Clothing Retailing - Germany - October 2017
“Clothing retailing in Germany is changing and that is seen most clearly in the poor performance of so many of the longest established retailers. A more fashion-demanding consumer is not finding what they want in the likes of C&A and looking instead to younger-oriented retailers, such as H&M and Zara, or online through Amazon and Zalando. More conservative older customers are being well served by price-led retailers, such as Ernstings Family. We have already seen some leading retailers fail and more will follow if they do not adapt to current tastes.”
– Richard Perks, Director of Retail Research
After the traumas of 2016 when a number of major retailers went into administration, 2017 has started better. Some of the failing retailers have been rescued but there are a number of middle market retailers that are still struggling. We think that the root cause of the difficulties being faced by these retailers is a shift in attitudes, from wanting more conservative styles and quality goods to a greater demand for fashionability.
What you get
What's included
- Consumer Attitudes and Behaviour
- Market data
- Competitive analysis
- Risks and Opportunities
- What’s Next
- Market Trends
This market report provides in-depth analysis and insight supported by a range of data. At the same time, introductory and top-level content is provided to give you an overview of the issues covered.
-
Market
Mintel provides a range of market information, frequently through the category level, including market size and forecasting, complete with market drivers that illustrate the forces that shape a category or market.
-
Consumer
Mintel's proprietary consumer research provides our analysts with the attitudinal and behavioral data used to provide valuable insight to topical issues.
-
Brand/Company
Mintel provides overviews of the top brands and manufacturers, and uses consumer research to explore attitudes and reactions to brands, as well as insight into what will resonate with consumers.
-
Data
Market reports provide appendices of data to support the research and insight produced. Our tables of data are easily manipulated and downloadable to support your research needs and covers factors from consumer attitudes to market forecasts.
* This is a sample representation of the report layout and does not reflect the research included in this report.
Why buy from us?
Succeed
Our reports will provide you with market data, consumer research and competitive intelligence to succeed in your market.
Instant Access
Buy now and you'll have instant access to the information you need to make the right decisions.
Opportunities
Find out what's next in the markets that matter to you: where opportunities lie and what challenges you will face.
Trusted
A business Superbrand, Mintel is a source you can trust. We have been defining and refining the Market Intelligence mix since 1972.
Table of contents
Overview
- What you need to know
- Areas covered in this report
- What you need to know
Executive Summary
- The market
- Spending on clothing and footwear
- Figure 1: Germany: Spending on clothing and footwear as % all retail sales, 2011-17
- Inflation
- Figure 2: Germany: Consumer prices for clothing and footwear – Annual % change, 2016-17
- Consumer confidence
- Figure 3: Germany: Consumer and retailer confidence levels, November 2016-August 2017
- Channels of distribution
- Figure 4: Germany: Estimated distribution of spending on clothing and footwear, 2016
- Sector size and forecast
- Leading players
- Key metrics
- Market shares
- Figure 5: Germany: Leading clothing retailers, Sales as % all spending on clothing and footwear, 2014-16
- Online
- Figure 6: Europe: Proportion of people saying they have bought clothing or sports goods online in the last year, 2011-16
- The consumer
- Where they shop
- Figure 7: Germany: Where people shopped for clothing in the last 12 months by type of retailer, in-store vs online, September 2017
- Figure 8: Germany: Profile of clothing shoppers by type of retailer used, whether in-store or online, September 2017
- Figure 9: Germany: Profile of clothing shoppers, by retailer, whether in-store or online, September 2017
- Attitudes to shopping for clothes
- Figure 10: Germany: Attitudes to buying clothes, September 2017
- What we think
Issues and Insights
- The market is changing
- The facts
- The implications
- Online and in-store sales – Understanding each other’s strengths
- The facts
- The implications
- The market is changing
The Market – What You Need to Know
- Consumer confidence
- Clothing and footwear spending underperforming
- Inflation low
- Clothing and footwear specialists take over half of category spending
- Consumer confidence
Spending and Inflation
- Economy and consumer confidence
- Figure 11: Germany: Consumer and retailer confidence levels, November 2016-August 2017
- Inflation
- Figure 12: Germany: Consumer prices of clothing and footwear, Annual % change, 2012-16
- Figure 13: Germany: Consumer prices of clothing and footwear, annual % change, 2016-17
- Consumer spending on clothing
- Figure 14: Germany: Consumer spending (inc VAT), 2012-17
- Figure 15: Germany: Spending on clothing and footwear as % all retail sales, 2011-17
- Economy and consumer confidence
Market Segmentation
- Figure 16: Germany: Clothing market, estimated segmentation, 2012-16
Channels of Distribution
- Figure 17: Germany: Estimated distribution of spending on clothing and footwear, 2016
Sector Size and Forecast
- Clothing specialists recovering
- Figure 18: Germany: Specialist clothing retailers’ sales as % all spending on clothing, 2007-17
- Figure 19: Germany: Specialist clothing retailers, sales (excl. VAT), 2012-17
- Too early to forecast if the recovery will be sustained
- Figure 20: Germany: Specialist clothing retailers, forecast sales (excl VAT), 2017-22
- Clothing specialists recovering
Leading Players – What You Need to Know
- Young fashion retailers are growing
- Older focussed retailers are often struggling
- Price-led retailers also doing well
- Fragmented market
- Online is growing
