“While clothing specialists continue to dominate the Spanish fashion market, consumers are becoming increasingly confident shopping online and some of the main players in the market are facing growing competition from pureplays, such as Amazon, Zalando and ASOS, which are expanding their product offering in Spain.”

– Tamara Sender Ceron, Senior Fashion Analyst

The improved macroeconomic environment in Spain and increasing employment levels have helped drive sales of clothing, with the clothing and footwear market expected to rise by 3% in 2017 to reach €30 billion.

The way consumers shop for fashion is changing, with more Spanish people shopping online for clothes and favouring buying from pureplays online rather than multichannel retailers.

Spanish people show a high level of interest in sustainable fashion and are significantly more interested in clothing retailers becoming more transparent and eco-conscious than Britons or Germans according to consumer research carried out for this report.