Clothing Retailing - Spain - October 2017
“While clothing specialists continue to dominate the Spanish fashion market, consumers are becoming increasingly confident shopping online and some of the main players in the market are facing growing competition from pureplays, such as Amazon, Zalando and ASOS, which are expanding their product offering in Spain.”
– Tamara Sender Ceron, Senior Fashion Analyst
The improved macroeconomic environment in Spain and increasing employment levels have helped drive sales of clothing, with the clothing and footwear market expected to rise by 3% in 2017 to reach €30 billion.
The way consumers shop for fashion is changing, with more Spanish people shopping online for clothes and favouring buying from pureplays online rather than multichannel retailers.
Spanish people show a high level of interest in sustainable fashion and are significantly more interested in clothing retailers becoming more transparent and eco-conscious than Britons or Germans according to consumer research carried out for this report.
Table of contents
Overview
- What you need to know
- Areas covered in this report
Executive Summary
- The market
- Spending on clothing and footwear
- Figure 1: Spain: Consumer spending on clothing and footwear (incl VAT), 2013-17
- Channels of distribution
- Sector size and forecast
- Leading players
- Key metrics
- Market shares
- Figure 2: Spain: Leading clothing specialists, sales as % all spending on clothing and footwear, 2016
- Online
- The consumer
- Where they shop
- Figure 3: Spain: Where people shopped for clothes in the last 12 months, in-store vs online, September 2017
- Figure 4: Spain: Repertoire of where people shopped for clothes, whether in-store or online, September 2017
- Attitudes to shopping for clothes
- Figure 5: Spain: Attitudes to shopping for clothes, September 2017
- Figure 6: Spain: Agreement with statement ‘I prefer to shop at retailers that have frequently updated ranges, by country, September 2017
- What we think
Issues and Insights
- Who are the winners and losers in clothing retail in Spain?
- The facts
- The implications
- What are the opportunities for driving sales in Spain?
- The facts
- The implications
The Market – What You Need to Know
- Clothing market to grow 3.7%
- Inflation climbs
- Womenswear grows faster than menswear
- Specialists take two-thirds of spending
- Clothing specialists outperform
Spending and Inflation
- Spain among fastest growing economies in eurozone
- Figure 7: Spain: Retail confidence and consumer confidence indicator, January 2016-July 2017
- Inflation climbs
- Figure 8: Spain: Consumer prices* of clothing and footwear, annual % change, 2012-16
- Figure 9: Spain: Consumer prices* of clothing and footwear, annual % change, January 2016-June 2017
- Figure 10: Spain: Consumer spending on clothing and footwear (incl VAT), 2013-17
Market Segmentation
- Figure 11: Spain: Clothing retail market segmentation, 2015 and 2016
Channels of Distribution
- Figure 12: Spain: Estimated distribution of consumer spending on clothing and footwear, 2016
Sector Size and Forecast
- Clothing specialists outperform
- Figure 13: Spain: Specialist clothing retailers, Sales (excl VAT), 2013-17
- Figure 14: Spain: Specialist clothing retailers, sales forecasts (excl VAT), 2018-22
Leading Players – What You Need to Know
- Primark see the strongest growth
- Inditex closes stores
- Inditex and Primark grab share
- Online spend grows
- Privalia leading pureplay in Spain
Leading Players
- Figure 15: Spain: Leading clothing specialists, sales (excl VAT), 2013-16
- Figure 16: Spain: Leading clothing specialists, outlets, 2014-16
- Figure 17: Spain: Leading clothing specialists, Sales per outlet, 2014-16
Market Shares
- Figure 18: Spain: Leading clothing specialists, sales as % all spending on clothing and footwear, 2016
- Figure 19: Spain: Leading clothing specialists, sales as % all spending on clothing and footwear, 2013-16
Online
- Online development
- Online market size
- Shopping for clothing online
- Figure 20: Spain: Proportion of people saying they have bought clothing or sports goods online in the last year, 2011-16
- Where people shop online
- Figure 21: Spain: Where people shopped for clothes online in the last 12 months, September 2017
- Leading online players
- Figure 22: Spain: Leading online retailers, estimated online sales of clothing and footwear (ex vat), 2014-16
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- El Corte Inglés most popular for clothes
- Spaniards shopping more online
- H&M leads in youth fashion
- Spanish women shop around
- Great interest in transparency
- Spanish demand most newness
Where they Shop
- El Corte Inglés most popular for clothes shopping
- Figure 23: Spain: Where people shopped for clothes in the last 12 months, whether in-store or online, September 2017
- H&M leads for youth fashion
- Spaniards shop more online
