Sorry for interrupting, this website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Learn more
Accept & Close
  • My Account
  • My Cart
  • Log In

Coffee and Sandwich Shops - Ireland - August 2017

Newer/Older Editions

“Usage of coffee and sandwich shops has remained strong between 2016 and 2017 despite the increasing costs of coffee and Brexit impacting upon consumer confidence. The need for convenient hot drink and food options will help to sustain the market throughout 2017, while the need for healthier options will help to attract the attention of health-conscious consumers.”
– Brian O’Connor, Senior Consumer Analyst

This report looks at the following areas: 
  • What types of outlets do consumers visit for hot drinks and sandwiches?
  • What reasons motivate Irish consumers to visit coffee & sandwich shops?
  • How has the Brexit result impacted out-of-home usage of coffee & sandwich shops?
  • What impact will increased concern regarding salt and sugar have on consumer usage of coffee & sandwich shops?

US $1,417.92 (Excl.Tax)

Table of Contents See what's included Our Methodology
My Cart

You have no items in your shopping cart.

Go to my cart
Questions?

Can I purchase a specific section?
Can I receive a sample report?
Why buy syndicated research?

Visit FAQ Section

What you get

What's included

Why buy from us?

Succeed

Our reports will provide you with market data, consumer research and competitive intelligence to succeed in your market.

Instant Access

Buy now and you'll have instant access to the information you need to make the right decisions.

Opportunities

Find out what's next in the markets that matter to you: where opportunities lie and what challenges you will face.

Trusted

A business Superbrand, Mintel is a source you can trust. We have been defining and refining the Market Intelligence mix since 1972.

Table of contents

  1. Overview

    • What you need to know
      • Key themes of the Report

      • Executive Summary

          • The market
            • Figure 1: Consumer spending in cafés and coffee shops, by segment, IoI, 2016 (estimated)
          • Forecast
            • Figure 2: Indexed estimated value of the Irish café and coffee shop market, NI and RoI, 2012-22
          • Market factors
            • Coffee costs set to increase in 2017
              • Controversy over bacteria in coffee shop ice
                • Salt and sugar levels under scrutiny
                  • The consumer
                    • International coffee shop brands and fast food restaurants key destinations
                      • Figure 3: Types of coffee shops and cafés that consumers have visited in the last three months for a hot drink, snack or sandwich, NI and RoI, June 2017
                    • Service stations and international sandwich bars see strong usage
                      • Figure 4: Types of coffee shops and cafés that consumers have visited in the last three months for a hot drink, snack or sandwich, NI and RoI, June 2017
                    • Lunchtime and coffee break key drivers for usage
                      • Figure 5: Occasions that consumers have visited a coffee shop or sandwich shop in the last three months, NI and RoI, June 2017
                    • Consumers want more recycling options at coffee shops
                      • Figure 6: Agreement with statements relating to coffee shops and sandwich shops, NI and RoI, June 2017

                  • The Market – What You Need to Know

                    • Growth continues for coffee shops in 2017
                      • 2017 sees cost of coffee increase in NI and RoI
                        • Contamination of ice could be an issue
                          • High sugar and salt levels may be off-putting to health-conscious consumers

                          • Market Size and Forecast

                              • Coffee shop sales improve between 2015 and 2017 despite Brexit woes
                                • Figure 7: Estimated value of the Irish café and coffee shop market, IoI, NI and RoI, 2012-22
                              • Drinks continue to make up largest segment of coffee shop and café spending
                                • Figure 8: Consumer spending in cafés and coffee shops, by segment, IoI, 2016 (estimated)

                            • Market Drivers

                              • Brexit and climate conditions causing coffee prices to increase in UK/NI
                                • Figure 9: Consumer price indices of coffee and tea, UK (including NI), January 2015-May 2017
                              • RoI consumers experience less coffee price growth
                                • Figure 10: Consumer price indices of coffee and tea, RoI, January 2015-May 2017
                              • Hygiene issues may affect sales in some coffee chains
                                • Artisanal coffee shops and sandwich shops could benefit
                                  • Figure 11: Agreement with the statement “I trust the quality of goods in a food specialist/artisan more than the goods in supermarkets”, NI and RoI, April 2016
                                • Sugar and salt content a growing issue
                                  • Figure 12: Select diet and eating habits that consumers claim to typically do, NI and RoI, August 2016
                                  • Figure 13: Agreement with the statement “Menus should display the nutritional content for each item”, NI and RoI, April 2017
                                • Sugar in drinks a growing concern
                                  • Figure 14: Top 10 most sugary hot drinks (in grams) from selected foodservice operators, UK, February 2016
                                • Salt content in sandwiches highlighted
                                  • Figure 15: Selected sandwiches from coffee shops, by salt content, UK, February 2016
                                • Demand for energy boost will help sustain demand
                                  • Long working hours creating need for stimulants and convenience
                                    • Figure 16: Average work hours per week, NI and RoI, 2013-16
                                  • Potential demand for relaxing drinks too

                                  • Companies and Innovations – What You Need To Know

                                    • Coffee market faces global supply shortage, driving premiumisation
                                      • Coffee brands starting to distance themselves from sugar
                                        • Cold coffee yet to reach full potential in Europe, although showing promise with Millennials
                                          • Café culture coupled with international supply drop means price rises for Irish consumers

                                          • Who’s Innovating?

