“Clothing retailing in Germany is changing and that is seen most clearly in the poor performance of so many of the longest established retailers. A more fashion-demanding consumer is not finding what they want in the likes of C&A and looking instead to younger-oriented retailers, such as H&M and Zara, or online through Amazon and Zalando. More conservative older customers are being well served by price-led retailers, such as Ernstings Family. We have already seen some leading retailers fail and more will follow if they do not adapt to current tastes.”

– Richard Perks, Director of Retail Research

After the traumas of 2016 when a number of major retailers went into administration, 2017 has started better. Some of the failing retailers have been rescued but there are a number of middle market retailers that are still struggling. We think that the root cause of the difficulties being faced by these retailers is a shift in attitudes, from wanting more conservative styles and quality goods to a greater demand for fashionability.