- Young fashion retailers are growing
Leading Players
- Figure 21: Germany: Leading clothing specialists, sales (excl Vat), 2014-16
- Figure 22: Germany: Leading clothing specialists, Outlets, 2014-16
- Figure 23: Germany: Leading clothing specialists, sales per outlet, 2014-16
Market Shares
- Figure 24: Germany: Leading clothing retailers, Sales as % all spending on clothing and footwear, 2014-16
Online
- Shopping for clothing online
- Figure 25: Europe: Proportion of people saying they have bought clothing or sports goods online in the last year, 2011-16
- Online clothing market size
- Leading online players
- Figure 26: Germany: Online clothing sales of leading online clothing retailers (excl. Vat), 2014-16
- Figure 27: Germany: Leading online pure players, Clothing sales as % all spending on clothing and footwear, 2014-16
- Shopping for clothing online
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- Specialists losing out
- Sales per customer lower online
- Shops and home shopping used interchangeably
- Shopper profiles
- Younger shoppers use more outlets
- Quality more important than fashion
- Green attitudes
- Specialists losing out
Where they Shop
- Figure 28: Germany: Where people shopped for clothes in the last 12 months, by type of retailer, September 2017
- Figure 29: Germany: Where people shopped for clothes in the last 12 months, September 2017
- Online growing
- Figure 30: Germany: Proportion of shoppers at department stores, in-store and online, 2014, 2016, 2017
- Figure 31: Germany: Proportion of online shoppers, 2014, 2016, 2017
- Customer profiles by type of retailer
- Figure 32: Germany: Profile of clothing shoppers by type of retailer, whether in-store or online, September 2017
- Customer profiles by named retailers
- Figure 33: Germany: Profile of clothing shoppers, by retailer, whether in-store or online, September 2017
- Number of retailers used
- Figure 34: Germany: Repertoire of where people shopped for clothes, whether in-store or online, September 2017
- Figure 35: Germany: Profile of customers by number of clothing outlets used, whether in-store or online, September 2017
Attitudes to Shopping for Clothes
- Figure 36: Germany: Attitudes to shopping for clothes, September 2017
- Figure 37: Germany: Profile of those who agree with attitude statements, September 2017
- Attitudes by retailer
- Figure 38: Germany: Attitudes to shopping for clothes, by people who shop at mass market multiples, September 2017
- Figure 39: Germany: Attitudes to shopping for clothes, by people who shop at department stores (incl. P&C), September 2017
- Figure 40: Germany: Attitudes to shopping for clothes, by people who shop at online pureplayers, September 2017
Appendix – Data Sources, Abbreviations and Supporting Information
- Abbreviations
- Data sources
- Abbreviations
C&A
- What we think
- Restructuring aims to return company to growth by 2021
- New European boss brought in to develop omnichannel
- Company background
- Company performance
- Figure 41: C&A: Group sales performance, 2012/13-2016/17
- Figure 42: C&A: Outlet data, 2012/13-2016/17
- Figure 43: C&A (Europe): Outlets by country, October 2017
- Retail offering
Esprit
- What we think
- Downsizing is happening but slowly
- Time for menswear exit?
- Online pause hopefully a temporary blip
- Where now?
- Company background
- Company performance
- Figure 44: Esprit Europe: Group financial performance, 2012/13-2016/17
- Figure 45: Esprit Europe: Outlet data, 2012/13-2016/17
- Retail offering
H&M Hennes & Mauritz
- What we think
- Looking beyond fast fashion
- A more seamless shopping experience
- New designer collection aims to appeal to fashion conscious male shoppers
- New loyalty scheme with exclusive offers and brand experiences
- Focusing on offering sustainable finishing processes and eco-friendly materials
- Company background
- Company performance
- Figure 46: H&M Hennes & Mauritz: Group financial performance, 2011/12-2015/16
- Figure 47: H&M Hennes & Mauritz: Outlet data, 2011/12-2015/16
- Retail offering
Grupo Inditex
- What we think
- Inditex retains strong position but must continue to innovate
- Brand extensions
- Figure 48: Stradivarius menswear collection, 2017
- Figure 49: Pull&Bear beauty range, 2017
- Digital innovations
- Company background
- Company performance
- Figure 50: Grupo Inditex: Group financial performance, 2012/13-2016/17
- Figure 51: Grupo Inditex: % share of sales, by retail brand, 2015/16-2016/17
- Figure 52: Grupo Inditex: Sales and operating profit, by major retail brand, 2012/13-2016/17
- Figure 53: Grupo Inditex: Outlet data, by region, at January 2017
- Figure 54: Grupo Inditex: Store numbers, by retail brand, at January 2016 and January 2017
- Figure 55: Grupo Inditex: Outlet data, 2012/13-2016/17
- Retail offering
KiK
- What we think
- KiK17 store concept
- Charles Vögele stores acquisition
- Entering the US market in 2019
- Bridging the gap between in-store and online shopping
- Bolstering eco and social responsibility credentials
- Company background
- Company performance
- Figure 56: KiK: Group sales performance, 2012-16
- Figure 57: KiK: Outlet data, 2012-16
- Retail offering
TJX International (TK Maxx Europe)
- What we think
- Room for growth
- Attracting a broad demographic
- Launching new loyalty scheme in the UK and Ireland
- Company background
- Company performance
- Figure 58: TJX International (TK Maxx Europe): Group financial performance, 2012/13-2016/17
- Figure 59: TJX International (TK Maxx Europe): Outlet data, 2012/13-2016/17
- Retail offering
Zalando
- What we think
- Mobile is at the heart of the business
- Prioritising delivery to drive customer loyalty
- Geo-localised delivery being trialled
- Moving from following to leading
- Integrated commerce links up online and offline channels
- Fulfilment service reaches out to brands
- Company background
- Company performance
- Figure 60: Zalando: Group financial performance, 2012-16
- Figure 61: Zalando: Key metrics, 2015-H1 2017
- Retail offering
Companies Covered
To learn more about the companies covered in this report please contact us.