are falling at many businesses and some are being forced into drastic restructuring.
What you get
What's included
- Consumer Attitudes and Behaviour
- Market data
- Competitive analysis
- Risks and Opportunities
- What’s Next
- Market Trends
This market report provides in-depth analysis and insight supported by a range of data. At the same time, introductory and top-level content is provided to give you an overview of the issues covered.
-
Market
Mintel provides a range of market information, frequently through the category level, including market size and forecasting, complete with market drivers that illustrate the forces that shape a category or market.
-
Consumer
Mintel's proprietary consumer research provides our analysts with the attitudinal and behavioral data used to provide valuable insight to topical issues.
-
Brand/Company
Mintel provides overviews of the top brands and manufacturers, and uses consumer research to explore attitudes and reactions to brands, as well as insight into what will resonate with consumers.
-
Data
Market reports provide appendices of data to support the research and insight produced. Our tables of data are easily manipulated and downloadable to support your research needs and covers factors from consumer attitudes to market forecasts.
* This is a sample representation of the report layout and does not reflect the research included in this report.
Why buy from us?
Succeed
Our reports will provide you with market data, consumer research and competitive intelligence to succeed in your market.
Instant Access
Buy now and you'll have instant access to the information you need to make the right decisions.
Opportunities
Find out what's next in the markets that matter to you: where opportunities lie and what challenges you will face.
Trusted
A business Superbrand, Mintel is a source you can trust. We have been defining and refining the Market Intelligence mix since 1972.
Table of contents
Overview
- What you need to know
- Areas covered in this report
- What you need to know
Executive Summary
- The market
- Spending and inflation
- Figure 1: France: Consumer spending on clothing, 2012-17
- Channels of distribution
- Figure 2: France: Estimated distribution of spending on clothing and footwear, 2016
- Sector size and forecast
- Leading players
- Key metrics
- Market shares
- Figure 3: France: Leading specialist clothing chains’ shares of consumer spending on clothing and footwear, 2016
- Online
- The consumer
- Where they shop
- Figure 4: France: Where people shopped for clothing in the last 12 months by retailer, whether in-store or online, September 2017
- Attitudes to shopping for clothes
- Figure 5: France: Attitudes to shopping for clothes, September 2017
- What we think
Issues and Insights
- Why are some French brands struggling while international retailers thrive?
- The facts
- The implications
- Ethical and environmental concerns are growing
- The facts
- The implications
- Why are some French brands struggling while international retailers thrive?
The Market – What You Need to Know
- Clothing market is low growth
- Specialists dominate spending on clothing
- Specialists sector in decline
- Clothing market is low growth
Spending and Inflation
- Economy recovering, but growth subdued
- Inflation
- Figure 6: France: Consumer prices* of clothing and footwear, annual % change, 2012-16
- Figure 7: France: Consumer prices* of clothing and footwear, annual % change, January 2016-August 2017
- Clothing market is low growth
- Figure 8: France: Consumer spending on clothing and footwear (incl. VAT), 2013-17
- Economy recovering, but growth subdued
Market Segmentation
- Figure 9: France: Clothing market, estimated segmentation, 2012-16
Channels of Distribution
- Figure 10: France: Where people shopped for clothing in the last 12 months, by type of retailer, September 2017
- Specialist sports shops
- Footwear specialists
- Department stores and mixed goods retailers
- Hypermarkets strong at lower end of the market
- Online expanding fast
- Figure 11: France: Estimated distribution of spending on clothing and footwear, 2016
Sector Size and Forecast
- Total retail sales recovering, further growth forecast in 2017
- Specialist clothing sector is struggling
- Figure 12: France: Specialist clothing retailers, sales (excl. VAT), 2013-17
- Figure 13: France: Specialist clothing retailers, forecast sales (excl. VAT), 2017-22
- Total retail sales recovering, further growth forecast in 2017
Leading Players – What You Need to Know
- A sector in crisis
- Structural change
- Fragmented market
- Clothing a significant part of growing online sector
- Shopping for clothing online increasing
- Online spending on clothing
- Leading online players
- A sector in crisis
Leading Players
- Market leader Vivarte restructuring
- Eram: Gemo drops prices and ups digital innovations in-store
- Crowded middle ground
- Competition and casualties increasing
- A new group emerging from the Mulliez family
- Figure 14: France: Leading clothing specialists, sales (excl. VAT), 2012-16
- Figure 15: France: Leading clothing specialists, outlets, 2012-16
- Figure 16: France: Leading clothing specialists, sales per outlet, 2012-16
- Market leader Vivarte restructuring
Market Shares
- Figure 17: France: Leading clothing specialists: Sales as % all spending on clothing and footwear, 2012-16
Online
- Online development
- Shopping for clothing online
- Figure 18: France: Proportion of people saying they have bought clothing or sports goods online in the last year, 2011-16
- Figure 19: France: Where people shopped for clothing online/by catalogue in the past 12 months by retailer, September 2017
- Online clothing market size
- Leading online players
- Figure 20: France: Leading fashion/textiles retail sites by number of unique visitors, April-June 2017
- Figure 21: France: Leading retailers’ estimated online sales of clothing, 2016
- Online development
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- Clothing shopping near ubiquitous
- Specialists most important channel, but lagging behind online
- Sports retailers and grocers are significant non-specialists
- Home-grown Kiabi the most popular, but Amazon growing
- Customer profiles
- Concern for the environment and where clothes come from
- Quality more important to older, more affluent
- Clothing shopping near ubiquitous
Where They Shop
- Almost everyone buys clothes
- Where they shop by type of retailer
- Figure 22: France: Where people shopped for clothes in the last 12 months, by type of retailer, in-store vs online, September 2017
- Customer profiles by type of retailer
- Figure 23: France: Profile of clothing shoppers by type of retailer, September 2017
- Where they shop: named retailers
- Local retailer Kiabi ahead of international giant H&M
- Amazon growing
- Busy middle ground
- Sports retailers and grocers popular…
- ...but department stores increasingly niche
- Figure 24: France: Where people shopped for clothes in the last 12 months by retailer, whether in-store or online, September 2017
- Customer profiles by named retailers
- Figure 25: France: Profile of clothing shoppers by retailer, whether in-store or online, September 2017
- Shopping online and in-store
- Figure 26: France: Where people shopped for clothes in the last 12 months, in-store vs online/by catalogue, September 2017
- Number of retailers used
- Figure 27: France: Repertoire of where people shopped for clothes, whether in-store or online, September 2017
- Figure 28: France: Profile of customers by number of outlets used, September 2017
Attitudes to Shopping for Clothes
- “Green” credentials rank top
- Where are my clothes from?
