Cloud Computing - UK - October 2017
“Cloud computing continues to grow strongly as more companies look to migrate IT activities, and early adopters increase the number of applications and processes using the cloud. Market penetration has considerable further potential, with both enterprises and SMEs increasingly adopting cloud computing solutions, which will be furthered as companies move to a scaleable pay-as-you-go model rather than capital-intensive investments.”
– Terry Leggett, Senior Analyst
This Report looks at the following areas:
- How will the market develop over the next five years?
- Which industry sectors and company sizes will lead market growth?
- What are the driving forces behind cloud adoption?
- What are the major obstacles to further market penetration, and how are these concerns being addressed?
- How is the cloud computing supply industry changing?
What you get
What's included
- Consumer Attitudes and Behaviour
- Market data
- Competitive analysis
- Risks and Opportunities
- What’s Next
- Market Trends
This market report provides in-depth analysis and insight supported by a range of data. At the same time, introductory and top-level content is provided to give you an overview of the issues covered.
-
Market
Mintel provides a range of market information, frequently through the category level, including market size and forecasting, complete with market drivers that illustrate the forces that shape a category or market.
-
Consumer
Mintel's proprietary consumer research provides our analysts with the attitudinal and behavioral data used to provide valuable insight to topical issues.
-
Brand/Company
Mintel provides overviews of the top brands and manufacturers, and uses consumer research to explore attitudes and reactions to brands, as well as insight into what will resonate with consumers.
-
Data
Market reports provide appendices of data to support the research and insight produced. Our tables of data are easily manipulated and downloadable to support your research needs and covers factors from consumer attitudes to market forecasts.
* This is a sample representation of the report layout and does not reflect the research included in this report.
Why buy from us?
Succeed
Our reports will provide you with market data, consumer research and competitive intelligence to succeed in your market.
Instant Access
Buy now and you'll have instant access to the information you need to make the right decisions.
Opportunities
Find out what's next in the markets that matter to you: where opportunities lie and what challenges you will face.
Trusted
A business Superbrand, Mintel is a source you can trust. We have been defining and refining the Market Intelligence mix since 1972.
Table of contents
Executive Summary
- The market
- Figure 1: UK market for cloud computing, 2013-17 actual and 2018-22 forecast
- Figure 2: Inhibitors to moving specific application of cloud services, 2016
- Figure 3: Inhibitors to moving specific application of cloud services, 2016
- Figure 4: Areas of cloud services where adoption expected to be increased over next 12 months, 2016
- Figure 5: Proportion of businesses buying cloud computing services, by type of business, 2015
- Figure 6: Proportion of businesses buying cloud computing services in the UK, by size of company, 2015
- Figure 7: Segmentation of cloud computing by type of service, 2017
- Market factors
- Companies
- What we think
Key Insights
- Will Brexit inhibit market development?
- Public or private cloud?
- How is the cloud industry evolving?
Introduction
- Definitions
- Methodology
- Abbreviations
- Market positioning and issues in the market
- Definitions
UK Economy
- Overview
- Figure 8: Forecast GDP development 2017-21
- Figure 9: UK GDP quarterly development, 2004-17
- Inflation
- House prices
- Figure 10: UK House price changes, 2006-17
- Interest rates
- Consumer spending
- Manufacturing
- Figure 11: UK manufacturing, 2014-17
- Business investment
- Figure 12: UK GFCF 2003-17
- Imports
- Exports
- Overview
Market Factors
- The major factors
- The major corporate factors driving and preventing cloud computing adoption
- Internet access and usage
- Figure 13: Worldwide internet usage, by region, 2000-17
- Figure 14: Proportion of businesses with internet access, by size of company, 2011-15
- Figure 15: Proportion of businesses with broadband, by size of company, 2011-15
- Figure 16: Proportion of businesses by maximum contracted internet connection speed, by size of company, 2011-15
- Business web sites
- Figure 17: Proportion of businesses with a website, by size of business, 2011-15
- Figure 18: Proportion of businesses with website facilities, by size of business, 2014-15
- Major growth in cloud adoption
- Figure 19: Companies with hosted or cloud-based services, 2010-15
