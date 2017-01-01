Clothing Retailing - UK - October 2017
“The way consumers shop for fashion is changing and their expectations are continuing to rise. In a tougher clothing market, it has become even more important for retailers to focus on standing out from the competition through a combination of better product, frequently changing collections, interesting stores, a seamless online experience and excellent customer service.”
– Tamara Sender Ceron, Senior Fashion Analyst
This report answers the following questions:
- How has the clothing sector performed in 2017 and who is driving sales?
- Who are the winners and losers in clothing?
- What are the opportunities for driving sales?
Table of contents
Overview
Executive Summary
Issues and Insights
The Market – What You Need to Know
Market Drivers
Market Size and Forecast
Sector Size and Forecast
Key Players – What You Need to Know
Leading Specialist Retailers
Market Shares
Leading Non-Specialist Retailers
Channels of Distribution
Space Allocation Summary
Retail Product Mix
Online
Launch Activity and Innovation
Advertising and Marketing Activity
Brand Research
What Fashion Items People Buy
Retail Customer Profile Comparison
Where People Shop for Clothes
Frequency of Buying Clothes
Interest in Additional Store Services
Attitudes to Shopping for Clothes
Interest in Innovations
Arcadia Group
ASOS
Asda Group
Debenhams
Edinburgh Woollen Mill
Grupo Inditex
H&M Hennes & Mauritz
House of Fraser
John Lewis
Marks & Spencer
Matalan
New Look
Next Group
Primark
River Island
Tesco
TK Maxx UK
Appendix – Data Sources, Abbreviations and Supporting Information
Appendix – Market Size and Forecast
Companies Covered
- Grupo Inditex
- H&M Hennes & Mauritz
- Marks & Spencer
- New Look Group Plc
- Next Group
- Primark Stores Ltd
- Topshop old