                                            • Third-wave coffee seeks to move coffee beyond a product and towards an experience
                                              • 3fe (Third Floor Espresso)
                                                • Coffeeangel
                                                  • Clement & Pekoe
                                                    • Caffè Nero rolls out mobile wallet scheme
                                                      • A greater choice of food and drinks to increase all-day usage
                                                        • Inclusion of alcoholic drinks blurs line between café and bar to increase evening visits
                                                          • Cascara launches in US to satisfy Millennial demand for natural flavours

                                                          • Companies and Brands

                                                              • BB’s Coffee and Muffins
                                                                • Key facts
                                                                  • Product portfolio
                                                                    • Clements
                                                                      • Key facts
                                                                        • Product portfolio
                                                                          • Recent developments
                                                                            • Costa Coffee
                                                                              • Key facts
                                                                                • Product portfolio
                                                                                  • Recent developments
                                                                                    • Esquires Coffee
                                                                                      • Key facts
                                                                                        • Product portfolio
                                                                                          • Recent developments
                                                                                            • Greggs
                                                                                              • Key facts
                                                                                                • Product portfolio
                                                                                                  • Recent developments
                                                                                                    • Insomnia
                                                                                                      • Key facts
                                                                                                        • Product portfolio
                                                                                                          • Recent developments
                                                                                                            • McDonald’s McCafé
                                                                                                              • Key facts
                                                                                                                • Product portfolio
                                                                                                                  • Recent developments
                                                                                                                    • Caffè Nero
                                                                                                                      • Key facts
                                                                                                                        • Product portfolio
                                                                                                                          • Recent developments
                                                                                                                            • O’Brien’s
                                                                                                                              • Key facts
                                                                                                                                • Product portfolio
                                                                                                                                  • Starbucks
                                                                                                                                    • Key facts
                                                                                                                                      • Product portfolio
                                                                                                                                        • Recent developments
                                                                                                                                          • Subway
                                                                                                                                            • Key facts
                                                                                                                                              • Product portfolio
                                                                                                                                                • Recent developments
                                                                                                                                                  • The Streat
                                                                                                                                                    • Key facts
                                                                                                                                                      • Product portfolio
                                                                                                                                                        • Barista Bar (Henderson Foodservice Ltd.)
                                                                                                                                                          • Key facts
                                                                                                                                                            • Product portfolio
                                                                                                                                                              • Recent developments

                                                                                                                                                              • The Consumer – What You Need to Know

                                                                                                                                                                • International coffee chains are the key providers
                                                                                                                                                                  • Service stations see strong RoI usage
                                                                                                                                                                    • Lunchtime usage high among working consumers
                                                                                                                                                                      • Nine in 10 see recycling at coffee shops as important

                                                                                                                                                                      • Types of Coffee Shops Visited

                                                                                                                                                                          • International coffee shops and fast food chains most likely used for a hot drink, etc
                                                                                                                                                                            • Figure 17: Types of coffee shops and cafés that consumers have visited in the last three months for a hot drink, snack or sandwich, NI and RoI, June 2017
                                                                                                                                                                          • Women more inclined to opt for international coffee shops
                                                                                                                                                                            • Figure 18: Consumers who have visited an international coffee shop brand (eg Starbucks, Costa) in the last three months for a hot drink, snack or sandwich, by gender, NI and RoI, June 2017
                                                                                                                                                                          • Younger consumers embracing café culture
                                                                                                                                                                            • Figure 19: Consumers who have visited an international coffee shop brand (eg Starbucks, Costa) in the last three months for a hot drink, snack or sandwich, by age, NI and RoI, June 2017
                                                                                                                                                                          • Fast food outlets used by half for hot drinks and café snacks
                                                                                                                                                                            • Figure 20: Consumers who have visited a fast food restaurant (eg McDonald's McCafé/KFC) for coffee/ café snacks only in the last three months, by household income, NI and RoI, June 2017
                                                                                                                                                                          • RoI consumers twice as likely to have used domestic coffee chain
                                                                                                                                                                            • Figure 21: Consumers who have visited an NI/Irish coffee shop chain (eg Clements, Insomnia) in the last three months for a hot drink, snack or sandwich, by gender and social group, NI and RoI, June 2017
                                                                                                                                                                          • RoI consumers stronger users of in-store kiosks
                                                                                                                                                                            • Figure 22: Consumers who have visited an in-store branded kiosk for coffee/snacks (eg Tim Hortons, Costa Express) in the last three months for a hot drink, snack or sandwich, by work status, NI and RoI, June 2017