- Figure 20: Companies purchasing cloud computing services over the internet, by size of company, 2013 and 2015
- Use of the cloud covers all sectors, but has huge potential for further growth
- Figure 21: Primary approach to IT, by company size, 2015
- Evidence of the savings made by cloud adoption
- Figure 22: Level of cost savings from cloud usage, 2015
Market Size and Trends
- Key points
- Market size
- Figure 23: UK cloud computing market, 2013-17
- Market penetration
- Figure 24: Proportion of businesses buying cloud computing services in the UK, 2013 and 2015
- Manufacturing
- Figure 25: Proportion of manufacturing businesses buying cloud computing services, by type of service, 2013 and 2015
- Utilities
- Figure 26: Proportion of utilities businesses buying cloud computing services, by type of service, 2013 and 2015
- Construction
- Figure 27: Proportion of construction businesses buying cloud computing services, by type of service, 2013 and 2015
- Wholesale
- Figure 28: Proportion of wholesale businesses buying cloud computing services, by type of service, 2013 and 2015
- Retail
- Figure 29: Proportion of retail businesses buying cloud computing services, by type of service, 2013 and 2015
- Transport
- Figure 30: Proportion of transport and storage businesses buying cloud computing services, by type of service, 2013 and 2015
- Accommodation and food
- Figure 31: Proportion of accommodation and food services businesses buying cloud computing services, by type of service, 2013 and 2015
- Information and communication
- Figure 32: Proportion of information and communication businesses buying cloud computing services, by type of service, 2013 and 2015
- Other services
- Figure 33: Proportion of other services businesses buying cloud computing services, by type of service, 2013 and 2015
- Size of company
- Figure 34: Proportion of businesses buying cloud computing services, by size of company, 2015
- Figure 35: Proportion of businesses identifying their primary approach to IT, by application, 2015
- Market trends
- Primary market inhibitors
- Figure 36: Inhibitors to moving specific application of cloud services, 2016
- Figure 37: Inhibitors to moving specific application of cloud services, 2016
- Expected areas of development
- Figure 38: Areas of cloud services where adoption is expected to be increased over next 12 months, 2016
- The G-cloud
- Figure 39: Sales to the G-cloud, 2012-17
- Key points
Market Segmentation
- Key points
- Market segmentation
- By service
- Figure 40: Segmentation of cloud computing by type of service, 2017
- SaaS
- PaaS
- IaaS
- Key points
Industry Structure
- Key points
- Industry development
- Figure 41: Analysis of the changes in the structure of the data processing, hosting and related activities industry, 2012-16
- Structure by employment
- Figure 42: Analysis of the employment structure of the data processing, hosting and related activities industry (excluding computer games), 2015-16
- Structure by turnover
- Figure 43: Analysis of the financial structure of the data processing, hosting and related activities industry, 2015-16
- Company profiles
- Key points
Adapt/Datapipe
- Figure 44: Financial analysis of Adapt HoldCo, 2012-16
- Company strategy
Amazon Web Services UK
- Figure 45: Financial analysis of Amazon Web Services UK, 2014-16
- Company strategy
BT Group
- Figure 46: Financial analysis of BT Group, 2013-17
- Figure 47: Turnover analysis of BT Group, 2017
- BT Global Services
- Figure 48: Regional analysis of BT Global Services, 2017
- Company strategy
RedstoneConnect/Commensus
- Figure 49: Financial analysis of Commensus, 2012-17
- Company strategy
Fasthosts Internet
- Figure 50: Financial analysis of Fasthosts Internet, 2012-16
- Company strategy
iomart Group
- Figure 51: Financial analysis of iomart Group, 2013-17
- Company strategy
Memset
- Figure 52: Financial analysis of Memset, 2012-16
- Company strategy
Nasstar
- Figure 53: Financial analysis of Nasstar, 2012-16
- Company strategy
Rackspace
- Figure 54: Financial analysis of Rackspace, 2011-15
- Company strategy
ThinkGrid/Colt Technology Services
- ThinkGrid
- Figure 55: Financial analysis of ThinkGrid, 2011-13
- Colt Technology Services
- Figure 56: Financial analysis of Colt Technology Services, 2011-15
- Company strategy
- ThinkGrid
UKFast
- Figure 57: Financial analysis of UKFast.Net, 2011-15
- Company strategy
Vodafone
- Figure 58: Financial Analysis of Vodafone Group, 2012-16
- Figure 59: Turnover Analysis of Vodafone Group, 2016
- Company strategy
Forecast
- Key points
- The market
- Figure 60: Forecast UK cloud computing market, 2018-22
- Figure 61: Forecast cloud market segmentation, 2022
- Key points
Companies Covered
To learn more about the companies covered in this report please contact us.