Sorry for interrupting, this website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Learn more
Accept & Close
  • My Account
  • My Cart
  • Log In

Clothing Retailing - UK - October 2017

Newer/Older Editions

“The way consumers shop for fashion is changing and their expectations are continuing to rise. In a tougher clothing market, it has become even more important for retailers to focus on standing out from the competition through a combination of better product, frequently changing collections, interesting stores, a seamless online experience and excellent customer service.”
– Tamara Sender Ceron, Senior Fashion Analyst

This report answers the following questions:

  • How has the clothing sector performed in 2017 and who is driving sales?
  • Who are the winners and losers in clothing?
  • What are the opportunities for driving sales?

US $2,672.70 (Excl.Tax)

Table of Contents See what's included Our Methodology
My Cart

You have no items in your shopping cart.

Go to my cart
Questions?

Can I purchase a specific section?
Can I receive a sample report?
Why buy syndicated research?

Visit FAQ Section

What you get

What's included

Why buy from us?

Succeed

Our reports will provide you with market data, consumer research and competitive intelligence to succeed in your market.

Instant Access

Buy now and you'll have instant access to the information you need to make the right decisions.

Opportunities

Find out what's next in the markets that matter to you: where opportunities lie and what challenges you will face.

Trusted

A business Superbrand, Mintel is a source you can trust. We have been defining and refining the Market Intelligence mix since 1972.

Table of contents

  1. Overview

    • Executive Summary

      • Issues and Insights

        • The Market – What You Need to Know

          • Market Drivers

            • Market Size and Forecast

              • Sector Size and Forecast

                • Key Players – What You Need to Know

                  • Leading Specialist Retailers

                    • Market Shares

                      • Leading Non-Specialist Retailers

                        • Channels of Distribution

                          • Space Allocation Summary

                            • Retail Product Mix

                              • Online

                                • Launch Activity and Innovation

                                  • Advertising and Marketing Activity

                                    • Brand Research

                                      • What Fashion Items People Buy

                                        • Retail Customer Profile Comparison

                                          • Where People Shop for Clothes

                                            • Frequency of Buying Clothes

                                              • Interest in Additional Store Services

                                                • Attitudes to Shopping for Clothes

                                                  • Interest in Innovations

                                                    • Arcadia Group

                                                      • ASOS

                                                        • Asda Group

                                                          • Debenhams

                                                            • Edinburgh Woollen Mill

                                                              • Grupo Inditex

                                                                • H&M Hennes & Mauritz

                                                                  • House of Fraser

                                                                    • John Lewis

                                                                      • Marks & Spencer

                                                                        • Matalan

                                                                          • New Look

                                                                            • Next Group

                                                                              • Primark

                                                                                • River Island

                                                                                  • Tesco

                                                                                    • TK Maxx UK

                                                                                      • Appendix – Data Sources, Abbreviations and Supporting Information

                                                                                        • Appendix – Market Size and Forecast

                                                                                          Companies Covered

                                                                                          • Grupo Inditex
                                                                                          • H&M Hennes & Mauritz
                                                                                          • Marks & Spencer
                                                                                          • New Look Group Plc
                                                                                          • Next Group
                                                                                          • Primark Stores Ltd
                                                                                          • Topshop old

                                                                                          Clothing Retailing - UK - October 2017

                                                                                          US $2,672.70 (Excl.Tax)

                                                                                          Reports by region

                                                                                          About us

                                                                                          Registered office

                                                                                          Mintel Group Ltd.
                                                                                          11 Pilgrim Street, London, EC4V 6RN
                                                                                          Registered in England:
                                                                                          Number 1475918.

                                                                                          Contact us

                                                                                          MRS Evidence Matters Official Mintel Store
                                                                                          • © 2017 Mintel Group Ltd