- Figure 24: Spain: Where people shopped for clothes in the last 12 months, by type of retailer, in-store vs online, September 2017
- Customer profiles by type of retailer
- Figure 25: Spain: Profile of clothing shoppers by type of retailer, whether in-store or online, September 2017
- Zara grows online shoppers
- Figure 26: Spain: Where people shopped for clothes in the last 12 months by retailer, in-store vs online, September 2017
- Customer profiles by named retailers
- Figure 27: Spain: Profile of clothing shoppers by retailer, whether in-store or online, September 2017
- Spanish women shop around
Attitudes to Shopping for Clothes
- Great interest in transparency
- Figure 29: Spain: Attitudes to shopping for clothes, September 2017
- Spanish demand most newness
- Figure 30: Spain: Agreement with statement ‘I prefer to shop at retailers that have frequently updated ranges, by country, September 2017
- Attitudes by retailer
- Figure 31: Spain: Attitudes to shopping for clothes, by people who shop at clothing specialists, September 2017
- Figure 32: Spain: Attitudes to shopping for clothes, by people who shop at non-clothing specialists, September 2017
Appendix – Data Sources, Abbreviations and Supporting Information
- Abbreviations
- Data sources
C&A
- What we think
- Restructuring aims to return company to growth by 2021
- New European boss brought in to develop omnichannel
- Company background
- Company performance
- Figure 33: C&A: Group sales performance, 2012/13-2016/17
- Figure 34: C&A: Outlet data, 2012/13-2016/17
- Figure 35: C&A (Europe): Outlets by country, October 2017
- Retail offering
Grupo Cortefiel
- What we think
- New owners pledge to invest in Grupo Cortfefiel
- Strong growth under new management
- Expanded payment option to facilitate quicker customer transactions
- Slower growth in Europe prompts expansion into new territories
- Company background
- Company performance
- Figure 36: Grupo Cortefiel: Group sales performance, 2012/13-2016/17
- Figure 37: Grupo Cortefiel: Outlet data, 2012/13-2016/17
- Retail offering
El Corte Inglés
- What we think
- Merger between El Corte Inglés and Hipercor
- Figure 38: El Corte Inglés/Hipercof store, 2017
- Sfera continues its international expansion
- Commitment to increased digitisation
- Figure 39: El Corte Inglés and Samsung Pay partnership, 2017
- Company background
- Company performance
- Figure 40: El Corte Inglés: Group financial performance, 2012/13-2016/17
- Figure 41: El Corte Inglés: Outlet data, 2012/13-2016/17
- Retail offering
H&M Hennes & Mauritz
- What we think
- Looking beyond fast fashion
- A more seamless shopping experience
- New designer collection aims to appeal to fashion conscious male shoppers
- New loyalty scheme with exclusive offers and brand experiences
- Focusing on offering sustainable finishing processes and eco-friendly materials
- Company background
- Company performance
- Figure 42: H&M Hennes & Mauritz: Group financial performance, 2011/12-2015/16
- Figure 43: H&M Hennes & Mauritz: Outlet data, 2011/12-2015/16
- Retail offering
Grupo Inditex
- What we think
- Inditex retains strong position but must continue to innovate
- Brand extensions
- Figure 44: Stradivarius menswear collection, 2017
- Figure 45: Pull&Bear beauty range, 2017
- Digital innovations
- Company background
- Company performance
- Figure 46: Grupo Inditex: Group financial performance, 2012/13-2016/17
- Figure 47: Grupo Inditex: % share of sales, by retail brand, 2015/16-2016/17
- Figure 48: Grupo Inditex: Sales and operating profit, by major retail brand, 2012/13-2016/17
- Figure 49: Grupo Inditex: Outlet data, by region, at January 2017
- Figure 50: Grupo Inditex: Store numbers, by retail brand, at January 2016 and January 2017
- Figure 51: Grupo Inditex: Outlet data, 2012/13-2016/17
- Retail offering
Kiabi
- What we think
- Ambitious expansion plans
- The threat of Primark
- Company background
- Company performance
- Figure 52: Kiabi: Group financial performance, 2012-16
- Figure 53: Kiabi: Outlet data, 2012-16
- Retail offering
Primark
- What we think
- Getting the product right
- Competition intensifying from rivals
- Brexit impact mitigated but price rises a possibility
- Should Primark have a transactional website?
- Where next?
- Company background
- Company performance
- Figure 54: Primark/Penneys: Group financial performance, 2012/13-2016/17
- Figure 55: Primark/Penneys: Outlet data, 2012/13-2016/17
- Retail offering
Zalando
- What we think
- Mobile is at the heart of the business
- Prioritising delivery to drive customer loyalty
- Geo-localised delivery being trialled
- Moving from following to leading
- Integrated commerce links up online and offline channels
- Fulfilment service reaches out to brands
- Company background
- Company performance
- Figure 56: Zalando: Group financial performance, 2012-16
- Figure 57: Zalando: Key metrics, 2015-H1 2017
- Retail offering
Companies Covered
To learn more about the companies covered in this report please contact us.