“The Italian clothing sector is highly fragmented. But fashion is in the blood of Italians and spending on clothing has remained robust. Things are changing quickly – online and the fast fashion retailers are revolutionising how people shop. With the world at their fingertips, shoppers are increasingly choosy and retailers need to give them good reason to shop with them. They need to adapt to changing customer demands, or risk falling by the wayside as Italian retailing modernises.”

– Richard Perks, Director of Retail Research

Spending on clothing and footwear in Italy as a proportion of all consumer spending is amongst the highest in Europe – 6.2% in 2016. But distribution remains highly fragmented. There are still many independents and the penetration of multiples is low. The leading 12 clothing specialists only capture 11% of all spending, and the single largest chain, OVS, has a market share of just 2%. But things are changing fast as the international fashion operators expand and online shopping is increasing. In our consumer research Amazon was as popular a destination as H&M for buying clothing. The company is investing heavily in Italy and its influence is moulding and changing the retail landscape.