                                                                                                                                                                        • Types of Sandwich Shops Visited

                                                                                                                                                                            • Sandwich chains used by half in NI, service stations a key location in RoI
                                                                                                                                                                              • Figure 23: Types of coffee shops and cafés that consumers have visited in the last three months for a hot drink, snack or sandwich, NI and RoI, June 2017
                                                                                                                                                                            • International sandwich brands see strongest usage with younger consumers
                                                                                                                                                                              • Figure 24: Consumers who have visited an international sandwich shop brand (eg Subway) in the last three months for a hot drink, snack or sandwich, by age, NI and RoI, June 2017
                                                                                                                                                                            • Service station concessions see strong use in RoI
                                                                                                                                                                              • Figure 25: Consumers who have visited a service stations concession (eg Streat/ Applegreen) in the last three months for a hot drink, snack or sandwich, by age, NI and RoI, June 2017
                                                                                                                                                                              • Figure 26: Ownership of a car, by age, NI and RoI, February 2017
                                                                                                                                                                            • The Greggs effect sees strong NI usage of bakeries
                                                                                                                                                                              • Figure 27: Consumers who have visited a bakery in the last three months for a hot drink, snack or sandwich, by gender and age, NI and RoI, June 2017

                                                                                                                                                                          • Reasons for Visiting Coffee and Sandwich Shops

                                                                                                                                                                              • Lunch key occasion for coffee shops and sandwich shops
                                                                                                                                                                                • Figure 28: Occasions that consumers have visited a coffee shop or sandwich shop in the last three months, NI and RoI, June 2017
                                                                                                                                                                              • Lunchtime key for working consumers
                                                                                                                                                                                • Figure 29: Consumers have visited a coffee shop or sandwich shop in the last three months for lunch, by work status, NI and RoI, June 2017
                                                                                                                                                                                • Figure 30: Seasonally adjusted unemployment rate (%), NI and RoI, March-May 2013-17
                                                                                                                                                                              • Taking a break important to men
                                                                                                                                                                                • Figure 31: Consumers who have visited a coffee shop or sandwich shop in the last three months for a break/ coffee break, by gender, NI and RoI, June 2017
                                                                                                                                                                              • ABC1 consumers catch up with family
                                                                                                                                                                                • Figure 32: Consumers who have visited a coffee shop or sandwich shop in the last three months to catch up with friends or family, by social class, NI and RoI, June 2017
                                                                                                                                                                              • NI consumers more likely to use coffee/sandwich shops as part of a day out
                                                                                                                                                                                • Figure 33: Consumers who have visited a coffee shop or sandwich shop in the last three months as part of a day out, by gender, NI and RoI, June 2017

                                                                                                                                                                            • Attitudes towards Coffee Shops and Sandwich Shops

                                                                                                                                                                                • Recycling a key priority for coffee shops
                                                                                                                                                                                  • Figure 34: Agreement with statements relating to coffee shops and sandwich shops, NI and RoI, June 2017
                                                                                                                                                                                • Coffee cup waste a hot button issue
                                                                                                                                                                                  • Larger chains seen as offering consistent quality
                                                                                                                                                                                    • Figure 35: Agreement with the statement ‘You know what to expect in terms of quality from larger coffee shop chains (eg Costa Coffee, Starbucks)’, by age, NI and RoI, June 2017
                                                                                                                                                                                  • Atmosphere key to three quarters of consumers
                                                                                                                                                                                    • Figure 36: Agreement with the statement ‘Atmosphere is important when choosing which hot drink outlet to go to’, by gender, NI and RoI, June 2017
                                                                                                                                                                                  • Half of consumers want more free-from options

                                                                                                                                                                                  • Appendix – Data Sources, Abbreviations and Supporting Information

                                                                                                                                                                                    • Data sources
                                                                                                                                                                                      • Generational cohort definitions
                                                                                                                                                                                        • Abbreviations

                                                                                                                                                                                        Companies Covered

                                                                                                                                                                                        To learn more about the companies covered in this report please contact us.

                                                                                                                                                                                        Coffee and Sandwich Shops - Ireland - August 2017

                                                                                                                                                                                        US $1,417.92 (Excl.Tax)

                                                                                                                                                                                        Reports by region

                                                                                                                                                                                        About us

                                                                                                                                                                                        Registered office

                                                                                                                                                                                        Mintel Group Ltd.
                                                                                                                                                                                        11 Pilgrim Street, London, EC4V 6RN
                                                                                                                                                                                        Registered in England:
                                                                                                                                                                                        Number 1475918.

                                                                                                                                                                                        Contact us

                                                                                                                                                                                        MRS Evidence Matters Official Mintel Store
                                                                                                                                                                                        • © 2017 Mintel Group Ltd