- Quality
- Men vs women
- Figure 29: France: Attitudes to shopping for clothes, September 2017
- Figure 30: France: Profile of those who agree with attitude statements, September 2017
- Attitudes by retailer
- Figure 31: France: Attitudes to shopping for clothes, by people who shop at mid-market family clothing retailers, September 2017
- Figure 32: France: Attitudes to shopping for clothes, by people who shop at fashion chains, September 2017
- Figure 33: France: Attitudes to shopping for clothes, by people who shop at online/home shopping clothing retailers, September 2017
- “Green” credentials rank top
Appendix – Data sources, Abbreviations and Supporting Information
- Abbreviations
- Data sources
- Abbreviations
ASOS
- What we think
- Tapping into consumer demand for newness
- Exclusivity differentiates the brand and gives consumers more reason to visit
- M-commerce fuelling sales growth
- Bolstering ethical and environmental credentials
- Significantly enhancing its US proposition
- Company background
- Company performance
- Figure 260: ASOS: Group financial performance, 2011/12-2015/16
- Retail offering
C&A
- What we think
- Restructuring aims to return company to growth by 2021
- New European boss brought in to develop omnichannel
- Company background
- Company performance
- Figure 261: C&A: Group sales performance, 2012/13-2016/17
- Figure 262: C&A: Outlet data, 2012/13-2016/17
- Figure 263: C&A (Europe): Outlets by country, October 2017
- Retail offering
Etam Group
- What we think
- Market leader in lingerie in France
- 1.2.3
- Problems in China
- Digitally integrated
- Company background
- Company performance
- Financial results
- Figure 276: Etam Group: Group financial performance, 2012-16
- H1 2017 results
- Stores
- Figure 277: Etam Group: Outlet data, 2012-16
- Retail offering
H&M Hennes & Mauritz
- What we think
- Looking beyond fast fashion
- A more seamless shopping experience
- New designer collection aims to appeal to fashion conscious male shoppers
- New loyalty scheme with exclusive offers and brand experiences
- Focusing on offering sustainable finishing processes and eco-friendly materials
- Company background
- Company performance
- Figure 278: H&M Hennes & Mauritz: Group financial performance, 2011/12-2015/16
- Figure 279: H&M Hennes & Mauritz: Outlet data, 2011/12-2015/16
- Retail offering
Grupo Inditex
- What we think
- Inditex retains strong position but must continue to innovate
- Brand extensions
- Figure 282: Stradivarius menswear collection, 2017
- Figure 283: Pull&Bear beauty range, 2017
- Digital innovations
- Company background
- Company performance
- Figure 284: Grupo Inditex: Group financial performance, 2012/13-2016/17
- Figure 285: Grupo Inditex: % share of sales, by retail brand, 2015/16-2016/17
- Figure 286: Grupo Inditex: Sales and operating profit, by major retail brand, 2012/13-2016/17
- Figure 287: Grupo Inditex: Outlet data, by region, at January 2017
- Figure 288: Grupo Inditex: Store numbers, by retail brand, at January 2016 and January 2017
- Figure 289: Grupo Inditex: Outlet data, 2012/13-2016/17
- Retail offering
Kiabi
- What we think
- Ambitious expansion plans
- The threat of Primark
- Company background
- Company performance
- Figure 292: Kiabi: Group financial performance, 2012-16
- Figure 293: Kiabi: Outlet data, 2012-16
- Retail offering
Primark
- What we think
- Getting the product right
- Competition intensifying from rivals
- Brexit impact mitigated but price rises a possibility
- Should Primark have a transactional website?
- Where next?
- Company background
- Company performance
- Figure 306: Primark/Penneys: Group financial performance, 2012/13-2016/17
- Figure 307: Primark/Penneys: Outlet data, 2012/13-2016/17
- Retail offering
Vivarte
- What we think
- Will the restructuring work?
- Online
- Company background
- Company performance
- Figure 314: Vivarte: Group sales performance, 2011/2-2015/16
- Figure 315: Vivarte: Store numbers, 2011/12-2015/16
- Retail offering
- Figure 316: Vivarte: Clothing brands (unsold businesses only), October 2017
- La Halle
Zalando
- What we think
- Mobile is at the heart of the business
- Prioritising delivery to drive customer loyalty
- Geo-localised delivery being trialled
- Moving from following to leading
- Integrated commerce links up online and offline channels
- Fulfilment service reaches out to brands
- Company background
- Company performance
- Figure 318: Zalando: Group financial performance, 2012-16
- Figure 319: Zalando: Key metrics, 2015-H1 2017
- Retail offering
Companies Covered
To learn more about the companies covered in this report please contact us.